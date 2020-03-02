WWE Raw Results – March 2nd, 2020

– The final WWE RAW opens live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn as the pyro goes off. Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Byron Saxton and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler. They go over tonight’s loaded show.

– We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Champion Brock Lesnar with Paul Heyman.

Heyman begins his usual introduction. He apologizes and says it’s their job to come out and hype WrestleMania 36 tonight, and this is the most loaded WrestleMania in history, but the main event is a sham. Fans boo. Heyman says everyone knows it. “They” want to sell you on Drew McIntyre but Drew is a hyped up fraud. Fans boo. Heyman goes on about the Royal Rumble Match and what happened with Drew eliminating Lesnar. That doesn’t mean Drew can beat Brock, let alone at WrestleMania. Heyman calls Drew a “stupid big bitch that’s going to get squashed” but the music interrupts and out comes the #1 contender.

Drew hits the ring and they stare each other down. Lesnar goes to exit the ring but stops to turn around. Lesnar charges but Drew meets him in the middle of the ring with a big Claymore Kick as fans pop. Lesnar is laid out. Drew marches to the stage as his music hits. A stunned Heyman checks on Lesnar in the ring as we go to replays. Lesnar struggles to get to his feet as a “you deserve it!” chant breaks out. Fans start singing “goodbye!” to Lesnar as Heyman helps him out of the ring.

Lesnar is furious as he backs up the ramp, clutching the title. Drew suddenly runs back out and levels Lesnar on the stage with another Claymore. Fans pop for Drew. Drew grabs the WWE Title belt and raises it over Lesnar as fans cheer him on. Drew yells out and drops the title. Fans chant for one more Claymore. Lesnar slowly gets up but Drew puts him right back down with a third Claymore. Drew yells at Lesnar as a “holy shit!” chant starts up. Lesnar is laid out now. Drew stands tall as his music starts back up and he points up at the WrestleMania 36 banner. Heyman checks on Lesnar again as we go to replays. We go to commercial.

RAW Tag Team Titles Match: The Street Profits vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy

Back from the break and out comes The Street Profits, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. This is billed as a “Now or Never” title shot for The Profits. They celebrate with the crowd and hit the ring to take the mics. They talk about how it’s now or never for them winning the titles tonight. A “we want the smoke!” chant breaks out. Out next are the RAW Tag Team Champions, Seth Rollins and Murphy with The Authors of Pain. Pyro goes off as they head to the ring. Akam and Rezar stand guard on the stage as Rollins greets people at ringside. We get formal ring introductions from Mike Rome.

Rollins and Murphy attack before Rome finishes his introductions, before the bell rings. Ford and Dawkins quickly turn it around and send the champions to the floor. Ford leaps out of the ring but they catch him in mid-air and launch him into the barrier. Dawkins checks on Ford as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Murphy is going at it with Dawkins. Ford is still down on the outside. Murphy sends Dawkins to the floor now. Rollins goes after Dawkins but gets dropped on his face. Murphy comes out but Dawkins catches him and launches him into the barrier as AOP watches from the stage. Ford is back on the apron now and fans cheer him on.

Ford tags in and leaps out, taking the champions down on the outside. Ford brings them back in but Murphy sends him to the apron. Ford springboards in with a crossbody to take both opponents down. Ford sends Murphy over the top to the floor. Rollins goes for Ford but Ford counters with a DDT and a standing moonsault for a close 2 count. Rollins comes back with a Slingblade on Ford. Rollins charges and misses the Stomp. Ford and Rollins tangle some more now. Rollins with a Buckle Bomb as Murphy gets a kick up in the corner for the double team. Dawkins saves the pin attempt.

Dawkins rocks Rollins as he flies back in now. Murphy makes the save and they send Dawkins into the ring post. Rollins tags back in for another Buckle Bomb but it backfires. Murphy accidentally kicks Rollins. Murphy misses a double stomp from the top. Ford sends Murphy to the floor as Rollins rolls Ford for a 2 count. Ford fights Rollins off and plays to the crowd for a pop. Ford goes to the top but Rollins shoves him off to the floor and he lands hard. Rollins calls for Akam and Rezar to come down to ringside. Fans boo them. Rollins distracts the referee but AOP is seen at ringside. The referee ejects AOP from ringside.

Rollins and the others are distracting the referee by arguing. Kevin Owens runs into the ring from the crowd and drops Rollins with a Stunner. Murphy and AOP chase Owens away. Ford and Dawkins take advantage as Ford hits a big top rope Frogsplash for the pin to win the titles in the middle of the ring.

