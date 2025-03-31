WWE Raw takes place live at 3/2c from the O2 Arena in London, England today, Monday, March 31, 2025.

Scheduled for today’s show is John Cena and Cody Rhodes going face-to-face yet again before their WrestleMania 41 showdown, Iyo Sky (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s World Championship, Jimmy Uso vs. Gunther, Bron Breakker & Penta vs. The Judgment Day, Logan Paul calls out AJ Styles and New Day will be in tag-team action.

Featured below are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, March 31, 2025. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on Netflix from 3-5:30pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS – MARCH 31, 2025

As always, the Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque-narrated “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature kicks things off as always.

John Cena & Cody Rhodes’ Third Straight Face-To-Face Promo Battle

We shoot inside the O2 Arena in London, England, where Michael Cole, Pat McAfee and Wade Barrett welcome us to the show. The crowd breaks out into loud “Let’s go Cena” and “Cena sucks!” chants, expecting him to once again kick off the show for the third week in a row.

And they were right. Cena’s “My Time is Now” iconic entrance tune hits and out comes “The Greatest of All-Time” to kick off this week’s show. Before he can say a word, the theme for his opponent at WrestleMania 41, Cody Rhodes, hits.

“The American Nightmare” emerges to a rock-star reaction as he heads down to join Cena inside the squared circle for promo battle number three. Cena tries to speak but Cody says we’ve listened to him for two weeks, so allow Rhodes to do his job for him. Cena is going to cook him, so where will he start? Is he going to start with Cody’s lisp? Stardust maybe? It’s gotta bother Cena that at his final Mania he’s facing…Stardust.

Rhodes continues, saying he has an arm tattoo but it’s on his neck. He got booed in a company he created HA! Maybe that’s all he has… perhaps Rhodes is struggling with the idea that Superman is really dead. For the last two weeks, Cena has lied to this audience. Rhodes knows Cena cared about the fans. Look at them and tell them why.

Cena says he’s not going to punch down to his level just to protect him, he’s been protected long enough. He’s not going to cook Rhodes, he’s going to BURY him like he buried everyone else! John Cena buries talent? He doesn’t bury talent, he IS talent. He buries mediocrity. He doesn’t give a rats ass about Rhodes’ lisp or his failures. Rhodes’ ego outmatches his ability. Cena has been so great, the WWE can hand it over to his chauffeur.

Rhodes is a slimy pickpocket. There’s your why, Cody Rhodes. He disgusts Cena. Rhodes stole every secret from Cena and yet he remains underwhelming. Cena told him he had to be authentic, but he didn’t listen and it shows. He has to rely on lazy gimmicks to get by. Rhodes is just like the Pied Piper because all he has done is make a catchy tune. Strip away the entrance, Rhodes is just a guy in a suit. He can’t work like Cena.

Rhodes doesn’t even work like Rhodes, he is scared to show the real him. Rhodes is a confused blob, like a 16yo taking acting lessons because he’s scared of public speaking. Cena has worked too damn hard to see this nepo-baby parade away with the title that he made. After WrestleMania, Rhodes can go to Fanatics and buy the toy belt that the fans buy and realize he’s just an errand boy that got lucky. “There’s your why, pal!”

Rhodes didn’t expect to say this, but maybe he’s right. The fans chose him. Can Cena say the same, or was it one guy in the office who we don’t talk about anymore? Strip everything away from Rhodes, who the hell knows who they are then? If anyone is a company creation, it’s John Cena, not Cody Rhodes. He knows there’s more dick in that promo that in his jorts. Cena is the one hanging out with Zac Efron wishing he was 16.

Cody says it was such a softball for Cena to claim he created all this. All he created was a disenfranchised fanbase that made it easy for Rhodes to grab for another company. While we’re at it, there are two in this ring right now. Between the two of them, which one of them sold out to The Rock? Rhodes says Cena is still his hero. But he’s also a piece of sh*t.

Fans break out into a loud “Piece of Sh*t” chant. Cena says he’s worked 100 times harder than Rhodes and he was never protected from the audience taking his best shot at him. No one has been worthy of putting Cena in the ground so he decided to do it himself. Cena never left, he has always been here. No matter what garbage they give him, he finds a way to make it great.

Cena says at Rhodes’ best, he can’t even wipe Cena’s ass. “I make money for billionaires, you steal it from their kids. See you at WrestleMania, champ.” Rhodes wants to remind him, never once has an audience chanted at him “You can’t wrestle.” That got to Cena, he turns and tries attacking Rhodes, but Rhodes avoids it and lays him out with his Cross-Rhodes finisher. He fixes his tie and points to the WrestleMania 41 sign hanging in the rafters.

