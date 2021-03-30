WWE RAW Results – March 29, 2021

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with Sarah Schreiber stopped Drew McIntyre backstage as he arrives. She asks about WWE Champion Bobby Lashley offering a title shot to anyone who can stop Drew before WrestleMania 37. Drew goes on and says that makes everyone around him a potential target. Drew warns any potential attackers that they will get a good old fashioned Scottish ass kicking if they try him. He walks off.

– We’re live from the WWE ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Byron Saxton. Tom briefly hypes the show.

– We go right to the ring and the pyro goes off as The Hurt Business comes out – WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, MVP, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander. Mike Rome does the introductions.

MVP hypes up Lashley’s title defense at WrestleMania 37 against Drew McIntyre, then brings up Lashley’s bounty on Drew’s head. Lashley confirms that whoever can take Drew out will get the title shot at WrestleMania 37. MVP warns that no one should take this kindness for weakness. He goes on and asks who wants to step up for this generous offer. No one comes out. MVP is ready to show us who will not be sharing the ring at WrestleMania with Lashley. We see a replay of McIntyre defeating Benjamin and Alexander in the 2-on-1 Handicap Match last week, earning the right to have both of them banned from ringside at WrestleMania.

Lashley still isn’t happy over their loss. He says they had the perfect chance and couldn’t get the job done. He also brings up how they dropped the RAW Tag Team Titles. This is embarrassing and they are tarnishing his image. Lashley says right now he can’t count on the two of them for nothing. He’s worked too hard to get where he is and he refuses to associate with incompetence. MVP agrees and says now they have the chance to speak up for themselves. Cedric says they could’ve done this privately. Shelton asks if they brought them out here to embarrass them. Shelton goes on about how Lashley wouldn’t be WWE Champion if it wasn’t for them.

MVP and Cedric have some words, and Lashley drops Cedric. Benjamin comes from behind on Lashley for a takedown. Lashley and Shelton brawl as MVP watches. Lashley ends up dropping Shelton with a Flatliner. Cedric comes back to the apron but backs off as Lashley is waiting for him. Lashley kicks Shelton out of the ring. MVP says they should be ashamed of themselves. Lashley says The Hurt Business is over for Shelton and Cedric but the other offer remains to the locker room. Shelton and Cedric recover as ringside as MVP and Lashley stand tall in the ring.

– We see what happened last week between Sheamus and Riddle. Riddle is riding on his scooter backstage when Sarah Schreiber stops to ask why Sheamus attacked him with his own scooter last week. Riddle rants and says Sheamus pissed him off last week, which he does not like. Riddle scoots away and stops at Titus O’Neil. They do some comedy about Titus hosting WrestleMania 37 with WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. Titus walks off. Riddle scoots some more until Sheamus levels him and leaves him laid out. Sheamus walks off as we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers hype two segments for tonight – Shane McMahon’s expose on Braun Strowman, and The Miz and John Morrison premiering their new “Hey Hey Hop Hop” music video for Bad Bunny.

– We see what Bobby Lashley just did to Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander. Shelton and Cedric stop Adam Pearce backstage and they are seething. Shelton wants Lashley one-on-one tonight and if there is anything left, Cedric wants him next week. They have words with Pearce, telling him to “grow a sack” and make the match. Cedric and Shelton walk off.

Riddle vs. Sheamus

We go back to the ring and out comes Sheamus first. Tom and Byron introduce MVP on commentary, noting that Samoa Joe is unable to be here tonight. Out next comes WWE United States Champion Riddle for this non-title match, riding his scooter to the ring as a “Bro!” chant starts up. Riddle enters the ring and kicks his flip-flops away as the pyro goes off. Sheamus looks on and he’s not impressed.

The bell rings and Sheamus attacks first. They tangle and trade offense now. Sheamus takes control but Riddle hangs on in the pin attempt. Sheamus unloads in the corner now. Sheamus with a takedown. Alexa’s Playground will return tonight. Riddle look to capitalize but Sheamus runs over him with a shoulder. Sheamus catches Riddle in mid-air but Riddle applies a Sleeper, taking Sheamus down to the mat.

