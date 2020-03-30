WWE Raw Results – March 30 2020

– Tonight’s taped WWE RAW broadcast opens up on the USA Network with a video package on the feud between AJ Styles and The Undertaker, to hype their Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36.

– The camera cuts to a pre-recorded promo from The Undertaker. He addresses AJ Styles and calls him by his real name, Allen Jones, since we’re getting real here. Taker says AJ is a small man with a big mouth. Taker doesn’t know if AJ has a big set, or he’s really just that stupid. Either way, your mouth is writing checks that your ass can’t cash. Taker bets AJ thought he could drop some pipe bombs and get under his skin. Taker has heard far worse. Taker says there may be some truth to some stuff AJ said. He goes on about how AJ knows he didn’t have what it took to hang “back then” with guys like WWE Hall of Famers Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, Booker T, Mick Foley, and many others, the best. Taker says AJ waited until they were gone. He goes on and says Allen has stepped in something he can’t get out from. Taker gets it, it’s just business, but AJ crossed the line the first time he mentioned her, wife Michelle McCool.

Taker goes on and says AJ must be mad McCool does the Faithbreaker, aka the Styles Clash, better than him. Taker says AJ will pay the ultimate price for disrespecting her. Taker, wearing a black leather jacket and skull cap, says if AJ wants to be relevant at WrestleMania 36, there’s no better way to make that happen than The Undertaker. Try him he’ll make you famous. Taker hopes he brings those two ass clowns Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson with him but they all will feel the holy trinity he’s bringing. They will hurt, feel pain and most importantly, they will Rest… In… Peace. The bell tolls as we see AJ’s tombstone appear in the background.

– Tom Phillips welcomes us to RAW. He’s joined by Byron Saxton as they hype the Boneyard Match.

– Still to come, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will be here. Also, WWE Hall of Famer Edge. The Street Profits and Kevin Owens will face Seth Rollins, Andrade and Angel Garza in six-man action.

– We see video from earlier today with RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch driving her 18-wheeler into the parking lot of the WWE Performance Center. Becky steps out and admires the truck before walking into the building. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Greg Hamilton does the introductions as RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch comes out to the stage inside the empty WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. We see how she attacked Shayna Baszler with a steel chair during last week’s interview with Charly Caruso. Tom and Byron hype Baszler vs. Lynch for the title at WrestleMania 36.

Becky takes the mic and talks about her big WrestleMania 35 main event win over Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey. She says she’s been walking that razor blade-thin line ever since. Let’s take a look. She shows us a replay of the match with Flair and Rousey last year.

We see the ring entrances and then take a commercial break. The match goes on for several more minutes before we take another break. Back from the break for more replay action and we take another break with SmackDown preview. We take another break and come back to the match. We come back again and finally get the finish to the match, which saw Becky win the RAW and SmackDown Women’s Titles at the time.

Becky is back on the stage now. She says that’s the first time she’s watched that match back. Becky goes on about Baszler and the title. She says Baszler was right when she said taking the title from her would destroy her. Becky admits she doesn’t know who she is without being champion these days. She knows about Baszler’s demons too. She goes on and says Baszler just wants to do what her pal Ronda couldn’t do. That’s her demon. Becky says Baszler will take the spotlight Ronda couldn’t for once, or if she loses she will get put back under Ronda’s shadow.

Becky goes on with her promo until Baszler attacks from behind with the Kirifuda Clutch. Baszler drags Becky over to the announce table and slams her face-first. Baszler talks some trash and launches Becky head-first into the side of the announce table. Becky is clutching her neck and shoulder on the ground, in pain. Baszler picks up the title belt, looks at it and then tosses it onto Lynch. Baszler stares at a fallen Lynch as RAW goes back to commercial.

Aleister Black vs. Jason Cade

Back from the break and out comes Aleister Black to the ring. Enhancement talent Jason Cade waits in the ring as Black makes his entrance.

The bell rings and Black goes right to work, leveling Cade out of the corner. Black sits up on the mat and Cade is alarmed, asking the referee what he’s doing. He goes for a kick but Black catches it. Black with a few quick shots and Black Mass to get the easy win.

Winner: Aleister Black

– After the match, the music hits as Black sits up on the mat again. Tom hypes Black vs. Bobby Lashley again. We go to replays.

– We see footage from last week’s promo by Seth Rollins on Kevin Owens. Rollins will team with Andrade and Angel Garza to face Owens and The Street Profits tonight. Back to commercial.

Kevin Owens and The Street Profits vs. Seth Rollins, Angel Garza and Austin Theory

We go back to the ring and out comes RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. Kevin Owens is also out to join his partners. Angel Garza is out next with Zelina Vega. Vega takes the mic and announces that WWE United States Champion Andrade has suffered a serious injury to his ribs, and he’s not medically cleared to compete. However, she has access to the hottest up & coming talent in WWE. She introduces WWE NXT Superstar Austin Theory and out he comes, calling him the hottest free agent no more. Theory marches to the ring with Vega and Garza. Seth Rollins is out next to join them.

