LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE RAW Results – March 22, 2021

– The post-Fastlane edition of WWE RAW on the USA Network opens live from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton. The virtual crowd cheers them on as they hype the show.

Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus

We go right to the ring and out first comes WWE Champion Bobby Lashley with MVP. Lashley gets pyro and stands tall in the ring as the pyro goes off again. Out next comes Sheamus. Mike Rome does the introductions for this non-title match.

We see a few stills of how Drew McIntyre won the No Holds Barred match over Sheamus at Fastlane last night. The bell rings and they lock up now. Lashley takes Sheamus down first. They tangle on the mat as Sheamus takes it to the corner and backs off as the referee warns him. Lashley ties Sheamus up but Sheamus elbows away to break free. Sheamus grounds Lashley on the mat now. They break and lock up again. Lashley takes it to the corner and tries to bully Sheamus some but Sheamus fights back. Lashley beats him right back down.

Lashley charges into the corner but eats a big boot. The run the ropes and Sheamus drops Lashley with a clothesline. Sheamus stomps away now. Sheamus beats Lashley around the ring now. Lashley counters a move and clubs Sheamus, then hits a snap suplex. Lashley grounds Sheamus now as MVP talks trash from ringside.

Lashley with a neckbreaker. He grounds Sheamus with another headlock. Sheamus fights up and out but Lashley knees him, then works him over with right hands. Lashley sends Sheamus to the apron but Sheamus drops him over the top rope. We see Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Business also at ringside. Sheamus tangles with Lashley but gets clotheslined on the apron. Lashley and Cedric distract the referee while Shelton levels Sheamus with a big clothesline on the floor. We go back to commercial with Lashley in control.

Lashley has Sheamus grounded after the break as The Hurt Business cheers him on. Sheamus fights up and out, nailing a huge kick. Lashley comes right back with a big powerslam for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Cedric distracts Lashley from the apron. Lashley tells him not now an to step down. Sheamus rolls him up for a close 2 count off the distraction. Lashley charges but Sheamus sends him into the ring post. Sheamus then clotheslines Lashley twice.

Lashley fight back but Sheamus sends him to the apron. Sheamus unloads with forearms. Sheamus with 10 Beats of the Bodhrán on the apron now. He knocks Lashley back to the floor and hits a huge flying clothesline. Sheamus brings it back in and continues to dominate for another 2 count. We see MVP telling Cedric to chill out at ringside. Lashley finally turns it back around on Sheamus but Sheamus blocks a suplex, then levels Lashley with a big knee strike for 2.

Sheamus gets up first now. He goes for a Brogue Kick but Lashley moves. Lashley runs into a back elbow in the corner. Cedric swings at Sheamus from the floor, distracting him. Lashley takes advantage and levels Sheamus with a big Spinebuster. Lashley then applies The Hurt Lock for the submission win.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

– After the match, Lashley stands tall and celebrates as his music hits. We go to replays. MVP joins Lashley in the ring now as the referee checks on Sheamus. Cedric and Shelton pull Sheamus to the floor and continue pounding on him. The music hits and out comes Drew McIntyre to a big pop. Drew meets Shelton at ringside and takes him out, then Cedric, as Lashley watches from the ring. Drew tosses Cedric over the barrier, then faces off with Shelton and tells him to bring it again. Drew turns and stares Lashley down. Drew slowly enters the ring as they face off. Lashley raises the WWE Title in the air as Drew talks some trash about their match at WrestleMania 37. MVP gets in between them and tells Lashley to save it for WrestleMania. Drew keeps taunting Lashley as MVP hold the champ back.

– Still to come, will Randy Orton be able to summon The Fiend? Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin walk up on MVP and Bobby Lashley. Lashley isn’t happy with their interference in his one-on-one match. MVP scolds them for embarrassing Lashley, just like they did when they dropped the RAW Tag Team Titles to The New Day. MVP tells them to think about how they’re going to make things right. MVP and Lashley walk off.

– The referees show us a video package on the feud between Randy Orton and Alexa Bliss, including “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt returning at Fastlane last night to help Bliss defeat Orton in singles action. Still to come, Orton has promised to summon The Fiend tonight.

