LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE RAW Results – March 8, 2021

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a look back at last week and how Bobby Lashley won the WWE Title from The Miz.

– We’re live in the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton. The announcers hype tonight’s WWE Title match as the opener.

– We see The Hurt Business walking backstage in video from earlier. Sarah Schreiber stops WWE Champion Bobby Lashley for comments. MVP stays with him while RAW Tag Team Champions Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin walk on. Lashley talks about how he’s now happy, and how for 16 years he’s dealt with politics and busted his ass to get this title. He punished The Miz for delaying the inevitable last week, and now he will set an example in Miz’s rematch tonight, showing what will happen to anyone who steps in his way. Lashley goes on and says he’s walking into WrestleMania 37 as champion. He holds the title up and declares that The Almighty Era has begun.

WWE Title Match: The Miz vs. Bobby Lashley

We go to the ring and out first comes The Miz with John Morrison. Miz takes the mic and fans start booing.

Miz says he’s empty-handed because of Bobby Lashley. He admits he expected to get his ass handed to him last week, but not lose the WWE Title. Miz says he lost the WWE Title because Shane McMahon pulled a fast one. Miz goes on ranting about how he never takes vacations and is always there for the company. He says when he tells someone his body doesn’t feel well, they should listen to him. Miz says he had stomach cramps last week. Cramps! The boos get louder. Miz says he still went out there, with cramps, and successfully defended the WWE Title. The bell rang, there was a match, and he got counted out. He lost. Miz goes on ranting about how everything was unfair last week. He says WWE did one thing right and that’s give him the rematch tonight. Miz wants everyone who has celebrated Lashley’s title win or interviewed him in the last week to stay tuned to their computers as a new hashtag “#AndNew” will be used tonight, because he is The Miz and he’s awesome. The music starts back up as a furious Miz looks on. We see the WWE Champion waling backstage with MVP. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Lashley with MVP. We get formal ring introductions by Mike Rome. They size each other up and Miz bounces around but slides to the floor for a breather as the referee counts. Miz rolls in but goes right back to the floor. MVP yells at him. Lashley brings Miz back in and hits a long vertical suplex for a pop.

We see Drew McIntyre backstage watching the match. Lashley with shoulder thrusts in the corner now. Lashley rocks Miz but misses a running shoulder in the corner, hitting the ring post as Miz moves. They end up on the floor and Miz counters, shoving Lashley into the ring post. Lashley comes right back and levels Miz with a big clothesline on the floor. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Lashley is dominating in the ring. Miz fights back and goes for the corner clothesline but Lashley catches him in mid-move and tosses him across the ring for a pop. We see Drew backstage watching again.

They go to the floor and Lashley launches Miz into the barrier. Lashley slams Miz into the announce table and brings it back in the ring. Lashley runs into a boot in the corner but shakes it off. Lashley goes for a power move but Miz blocks him and avoids the Flatliner. Lashley gets sent to the floor. Miz looks to run the ropes for the kick through the ropes but Lashley side-steps. Lashley puts Miz on his shoulders and runs him face-first into the ring post. Miz hits hard and falls to the floor for another pop from the crowd.

Lashley with a big Flatliner to Miz now. Lashley mounts Miz in the middle of the ring and works him over, continuing to dominate. Lashley nails the huge Spinebuster next. Lashley poses over Miz for another pop. Lashley then applies The Hurt Lock submission to retain.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

– After the match, Lashley stands tall as his music hits. MVP joins him and he raises the WWE Title as we go to replays.

– Tom plugs WrestleMania 37 tickets going on sale one week from tomorrow. We have full details on the main page of the site.

– Drew McIntyre is backstage with Sarah Schreiber. She asks about being the presumptive challenger for the WWE Title. McIntyre gets heated and goes on about being the only challenger there is. He rants about Bobby Lashley and says he could’ve gone after the biggest challenger, but he attacked Drew after Elimination Chamber instead to help Miz win the WWE Title. He goes on about beating Brock Lesnar but Sheamus suddenly attacks out of nowhere. Sheamus unloads on Drew and they brawl around the backstage area. Sheamus is tired of living in Drew’s shadow and will make the rest of his life full of misery. Sheamus heads off and declares that this is not over yet. Drew storms off and we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a new “coming soon” vignette for Rhea Ripley.

– We see what just happened with Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. Drew is furious backstage now. He stops at Adam Pearce and tells him he will set up a No DQ match against Sheamus tonight. Pearce apparently nods and McIntyre storms off.

