WWE RAW Results – March 6, 2023

WWE RAW returns this evening from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts with a jam-packed show full of big league action.

On tap for tonight’s show is John Cena’s return, Seth Rollins and Logan Paul will go face-to-face ahead of their WrestleMania Goes Hollywood showdown and Bianca Belair squares off against Carmella in non-title action.

Also scheduled is Sami Zayn vs. Jimmy Uso, Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa and Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano.

Featured below are complete WWE RAW results from Monday, March 6, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-11pm EST. on the USA Network.

WWE RAW RESULTS (3/6/2023)

This week’s show kicks off with the usual “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together” opening signature narrated by WWE legend John Cena.

“The Wise Man” Lays Out Bloodline Business

We then shoot to earlier today footage that shows Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman arriving to the building. Heyman reminds Uso of what Roman Reigns said about solving the Sami Zayn problem last week.

He says that didn’t happen. Zayn escaped and he’s here live in Boston tonight. He says this means opportunity for The Bloodline. Heyman says Solo Sikoa will solve the Kevin Owens problem tonight, but you, Jimmy, whether your brother Jey comes to his senses or not, you will solve the Sami Zayn problem once and forever.

They walk off as Heyman says “call Roman Reigns” to his phone. That’s how the opening segment wraps up.

Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa

Now we head inside the TD Garden where Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves welcome us to the show as the camera pans the crowd. We hear the familiar sounds of the theme song of Kevin Owens and “The Prize Fighter” makes his way to the ring to a huge pop.

Owens settles inside the squared circle and as he does, Graves and Patrick runs down the advertised lineup for tonight’s show.

From there, we hear the sounds of Solo Sikoa’s theme song and out comes “The Enforcer” of The Bloodline with a towel on his head like Taz in his prime. He heads to the ring to boos from the Boston crowd.

Sikoa enters the ring and Owens immediately brings the fight to him. He beats him down outside the ring before the bell sounds to even start the match. Sikoa shifts the momentum to his favor on the floor, ramming Owens face-first into the steel ring post twice.

After that, he rolls Owens in the ring and the bell sounds to officially get our first match of the evening off-and-running. As soon as Sikoa follows in the ring after Owens, he is taken down. Sikoa works his way back up and takes right back over, controlling Owens and stomping him on the mat.

This continues for a few minutes and then Owens starts to show signs of life and begins fighting back. As he does, Jimmy Uso makes his way down to ringside. Sikoa starts to take back over as the action spills out to the floor.

He begins tearing the ring steps apart and using them to beat down Owens as we head to a mid-match commercial break. When we return from the break, we see Owens still fighting from underneath, but as he starts taking over, we see Jimmy looking nervous at ringside.

Owens goes for a stunner but doesn’t get it. He does, however, get a cannonball splash on Sikoa in the corner. He comes off the top with a big splash on Sikoa for a near fall but then Jimmy Uso hits the ring and blatantly attacks Owens, prompting the referee to call for the bell, giving Owens the win via disqualification.

Winner via DQ: Kevin Owens

Sami Zayn Makes Save For Kevin Owens

After the match, we see Sikoa and Uso continue to beat down Owens. They bring him out to the floor and lay him out across the commentary table. Sikoa stands on the commentary table next to it but before he can do anything, Sami Zayn runs out to make the save.

He beats down Uso and Sikoa. He grabs a chair and swings but misses and they run off. He settles in the ring and stares at the crowd as the sea of fans in Boston begin chanting “Sami! Sami!”

Zayn looks at Owens slumped in the corner and sets his chair down. He extends his hand to help Owens up. Owens looks at him but then slides under the ropes and heads to the back as the fans boo. After this, we head to another commercial break.

Bobby Lashley Addresses Bray Wyatt

We return from the break and see highlights of the Bray Wyatt (Uncle Howdy) and Bobby Lashley showdown from SmackDown. We then return live backstage where Lashley talks directly into the camera.

“The All Mighty” sends a message to Wyatt, essentially calling him a coward. He points out he came to his home turf on SmackDown and Wyatt didn’t even have the guts to face him by himself, instead sending “someone under a mask” to fight for him. We see the Bray Wyatt production cut-ins as he finishes up this quick segment.