The New Day vs. New Catch Republic

After a video package airs promoting the main event of today’s show, which features IYO SKY defending the WWE Women’s World Championship against Rhea Ripley, we shoot back inside the O2 Arena where the heel theme for The New Day hits. Out comes Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for the first match of the evening, as the show heads to a commercial break.

When the show returns, Kofi says thank God for the New Day. Woods wants everyone to shut the hell up. He says you are looking at the greatest tag team to step foot in professional wrestling. Woods says instead of using your small vocabulary, bow your head to royalty. Kofi says they came from the US to see them and take time from their families just to be booed by you?

Woods says Pearce put them in a match to earn a tag title match? Haven’t they sacrificed enough? Kofi says they are going to prove to everybody that they are going to force Pearce to give them what they deserve, a shot at the tag titles. Woods says when they win the titles, you can drop to your knees and say Thank GOD for The New Day.

This leads to the WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce coming out and saying that they need to earn it. With that in mind, he introduces their opponents. Out comes Pete Dunne, and his partner, the returning Tyler Bate. Bate gets a huge ovation from the England crowd. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

Fans chant “Welcome back! Welcome back!” at Bate. A “Big Strong Boy!” chant also spreads throughout the building. Bate pulls ahead for his team coming out of the gate, and then the show heads into a mid-match commercial break. When things return, after more back-and-forth action, New Day pick up the win with their Day-Break finisher.

After the match, New Day are interviewed at ringside, and they demand a title shot. Out comes the reigning champions, The War Raiders. The two teams have a heated face-off at the top of the entrance area to wrap up the eventful post-match scene.

Winners: The New Day

Jimmy Uso vs. Gunther

Video footage is shown of Jimmy Uso’s “slap heard around the world” to Gunther on last week’s show. After that, we return live where Jimmy Uso and “Main Event” Jey Uso catch up with each other. Jimmy convinces Jey that Gunther is just a man, and vows to show him by beating him tonight.

He tells him he can do the same at WrestleMania and finally become WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Jey tells Jimmy he hears him, but tells him to be careful. The show heads into a quick pre-match commercial break after WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther is shown walking the halls in his ring gear.

When the show returns, it is announced that Michael Cole and Pat McAfee will host the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony during WrestleMania 41 Weekend in Las Vegas, NV. We then do a celebrity check-in, and we see Kate Nash, Michael “Venom” Page, Charlie Brooker and Lewis Capaldi are shown in cameo appearances.

Backstage, Bianca Belair is talking with referee Shawn Bennett about how to be a referee ahead of her assignment as the special guest referee in the show’s main event later on, where IYO SKY will defend her WWE women’s World Championship against Rhea Ripley. Jimmy Uso and Gunther make their respective entrances for the next match.

As soon as the bell sounds, we see Gunther flash a big cocky smile at the brother of his WrestleMania 41 opponent. Uso ignores it and forges ahead with chops and strikes, but Gunther comes right back with a boot to the face. He tosses Jimmy to the floor and whips him into the barricade. Gunther positions him near the announce desk and looks for a powerbomb, but Jimmy counters with a back body drop.

Suicide dive from Jimmy, who rolls the champion back in the ring and climbs the buckles. Splash doesn’t connect as Gunther gets the knees up. Gunther goes up top, Jimmy follows with a super-plex to Gunther. Uso up top again, hits the Uso splash this time, 1, 2, no. Jimmy dives off the steps to the outside and Gunther swats him like a fly with a chop to the chest, followed by a vicious clothesline.

On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial beak as the action continues. When the show returns, we see “The Ring General” still dominating the offense with total ease. Fans get on his case with loud “Oh Gunther’s a wanker!” song-style chants. Gunther works the arm and chops the chest, maintaining wrist control.

Gunther then goads Jimmy to slap him again. Jimmy with a superkick, and a German suplex. Superkick once more. He runs right into a shotgun dropkick from Gunther, and the powerbomb connects. Gunther makes the cover, clearly has it won, but pulls Jimmy up before the count of three and smiles. He hits another stiff clothesline that turns Jimmy inside out.

He goes for the immediate follow-up pin attempt again, only to once more voluntarily pull Jimmy up before the count of three. Gunther drags a lifeless Jimmy into his Sleeper Hold finisher. He locks in the body scissors and squeezes for all he’s worth. Uso is out cold. The referee calls it.