Asuka vs. Peyton Royce

Back from the break and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Asuka for this non-title match. We see how WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler knocked her teeth out a few weeks back. Asuka poses in the corner as the pyro goes off. Back to commercial.

Back from the break an Asuka waits in the ring as we see how she returned last week to defeat Baszler in non-title action. Out next comes Peyton Royce for this next match. We see Peyton’s RAW Talk promo from two weeks ago where she said she was tired of having her time wasted, and wanted Asuka. The bell rings and they size each other up, then lock up. Peyton holds her own and they tangle. Asuka shows off some out of the corner. Asuka runs and drops Royce with a shoulder.

Asuka taunts some, then ducks a clothesline. Royce keeps coming as they trade roll-up attempts. Royce takes Asuka down but Asuka gets the bottom rope to avoid a submission. Asuka ends up applying the arm bar but it’s broken. Royce with a ankle lock into a bridge. Asuka kicks free. The announcers reveal a WrestleMania edition of MizTV tonight.

Royce sends Asuka into the turnbuckles. Royce with a suplex for a 2 count. Royce talks some trash while keeping Asuka on the mat. Royce beats Asuka up while she’s down. Asuka sends Royce face-first into the corner but then runs into a boot. Asuka sends Royce to the apron and hits a big back-fist. Royce avoids the Hip Attack and kicks Asuka in the back, then sends her to the floor for a bad landing. Royce stands tall over Asuka at ringside as the referee counts. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and both competitors are down. Royce pulls herself up first. Asuka with a dropkick and a big knee. Asuka with a Hip Attack in the corner. Royce blocks a German suplex. Asuka keeps fighting and hits the German. Asuka with the sliding knee to the face for a close 2 count. Asuka shows some frustration now.

Asuka goes to the top for the missile dropkick but Royce side-steps. They tangle in the middle of the ring. Asuka with a back-elbow. Royce blocks the spinning back-fist and drops Asuka with her Gory neckbreaker for a close 2 count as Asuka kicks out and Royce can’t believe it. More back and forth. Asuka with the Asuka Lock and more offense. Asuka levels Royce with the jumping double knees to the face but Royce still kicks out at 2. Asuka takes Royce to the corner now and climbs up.

Royce ends up fighting Asuka off and delivering a big double stomp to the back of the neck. Asuka still kicks out at 2 and Royce is frustrated now. She kicks the ropes and yells at the referee. Asuka kicks Royce as she approaches. Royce tries to pull Asuka down but Asuka goes right into the arm bar. Royce tries to turn it around on the mat but Asuka goes into the Asuka Lock for the submission win.

Winner: Asuka

– After the match, the music hits as Asuka raises the title while her music plays. The music interrupts and out comes Rhea Ripley making her official RAW debut. Asuka looks on as Ripley takes her time getting to the ring. Ripley hits the apron and poses now. Ripley takes the mic and says Asuka is one of the greatest champions in WWE history, she proved her point. Ripley says last she saw Charlotte Flair was out here challenging Asuka for the title while Asuka was away recovering from having her teeth knocked out, but now Flair isn’t here and is out recovering from COVID-19. Ripley tells Asuka she needs an answer. On her first official night here at RAW, she challenges Asuka to a title match at WrestleMania 37. Fans pop and Asuka shakes her head as Ripley points up at the sign hanging high. Asuka speaks in Japanese and she’s hyped up. Asuka says Ripley is not ready for her. Asuka then accepts and the match is on. Fans cheer them on as they stare at each other.

– Adam Pearce stops Drew McIntyre in the back and gives him props for the No Holds Barred match with Sheamus at Fastlane. Pearce goes on and mentions how Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin have challenged him to a Handicap Match. Drew is actually interested but he has an idea. If he wins tonight, then Cedric and Benjamin are banned from ringside at WrestleMania 37. Pearce says consider it done.

– We see the crew setting the ring up for MizTV. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a WrestleMania 37 promo. The Grandest Stage of Them All is just 19 days away.

– We see what just happened between Asuka and Rhea Ripley. Their match for the RAW Women’s Title is confirmed for WrestleMania 37.

– We go back to the ring for another must-see edition of MizTV, a special WrestleMania 37 edition. Out comes The Miz and John Morrison.