Byron Saxton Interviews Carmella

Now we shoot to Byron Saxton who is standing by with Carmella. He asks her about her match tonight against Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. Chelsea Green walks up and the two continue to make friends before turning on Saxton and “mean girl’ing” him.

Bianca Belair vs. Carmella

We return inside the TD Garden where Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair makes her way down to the ring for our second match of the evening, which will see “The EST of WWE” in non-title action.

As Belair settles into the ring, we see the match graphic for this non-title showdown between she and Carmella as Kevin Patrick talks us into a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break “The Princess of Staten Island” makes her way out, moon-walking to the ring as Corey Graves sings her praises. Chelsea Green accompanies her to the ring and hangs out at ringside as she settles inside the squared circle.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We see Belair start off well but then Carmella takes over. As the former “Ms. Money in the Bank” settles into the offensive driver’s seat, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

As we settle back in from the break, we see Carmella still dominating the action. Belair hits a muscle spot and then moonsaults onto Carmella for a near fall. Chelsea Green interferes and Belair grabs her, but then turns to a big super kick from Carmella for a close near fall of her own.

Belair starts to take over and again we see Chelsea get involved. Belair heads out to the floor this time and throws her over the barricade. She rolls back into the ring and Carmella covers her with her feet on the ropes, yet Belair still kicks out. She then hits the KOD for the win.

Winner: Bianca Belair

Asuka Makes Save For Bianca Belair

Once the match wraps up, we see Chelsea Green hit the ring and begin to attack Belair. Carmella joins her. The two beat “The EST of WWE” down until finally we hear the theme song of Asuka.

“The Empress of Tomorrow” runs down and sprays mist in the eyes of Carmella and Chelsea and runs them off. She then stares down Belair, who smiles back at her, as the fans chant “Asuka! Asuka!”

Kevin Owens Still Doesn’t Want Anything To Do With Sami Zayn

After that, we shoot backstage and see Kevin Owens sitting by himself. Sami Zayn walks up to him and tries again reasoning with him. He tells Owens they don’t need to make up and be best friends again but he thinks Owens can see now that no one single individual can handle The Bloodline by himself.

He says they should join forces and take them out together. Zayn says he knows this because he was part of The Bloodline. Owens says he remembers and gets worked up. He says maybe they could do better together but Zayn isn’t understanding one key part — he doesn’t want to do this with him.

He tells Zayn to try and appeal to Roman Reigns and apologize, saying he’s a forgiving guy. He tells Zayn he doesn’t care what he does but just please leave him alone. Zayn walks off dejected. After this, we head to another commercial break.

Logan Paul, Seth Rollins Go Face-To-Face

When we return from the break, we see The Miz standing in the ring. As he settles inside, highlights are shown of Seth Rollins attacking him and calling Logan Paul on his phone, setting up this face-to-face segment tonight.

With that said, the WrestleMania Goes Hollywood host introduces himself and declares himself the moderator for this Logan Paul and Seth Rollins face-to-face segment. He then introduces social media sensation Logan Paul.

“BURN IT DOWN!” plays after Logan Paul settles in the ring and gives The Miz his sunglasses. Seth “Freakin” Rollins then comes out as the fans sing along with his catchy theme music. He settles in the ring and it fades down but they keep singing.

Miz raises his hand and asks if everyone in the crowd knows what it means. He reminds them that when his hand goes up, their mouths go shut. The fans won’t stop singing. Miz keeps trying but Rollins pushes his mic down and conducts his orchestra of thousands of singing fans.

Logan Paul finally chimes in and says “there is a time limit for this segment, so shut up.” Finally Rollins speaks and the fans quiet down. He says look what the cat dragged in, referring to the social media sensation Logan Paul.

Rollins begins but then Logan chimes in and the fans boo him so loud he can barely be heard. He talks about being better than Rollins at his own job. Rollins says Logan is a fraud, dumpster fire and says “we don’t want you in our house.” He says Boston didn’t come here to see them talk, but instead to fight.

With that said, Rollins drops the mic and takes his fancy coat off. Logan gets in a fighting stance. The Miz says it’s his job to make sure they don’t fight tonight. Logan tells Miz not to put words in his mouth. He says if he wants to, he’s going to — “cause that’s how I do.”

