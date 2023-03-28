WWE RAW Results – March 27, 2023

The road to WrestleMania Goes Hollywood begins winding down tonight.

WWE returns with this week’s episode of RAW at 8/7c on the USA Network from the Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ. with the final red brand program heading into the biggest show of the year this weekend.

On tap for tonight’s show is Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa, Brock Lesnar and Omos’ weigh-in for WrestleMania, Miz TV with The Miz, Becky Lynch, Lita and Trish Stratus, as well as Braun Strowman, Ricochet & The Street Profits vs. Chad Gable, Otis & The Viking Raiders.

Featured below are complete WWE RAW results from Monday, March 27, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-11pm EST. on the USA Network.

WWE RAW RESULTS (3/27/2023)

Miz TV With Becky Lynch, Lita & Trish Stratus

We shoot inside the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ. where Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves welcome us to the final Raw before WrestleMania. The Miz’s theme then hits and he heads to the ring for our opening segment.

The WrestleMania 39 host introduces himself and then welcomes his special guests for this Miz TV segment — the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Lita and Becky Lynch,. as well as WWE Hall of Fame legend Trish Stratus.

Trish emerges, stops and then is joined by Lita. She stops and the two are joined by Becky Lynch. The three then begin making their way down to the ring for our first segment of this week’s show.

As the three settle in the ring and take their seats, Miz begins with a question for Lynch. He says she’s “The Man” and with that in mind, why is she needing backup in the form of Trish and Lita for her feud with Damage CTRL.

Miz offends her with this question, prompting her to say she is “The Man” and Miz is a man, a very insecure man with “tiny balls.” The fans then chant “tiny balls.” Miz smirks and says he’s got massive balls, confirmed by his wife Maryse. Lynch says it must be nice to know Maryse didn’t get around much before they got together.

Now The Miz then asks why now for Lita and Trish. Why return just to play back-up to Becky Lynch. Lita says she doesn’t feel like backup as much as she feels like one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions.

Before anyone can say anything else, the theme for Damage CTRL plays and out comes Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky. Bayley calls the Phoenix fans idiots and says she has something to say as the trio settles in the ring.

Bayley says she’s so sick of all of this. The six women square off and Bayley says she’s sick of Trish and Lita actually thinking they matter. She says they might have mattered 20 years ago. Trish says the title on Lita’s shoulder says she matters right now.

Lynch says Bayley took two accomplished women in Dakota and Iyo and reduced them to lackeys who haven’t done anything in months. She says she thought this was done at WarGames, she thought it was done when they won the tag titles, but she knows now it’s not done until WrestleMania. We head to a commercial break.

Becky Lynch vs. Iyo Sky

As we settle back in from the break, we hear Lynch’s theme still playing in the background as Kevin Patrick does an ad read for the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie.

From there, we shoot to the ring where Lynch and Sky are squaring off as the bell sounds to kick off our first match of the evening. Straight out of the gate Lynch charges across the ring and establishes the early offensive lead.

We see the action spill out to the floor where Damage CTRL members immediately get involved. Back in the ring, Sky takes it to Lynch with a boot to the throat in the corner. She grounds “The Man” and holds onto a rear chin-lock as the fans chant “Let’s go Becky!”

Lynch starts to fight back but Sky avoids letting loose of the offensive reigns. With both ladies laid out in the middle of the ring, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break, we see Lynch connecting with a super-plex on Sky off the top-rope. Sky fights back and knocks Lynch out to the floor where she hits a wild dive. Back in the ring, Lynch fights back and hits her Man-Handle Slam for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Becky Lynch

“The Wise Man” & The Bloodline Are In The Building

We see footage of Cody Rhodes getting into Roman Reigns’ head on last week’s show in a video package. After that, we see Paul Heyman leading Solo Sikoa and The Usos through the backstage area as we head to another commercial break.

Closer Look At Asuka’s WWE Career

As we settle back in from the break, we see an extensive video that shows the impressive history in NXT and WWE of Asuka, featuring comments from many WWE personalities to promote the Raw Women’s Championship match against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania.

Backstage With Seth “Freakin'” Rollins & Mustafa Ali

Now we shoot backstage where Cathy Kelley is standing by with Seth “Freakin'” Rollins. She asks him about the knock out from Logan Paul last week. Mustafa Ali answers for him and this leads to the two bantering back-and-forth until a match is made between the two. That match is up next. We head to another commercial break on that note.

Seth “Freakin'” Rollins vs. Mustafa Ali

Once we settle back in from the break, Mustafa Ali settles in the ring and awaits the arrival of his opponent. The theme for Seth “Freakin'” Rollins hits and out comes the fan-favorite as the fans sing along with his entrance tune.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We see Rollins immediately jump into the offensive driver’s seat, a spot he remains until the bell sounds again about two minutes later.

Rollins hits a big Stomp while Ali was hanging in the tree of woe. He follows up with another one for good measure and covers him for the pin fall victory. Quick squash match victory.

After the match, Rollins gets on the mic and tells the fans to sing along with his theme again so Logan Paul knows what he’s gonna hear all night long at WrestleMania this weekend.

Winner: Seth “Freakin'” Rollins

Final Team For Women’s Showcase At WrestleMania

We shoot backstage where Adam Pearce is approached by Baron Corbin. The trend of Corbin being interrupted and ignored continues as Chelsea Green walks in complaining as always. Sonya Deville comes in and bickers with Pearce as well.

He tells them to team up for the final qualifying match for the women’s showcase match at WrestleMania. After this, we head to another commercial break.

Weigh-In For Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

As we settle back in from the break, we see Corey Graves and Adam Pearce standing in the ring, which is covered in carpet. Graves then introduces Omos. “The Nigerian Giant” emerges alongside MVP and heads to the ring.

While Omos is coming to the ring, we see the Omos-Brock Lesnar face-to-face segment that concluded with “The Beast Incarnate” being launched from the ring (after the initial bad botch) by the big man.