Winners and New RAW Tag Team Champions: The Street Profits

– After the match, Ford and Dawkins celebrate with the titles as their music hits. We see fans in the crowd with their red cups in the air. We go to replays.

– Back from the break and Charly Caruso stops Seth Rollins and Murphy backstage. Rollins reveals they will get a title rematch from The Street Profits at Elimination Chamber. Rollins also addresses Kevin Owens and says Owens can name the time and place, but Rollins will crucify him when he gets his hands on him.

WWE 24/7 Title Match: Ricochet vs. Riddick Moss

We go back to the ring and out comes Ricochet first. WWE 24/7 Champion Riddick Moss is waiting in the ring and Tom says the regular 24/7 Rules are suspended during this title match.

The bell rings and they go at it. Ricochet counters and takes it to the corner for chops. They run the ropes and Moss levels Ricochet, running right over him. Moss works Ricochet over in the corner now. Moss clubs Ricochet back to the mat and talks some trash while he’s down.

Fans chant “who are you?” at Moss. Ricochet mounts some offense but Moss catches a crossbody in mid-air. Moss launches Ricochet over the top rope to the floor with a big fall-away slam. Ricochet lands hard and we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Moss continues to control the match. Ricochet fights back with shots to the ribs and some more offense. Ricochet with the running thrust in the corner and a big kick to the face in the corner. Moss avoids a shot from the top and nails a big back elbow to the face. Ricochet comes right back and brings Moss from the top with a hurricanrana. Ricochet with a standing Shooting Star Press for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring.

Ricochet rocks Moss and lifts him on his shoulders but Moss nails another big elbow to the face. Moss fights free but Ricochet nails an enziguri. Moss catches a superkick and nails a huge clubbing shot in mid-air. Moss then manhandles Ricochet and drives him into the mat neck-first. Moss covers for the pin to retain.

Winner: Riddick Moss

– After the match, Moss stands tall as we go to replays. Moss poses in the corner with the title as Ricochet recovers on the mat.

– Still to come, AJ Styles vs. Aleister Black. We see The OC attacking AJ last week on RAW. The OC is backstage getting ready now. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and “Firefly Fun House” with Bray Wyatt is announced for SmackDown. The promo mentions John Cena vs. Wyatt at WrestleMania 36.

– We see Asuka hyping Kairi Sane up backstage.

Karl Anderson vs. Aleister Black

We go to the ring and out comes The OC – AJ Styles with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. They head to the ring after the pyro goes off. Tom shows us how The Undertaker made a surprise appearance in the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy Gauntlet Match at WWE Super ShowDown last week, defeating AJ to win the match. AJ takes the mic and says he is not in a good mood. He should be out here with a beautiful trophy but someone deprived him of that honor – The Undertaker. Fans start chanting for Taker now.

AJ continues ranting, showing a vide of Mark Wahlberg giving him advice on dealing with Taker, which was done to promote one of Wahlberg’s new movie. AJ says he’s on a collision course with Taker and he hopes Taker is watching the match with Aleister Black tonight. AJ wants Taker to consider this a warning. AJ says Taker is a legend who is trying to hold onto the spotlight that’s not his anymore, it’s AJ’s. The music interrupts and out comes Black.

Black slowly marches to the ring as The OC looks on. AJ takes the mic before the bell and says Black will get his fight but someone didn’t read the contract. AJ says Black has to go through Anderson if he wants to get to him. The bell rings and Anderson and Black go at it. Black sends Anderson to the floor early on, then knocks Gallows back. Black follows and drops Anderson with a kick to the head. Black stares AJ down as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Anderson fights Black off, dropping him in the middle of the ring for a 2 count. Anderson grounds Black now. Black fights up and out but Anderson decks him as AJ and Gallows watch from ringside. Black drops Anderson a few times and mounts offense. Black sweeps the leg and nails a dropkick to the face. Black nails a second rope moonsault. Black nails Black Mass to Anderson for the pin to win.

Winner: Aleister Black

– After the match, AJ looks shocked as Black celebrates the win and stands tall. Rome announces the next match now. AJ enters the ring and takes the mic, telling Black to hold on. AJ reveals that Black now has to face Gallows to get the match with AJ.

Luke Gallows vs. Aleister Black

Luke Gallows immediately attacks Aleister Black and takes him to the floor, sending him into the barrier. AJ Styles cheers Gallows on as the referee tries to restore order. The bell rings after Gallows brings it back into the ring.