Sheamus finally takes Riddle back in the corner and unloads with back elbows to boos from the crowd. Sheamus levels Riddle and keeps clubbing him. More back and forth now. Riddle with kicks and strikes, dropkicking Sheamus through the ropes to the floor. Riddle with a running punt kick to the chest from the apron. Riddle nails a Floating Bro from the apron to the floor as fans cheer him on. Back to commercial with Riddle in control.

Back from the break and Sheamus works Riddle over. Riddle fights back and they trade shots now. They unload on each other and Riddle gets the upperhand. Sheamus catches Riddle in a backbreaker and keeps working him over while talking trash. Sheamus scoops Riddle and drops him again. They end up trading shots on the top turnbuckle. Sheamus sends Riddle to the mat but he runs right back up and launches Sheamus to the mat for a big pop.

They both are laid out after landing hard. They get up and trade strikes in the middle of the ring. Riddle counters with a pele kick. Riddle with the multiple running forearms in the corner. Riddle launches Sheamus for anther pop. Sheamus with several kicks to the chest while Sheamus is on his knees. More back and forth now. Riddle ends up nailing the Broton for a close 2 count. This leads to the Triangle as Sheamus tries to counter it.

Sheamus powers up and nails the powerbomb but Riddle locks the Triangle. Sheamus makes it to the bottom rope to break the hold. Sheamus rocks Riddle with a surprise right hand. Sheamus nails White Noise on the edge of the apron and Riddle lands hard. Sheamus covers for the win but Riddle kicks out at 2. Sheamus with the reverse Alabama Slam for another close 2 count.

Sheamus ends up waiting for the Brogue Kick in the corner but Riddle nails a jumping knee first. They tangle again and Sheamus flattens Riddle with a big knee strike. Sheamus covers for the non-title win.

Winner: Sheamus

– After the match, Sheamus stands tall in the corner as his music hits and we get replays. Riddle attacks from behind and takes Sheamus out, sending him to the floor. Riddle stares Sheamus down as a “Bro!” chant starts up.

– We see recent happenings between Shane McMahon and Braun Strowman. Shane is walking with Elias and Jaxson Ryker backstage now. Kevin Patrick stops Shane and asks about his expose of Braun tonight. Shane won’t give any details now but says there will be some interesting things revealed. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers hype WrestleMania 37.

– Drew McIntyre is looking for who might try to take him out backstage when he finds AJ Styles and Omos. They are worried about something bigger at WrestleMania, and that’s RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day. The two sides have some words and AJ is sure their paths will cross in the future. AJ and Omos walk off as AJ has to face Xavier Woods tonight. Drew yells about who’s going to try and take him out.

– The announcers hype Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 37 Night One. Shane is in the ring with Elias and Jaxson Ryker now. He insults Strowman and talks about how adrenaline helped him last week with the injury he previously suffered before WWE Fastlane while training. He goes on about beating Braun at WrestleMania.

Shane reveals a cop of Braun’s 5th grade report card from school. He had a D- in Social Studies, a D- in Math, a D in English and a D+ in Gym. Shane goes on reading comments from Braun’s teachers, humiliating him some more. Shane shows a “2+2=5” graphic on the big screen with “I’M NOT STUPID!” written three times, next to Braun with a dunce hat on. Shane mentions how he will out-wit Braun at WrestleMania, which Ryker will do tonight. Shane says maybe all Braun needs is a big hug from all of them. He keeps on with the “B-b-b-raun…” insult until the music hits and out comes The Monster Among Men to interrupt.

