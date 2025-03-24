WWE Raw takes place live at 4/3c on Netflix from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.

Scheduled for the show is CM Punk speaking live, Chad Gable vs. Dragon Lee, Cody Rhodes and John Cena under the same roof, WWE Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta, WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez, as well as Jey Uso & Mystery Partner vs. A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory & Grayson Waller).

Featured below are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, March 24, 2025. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on Netflix from 4-6:30pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS – MARCH 24, 2025

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” narrated by Paul “Triple H” Levesque kicks things off as always. We then see a shot of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV., the home in 26 nights to WrestleMania 41. We then shift to a shot of the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.

Arrival shots are shown of CM Punk and others making their way to the building for today’s big show as Michael Cole narrates and explains the matches they will be in. Pat McAfee is also back this week.

John Cena Kicks Things Off

The iconic sounds of John Cena’s “Time Is Now” theme hits and the crowd loudly boos and breaks into their deafening “John Cena Sucks!” chants. Heel Cena comes out with a blank look in his eyes as always and soaks in the atmosphere, zeroing in on one specific kid before holding up “The Last Time Is Now” towel and walking to the ring.

“Is there something on your mind? It seems like there’s something you want to say to me,” Cena begins after settling inside the squared circle and getting on the microphone. Fans break out in loud “Cena Sucks!” chants. Cena says they’re ready to do their worst.

He says he has turned the spotlight on them. He can pick apart any one of the random ticket holders and rip you to shreds — right now. You know no one is safe. He says last week he put a clueless kid on blast. “His poor pathetic face was everywhere. WWE posted it. And you all loved it!”

A loud “F**k you, Cena!” chant breaks out, which elicits the first smile on his face. They try and bleep it off at first but eventually give up. He says for 25 years he has listened to the fans lies and noise. He didn’t waste that time being mean like you. Fans cut him off with a loud “Shut the f**k up!” chant.

Cena says while fans chant profanity at the top of their lungs, he’s been studying them, quizzing them, rewarding them, and in doing so, they have told him every single thing about them. They know nothing about him. He knows more about them than they do him.

“And the truth is, your life is sad, because this is the best it’s gonna get! This is all you have! But to me, you have been nothing more than an experiment. You’ve been rats in a cage.” He says if you don’t believe him, pick out any moment from his career and he’ll say what he learned. When he bled, he learned they thought he was tough. When he was vanilla they were bored.

When he speaks in rhythmic tones you respond by saying “What?” (which is what they were doing at that exact moment — nice.) He says in April of 2005 he learned the most important thing from them. He gave us the WWE Spinner Championship. The crowd loudly boos.

“And just like right now, you ate me alive. All you have to do is Google ‘Negative Comments About the Spinner Belt.’ You all told me how stupid I was because I changed your championship to a toy.” He says in that one single moment, they were vulnerable to tell him what they care about most in this life. And because of that, he knows how to ruin wrestling. And he’s going to do that.

For every fan. For every wrestler. For everyone. At WrestleMania he’ll make history by winning a 17th championship, and he’ll “finally force us to forget the name of the fun machine, jet-flying, WOOOO!” Ric Flair, and I’ll force you to forever say the name, John Cena.”

He continues, “But even worse, I’m going to win that championship, the center of every wrestler’s universe, and retire with it. I’m taking it home with me, and leaving all of you to create a brand new toy belt, because they real one comes home with me. I will be the last REAL champion in WWE.” He says revenge is best-served cold.

“And there’s nothing you can do to stop me,” Cena says, which of course, elicits the theme of the current Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. The crowd goes nuts as “The American Nightmare” emerges and head to the ring for the second week in a row to confront Heel Cena.

Cody tells Cena that he won’t take the title off of him at WrestleMania because he and the fans love for keeping it out-weighs his vanity and desire to take it from them. He tells Cena he’s leaving WrestleMania empty-handed, and leaving WWE the same way.

The Usos vs. A-Town Down Under

After a video package promoting tonight’s showdown between Penta and Bron Breakker for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, we return live where “Main Event” Jey Uso’s theme hits. Out comes the master of “YEET!” in WWE. As he is making his way to the ring, Jimmy Uso appears beside him.

The Usos head to the ring as we head to a pre-match break. During the break, A-Town Down Under duo Austin Theory and Grayson Waller make their way to the ring. As they settle inside the ring, the bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running.

The show returns and it will be Jey Uso starting against Austin Theory. They lock up, and Jey hooks a side headlock. Theory whips him off, but Jey shoulder-tackles him down and lets out a “YEET.” Jey hits the ropes and blocks a hip toss before clotheslining Theory down.