Gallows runs right into two big boots from Black. Black with more kicks and boots. Gallows comes back with a big boot of his own to level Black. Gallows drops an elbow to the chest. Gallows with a running elbow into the corner for a 2 count. Gallows unloads with elbows to keep Black grounded as AJ cheers him on from ringside. Gallows with a headlock now.

Black fights up and out, then drops Gallows with a running knee to the gut. Gallows counters and sends Black through the ropes to the floor. Karl Anderson and AJ approach Black on the floor as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Black is making a comeback on Gallows with kicks. Gallows catches a kick and beats him into the corner. Gallows unloads as the referee warns him and backs him off. Gallows goes right back to work and the referee calls the match.

Winner by DQ: Aleister Black

– After the bell, fans boo as Anderson and Gallows double team Black in the corner. AJ laughs as he steps into the ring. Gallows and Anderson with a Magic Killer on Black. The referee checks on Black as AJ gets ready for his match.

AJ Styles vs. Aleister Black

Aleister Black tells the referee he’s good to go as he stumbles to his feet. Fans chant for The Undertaker. The bell rings and Black swings at AJ Styles but he falls. AJ taunts Black and nails a flying clothesline in the corner.

The referee checks on Black again as he tries to pull himself up. AJ rocks him in the face. Black lands one strike but falls again. AJ runs into a kick. AJ is upset now. Black blocks a shot and mounts some strikes. AJ with a backbreaker. AJ with a big Brainbuster and more trash talking as fans boo him.

AJ goes to the apron to springboard in with the Phenomenal Forearm. AJ nails it and then mocks The Undertaker by crossing Black’s arms and pinning him like Taker pinned him at Super ShowDown.

Winner: AJ Styles

– After the match, The OC stands tall as the music hits. AJ goes to the corner to pose as we get replays.

– Charly Caruso is backstage with Ruby Riott. She shows us how Ruby returned last month and attacked Liv Morgan. We also see Liv attacking Ruby in the Elimination Chamber contract signing last week. Charly reveals that Liv vs. Ruby will take place tonight with Sarah Logan as the special referee. Charly asks Ruby if she saw The Riott Squad breaking up like they did. Ruby talks about people not staying loyal, and says she’s only responsible for herself now. She goes on and is confident about winning the Chamber match this Sunday, saying there are no friends inside the Chamber. Riott walks off.

Liv Morgan vs. Ruby Riott

We go back to the ring and out first comes Liv Morgan. She hits the ropes and poses in the corner as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch talking to a staffer in the back. Back to the ring and out comes Ruby Riott. Special guest referee Sarah Logan is also out now. Logan calls for the bell and Riott charges, driving Liv back into the corner to get things going. Liv comes back with a missile dropkick. Liv with a Hip Attack out of the corner. Liv goes on for a 2 count.

Liv screams at Ruby while grounding her. Riott makes it to the bottom rope to break the hold. Ruby shoves Liv to the corner. More back and forth as Ruby takes control now. Logan warns her. Ruby takes Liv down and yells at Logan to ask her if she quits. Ruby keeps Liv down, manhandling her and talking trash. Liv fights up and out of the hold but Riott drops her with a knee strike. Ruby unloads with kicks in the corner. Logan counts but Ruby takes advantage of her count.

Ruby and Logan have words now. Liv unloads and mounts offense with strikes. Ruby catches her with a Flatliner out of nowhere for a close 2 count. Ruby accidentally hits Logan on the kick out and Logan isn’t happy. Ruby launches herself at Liv and takes her down for a close 2 count. Ruby and Logan argue over the count now.

Ruby shoves Logan. Liv comes from behind and takes advantage, rolling Ruby up for the pin to win.

Winner: Liv Morgan

– After the match and Logan’s fast count, Ruby yells at Logan but gets shoved back to the mat. Liv runs over and dropkicks Ruby to the mat. Logan takes out Liv with a big shot from the side. Logan is all smiles as she exits the ring while her music hits, leaving Liv and Riott laid out.

– We see Randy Orton backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what Randy Orton did to WWE Hall of Famer Edge on the post-Royal Rumble edition of RAW. WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix will be here tonight to give an update on her husband.

– Still to come, Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler.

– We see No Way Jose backstage dancing with his conga line. They come up on Erick Rowan and his mystery pet cage. Jose asks if he can please see what’s in the cage. Rowan says all he’s been waiting for is a guy, who asked respectfully like Jose did, to see what’s in the cage. Rowan says he’s going to show Jose and all his friends what’s in the cage. Rowan brings out a really large tarantula and everyone runs away terrified, screaming. Rowan chuckles and puts his pet back in the cage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what Drew McIntyre did to Brock Lesnar earlier tonight.

Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler

We go back to the ring and out comes WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors – Kairi Sane with Asuka. Asuka was originally scheduled for this match but she has a left wrist sprain. Asuka takes the mic and says Shayna Baszler is lucky tonight because she is injured. Sane also takes the mic as they both rant on tonight’s match. The music interrupts and out comes Baszler.

Back and forth to start the match. Baszler with offense. Sane drops Baszler and taunts her, telling her to kiss her rear. Sane goes for the sliding forearm but it’s blocked. They tangle some more and trade counters. Sane ducks a forearm but Baszler catches her with a big Spinebuster in the middle of the ring. Baszler stomps away on Sane’s ankle as Asuka yells from ringside. Baszler stares Asuka down and goes back to kicking Sane around.

Baszler keeps control and sends Sane shoulder-first into the ring post. Sane tries to make a comeback but Baszler goes for a submission. Sane sends Baszler to the apron but she then runs into a kick to the head. Baszler with a 2 count. Baszler goes back to work on the ankle now, taunting Asuka while bending the leg and knee back. Asuka continues screaming from ringside.

Sane tries to fight back but Baszler stands on the ankle and taunts Asuka some more. Baszler stomps on Sane’s ankle some more. Asuka gets on the apron for the distraction and Sane rolls Baszler up for a 2 count. Baszler comes right back with a big kick to Sane for a close 2 count. The music interrupts and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. Lynch stands on the stage and raises the title as the smoke goes off. Baszler avoids the distraction and tosses Sane out to the floor in front of Asuka. Baszler turns her attention to Becky and they talk trash from the ring and the stage. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Sane mounts a comeback on Baszler. Baszler rocks her and delivers a shot to the gut. Lynch is on commentary now. Sane counters a suplex and drops Baszler with a big DDT. Becky is wearing Lawler’s crown at the announce table.

Baszler and Sane trade strikes in the middle of the ring now. Baszler kicks Sane down. Sane catches a kick and drops Baszler on her face. Sane with a swinging neckbreaker. Sane yells out for a pop as Asuka cheers her on. Sane with the running forearm in the corner. Sane goes to the top for the InSane Elbow but Baszler jumps up and kicks her. Baszler climbs up and hits the gutwrench superplex from the top but Sane still kicks out at 2. Sane makes another comeback and goes to the top for the big elbow but Baszler gets her kick up and nails the elbow. Baszler applies the Kirifuda Clutch for the submission win.

Winner: Shayna Baszler

– After the match, Baszler stands tall as her music hits. Becky stands up at the announce table and raises the title in the air. Baszler applies the Kirifuda Clutch to Sane again. Becky continues running her mouth from the announce table as Baszler breaks the hold and exits the ring.

– Sarah Schreiber is backstage with Rey Mysterio and Humberto Carrillo. They address tonight’s tag team match and Rey says this whole thing will end when and how they want it to.

Rey Mysterio and Humberto Carrillo vs. Angel Garza and Andrade

We go back to the ring and out first comes Rey Mysterio. Rey hits the ring and poses as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we saw how Humberto Carrillo made his entrance via the split screen during the commercial. WWE United States Champion Andrade was out next with Zelina Vega. Angel Garza came out last. Garza hops the barrier and has an older fan kiss him on the cheek. The bell rings and Carrillo goes at it with Andrade. They unload on each other. Carrillo sends Andrade to the floor to regroup early on.

Rey leaps off the apron at Andrade but Andrade drives him into the barrier. Andrade rams Carrillo back into the barrier now. Andrade brings Carrillo back in the ring and stomps away. Andrade unloads on Carrillo and yells out. Garza tags in for the double team back-drop on Carrillo. Garza keeps his cousin grounded now. Garza takes Carrillo to the corner with a big chop. Garza wedges Carrillo in the second turnbuckle and drives knees into him. Andrade tags in for more stomps in the corner.

Vega looks on as Andrade works Carrillo over in the corner. Carrillo fights off the double team twice. Carrillo keeps going and nails the flying headbutt to Andrade for a quick pin attempt. Carrillo kicks Andrade but Andrade comes right back and rocks him with a strike. Andrade poses on the middle rope for a pop. Garza stops Carrillo from attacking. Garza goes on and forces Carrillo to snatch his pants off for a pop. We get a dropkick and then Rey flies into the ring. Rey and Carrillo keep the offense coming and send their opponents out of the ring to the floor. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Carrillo is fighting Andrade off with forearms. Rey reaches for the tag as Vega barks orders from ringside. Garza interferes while the referee is distracted, dropping Carrillo face-first into the apron. Carrillo gets launched into the apron now. Andrade positions Carrillo on the mat and Garza delivers a big running kick for a close 2 count.