Braun Strowman vs. Jaxson Ryker

Braun Strowman marches to ringside and stops as Shane McMahon dances around the ring, taunting Strowman, while Elias and Jaxson Ryker stand tall on each side of him. Strowman enters the ring and yells out as Elias and Shane head to ringside. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and the announcers hype WrestleMania again. The bell rings and Ryker walks up to Braun but Braun boots him down. Braun launches Ryker across the ring a few times for a big pop. Ryker rolls out for a breather as the referee counts. Braun chases Shane around and the in the ring. Shane rolls out, distracting Braun for Ryker to take over.

Braun quickly turns it back around in the corner with big elbows. Braun levels Ryker with a headbutt. Elias gets on the apron but Braun goes for him. Shane does the same thing and Braun charges, swinging for a miss. Ryker attacks from behind and works Braun over, taking his knee out. Ryker with a running bulldog. Ryker goes to the second turnbuckle for a shoulder block that is botched. Braun levels him with a big boot, sending him out for a breather.

Braun runs around the ring as the locomotive sound effects start up. Braun levels Ryker and beings it back in for a big splash in the corner. Braun taunts Shane while holding Ryker.

Braun scoops Ryker for the big powerslam and hits it while staring out at Shane. Braun gets the pin.

Winner: Braun Strowman

– After the match, Braun goes after Shane but he retreats. This distraction allows Elias to attack Braun from behind to boos. Shane joins in and they double team Braun until he knocks them both away for a pop. Shane retreats to the stage. Braun takes the mic and asks Shane where he’s running off to. Braun has decided on what kind of match they will have at WrestleMania 37. Braun says Shane will get these hands inside a Steel Cage. Fans pop as Braun drops the mic, staring Shane down. Shane nods and smirks from the stage as we get a replay.

– We see recent happenings between The Miz and Bad Bunny. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and The Miz and John Morrison are in the ring for another must see edition of The Dirt Sheet. They start ranting on rapper Bad Bunny. Miz defends his guitar shot from last week and says Bunny was out of line, but this is far from over. Miz promises to pay back Bunny at WrestleMania for every ounce of ridicule, every shred of disrespect, and every splinter of wood in Miz’s back. They continue to rant on Bad Bunny and then introduce the music video for their new “HEY HEY HOP HOP” single aimed at Bunny, allegedly shot in his hometown of San Juan, Puerto Rico. We come back and Miz is emotional over how good he thinks the song is, already preparing his acceptance speech for when they win an award for the single. The music interrupts and out comes Damian Priest and Bad Bunny.

Priest congratulates them and says he and Bunny actually enjoyed the video, calling it entertaining. Priest is glad Miz found the time to laugh and relax because he won’t be doing that when Bunny handles him at WrestleMania. Fans pop as Bunny speaks some in Spanish. Miz wants to know what he said but Priest stalls. Priest then reveals Bunny said he’s going to… make Miz his bitch. Miz exits the ring and gets in Priest’s face at ringside. Morrison joins him and taunts Bunny, who has backed away. Priest says Bunny doesn’t need his help. Miz approaches Bunny but gets leveled with a big right hand. Priest and Bunny hit the ring and stand tall, taunting Miz and Morrison. Bunny starts tearing the Dirt Sheet set apart. They dare Bunny to keep his hands off the artwork for their “HEY HEY HOP HOP” single but he trashes it. The two sides continue taunting each other with Bunny being warned that he’s signed his death warrant. Priest tells them to bring it for a 2-on-2 fight. Bunny points up at the WrestleMania 37 sign as his music hits. Miz and Morrison look on from the stage now.

– Randy Orton is backstage now. He names several Legends he’s been fortunate to face off with in his career but none quite compare to The Fiend. He knew months ago he had to do something drastic to take out The Fiend, so he made the decision to burn him. No man could survive that, he says, but he wanted The Fiend gone so bad he ignored the fact that The Fiend is not a man. He goes on about what The Fiend is, calling him an abomination from hell.

Orton now knows Alexa Bliss had him set up for a trap in their match at WWE Fastlane. At least he knows what he’s dealing with now. He goes on and says for the final time at WrestleMania 37 he will stand across the ring from this sick and twisted abomination but lucky for Orton, they are both cut from the same cloth, which means he will dig down deep, and he now knows just how far he has to sink into hell, to make sure The Fiend is out of his life once and for all.

