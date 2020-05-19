WWE Raw Results – May 18 2020

WWE Raw Report – May 18 2020

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a look back at what happened last week with Becky Lynch and new RAW Women’s Champion Asuka. We cut to the normal RAW opening video.

– We’re live on tape from the closed-set WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring with Charly Caruso. She mentions WWE Hall of Famer Edge and Randy Orton, then brings out Orton as her guest. The music hits and out comes Orton. Orton talks about his challenge to Edge for WWE Backlash, for the straight up wrestling match. He asks why this challenge is so hard for people to understand. This is World Wrestling Entertainment and that’s what we do – wrestle. He goes on about how they tore each other up at WrestleMania 36 but Edge isn’t the better wrestler. He knows it and plans to prove it, but doesn’t need tables, ladders or chairs to prove that.

Orton goes on before facing the camera and addressing Edge. Orton knows why Edge didn’t accepts his challenge last week. He saw it all over his face and in his eyes – doubt. Orton goes on but the music interrupts and out comes Edge. Edge says Orton spoke a lot of truths last week. He knows Orton is playing chess and he can’t rush into his next move. Edge says this is all a game to Orton, just a paycheck.

Edge gets heated and they yell at each other while facing off in the middle of the ring. Orton just wants to know if Edge will accept the challenge. Edge yells at him and says yes, he accepts. Edge drops the mic. Orton puts his down and nods at Edge. Orton makes his exit, staring at Edge while backing up the ramp. Edge’s music hits as Byron confirms the match.

– Tom goes over what happened with Seth Rollins injuring Rey Mysterio last week. We see Seth backstage now, staring off. Murphy approaches and pats him on the back. Rollins looks at Murphy and smiles. Rollins says he’s had a revelation and wants to share it with the world. They walk off together. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes Seth Rollins with Murphy. Tom confirms Murphy vs. Aleister Black for later tonight.

Rollins takes the mic and says sometimes in life you have to lose who you are to truly find yourself. When he lost to WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at Money In the Bank, part of him felt like he lost everything. He fell into a dark place, one he thought he might never escape, but without darkness there can be no light. Rollins says he has seen the light and he’s seen it brighter than before. That is all thanks to one man – Rey Mysterio. Rollins says what happened to Rey has been described by some as heinous, disgusting, unforgivable, and it has been described by others as an act of penance, paid to Rollins for Rey’s disbelief in the Monday Night Messiah, but Rollins doesn’t see it that way at all. The way he sees it is what happened to Rey was unfortunate but necessary. A sacrifice for the greater good, the cathartic moment he needed for the clarity he needed to be the leader he was meant to be.

Rollins wants to now speak to Rey directly. He knows Rey is at home with his family and he’s healing, and he knows Rey can’t see it right now but soon enough he will understand that last week was a blessing in disguise. Rollins says, from the bottom of his heart so it doesn’t need to be said when they meet again, Rey – you’re welcome. The music interrupts Rollins as Humberto Carrillo makes his way out.

Humberto says no one believes that Rollins is trying to care about Rey. Rey is a hero to millions and he is Humberto’s idol. He says all Rollins is is a coward. Humberto rushes the ring but Murphy gets in front of Rollins. Rollins appreciates and respects Humberto coming out to stand up for Rey but if he’s out to fight, Rollins isn’t dressed for the occasion. However, his disciple Murphy has a match later tonight and is dressed, but he would be happy to give Humberto a fight right now if he’s looking for one. They face off as the music hits and we go back to commercial.

Murphy vs. Humberto Carrillo

Back from the break and the match is underway as Murphy trades shots with Humberto Carrillo.

Murphy blocks a shot out of the corner and drops Humberto on his head. Murphy keeps control and covers for a 2 count as Seth Rollins watches from ringside. Murphy rocks Carrillo while he’s down and grounds him.

Carrillo fights up and out, nailing a jawbreaker. Carrillo blocks a knee and kicks Murphy to the apron, then kicks him to the floor in front of Rollins. Carrillo runs the ropes and leaps out, taking Murphy down again. Carrillo brings it back in and is distracted by Rollins from the floor. Carrillo springboards at Murphy but Murphy nails a knee in mid-air. Murphy follows up with Murphy’s Law for the pin to win the short match.

Winner: Murphy

– After the match, Murphy stands tall as Rollins enters the ring. Carrillo is attacked and sent to the floor. Murphy follows but the music hits and out comes Aleister Black. Black attacks Murphy at ringside and unloads. Rollins walks to the top of the ramp to watch as Black knocks Murphy back out of the ring with Black Mass. Black checks on Carrillo at ringside as Murphy joins Rollins on the stage.

