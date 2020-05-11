WWE Raw Results – May 11 2020

WWE Raw Report – May 11, 2020

– Tonight’s post-Money In the Bank edition of WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a video package looking back at last night’s big MITB main event from WWE HQ in Stamford, CT. We cut to the RAW opening video package.

– We’re live on tape from the closed-set WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Byron Saxton. Still to come, Randy Orton and WWE Hall of Famer Edge will meet in the ring. Byron announces Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black vs. Murphy and Seth Rollins. Also, there will be a special edition of “A Moment of Bliss” with two surprise guests.

– We go right to the ring and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. She’s wearing the women’s MITB briefcase and there’s no sign of her title. Lynch enters the ring and places the briefcase on a podium, then poses on the ropes.

Lynch is emotional as she takes the mic. She says tonight isn’t a happy night for her because she’s torn between joy and sadness. She’s at a place in life where things are about to change. She asked officials to raise the stakes for the women’s MITB Ladder Match and they did just that. She goes on talking about first coming to WWE and not knowing anyone in the country, not knowing if anyone would care about her. She’s crying more now. Becky goes on about the fans and says the fans deserve to hear this from her first. She says she has to go away for a while. The music interrupts and out comes Asuka, the winner of the women’s MITB Ladder Match on Sunday.

Asuka enters the ring ranting about how the briefcase is hers. Lynch agrees. Lynch says Asuka has beaten her when no one else could, she has been the best wrestler in the world and this is why she’s glad this is happening to Asuka. Becky reveals that Sunday’s match wasn’t for the briefcase, it was for the title. She opens the briefcase, which Asuka hasn’t been able to do because only Becky knew the combination. Becky opens the case and the RAW Women’s Title falls out. Asuka is shocked that she’s the champion. Becky confirms that Asuka is the champion. Asuka takes the title and goes to the floor, dancing around with the title. She dances up to the announcers, stands on the announce table and is all smiles. She laughs and dances some more, back down into the ring with Becky.

Lynch says a few more things to Asuka and says she’s going to be a mother now. Asuka is surprised. Asuka hugs Becky and chants her name. Becky is all smiles now. Lynch and Asuka hug while Becky’s music hits. Lynch exits the ring, smiling some and crying some as her music plays. She slowly walks up the ramp, looking back at Asuka in the ring. An emotional Lynch exits to the back, telling fans she will miss them. We go back to the ring as Asuka’s music plays. She celebrates and we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Samoa Joe standing with Tom and Saxton now. We get replays of Becky Lynch’s announcement with Asuka. We also see Becky return to the backstage area as other Superstars congratulated her.

No DQ Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Humberto Carrillo

We go back to the ring and out first comes Bobby Lashley for this No DQ match. Humberto Carrillo is out next.

The bell rings and they go at it. Lashley takes Carrillo down and slaps him. Lashley takes it to the corner and keeps control. Lashley charges but Carrillo moves. Carrillo fights from the apron but Lashley rocks him and brings him in. Carrillo lands on his feet and slaps Lashley in the face. Lashley is heated now. Lashley catches Carrillo and drives him into the mat.

Lashley ends up sent to the floor but he rocks Carrillo as he tries to hit the ropes. Lashley grabs a steel chair and goes to swing but Carrillo dropkicks him off the apron, sending the chair into Lashley’s face. Lashley goes down and we return to commercial.

Back from the break and Lashley is in control in the ring. Lashley runs into a big boot in the corner. Carrillo flies off the top but Lashley is still standing. More back and forth now. Carrillo rolls in and kicks Lashley out of the ring. Carrillo ends up on the outside but dodges a running boot, leaving Lashley hung up on the barrier. Lashley ends up with Carrillo on his shoulders. Lashley charges and just manhandles Carrillo into the steel ring post and LED panel. Carrillo falls to the floor.

Lashley keeps control and grabs the chair again. Lashley swings it but Carrillo ducks and the chair smashes on the ring post. Carrillo with chair shots to Lashley now, in the gut and over the back. Lashley yells out in pain as Carrillo continues with the chair shots. Carrillo brings it back in the ring and springboards at Lashley but Lashley catches him with a Full Nelson.

Lashley tightens the Full Nelson and manhandles Carrillo on his feet. Carrillo fades out and the referee calls the match.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

– After the match, Lashley stands tall and has his arm raised as the music hits. We go to replays. Lashley paces the ring as Carrillo rolls around on the outside. Tom talks about Lashley’s easy win over R-Truth at Money In the Bank.

– -RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits are backstage talking about The Viking Raiders. Apparently there will be a game of 2-on-2 basketball between the two teams tonight. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins want the smoke. We cut to Erik and Ivar. Ivar has a basketball and he looks confused by it. Erik wonders why The Profits would challenge them to a basketball game. Ivar says Erik is the one who told The Profits they can do anything better. Erik wonders why Ford and Dawkins couldn’t pick something like sword fighting or axe throwing. Ivar asks if it will help if they did some karaoke. Erik says no. Ivar is confident that they’ve got this, they just have to remain physical like in the ring. They’re both not sure what fouls are, but they’re ready for the 2-on-2 game.

– Still to come, more on the returns of Edge and Randy Orton. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a replay of the segment with Becky Lynch and Asuka. Charly Caruso is backstage with Asuka now, asking about her title reign. Kairi Sane enters the shot and she’s shocked at her partner winning the title. They start celebrating together and continue this to end the segment.

REFRESH this page during Raw for updated PBP coverage…..