Ford raises the title and taunts Garza and Theory with it. The bell rings as Owens looks to start with Rollins. Rollins immediately tags in Theory and encourages him. Owens rocks Theory to start the match and beats him into the corner, unloading and beating him down.

Dawkins tags in and then he immediately tags in Ford for the double team. Garza tags in and they grab him, slamming him on top of Theory for another double team. They get sent out to the floor. Ford runs the ropes and leaps out, taking Theory and Garza down on the floor. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Ford goes at it with Garza. Garza dropkicks him in mid-air, then snatches his pants off in the middle of the ring. Garza drops Ford again and tags in Theory to keep the offense going. Theory covers for a 2 count as Vega cheers him on. Ford tangles with Theory and sends him to the apron. Theory comes back and drops Ford for a 2 count. Theory keeps control with forearms and more strikes to Ford as Vega cheers him on.

Ford counters a move and tags in Dawkins. Dawkins decks Theory, then knocks Rollins and Garza off the apron. Dawkins ends up on the floor, running Garza over. Dawkins runs back in and runs over Theory. Rollins runs in and superkicks Dawkins out of nowhere. Owens talks trash as Rollins taunts him. Rollins stomps away while Dawkins is down in the middle of the ring now. Rollins chokes Dawkins with the middle rope. Garza with a cheap shot while the referee has his back turned. Theory comes back in and keeps Dawkins down in their corner.

Garza tags back in and keeps Dawkins grounded, man-handling him on the mat as Vega cheers him on. Garza rakes at the face and keeps Dawkins down for another 2 count. Rollins comes back in and gets a cheap shot in, also taunting Owens. Rollins with a Slingblade on Dawkins. Rollins mounts Dawkins with lefts and rights as Vega cheers him on. Rollins taunts Dawkins. Dawkins catches a superkick and rocks Rollins with a big right hand. Owens tags in as does Garza. Owens unloads on Garza but Garza kicks him. Owens drops Garza and hits the senton splash in the middle of the ring.

Owens talks trash to Vega and hits the corner cannonball on Garza. Owens goes to the top and hits the Swanton on Garza for a 2 count. Ford comes in and nails an enziguri on Owens. Ford runs and leaps at Theory out on the floor. Ford apparently hit the bottom of the ramp as Theory moved it looks like. Owens ends up hitting a Stunner on Garza in the ring, covering for the pin to win.

Winners: Kevin Owens and The Street Profits

– After the match, Rollins immediately runs in and nails a Stomp on Owens. We go to replays. Rollins makes his exit as his music hits as we see Owens recovering in the ring.

– Still to come, Brock Lesnar is here.

– Tom leads us to a preview for The Big Show Show on Netflix, which stars veteran WWE Superstar Big Show. The show premieres on Monday, April 6. Back to commercial.

– We go back to the ring and Kevin Owens is still struggling to get up. We see replays of what just happened and Owens says Seth Rollins may have just kicked some sense into him. Owens says he’s been thinking a lot about what Rollins said last week and after what just happened, he has a lot to say and knows Rollins is watching, so listen up. Owens recalls how Rollins said last week that he never trained in this building, but it was built because of him, and everyone should thank him. Owens says he heard this place was actually built despite Rollins. Owens heard Rollins was a nightmare to deal with as soon as Rollins arrived in the old WWE developmental warehouse. He heard Rollins thought he knew everything and no one liked him. Owens says Rollins has proved he’s an arrogant dipshit. Owens is well aware of his own past and what people can say because of the path he’s chosen. Owens says the difference is he’s not delusional like Rollins. Rollins proved him right last week by talking about all of his WrestleMania moments, saying he’s a God when it comes to WrestleMania while Owens is just a disappointment. Owens says those words stung and stayed with him but the more he thought, he realized Rollins’ view is just as wrong. Owens goes on about how he can claim the same accolades that Rollins can. Owens says he’s man enough to admit he didn’t get his accomplishments and moments on his own as he had someone helping him in some way. Owens says he’s sorry to burst Rollins’ bubble but Rollins always had back-up or found some under-handed way to get what he wanted.

Owens says Rollins needs to be honest with himself because the only thing he said last week that made sense was when he was told that his past didn’t matter when he first got to WWE, and nothing he’d done before WWE mattered. Owens says that will be so true this weekend when they get in the ring at WrestleMania. Their pasts won’t matter. All that matters is how they are going one-on-one. Owens will show Rollins that he’s not a God when he takes his first WrestleMania moment from Rollins. Owens says this Saturday he will be the one to burn it down. Owens drops the mic and his music hits as the announcers hype the match.