Winner: Gunther

All Hell Breaks Loose Between Gunther & “Main Event” Jey Uso

Once the match wraps up, we quickly learn that Gunther is not finished with him yet. He goes back and locks in the sleeper once more. This, of course, brings out Jimmy’s brother and Gunther’s opponent for WrestleMania 41, “Main Event” Jey Uso, to make the save.

Uso hits the ring as fast as Cena heading to the ring in his babyface prime, and quickly unloads with a flurry of wild punches on the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Gunther tries to scurry away, but Jey chases after him. Gunther gets over the barricade and runs off, as Jey heads back to check on his brother.

The show heads into another commercial break on that note. When it returns, we see Jey helping Jimmy, when Gunther rushes back from behind and takes them both out. Gunther attempts to powerbomb Jey onto the steel steps but security get involved, so Gunther powerbombs a security guard onto the steps instead.

The World champion bashes Uso into the ring-post and then zip-ties him to the middle rope. Jey Uso is defenseless and now has to watch as Gunther throws Jimmy into the barricade again. Gunther laughs and taunts his challenger. Jimmy is up on the apron, and Gunther clocks him with the title, knocking him to the floor.

We then see Gunther continue to taunt Jey as we see that Jimmy is busted wide open. Powerbomb to Jimmy Uso. Repeated right hands to the almost comatose Jimmy, and Jey is beside himself. Gunther licks his bloody hand and tosses Jimmy over to Jey, but then kicks Jey’s hand away to deliver hammer and anvil elbows and lock in the sleeper once more. Gunther is covered in Jimmy’s blood.

Bron Breakker & Penta vs. Finn Balor & Dominik Mysterio

After a video package catches fans up on the drama surrounding The Judgment Day, as well as Bron Breakker and Penta, we shoot backstage where we see Finn Balor talking with Dominik Mysterio and Carlito. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez walk in.

Balor says brothers fight like cats and dogs. Now, the talk of adding a new member is behind them. Balor tells Rodriguez she had a tough loss, but he’ll bring home the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Balor and Mysterio walk off. Rodriguez tells Carlito to go away.

Morgan tells Rodriguez they need to do something about Bayley and Lyra Valkyria. Rodriguez agrees. We shoot back inside the arena, where the lights go down. The familiar sounds of Penta’s theme song hits the house speakers inside the O2 Arena, and the masked fan-favorite heads to the ring.

On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a quick pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, Bron Breakker makes his way out to join his partner, Penta. Their opponents, The Judgment Day’s Balor and Dom-Dom, make their way out next. The bell sounds and off we go. Penta and Dom kick things off for their respective teams.

Dom takes the early advantage from a Balor distraction. Tijeras from Penta, tag to Breakker who rushes in with a shoulder tackle. Big body slam, Dom avoids a press slam and tags to Finn. Balor is caught and slammed right back down as Breakker tags Penta back in. Enzugiri, elevated pendulum dropkick in the corner, and a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker to Dom.

Breakker clotheslines Dom out and Penta takes on Judgment Day with a tope con hilo. Penta up top, crossbody connects for 2. Kick to the back of the legs of Balor. Carlito causes a brief distraction, allowing Balor to gain the upper hand. Tag to Dom, who stomps at Penta and poses. Elbow drop from Balor and a chin-lock, and he pulls the mask to whip Penta to the canvas.

Shoulder thrusts to the midsection, quick tags by Judgment Day with Dom hitting the slingshot senton from the apron. Three Amigos delivered, but no, the third is countered and Penta hits a backstabber in the corner. Penta makes the tag to Breakker! Finn in too, and Breakker meets him with some explosive shoulders. Belly to belly suplexes all round, Balor tries a vertical suplex but can’t get it.

Dom helps him out, only for Breakker to suplex both men, hoisting both almost vertically. Balor rakes the eyes of Breakker, running clothesline from Breakker in return. Tag to Penta, Breakker gets Balor on his shoulders, double team sling-blade a la the Steiner Bulldog.

Penta goes back up top, Dom holds the leg, he tries for the Destroyer but Balor holds onto the ropes. Breakker accidentally spears Penta. Balor throws Breakker out to the floor. Dom dropkicks Penta, and Balor follows up with his top-rope Coup de Grace for the pinfall victory.