Bobby Lashley vs. Shelton Benjamin

We go back to the ring and out comes WWE Champion Bobby Lashley with MVP for this non-title match. Shelton Benjamin is shown marching backstage with Cedric Alexander right behind him. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see how Bad Bunny just dropped The Miz. The announcers hype their WrestleMania 37 Night One match. Lashley is in the ring now as Shelton stares him down from the other side. Cedric and MVP are at ringside on separate sides. The bell rings and Shelton attacks. Lashley fights back and they trade big shots and counters. Shelton slams Lashley face-first but Lashley keeps it going. Shelton slams him again and drives knees to the ribs.

They get back up and Lashley fights free but Shelton keeps fighting. Lashley drops him with a Flatliner, then mounts Shelton with right hands. Lashley tosses Shelton through the ropes to Cedric’s feet. Lashley follows and Cedric talks some trash as the referee counts. Lashley scoops Shelton and rams him into the ring post. The referee continues to count as Lashley brings it back in. Lashley charges with a big thrust in the corner. Lashley chases Cedric now. Cedric runs up to the stage as the referee counts.

Lashley comes back in at the 6 count but Benjamin immediately nails Paydirt out of nowhere for a close 2 count. They trade big strikes on their feet now. Benjamin takes it to the corner and unloads on Lashley. Benjamin with a big running knee to the face in the corner, and another. Lashley comes out of the corner with a huge Spinebuster out of nowhere in the middle of the ring.

Lashley gets hyped up and delivers another big Spinebuster as fans boo. Lashley stalks Benjamin, waiting for him to get back up. Lashley applies The Hurt Lock and makes Benjamin pass out in the hold for the win.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

– After the match, Lashley stands tall as his music hits. Lashley takes the WWE Title belt to the corner and poses as we go to replays. Lashley continues raising the title as his music plays.

– The New Day brings some games to Omos and AJ Styles in the back for Game Night, to make sure they’re getting on the same page as a new tag team. AJ mentions his match with Xavier Woods tonight and he isn’t interested. They taunt AJ and he promises to beat them in games, beat Woods tonight, and then win the RAW Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 37. Kofi Kingston says none of that is going to happen, except for Game Night. Kofi and Woods end up skipping away while yelling about Game Night. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day are in the ring – Xavier Woods with Kofi Kingston. They’re all set up for Game Night, including Jenga, Charades, Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots, Uno, Connect Four, and a few others. Out next comes AJ Styles with Omos as the announcers hype the title match at WrestleMania 37.

Charades is up first and The New Day gets it right. The same goes for Pictionary. until Omos gets upset and cuts a promo about how he’s tired of these games, and all that matters is he and AJ winning the titles at WrestleMania 37. He says they will show what they are all about at WrestleMania 37 when they become the new RAW Tag Team Champions. AJ warns Woods and says he will show what he and Omos are all about when he beats him on RAW tonight.

– Back from the break and the announcers hype Titus O’Neil and WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan as the WrestleMania 37 hosts. The announcers also show us a young kid named Ro, who apparently impersonates wrestlers on social media. We see him doing his best impersonation of The Hulkster.

Xavier Woods vs. AJ Styles

We go back to the ring and RAW Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods stares AJ Styles down. They go at it and AJ dropkicks Woods early on as Omos and Kofi Kingston watch from ringside. Woods ducks a shot and levels AJ with a big right hand. Woods takes it to the corner now and works AJ over with punches and chops. Woods chops AJ from corner to corner as Kofi cheers him on.

AJ turns it around but misses a flying right hand in the corner. Woods chops him to the mat for a 2 count. More back and forth now. AJ ends up taking a breather at ringside, standing behind Omos. He comes back in but gets sent to the floor by Kofi.

Woods runs the ropes and leaps out, taking AJ down for a big pop. Woods runs right back into the ring to taunt Omos, who is not happy. Back to commercial with fans cheering for The New Day.