– Back from the break and we get a video package for the Last Man Standing match between Randy Orton and WWE Hall of Famer Edge at WrestleMania 36. We go to a pre-recorded promo from Edge now. He says Orton may have been right about his recent comments on Edge being a junkie for this. Edge says he just loves the feeling he gets from fans in the arena, the raw connection and energy he gets from them because he comes from them. Edge says let’s face it, we’re all junkies for this. He recalls being at ringside for Hulk Hogan vs. The Ultimate Warrior. Edge says if you’re not a junkie for this, you’re just in his way. Edge goes on about grit and says Orton isn’t jealous of him, he’s jealous about his passions. You can’t fabricate passion, either you have it or don’t and Edge has it. Orton only has it when Edge is around. Everyone sees it except Orton. Everyone is saying Orton hasn’t been this good since Edge was around 9 years ago. Edge says he inspires that passion in Orton and that scares Orton. Edge goes on about how Orton won’t be able to pull himself back out after the beating at WrestleMania.

– Still to come, Asuka is here. Back to commercial.

Asuka vs. Kayden Carter

Back from the break and out comes WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka by herself. Tom confirms Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss vs. The Kabuki Warriors for WrestleMania 36 with the title on the line. WWE NXT Superstar Kayden Carter waits in the ring.

Asuka takes the mic and yells some, ranting at the empty crowd and Carter, asking who is she? The bell rings and Carter immediately nails a dropkick. Carter goes to work but Asuka hits the Hip Attack. Back and forth between the two now. Carter with a springboard dropkick for another 2 count.

Asuka counters and drops her from an ankle lock into a German suplex. Asuka delivers a big kick and then drops Carter back into the Asuka Lock for the submission win.

Winner: Asuka

– After the match, Asuka stands tall as we go to replays while her music hits. Asuka stops at the announce table and puts a headset on. Asuka apparently has words for Bliss and Cross but no one is translating.

– Back from the break and Tom shows us what happened earlier today as NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley was arriving to the WWE Performance Center. Charlotte Flair attacked her from the side and kicked her into a wall. WWE officials rushed over to get in between them. Flair looked down at Ripley and taunted her, calling her a rookie. Flair told Ripley she will see her at WrestleMania, then tossed her a “Wooo!” before walking off. Ripley slowly got back to her feet and quietly said yes, Flair will see her this weekend.

– Tom leads us to a replay of the No Holds Barred match between Rey Mysterio and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at the 2019 Survivor Series pay-per-view. We take a few commercial breaks and come back to the finish of the match.

– The announcers hype the WrestleMania 36 card.

– Back from the break and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is standing in the ring with Paul Heyman for the final red brand segment before WrestleMania 36.

Heyman begins his promo and discusses how he hates pulling back the curtain as he loves the magic of the business, how they entertain the fans. Heyman says this is the final RAW segment before the WrestleMania 36 that is too big for one night. Heyman says they call this the go-home segment to the go-home RAW before WrestleMania and for the last 20 years, more often than not, it’s your champion Lesnar that has stood here in this go-home segment. Why is that? Because year in and year out Brock is the beast to slay, the conqueror to conquer, the one to beat on the biggest show of the year. Heyman says this year Drew McIntyre has truly stepped up. Heyman compliments Drew and shows respect. He says Drew is that special, compared to the guy on the street he’s that special, compared to the dumbass in the gym who says he can do that WWE stuff he’s that special, compared to the special roster in the locker room he’s that special. You know who else is special? The Rock, who got laid out and beat by Brock. WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, who had his blood wiped across Lesnar’s chest like some medieval war lord conquering the past. Randy Couture, Shane Carwin, John Cena, The Undertaker – they were all special, legends, icons. Heyman says but when they got in the ring with Lesnar, they were not so god damn special, they were just Brock’s bitch.

Lesnar continues to stare straight ahead as Heyman hypes him up. Heyman downplays the Claymore Kick because all the other icons had big moves as well, but none worked against Lesnar on the day where it mattered after the bell rang. Now that Lesnar knows the Claymore is coming – either he will master a strategy that will deny the Claymore, or hew will eat the Claymore and then we find out if the kick can take down Lesnar. Heyman has something for us, more than a spoiler or a prediction. A guarantee. He says Lesnar will be standing here next year int he go-home RAW segment, with the title over his shoulder, and Heyman will be talking about Drew also had a great story to tell, better than the others, but he got beaten “ugly” in 2020 by Lesnar. Heyman says Drew is walking in special this year, but walking out just like everybody else, nothing more than Brock’s bitch. The final RAW before WrestleMania 36 goes off the air.