Grayson Waller tags in and talks trash. Jey blocks a kick and uppercuts him before hitting a back elbow and a snap kick. Jimmy Uso tags in. The Usos hit a double-team back elbow followed by a double elbow drop. They then hit Waller with a double clothesline over the top rope. Theory is quickly sent over as well. Jimmy hits the ropes and takes out A-Town Down Under with a plancha.

Jimmy gets Waller in the ring, and Waller kicks him. Waller attacks him in the corner and sends him to the corner. Jimmy slingshots over him and connects with an uppercut for a two-count. Jimmy chops Waller’s chest. Waller kicks and turns him around in the corner. Jimmy ducks a chop and chops Waller down.

Jimmy sends him into the ropes, but Waller holds on. Theory blind tags in. Jimmy sends Waller out of the ring and goes after him, but Theory blindsides him with a vicious forearm. Theory taunts Jey and talks trash to Jimmy. Moments later, The Usos take over. Jey hits a spear and The Usos hit a 1D double-team finisher for the win.

After the match, GUNTHER hits the ring and tries to attack The Usos from behind. He gets Jimmy out of the picture, but then Jey takers over and beats down GUNTHER. GUNTHER fights back and gets Jey down and starts pounding on him until Jimmy Uso recovers and chases him off with a steel chair.

Winners: The Usos

El Grande Americano Has Arrived

When the show returns, an El Grande Americano vignette parodying Lucha Libre for Chad Gable’s new character airs. The video claims he disappeared without trace, but now “the legend has returned to bring honor back to the sport. He is an icon. He is a legend. He is El Grande Americano.”

Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee react to it backstage as they talk to Adam Pearce, who is rolling his eyes but confirming he’s the newest addition to the Raw roster. They claim it’s obviously Chad Gable, but in comes Gable claiming otherwise. He also mentions being sick and showing a doctor’s note to explain why he can’t compete.

Mysterio says Dragon can just fight Gable in the parking lot later. Gable suggests he fight El Grande Americano instead. Dragon is fine with that. Rey calls Gable a real jackass before walking off. Gable does some fake coughs to wrap things up.

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship

Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez

After a quick check-in with The Judgment Day backstage, sans-Finn Balor, we shoot to WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria walking backstage. Her title defense against Raquel Rodriguez is up next when the show returns. On that note, the show heads into another commercial break.

When we return, Richard Gaad of Baby Reindeer on Netflix is shown in the crowd. There’s your big “celebrity” io the building tonight. Already in the ring are Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan. Valkyria’s theme hits and out comes the Women’s I-C champ for her latest title defense.

The bell rings, and they cautiously approach each other. Valkyria gets a waistlock applied, but Rodriguez slings her off. Rodriguez soon hooks the head and swings her around the ring before tossing her aside. Liv Morgan celebrates at ringside. Rodriguez powers her to the corner and charges, but Valkyria moves.

Valkyria applies a side headlock. Rodriguez whips her off and catches her attempting a slingshot. Valkyria fights back and goes for a sunset flip, but Rodriguez doesn’t go down. Valkyria catches her with a wheelbarrow sling out of the ring. Valkyria goes for a wrecking ball dropkick, but Rodriguez catches her.

Valkyria counters with a hurricanrana onto the commentary table. Valkyria goes to the top rope and leaps, but Rodriguez boots her out of mid-air. Back from the break, Rodriguez hits Valkyria with a slingshot suplex slam for a near fall. Rodriguez pulls her to the corner and climbs to the second rope before taunting the crowd. Valkyria avoids a slingshot elbow drop.

Valkyria goes to the top rope and hits a diving leg drop for a two-count. Valkyria sets up for a Nightwing, but Rodriguez slides off and clubs her from behind. Rodriguez hits a slingshot corkscrew elbow for a two-count. Rodriguez puts her on the top rope, but Valkyria kicks her away. Valkyria dives, but Rodriguez catches her. Valkyria counters with a big DDT and covers. 1… 2… Morgan puts Rodriguez’s foot on the bottom rope to break it up.

Valkyria is furious. Valkyria attempts a Nightwing, but Rodriguez gets out. Valkyria avoids a big boot and hits Morgan with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Rodriguez grabs her and goes for a Tejana Bomb, but Valkyria counters into a roll-up for the win. Morgan immediately blindsides Valkyria, and the double-team begins. Bayley runs down for the save. Bayley and Valkyria clear the ring of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Winner and STILL WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion: Lyra Valkyria

Jimmy Uso Slaps GUNTHER

Big Night AHT with Pat McAfee and Friends is coming on Wednesday, April 9. McAfee shows off his kilt. There will be more European shows over the summer. A WWE Women’s World Championship video package airs. Raw General Manager Adam Pearce is walking backstage and holding a black folder.

