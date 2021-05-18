LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE RAW Results – May 17, 2021

– Tonight’s post-WrestleMania Backlash edition of WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with the usual intro. We’re live from backstage at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida as WWE Champion Bobby Lashley comes out of his locker room with a young woman on each arm. Three more women come out of the locker room and they all walk off together.

– We’re live from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa as MVP welcomes us. He’s in the ring to introduce WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. Out he comes with the women from backstage. Adnan Virk welcomes us to RAW. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. We get a video package on Lashley’s win over Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania Backlash last night.

MVP says he told Lashley he had some surprises for him tonight, referring to the women. MVP hypes last night’s win and says Strowman is suffering from broken ribs while McIntyre was too beat up to get out of bed this morning. MVP says Lashley did everything he did last night while injured. Lashley shows us his fist with swollen knuckles. MVP says they’re swollen from pounding the faces of McIntyre and Strowman. Lashley says The Allmighty Era never ends, and MVP says we are witnessing it. MVP says Lashley was supposed to have the night off but they are issuing an Open Challenge for anyone who wants to face… the music interrupts and out comes McIntyre to a pop.

McIntyre hits the ring and comments on Lashley being a fighting champion. He then accepts the Open Challenge. MVP says Drew interrupted him before he finished. The Open Challenge is for anyone in the locker room, except for Drew and Braun. Fans boo. MVP tells Drew to get to the back of the line. Lashley and Drew start to fight but Drew rocks him and Lashley goes to the floor to regroup. The women keep screaming. MVP and Lashley yell from ringside with MVP telling Drew to get to the back of the line.

– Still to come, Elias vs. AJ Styles. Also, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler will get their rematch for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and the Open Challenge for the WWE Title is confirmed for later.

AJ Styles vs. Elias

We go back to the ring and out come the RAW Tag Team Champions – AJ Styles with Omos. Elias is out next with Jaxson Ryker.

The bell rings and Elias goes to work. AJ comes back with a dropkick. Elias blocks a suplex and nails one of his own in the middle of the ring. AJ fights out of the corner now, beating Elias into the opposite corner. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair is confirmed for tonight.

AJ takes Elias to another corner, then hits a backbreaker as Ryker and Omos look on. Elias turns it around in the corner again, beating AJ down until the referee backs him away. Elias ends up dropkicking AJ into the lower part of the ring post, sandwiching him and sending him to the floor in front of Omos. Elias brings it back in but drops AJ face-first into the apron. Elias brings it back in as the referee counts. Elias turns right around to AJ clotheslining him over the top rope to the floor.

AJ launches himself over the top rope to the floor, taking Elias down with a big right hand. AJ landed bad on his knee it appears. Ryker stares AJ down but here comes Omos to back him up. The referee keeps counting as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Elias hits a big back-drop, then a Spinebuster for a close 2 count. Elias with another quick 2 count. Elias keeps control and drops knees on AJ, then grounds him with a headlock as Omos cheers AJ on. AJ fights up and out, stunning Elias with a kick. AJ slides in with another forearm now. AJ mounts more offense now, dropping Elias with the Ushigoroshi for a close 2 count.

AJ calls for the Styles Clash but Elias back-drops him, into a roll-up by AJ. Elias blocks the Styles Clash again. Elias with a big jumping knee and a spinning suplex for a close 2 count. Elias shows some frustration now. Elias taunts AJ and works him over now. AJ fights off Elias’ shoulders with elbows. Elias charges but AJ sends him into the middle turnbuckle. Elias with a big chop. AJ chops him back.

Elias sends AJ to the apron but AJ rocks him with a forearm. AJ looks to finish Elias off but Ryker pulls him off the apron for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: AJ Styles

– After the bell, Omos backs Ryker up the ramp as Elias sends AJ over the steel ring steps. Elias stomps on AJ at ringside but Omos comes back down the ramp and Elias retreats. Omos checks on AJ as Elias and Ryker look on.

– Alexa Bliss and Lilly are backstage on a swing. She mentions having the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions as their guests tonight. Back to commercial.

– Back from a break and we get a plug for tomorrow’s WWE NXT episode with NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano cutting a promo on his Steel Cage match with Bronson Reed.

– We get a look at last week’s eight-man match and how Randy Orton dropped The New Day with RKOs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are with Riddle backstage now. Orton ends up walking in and he was told to be there so Adam Pearce could speak. Pearce was not there and this was just a ruse by Riddle. Riddle says they had such a good time last week and even though it ended on bad terms, they could make this a 4-way group and Orton could apologize for what he did. Orton says that’s not going to happen because he’s not sorry. Kofi warns Riddle he will end up on the receiving end of a RKO if he’s not careful. Kofi and Orton have words and Kofi challenges him to a match. It’s on for later. Kofi and Woods walk off. Riddle goes to speak but Orton hushes him. Orton walks off.

– Alexa Bliss is backstage with Lilly at Alexa’s Playground. She says they’re excited because they have two new friends coming to play. New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina Snuka are there now. Natalya is on a swing but Tamina is standing. Natalya talks about how proud they are of their win and how tough it was beating Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. Tamina is ready to leave. Bliss says Lilly wants to know their favorite color. Natalya says probably pink. Tamina says black and blue, which will look great on Bliss’ face if she tries anything weird. Bliss says that was not very nice but she’s lucky Lilly really likes them. Lilly really liked how Tamina beat Reginald up a few weeks ago. Tamina mentions how she has no problem swatting Reginald again if he tries anything during tonight’s rematch. Bliss rambles on about Lilly collecting wings of dead bugs and other body parts. Natalya and Tamina are weirded out. They walk out while Bliss is rambling about Lilly. Bliss wishes them good luck and says she and Lilly will be watching. The Firefly Fun House music starts up as we go to commercial.

Angel Garza vs. Drew Gulak

Back from the break and out comes Angel Garza with a rose. Out next comes Drew Gulak. We see what happened last week between the two.

The bell rings and Gulak immediately nails a big dropkick in the corner. Gulak goes to work on Garza and applies a modified abdominal stretch in the middle of the ring. Garza fights out and slams Gulak to the mat. Garza with a running clothesline from the corner, then a slap to the face and another clothesline.

Garza with a slingshot inverted suplex, then a dropkick to put Gulak back down. Garza talks some trash and stays on Gulak. Gulak fights back but Garza rocks him with a right. Garza goes for the big backbreaker in the middle of the ring, holding Gulak in the air and dropping him. Garza follows up with a running knee to the face in the corner.

Garza comes right back with the Wing Clipper in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Angel Garza

– After the match, Garza stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. Garza walks over to the corner and grabs his rose. He kneels down over Gulak and taunts him with it, then snaps it in half and shoves it down his throat. Garza exits the ring and shows off, smiling at Gulak’s mouth full of rose petals.

– WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth is backstage hiding when Kevin Patrick tries to get an interview. Truth didn’t recognize Patrick and thought he was hiding from a Superstar. Truth says he has to keep a low profile because he heard there was an Open Challenge for his title. Patrick informs him the Open Challenge is for the WWE Title. Truth goes on until Akira Tozawa rolls him up from behind to win the title. Tozawa says the tables have now turned. Tozawa runs off with the 24/7 Title. Truth yells out and says he’s tired.

Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston

We go back to the ring and out comes Randy Orton. Riddle appears next to him on his scooter. Orton is a bit annoyed but he heads to the ring with Riddle riding right behind him. Orton enters the ring and takes his time as Riddle joins him. Orton poses in the corner as pyro falls from the rafters. Riddle points up at him as some fans boo. We go to commercial as Orton continues his entrance.