Winners: Finn Balor & Dominik Mysterio

El Grande Americano Returns Next Monday In Minneapolis

Chad Gable is backstage with Raw General Manager Adam Pearce. Gable puts over El Grande Americano. Pearce says Gable is still sick. Gable gives him a doctor’s note. Pearce says that’s a shame because Raw is in Minneapolis next week, Gable’s hometown.

Gable wants to compete in his hometown, but Pearce sarcastically says Gable’s health is of the utmost importance. Pearce says El Grande Americano will compete on American soil. Angered, Gable walks away and stops before his former teammates, Alpha Academy. Gable calls them “clowns” and calls Otis an “idiot” before walking out.

Maxxine Dupri says she wants to talk about Otis and Akira Tozawa and an idea she has with Natalya. Pearce says he’s excited to talk about their futures. From there, we see Rhea Ripley preparing for her World Heavyweight Championship match, while reigning title-holder IYO SKY is doing the same with Dakota Kai.

Logan Paul & AJ Styles Have Words

On that note, the show heads into another commercial break. When it returns, Cathy Kelley is backstage for an interview with Bron Breakker. An enraged Penta enters the scene and angrily confronts Breakker, making it clear he thinks he speared him on purpose moments ago during their tag-team match.

Inside the arena, the familiar sounds of AJ Styles’ theme are heard. Out comes “The Phenomenal One” to an enormous reaction and loud sustained crowd chants as he heads to the ring. Styles mentions that Logan Paul said he would call him out, but he’s tired of waiting.

If Logan Paul has something to say to his face, he can come out and say it right now. With that said, some music plays. It turns out to be a new theme song for Logan Paul. Paul makes his way to the ring for a promo battle with Styles.

Paul grabs a microphone and says Styles wouldn’t understand because he doesn’t have the same level of fame. As a global phenomenon who is extremely rich, loved by everyone, and good-looking, everyone is on his time. Styles laughs. If Paul wants to make the crowd wait, they’ll do as they’re told because they’re sheep and will wait. As for Styles… Paul is cut off by a “Shut the f–k up” chant.

Paul says he’s had a change of heart. He’s a girl-dad now and is trying to teach his daughter the art of forgiveness. The crowd boos. Paul says he forgives Styles for what he did to him at Madison Square Garden. However, he doesn’t forget, so he had better not do that again. A “Do it again” chant picks up.

Styles says he has a daughter and forgives Paul as well. An “AJ Styles” chant picks up. Paul is confused and asks why Styles forgives him. Styles says, “I forgive you, Logan Paul, for being the biggest douchebag to ever step foot in a WWE ring.” The crowd cheers. Styles says Paul brags about his success and money. The fans don’t care about that. They care about what you’re willing to sacrifice in the ring for them.

Paul has all the talent in the world, but in this business, talent will only get you so far. What is Paul going to do with it? Paul says he’d ask Styles’s advice, but they say you shouldn’t take advice from people you wouldn’t want to trade places with. The crowd chants at Paul. Paul tells London that they’re broke. Styles tells Paul to not write a check his “ass can’t cash.” Paul asks if that’s a threat. Styles says this is Monday Night Raw, and they’re in London, England.

Styles has his gear on and is standing in the middle of the ring. What does Paul think? Paul thinks he’s done talking. Paul says he does not fight for free. This city cannot afford him. This city is broke. Paul points to people in the crowd and calls them out for being poor. Paul says Styles wants the big-money match with Logan Paul. Maybe he should set his sights a little higher. Paul points at the WrestleMania sign. Paul goes for a kick, but Styles blocks it.

Styles punches away at him and goes for a Styles Clash, but Paul gets out of the ring. Styles follows him out and ducks a right hand. Styles slams Paul’s face off the commentary table and puts him in the ring. Paul quickly snaps the rope into Styles’s groin as he enters the ring. Paul connects with the Paul-veriser. Paul walks off as the commentators question if we will see more from these two at WrestleMania 41.

WWE Raw Announcements For 4/1 In Minneapolis, MN.

Jackie Redmond is backstage with WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria. Redmond asks about Valkyria’s next moves. Valkyria thanks Bayley for having her back. Concerning the title, she wants to prove she can stand on her own two feet. She points out Bayley being the one person to beat her since she won the title.

With that in mind, she declares that she will defend her WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Bayley to continue to prove that she is a fighting champion. The match is later confirmed for next week’s episode of WWE Raw. Also announced for the April 1 show in Minneapolis is an appearance by Seth Rollins, as well as the in-ring return of El Grande Americano.