Back from the break and Woods levels AJ with a flying forearm, then a clothesline. They tangle and Woods nails a big kick in the middle of the ring for a pop. They tangle some more and Woods presses AJ high, then drops him to the mat for a close 2 count.

Woods ends up with AJ on the top now. AJ brings Woods back down and drives the neck into his knee. Woods kicks out just in time. Woods blocks the Styles Clash and hits a big tornado DDT from the corner. AJ still kicks out at 2. Woods kicks AJ while he’s down. Woods goes to the top but comes down to run at Omos with a kick from the apron after seeing Omos assist AJ. Omos catches Woods and drops him for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Xavier Woods

– After the bell, Omos then grabs Kofi from the apron and presses him high in the air, launching him over the barrier into the virtual crowd. Fans boo Omos as he yells out. AJ takes Woods to the corner and they double team him now. Omos with a big running back splash. AJ sends Woods to Omos and the big man powers Woods up, then drives him hard into the mat with a double chokeslam. AJ counts while Omos keeps Woods down with a boot. Woods yells out in pain as Omos keeps the boot on him, posing with AJ and raising their arms as AJ’s music plays. We go to replays. We come back to AJ and Omos, still posing over Woods.

– Alexa Bliss is backstage laughing in her playground. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what just happened with Omos, AJ Styles and The New Day.

– We get a video package showing recent happenings between Randy Orton, Alexa Bliss and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. We go backstage to Bliss at Alexa’s Playground now. She has her jack-in-the-box once again. She tells us how these used to be called Devil In a Box centuries ago. Bliss tells how “he” was weakened at WWE TLC, Orton burned The Fiend alive and thought he was gone forever, but he was wrong. The Fiend’s soul was just trapped, inside her Fiend In a Box.

Bliss says you can’t trap people forever and all The Fiend needed was time, and now he’s salivating at the idea of standing across from Orton at WrestleMania. She goes on with her promo and says Orton’s biggest mistake is understanding what’s next. He doesn’t know what’s next, but she’ll give Orton and all the Fireflies a tiny, little hint…. at WrestleMania 37, The Legend Killer dies. Bliss laughs and starts cranking her box. The little creature pops out and she starts laughing. Bliss looks next to her and we see The Fiend sitting still on the other swing. The segment ends.

– Drew McIntyre is backstage sitting down in thought. He gets angry and hurries off to the locker room. He asks who is going to step up to get their guaranteed WWE Title shot at WrestleMania. Drew rants at various Superstars, daring them to take him out. He yells at Braun Strowman. Strowman gets in his face and says after he rips Shane McMahon to pieces at WrestleMania, if there’s anything left of Drew, he will be the first one to come find him and take the WWE Title. Drew grabs Humberto Carrillo and tries to get him to attack.

Drew tosses Carrillo across the room. Drew steps to Riddle next but he has some lame excuse. Angel Garza attacks from behind but Drew easily takes him out. Drew goes on daring people to attack. He drops Drew Gulak with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt. Drew and Ricochet face off now. Ricochet says the words from WWE Champion Bobby Lashley mean nothing to him, but he is down to give Drew a fight. Drew respects that. Drew backs out of the room as Ricochet looks on.

Naomi vs. Shayna Baszler

We go back to the ring and out come the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions – Shayna Baszler with Nia Jax and Reginald. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we have Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke on commentary. Naomi is in the ring and Lana is cheering her on from ringside. Baszler and Naomi lock up, going to the corner. Baszler strikes first but Naomi rocks her from the corner. Baszler counters in the corner and nails a big kick as Baszler and Reginald cheer her on from ringside. Baszler focuses on Naomi’s limbs now.

Baszler takes Naomi back down and works on her arm as the referee checks on her. Lana and fans rally for Naomi as she drops Baszler Naomi with a Natural Selection and a sitdown Stunner for a pin attempt. They tangle with pin attempts and Baszler goes for the Kirifuda Clutch but it’s blocked. More back and forth now. Naomi goes for the split-legged moonsault but Reginald distracts from the apron.