After some coverage of the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony, we see “Main Event” Jey Uso looking frustrated backstage. Jimmy Uso walks up to him and says Jey Uso is too in his own head. Last week, a move he’s done for fifteen years turned him into a joke and a meme. Now, he had the kill shot and slipped.

If he keeps up like this, he won’t win at WrestleMania. Jey says he knows. He’s 0-3 against Gunther. Jey isn’t sure he can win at WrestleMania. Jimmy says he can’t. He needs to be the Jey Uso of old. Jimmy walks off and confronts Gunther.

Jimmy challenges Gunther to a match. Gunther hopes he won’t trip and fall like his brother. Jimmy absolutely lights him up with a slap to the face before walking off. Gunther smiles.

Adam Pearce Clears Up The WWE Women’s World Championship Picture

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce holds up the contract that was signed last week by Women’s World Champion IYO SKY and Bianca Belair. That was interrupted by Rhea Ripley, and she signed the contract. Pearce says Ripley is NOT in the match. They can boo, but it’s Sky vs. Belair.

The signature that Ripley put on the contract means nothing. Ripley is entitled to a rematch. Pearce has tried to nail her down for the rematch, but Ripley hasn’t taken it. Ripley only wants it on her time. Pearce won’t do it that way, therefore…

Women’s World Champion IYO SKY interrupts him. Sky doesn’t care about contracts. Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair… it doesn’t matter. Sky will take both of them on because she is the Women’s World Champion! Pearce says he knows she’s a fighting champion…

Bianca Belair’s music interrupts. Belair says she earned the No. 1 Contender’s spot and went through the Elimination Chamber to get to WrestleMania. Belair won’t let Ripley headbutt her way into the match. If she didn’t earn it, she doesn’t deserve it.

Rhea Ripley heads to the ring. Ripley says she doesn’t give a damn about WrestleMania. She doesn’t care who she has to go through to get her title back. Ripley gets in the ring and walks up to Pearce. Ripley says she wants her rematch. Belair says she already waited three weeks.

She can wait three more. She can get her rematch with Belair. Ripley and Belair start going face-to-face, and they shove Sky away. Pearce stops the fighting. He has a solution. Next week, Ripley will get her rematch for the Women’s World Championship.

The winner will face Bianca Belair with the title on the line at WrestleMania. Sky leaps over Belair and hits Ripley with a DDT. Belair lifts Sky for a KOD, but Sky counters out. Ripley boots Belair down and grabs Sky. Sky flips through and uppercuts her. Belair goes for an attack on Sky, but Sky rolls through.

Belair clotheslines Ripley out of the ring. Sky takes Belair down and hits Ripley with a flying hurricanrana at ringside. Sky goes for a springboard, but Belair moves. Belair grabs Sky and hits a KOD over the top rope onto Ripley. Belair stands tall with the Women’s World Championship.

When the show returns, Pearce tells Belair she is the special guest referee for next week’s match, after shutting down The New Day’s attempt to secure a title match at WrestleMania.

Dominik Mysterio Offers Penta Spot In The Judgment Day

Backstage, we see Penta is warming up when “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio approaches him. Mysterio offers him a spot in the Judgment Day. He could become Intercontinental Championship tonight.

Mysterio tells him to think about it and walks off. The Penta vs. Bron Breakker bout for the I-C title is then promoted before the show heads to another commercial break.

El Grande Americano vs. Dragon Lee

It’s time for the return of the legendary, iconic, El Grande Americano …all the way from the Gulf of America. First, Dragon Lee makes his way out to the ring for the next match of the evening. He settles inside and awaits the arrival of the legend himself.

With that said, El Grande Americano makes his el grande ring entrance. He settles inside the ring and the bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running.

Americano takes Lee down and applies an armbar. Americano hits an arm drag and poses. Americano chops the chest. Lee reverses a whip and charges, but Americano drops him on the apron. Americano dumps him out of the ring and shouts, “Gracias!”

Americano hits the ropes, but Lee hits a hurricanrana out of the ring. Lee hits a nice tope suicida and poses. Americano gets him in the ring and applies a grounded abdominal stretch. Lee rips at the mask, but Americano gets away. Lee goes for a powerbomb, but Americano hits hurricanrana for a two-count.