WWE Women’s World Championship (Special Ref: Bianca Belair)

IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

It’s main event time!

Special guest referee Bianca Belair makes her way out to the ring in a bedazzled cut-off referee outfit. Michael Cole points out Belair actually made the clothes herself in her hotel room into the late hours of the morning before today’s show. As she settles in the ring, the show heads to a pre-match commercial break.

When the show returns, Cole, McAfee and Barrett run down the updated lineup for next week’s show, as the official match and segment graphics flash across the screen. We then shoot backstage, where an excited Finn Balor enters The Judgment Day Clubhouse with news about a big title shot he just secured himself.

Balor walks off still full of excitement, and quickly after he’s gone from the scene, Liv Morgan goes to work on Dominik Mysterio, trying to make him jealous and envious by talking about how he has done as much, if not more, than Balor to earn the kinds of opportunities that Balor continues to get timen and time again.

Inside the arena, we hear “This is my brutality!” The crowd goes bonkers as Rhea Ripley makes her way out and heads to the ring for her big title opportunity in the main event of the evening. She settles inside the squared circle and her music dies down. IYO SKY’s entrance tune hits and out comes the reigning and defending WWE Women’s World Champion.

Following the prolonged, formal pre-match ring introductions in the dim light by the ring announcer, the two settle into their respective corners and wait for the bell. Belair holds up the WWE Women’s World Championship in the middle of the ring to remind everyone what is at stake. Fans break out in loud sing-style chants for Ripley as the bell finally sounds.

Sky applies a side headlock. They tussle against the ropes before Belair counts and separates them. They lock up, and Ripley powers Sky to the corner before hitting some shoulder thrusts. Ripley punches away at Sky before Belair pulls her away. Ripley is not happy with Belair. Sky jumps on Ripley and knocks her to the corner before punching away at her.

Belair then pulls Sky off rather than disqualifying her for violating the five-count. Sky applies a side headlock to Ripley. Ripley whips her off and follows her into the ropes. Ripley goes to pick the ankle, but Sky drops down on her. They go back and forth with pin attempts. Sky hits the ropes and does a double handspring before hitting a dropkick. Ripley hits a huge clothesline.

The show heads into a mid-match commercial break on that note. When the show returns, Sky has Ripley on the mat in a submission hold. Ripley powers out of the hold and Sky punches her in the middle of the ring. Ripley fires back with several clotheslines and slams Sky down and covers her for a near fall. Ripley argues with Belair saying it was a slow count.

Sky hits a stunner and then punches Ripley followed by smoking her with a drop kick. Sky hits a top rope missile dropkick on Ripley sending Ripley out of the ring. Sky hits a suicide dive cross body on Ripley outside the ring and then goes for a moonsault but Ripley slams Sky on the apron. Sky tries for a Poisonrana but both women get knocked down. Sky and Ripley trade punches in the middle of the ring.

Sky stomps on Ripley’s midsection and then climbs the turnbuckles. Ripley hits Sky on the ropes and climbs up with her. Sky hits a driver, countering Ripley’s Samoan Drop, off the top rope on Ripley and covers her for two. Sky connects with The Bullet Train attack on Ripley and climbs the ropes again. Ripley stops her and Sky tries for the top again and goes for a splash but Ripley headbutts her and covers for two. Ripley tries for RipTide but Sky counters and Ripley hits a Razor’s Edge and kicks Sky and covers for a near fall.

Ripley tries for another Riptide but it’s countered and Sky rolls her up for two. Ripley accidentally kicks Belair and then kicks Sky and hits RipTide on Sky and covers but there is no referee as Belair is laid out. Belair gets to her feet and she and Ripley exchange words and Ripley covers again but Sky kicks out. Ripley gets into Belair’s face and Sky attacks Ripley.

Ripley starts beating on Sky and Belair breaks it up and Ripley hits Belair. Sky accidentally missile drop kicks Belair and Ripley then attacks Sky. Belair calls for the bell. She yells out, “I’m done!” Once the match ruling is made official, with Sky retaining the title due to a double-DQ, Ripley goes to Belair and they start fighting.

Sky hits a moonsault to the outside taking out Ripley and Belair. Ripley is sent back in the ring and Sky starts punching her and Belair runs in and attacks Sky. Ripley hits a Riptide on both Sky and Belair. She seemed satisfied and ready to leave, but instead she went back. She lifted up a dead Belair on the middle rope and hit a super-Riptide. She left her laying as the show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner: Double Disqualification