Lana tries to take him out but Jax grabs Lana for a Samoan Drop. Lana counters and Brooke attacks Lana now with Rose also going down during the melee. Baszler kicks Lana from the apron to the floor. Naomi takes advantage of the chaos and rolls Baszler up for the pin to win.

Winner: Naomi

– After the match, Baszler gets up and she’s not happy. Reginald checks on Jax and helps her up as Naomi and Lana celebrate. Dana and Rose are also down.

– Asuka is backstage when Riddle rides up on his scooter. Riddle rants and says a bunch of nothing, including asking Asuka if scooters would be popular in Japan, before riding off. We see Rhea Ripley backstage talking to a staffer. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what happened earlier with Bad Bunny, Damian Priest, The Miz and John Morrison. The announcers hype Bunny vs. Miz at WrestleMania 37.

– We go back to the ring and Adam Pearce is out for a WrestleMania 37 contract signing. Pearce introduces the first competitor and out comes Rhea Ripley. She stops on the stage and gets big pyro. Out next comes RAW Women’s Champion Asuka to a big pop.

They both take a seat at the table. Ripley says Asuka is the current champion, just current. Asuka laughs at her and says Ripley is over-confident. Ripley says she’s right, she is over-confident. She was confident enough to challenge Asuka for WrestleMania on her first night, and now she’s confident enough to tell Asuka to her face that she will beat her and take her title at WrestleMania. Ripley signs and passes the contract across the table. Asuka signs next.

Asuka starts ranting in Japanese. She says Ripley’s confidence is bought, not earned. Asuka says Ripley has the talent but she has to learn that she is not ready for… Ripley turns the table over and smashes Asuka in the face with it. The music interrupts and out come the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions to the stage – Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler with Reginald. Jax doesn’t know what’s worse – Ripley having the audacity to ask for a title shot at WrestleMania or Asuka accepting. Baszler says they’re both pretty bad but Ripley is new, but Asuka should be ashamed, she knows better after all they’ve done to her. Baszler says she and Jax have dominated the entire division for over a year, so where is their WrestleMania match? Fans boo as they go on bragging. Baszler can’t wait to give Ripley a hard dose of reality. Ripley asks what’s stopping her now. Jax challenges Ripley and Asuka to a tag team match on next week’s go-home show. Ripley says they accept, while Asuka is still down on the mat, clutching her mouth. Ripley tosses the mic as her music hits. Jax and Baszler taunt them from the stage.

– Ricochet is walking backstage when MVP stops him. MVP is glad to see Ricochet thinking like a business man after all this time. Ricochet says this isn’t about Bobby Lashley. He still thinks low of Lashley and MVP, this is about Ricochet going for a WWE Title shot because he’s not sure when he’ll get another. He’s going to beat Drew because he knows he can. Ricochet walks off.

Ricochet vs. Drew McIntyre

We go back to the ring and out first comes Drew McIntyre. Drew poses on the stage and the pyro hits. He marches to the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and the announcers congratulate Kane, The Great Khali and Rob Van Dam on their 2021 WWE Hall of Fame inductions. We go back to the ring and McIntyre waits as Ricochet makes his way out now. The bell hits and Ricochet charges. Drew fights back and sends him to the corner. Ricochet charges again and Drew lifts him high in the air, dropping him to the mat for a pop.

Drew continues to overpower Ricochet and launch him across the ring with a huge overhead throw. We see WWE Champion Bobby Lashley watching backstage. Ricochet fights back and mounts some offense now, sending Drew into the turnbuckles with a hurricanrana. Ricochet with kicks into a bigger kick now. Ricochet levels Drew with the sliding knee for a 1 count.

Ricochet charges but gets sent over the top to the floor, landing on his feet. Drew take control and send Ricochet into the steps but he leaps off them, jumps onto the top of the barrier, then runs the top of the barrier and takes Drew back down at ringside for a pop.