– We see recent happenings between Braun Strowman and Shane McMahon. Strowman is walking backstage now when R-Truth stops him. Truth has a poem. He apologizes for a bunch of things and it sounds like he wants Strowman’s help, possibly with getting the WWE 24/7 Title back. Strowman interrupts him and says he doesn’t want an apology for anything, he’s about to go out and demand an apology from Shane. Truth does some more bad comedy and walks off. Strowman sighs and heads to the ring. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Tom confirms Sheamus vs. McIntyre in a No DQ match for later.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Braun Strowman marching to the ring.

Strowman takes the mic and addresses Shane McMahon. First Shane kept him out of the Elimination Chamber and he gets why, he’s over that. Strowman goes on about what’s happened recently and asks Shane if this is all a joke and if he’s getting some kind of laughs out of this. Braun brings up Shane’s comments from last week about reading levels and wonders if Shane is laughing at him. Braun says that can’t be because they both know Braun would snap Shane’s neck like a twig, if he wanted to. Braun isn’t looking to get fired, he’s looking to get respect but the longer he stays out here thinking about it, the angrier he gets. Braun isn’t asking, he’s demanding Shane come out and give him an apology.

The music hits and out comes Shane to a pop. Shane enters the ring and gets right in Strowman’s face, looking up at him. Shane says he apologizes. Shane then steps to the side and exits the ring as his music starts back up. Strowman stares him down as he walks up the ramp. Shane stops at the top of the ramp and takes the mic. Shane goes to say something but changes his mind. Braun yells out, asking if he has something to say. Shane keeps walking but stops again. Strowman isn’t happy.

– We see Sheamus walking backstage now. Tom shows us how Sheamus attacked his former best friend backstage earlier tonight. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Tom plugs how WWE 24/7 Champion Bad Bunny will make his Grammy Awards debut performance next Sunday.

– Shane McMahon is backstage walking. Sarah asks him if he’d like to say anything about what happened with Braun Strowman. Shane says maybe later. He walks off.

No DQ Match: Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre

We go back to the ring for tonight’s No DQ match as Sheamus makes his way out. Drew McIntyre immediately attacks him and beats him down to the ringside area.

Drew brings it into the ring and we get the bell. Drew keeps control until Sheamus kicks his way out of the corner. They trade big right hands now. Sheamus with a big shoulder to drop Drew. Drew comes back and runs over Sheamus. Drew stomps the hand and rocks Sheamus with a right. Xavier Woods vs. Shelton Benjamin is confirmed for later tonight.

Sheamus turns it around out of the corner with a thumb to the eye. Sheamus runs into a back elbow in the corner. Drew goes up but Sheamus takes the leg out, sending him to the mat on his back. Sheamus stomps away now. Drew sends him to the apron but he drops Drew over the top rope. Sheamus goes to the top rope and hits the flying clothesline for a 2 count. Sheamus keeps control and takes it back to the floor. Drew counters and whips Sheamus shoulder-first into the steel ring steps. Drew tosses Sheamus over the announce table now as the announce team scatters.

Drew pounds on Sheamus while he’s laid out in Tom’s chair. Sheamus turns it around at ringside and drops Drew with a clothesline. Sheamus brings a kendo stick from under the ring and swings it but Drew blocks it. Drew works Sheamus around and tosses him over the barrier into the virtual crowd. Drew takes apart the steel steps now. He brings Sheamus back over the barrier and slams him on top of the bottom half of the steps. Drew rolls Sheamus back in and goes over to grab the kendo stick. Drew brings the stick into the ring but Sheamus low blows him with the rope on the way in.

Sheamus kicks Drew again and runs over him with a shoulder. Sheamus grabs the stick as fans boo him. Sheamus unloads with the kendo stick while Drew is down. Sheamus holds Drew down with a boot on the jaw as fans boo him. Drew gets up but Sheamus continues to beat on him with the stick. Sheamus hits the rolling senton for a 2 count. Sheamus grounds Drew now with a submission, stretching his jaws as fans try to rally. Drew finally comes back with a big overhead belly-to-belly, and another big toss for a pop. Drew drops Sheamus again and kips up for a pop in the middle of the ring.

Drew grabs the kendo stick as Sheamus gets up to face off. Sheamus charges but Drew starts beating him with the kendo stick. Drew with a side Russian leg sweep using the stick. Sheamus kicks out at 2.

Drew keeps control and brings it back to ringside. Sheamus counters a slam and shoves Drew face-first into the ring post. Sheamus lifts Drew high and chokeslams him hard into the top of the announce table. We go to commercial with Sheamus in control.