He continues, “But guess what, bucko? I’m not gonna do it.” He says he’s not gonna fight for free because he’s a premium act. He says he’s definitely not gonna fight for free in a place like Boston. He tells the fans to “get real.” He says if the stage and money was bigger and if they were somewhere with a little more star power, he’d consider it.

The Miz then points out that he is the host of WrestleMania, and he just so happen to be able to make a Seth “Freakin'” Rollins vs. Logan Paul match at WrestleMania happen. Rollins asks if Miz really can. He asks what he’s waiting for and sends him over the ropes to go backstage and make it happen.

Logan Paul attacks Rollins from behind. Logan goes for a stomp but Rollins avoids it. The Miz hits the ring and he and Logan attack Rollins. Logan then drops Rollins with a right hand that has him unconscious face-down. Logan says, “Hey buddy, when you wake up — let me know about WrestleMania. Oh and one more thing … bye-bye, b*tch!”

Omos vs. Dolph Ziggler

Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves are shown on camera and they run down some action still to come tonight, including the return of hometown hero John Cena. We see footage from last week of MVP and Brock Lesnar setting up the Lesnar vs. Omos match for WrestleMania.

After the footage wraps up, we return inside the TD Garden where Omos makes his way out. As the massive man makes his way down to the squared circle for our next match of the evening, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see the giant man in the ring ready for action as the official WrestleMania Goes Hollywood match graphic for Omos vs. Brock Lesnar flashes across the screen. His theme music finally fades down.

Now we hear the familiar sounds of Dolph Ziggler’s theme music. As he settles in the ring, we see split screen “earlier today” footage of Mustafa Ali bumping into Ziggler backstage and spilling his drink on him. He says he knows Ziggler wants a rematch with him but he did him one better and got him a bout with Omos for tonight.

Back live, we see Ziggler bouncing around as the bell sounds to get this one off-and-running. Mustafa Ali is shown leading a seemingly sarcastic Dolph Ziggler fan club, complete with pro-Ziggler signs, in the front row.

The match lasts all of about twenty seconds or so, as Omos blasts Ziggler with one big shot before hoisting him up for his finisher. He makes the follow-up cover and scores the easy pin fall victory in this squash match.

Winner: Omos

MVP Vows Omos Will Tame The Beast At WrestleMania

After the match, MVP hops in the ring to celebrate the victory with Omos. He then gets on the microphone and says Brock Lesnar wanted him to hype up a match for WrestleMania. He says Omos is all the hype he needs.

He tells Lesnar he should have never put his hands on him. He tells him that Omos will tame “The Beast” at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.

Baron Corbin Approaches Maximum Male Models

Maximum Male Models are shown backstage admiring someone’s physique off-camera. Baron Corbin walks up and thanks them, assuming they are talking about him. They correct him and say they are talking about “him.”

We then see Otis and Chad Gable both standing together, with Gable flexing, assuming they are talking about him once again, when in reality it is Omos. They even mention that Gable is the small ugly one and tell Corbin they see something in him, especially if he can take out Gable tonight in the ring.

Paul Heyman Talks To Jimmy Uso About Roman Reigns’ Ultimatum

We shoot backstage and we see Paul Heyman approaching Jimmy Uso while he is taping his wrists. He hypes Uso up as being “the one” who is going to ensure that Roman Reigns won’t ever have to hear the name Sami Zayn again.

He tells Uso he knows he’s going to do it even with the pressure of knowing Reigns gave him until the end of this week to get Jey Uso back in The Bloodline. He says “The Tribal Chief” isn’t going to blame him, but rather, Jimmy. He walks off.

Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano

We head back inside the TD Garden in Boston where Finn Balor’s theme hits and out comes The Judgment Day leader accompanied by other members of the group. He heads down to the ring for the next match of the evening as we head to a pre-match commercial break.

As we return, we see The Judgment Day group standing together outside the ring. Finn Balor re-enters the ring and their music dies down.

The theme music for Johnny Gargano hits and out comes Johnny Wrestling accompanied by Dexter Lumis, the latter of whom hangs around at ringside for this match.

Both guys are in the ring and now the bell sounds to get this match officially off-and-running. Immediately we see Balor jump into the offensive lead, taking it to Gargano in front of his fellow Judgment Day members.