Garza grounds Carrillo in the middle of the ring now. Garza with an abdominal stretch. Carrillo fights free. Garza stops the tag but Carrillo lands a jawbreaker. Carrillo drops Garza with an enziguri. Rey and Andrade tag in at the same time. Rey unloads and nails a big DDT off the counter. Rey covers for a 2 count. Fans chant for the 619 but Andrade rocks him. Andrade is bleeding from the side of his head now. Rey and Carrillo double team Andrade, sending him to the floor. Carrillo leaps from the top but Andrade moves and Carrillo smacks his face on the barrier. Back to commercial.

More back and forth after the break. Garza blocks 619 and drives knees into Rey for a 2 count. Vega is furious. Garza takes Rey to the top but Rey fights him off and hits a Destroyer for a 2 count as Andrade breaks the pin up. Andrade drags Garza over and tags in. Andrade drops Rey with a big elbow. Andrade with the suplex attempts but it’s blocked. Carrillo tags in with a big dropkick and moonsault to Andrade for a 2 count. Carrillo goes to the top but Andrade brings him down. Andrade with the running double knees to Carrillo in the corner but Rey breaks the pin up. Garza grabs Rey but Rey drops him for the 619. Rey goes for 619 but stops to drop Andrade into position as well. Rey with the double 619. Rey takes Garza down again on the floor. Carrillo goes to the top and hits a moonsault on Andrade for the pin to win.

Winners: Rey Mysterio and Humberto Carrillo

– After the match, Rey and Carrillo stand tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Rey and Carrillo continue their celebration.

– We see Beth Phoenix walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix to the ring.

Beth takes the mic and says she appreciates this time on RAW. She’s here to give a medical update on her husband, WWE Hall of Famer Edge. Before she can continue, the music interrupts and out comes Randy Orton.

Orton enters the ring and goes to hug Beth but she backs him away. Orton offers his hand for a shake but she just stares him down. Beth calls him a son of a bitch and says she wouldn’t hug him or shake his hand after what he did to her husband. Fans chant “RKO!” as Orton takes a seat up on the top turnbuckle. Beth says Orton needs to hear this. She’s here as a wife because she needs her husband and she’s here as a mother because her kids need their father. She goes on and Orton steps down to the mat, sizing her up. Orton says it’s a certainty that Edge will never wrestle again after what he did to him. Orton admits he owes Beth an explanation.

Orton recalls how WWE had a live event in St. Louis back in 1999. His father took him to the event to meet some of the WWE agents because Orton at 19 wanted to break into the business. Orton says he was a fan at this point. Orton goes on about how Edge shook his father’s hand, how he was introduced to Edge and Edge told him maybe some day they could work together. He talks about working against Edge and stealing the show each night, then becoming tag team champions together. Orton says he made some bad choices and ended up in a hole but Edge pulled him out of it, showing him there’s more to life like having a family. Orton says Edge saved his life. Beth gets emotional now. Orton says he returned the favor and saved Edge’s life. Orton realized after the Royal Rumble that Edge thought he was back for good. Orton knew better. Orton knew someone like himself would make a name at Edge’s expense. Orton wanted Beth’s kids to have their father. Orton says thanks to him, Edge will be able to be there for his kids. Orton did it because he loves Edge, he loves Beth and he loves their two little girls. But here’s the sad truth – everyone blames Orton for what he did to Edge. Orton goes on and says Beth knows it’s her fault because she’s an enabler. Orton says Edge is a junkie for the roar of the crowd and Beth did nothing to stop him, so Orton had to step in.

Orton goes on and says he loves Edge and their daughters more than Beth ever could. Orton says she hurt them. Beth gets upset and slaps Orton. He tosses the mic. Orton is angry now. Beth stares Orton down and she’s fuming now. Orton is also furious as he stares her down. Orton calls her a bitch. Beth kicks him in the gut but he comes right back with the RKO in the middle of the ring. Orton makes his exit while Beth is laid out. The crowd looks on shocked as officials rush to the ring to check on her. We go to the announcers to play up the seriousness of the situation. We get replays of what happened. Natalya, Curt Hawkins, Zack Ryder, Rey Mysterio, R-Truth, WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley and other officials are tending to Beth in the ring as we get another replay. Beth is sitting up now, clutching her neck as medics tend to her. RAW goes off the air.