Ricochet brings Drew back in the ring and goes to the top. He has to roll through on the 630 attempt as Drew moves. Drew follows up with a big Claymore Kick for the pin to win.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

– After the match, Drew stands tall as his music hits. Mustafa Ali suddenly attacks from behind and takes Drew’s knee out. Ali unloads as the referee tries to break it up. Drew sends Ali out of the ring to the floor. Drew yells at Ali to come back and fight him. Ali looks on from the floor as we go back to commercial.

Drew McIntyre vs. Mustafa Ali

Back from the break and Mustafa Ali is going at it with Drew McIntyre, working the leg over and kicking it against the corner. Drew screams out in pain as Ali nails another chop block. Ali keeps control by focusing on the hurt knee. We see WWE Champion Bobby Lashley watching backstage again. He walks off somewhere.

Ali with more focus on Drew’s knee in the corner. Drew fights back but Ali rocks him for a 1 count. Ali goes for the knee again but Drew kicks him to the apron. Ali goes to the top and hits a huge flying splash to the backs of the legs while Drew is laying face-down. Ali with a 2 count. Ali tells MVP, who is still on commentary, to tell Lashley he’s coming for the WWE Title.

Ali beats Drew some more while he’s down as fans boo. Ali charges but Drew launches himself at Ali with a big strike, then a big overhead belly-to-belly suplex. Drew sells the leg injury but keeps pounding on Ali in the corner. Drew with another overhead toss with ease as fans pop.

Ali fights back and goes for a move from the second turnbuckle but Drew knocks him out of the air with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt. Drew calls for the Claymore Kick and nails it when Ali gets up. Drew covers for the pin too win.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

– After the match, Drew stands tall as his music hits and we go to replays. Drew yells and asks if there’s anyone else to come fight him. He takes the mic and calls out the WWE Champion for a fight. Drew goes on and tells Lashley to come try to finish him by himself. The music finally hits and out comes Lashley. MVP, on commentary, says this is not a good business decision. Lashley stands tall on the stage and stares down at Drew in the ring. Back to commercial.

Back from the beak and announced for RAW Talk are Asuka, Riddle, The Miz and John Morrison. Drew is in the ring with a mic now. Lashley is also in, staring him down. Drew says no matter what he does, Lashley can’t prevent the inevitable – Lashley vs. McIntyre at WrestleMania 37. Lashley goes on about never needing any help and almost ending Drew’s career at Elimination Chamber. He says that will pale in comparison to what he does to Drew at WrestleMania. Lashley says Drew’s time is up and it’s now time for The All Mighty Era.

Drew gives Lashley some praise and says he would be the man in this company if Drew didn’t exist. Drew says Lashley proved tonight he’s afraid of Drew. Lashley mushes Drew and they start brawling. Lashley mounts Drew but they get back up and the brawl continues. Drew gets the upperhand and kicks Lashley out of the ring. Drew talks some trash as Lashley looks on from ringside.

SmackDown Superstar King Baron Corbin suddenly attacks from behind, taking Lashley up on his offer. Drew fights back but Corbin gets the upperhand and drives him into the mat. Drew fights back and hits a belly-to-belly throw. Drew charges for a Claymore Kick but Corbin catches him with a Deep Six. Lashley enters the ring now and applies The Hurt Lock, rag-dolling Drew in the middle of the ring. Lashley drops Drew to the mat as Corbin cheers him on. Fans boo. Lashley with another Hurt Lock while Drew is knocked out. MVP says this is The Hurt Business. Lashley grabs the title and stands over Drew, yelling at him some more as fans boo. Lashley with a third Hurt Lock as fans continue to boos. Corbin yells in Drew’s face while Lashley tightens The Hurt Lock. Drew fades out to the mat and Lashley finally lets go of the hold. Lashley takes the WWE Title and raises it high in the air as his music hits. Corbin stands next to Lashley and looks up at the WWE Title as RAW goes off the air.