They brawl on the apron before Americano hits a WILD exploder suplex off the apron to the floor! They both land on the ground with a nasty thud. Moments later, while hanging in the tree of woe upside down in the corner, Gable climbs up and pulls Dragon Lee’s mask off while he was on the top-rope.

Seconds later, El Grande Americano picks up his debut win as Dragon is forced to cover his face. The legend of El Grande Americano grows with his Raw debut victory in Glasgow, Scotland.

Winner: El Grande Americano

CM Punk Is Pissed Off

The iconic sounds of Cult of Personality by Living Colour plays. CM Punk stands in the ring and listens to the crowd chant his name. Punk says it’s great to be alive on a Monday in Glasgow. Punk says as happy as he is to be here, he’s still a little mad. It’s hard to be mad when he gets an ovation like this.

A thunderous “CM Punk” chant fires up. Punk says he hasn’t slept well in the past few days because of the uncertainty of his Road to WrestleMania. Apparently, he has a match. What he wants… he’s not getting… or is he? Punk smirks. What he wanted to do was win the Royal Rumble, but he didn’t.

Then, what he needed to do was win the Elimination Chamber, but because the more things change, the more they stay the same… he works with children. That “diaper piss baby” Seth Rollins screwed him in the match. That doesn’t get him to what he wants. For two people, it’s clearly personal. For Punk, it’s just business. It’s become simple math. The two men who want to stand in his way to stop him from getting what he wants have got to go.

Rollins has been crying since Punk came back. Punk’s magnitude and shadow belittle everything Rollins has done in his career. Roman Reigns is taking this a little personally because he sees in real time that his Wise Man isn’t just his Wise Man. Punk winks at the camera. It’s only business for Punk.

This Friday in London, they’ll have a contract signing. Punk asks why they’re booing. Did they want it here? The crowd roars. Punk wanted to have it here as well. Punk wants the contract because he wants to read if it’ll get him closer to what he wants. Will it be another rug pull by the powers that be?

Since Reigns and Rollins couldn’t grace them with their presence, he’ll see them in London. Punk wants them to know two things: neither have defeated him without the other’s help. They can’t. The last thing… he brought them into this business. Punk cannot wait to be the man who takes them out of it. Punk shouts, “Best in the world!”

WWE Intercontinental Championship

Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta

It’s main event time!

But first, Cathy Kelley is backstage with WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker. She asks about Penta potentially joining the Judgment Day. Breakker says he can’t worry about that. He’ll retain his title because the dogs are barking in Glasgow.

Penta’s theme hits and the crowd goes wild as the challenger makes his way to the ring for his first big title opportunity since joining WWE from AEW. He settles inside the squared circle and his music dies down. The dogs begin barking inside the packed OVO Hydro in Glasgow as Bron Breakker makes his way to the ring.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this championship clash in our final match of the evening here on this week’s WWE Raw in Glasgow. The two stand across the ring from each other. They circle the ring, and Penta grabs a waistlock. Breakker twists out, but Penta wrenches the arm and hooks a side headlock.

Breakker powers him up and shoves him off. Penta quickly attacks the legs with kicks. Penta sends him into the ropes, but Breakker gets a head of steam and connects with a wickedly quick lariat. Breakker hits some shoulder thrusts in the corner before sending him into the ropes.

Penta catches him with a running hurricanrana, knocking him to the apron. Breakker realizes he is on the wrong side of the ring and ridiculously runs to the other side of the ring to get on the apron. Penta goes for a dive, but Breakker knees him in the face.

Breakker then flies off the apron with a clothesline over the commentary table. The Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio and Carlito, who were scouting Penta earlier and last week, make their way down to ringside to get a closer look at the action.

On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a quick mid-match commercial break as the action continues in this high stakes main event title tilt. When the show returns, Penta is fired up and on his way to victory, seemingly, when Dom-Dom and Carlito get involved.

The referee calls for the bell and the match is thrown out. The Judgment Day beat down Breakker with the chair and Finn Balor comes out. He nearly hits Dom with the chair but decides against it. He hands the chair to Dom and orders him to beat down Breakker.

Dom does exactly that. Penta recovers and asks what the hell is going on. Dom hands him the chair and tells him to be Cero Miedo for The Judgment Day. He tells him to hit Breakker with the chair. He thinks about it, plays to the crowd, but then throws Dom the chair and super kicks it in his face. Balor beats Penta down. The Judgment Day pose over Breakker and Penta as the show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner: No Contest