Miz says he wants to vent first. He goes on ranting about Damian Priest and rapper Bad Bunny, and how Bunny has been walking around WWE for the past several weeks. Miz then goes on about how dominant he has been, over names like Brock Lesnar, and how he and Morrison have more than 30 years of combined experience, with too many title reigns to count. Miz shows us how he and Morrison aren’t featured on the WrestleMania 37 promotional poster, while Bunny and Priest are. Miz says last week was his last straw but Bunny got his attention and more, so congratulations.

They show us a replay from last week where Priest defeated Jaxson Ryker, then celebrated in the ring with Bunny as Morrison came out. Miz then hit the ring and nailed Bunny from behind with a guitar. Fans boo now as Morrison calls it a smash hit. Miz says to let that be a lesson to Bunny and other musicians, actors, sports stars who think they can just waltz into WWE and think they can do what they do. They call for a drum roll and announce that next week’s special edition of The Dirt Sheet on RAW will feature the world premiere of their new single dedicated to Bad Bunny – Hey Hey Hop Hop. They take more shots at Bunny and then show us a sneak peek at next week’s music video world premiere.

Miz says this week will bet he last time we hear the words Bad Bunny because this diss track will end his career faster than Vanilla Ice. Miz goes on and says he will ensure WrestleMania 37 becomes Bunny’s living nightmare. Miz challenges Bunny to a match at WrestleMania as fans pop. Miz says he won’t just end Bunny’s musical career, he will end his career, period. Miz tells everyone to watch his next match if we want a preview of WrestleMania.

Jeff Hardy vs. The Miz

The music hits and out comes Jeff Hardy to pyro on the stage. Hardy heads to the ring as The Miz looks on with John Morrison.

Back from the break and Hardy takes the mic and says we all know how this goes, Miz can’t win by himself. Hardy challenges Miz to send Morrison to the back, if he’s a real man. They talk it over and Morrison leaves. The bell rings and Miz takes control of Hardy to start. Hardy fights out of the corner and sends Miz face-first from corner to corner to corner. Miz turns it around and works Hardy over. Miz drops Hardy in the middle of the ring and levels him with a kick to the face for a 2 count.

Miz keeps control and yells out at the crowd for boos. Miz with knees to Hardy’s back now. Miz applies a headlock in the middle of the ring as fans rally for Hardy. Hardy fights up and out, kicking Miz into the corner. Hardy fights Miz off again and begins to hit some of his signature moves. Hardy with the splash in the middle of the ring for a 2 count.

Hardy keep fighting and hits a splash from the middle rope but Miz still kicks out at 2. More back and forth now. Miz blocks a Twist of Fate and sends Hardy shoulder-first into the ring post. Miz follows up with a Skull Crushing Finale for the pin to win.

Winner: The Miz

– After the match, The Miz stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. Miz stands tall and has his arm raised when Bad Bunny suddenly smashes a guitar over his back. Fans cheer Bunny on as he makes his exit. Miz looks on from the mat as Bunny taunts him from the stage. Bunny takes the mic and says he accepts Miz’s challenge, bitch. Bunny says he will see Miz at WrestleMania.

– We see AJ Styles and Omos walking backstage. Riddle comes flying by on his scooter. AJ and Omos talk about The New Day as they head to the ring. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers confirm The Miz vs. Bad Bunny for WrestleMania 37.

– We go back to the ring and out comes AJ Styles and Omos as the pyro goes off.

AJ takes the mic as does Omos. They are excited about how Omos is going to dominate RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day in his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 37. AJ gives some praise to The New Day for their success but he’s confident about he and Omos taking the titles at WrestleMania, saying they can’t lose with everything going for them and they will become an unstoppable tag team. The music interrupts and out comes Kofi Kingston with Xavier Woods. Kofi can’t believe he’s heard AJ say tonight. They go on taking shots at the challengers, then try to stir things up between AJ and Omos.

AJ gets a bunch of questions wrong on what Omos likes. AJ tells Kofi to get in the ring so he can kick his butt in a preview of WrestleMania. AJ does The New Day dance to the tune of “AJ, rocks” and tries to get Omos in on it but Omos looks uncomfortable. The two sides look on as we go back to commercial.

AJ Styles vs. Kofi Kingston

Continue to refresh this page throughout the evening for the latest results.