– King Baron Corbin is backstage yelling at a staffer because he doesn’t have his own private locker room. A referee approaches after Corbin sent for him. Corbin continues ranting about how he’s not being treated right as the guest at RAW. Corbin talks to the referee about what he’s going to do in the match later on. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a pre-recorded message from Liv Morgan in the back. She says her mom is her hero. Her mom didn’t have a good job or much of a savings account, or a resume, but she had determination. Liv goes on and says her mom never quit and she is her mother’s daughter. A few weeks back Liv had a match with WWE NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, the pride and joy of WWE. Did she win? No. But did she learn? Yes. She learned she’s just like her mother and she’s determined she will one day become RAW Women’s Champion.

Charlotte Flair vs. Ruby Riott

We go to the ring and out comes NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair as we get a look back at her SmackDown appearance on Friday.

Flair takes the mic and doesn’t want to bore us with how she’s the harder worker on all three brands, the face of RAW, a mentor in NXT, or a recent guest on SmackDown. She’s excited for her Champion vs. Champion match against SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley this Friday after Bayley and Sasha Banks challenged her this past Friday. Flair addresses Ruby Riott and tells her to come out and share what she has to say. The music hits and out comes Riott with a mic. Riott comes face to face with Flair and they stare each other down. Their non-title match will be next. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and the match is underway as Flair dominates Riott. Riott ends up sending Flair into the ring post on the outside to turn it around. Riott with several shots on the outside as the referee counts. Flair counters and sends Riott down. Flair brings it back into the ring and uses the second rope to choke Riott. Flair also taunts Liv Morgan.

Flair takes Riott to the corner and chops her. Riott comes fighting out and sends Flair face-first into the middle turnbuckle. Riott with a back splash from the middle rope but Flair kicks out at 2. Riott stomps on Flair’s hand to keep her down. Flair gets up and rocks her with a forearm. Riott ducks a clothesline and drives Flair into the mat. Riott rolls Flair into a submission, bending her fingers back. Flair resists but Riott keeps trying to get it locked in. Flair blocks the submission and powers up, breaking the attempt.

Flair keeps Riott down and stomps away in the middle of the ring. Riott ducks a running big boot and rolls Flair for a 2 count. Flair blocks the Riott Kick. Flair applies the Figure Four in the middle of the ring. Flair bridges into the Figure Eight and Riott taps out.

Winner: Charlotte Flair

– After the match, Flair stands tall as her music hits. We go to replays. Riott recovers down on the outside as Flair raises the title in the air.

– Charly Caruso is backstage with Bobby Lashley now. MVP interrupts after she brings up tonight’s match with R-Truth. MVP says he and Lashley won’t be doing business together because right now Lashley is focused on clowns like Truth, and his wife Lana. Lashley may be surprised at what he’s hearing. MVP goes on about how Lashley must be cool with not competing for the WWE Title in years. MVP isn’t trying to cause trouble between Lashley and his wife, and he doesn’t even want anything from Lashley, but he hopes Lashley will think about his future and when he will free himself. Maybe MVP will see him out there later on. MVP walks off and we go to commercial

– Back from the break and the announcers confirm Edge vs. Orton for Backlash.

– We get a look back at last week’s basketball game between The Viking Raiders and RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits, which ended 74-2. Tom sends us to video from earlier today with Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins arriving to the axe-throwing contest. Erik and Ivar are with some of their Viking re-enactors. There’s a fire going and Erik presents to them… the smoke. We see a few axes fly and will return later for the contest.

– We go to the ring and Kairi Sane is out with a mic. There are balloons everywhere. Sane introduces her partner and out comes new RAW Women’s Champion Asuka. Tom welcomes us to the era of Asuka on RAW.

Asuka takes the mic and thanks Sane as Sane presents her with a bouquet of flowers. Asuka mentions Becky Lynch becoming a mother and says she’s so happy. Sane shows us how Asuka has been the NXT Women’s Champion, SmackDown Women’s Champion, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion, and now the RAW Women’s Champion. Sane calls her a Grand Slam Champion and Asuka starts dancing around. Sane plays a flute now until the music interrupts and out comes Nia Jax to crash the championship celebration.

Jax says there’s nothing to celebrate because Asuka was handed the title by Becky. Jax says Asuka lucked her way into the greatest temp job ever because Becky is on maternity leave, and soon she will be replaced by someone more worthy – Jax. Jax steps to her and says look at me, and look at you. Jax threatens Asuka again and Sane steps to her. Jax tells Sane to chill. Asuka immediately attacks and backs Jax against the ropes. Asuka with a Hip Attack to knock Jax to the floor. Asuka yells at Jax from the ring as Jax stares her down. Asuka’s music hits as Jax backs up the ramp.

– Charly is backstage with King Corbin now. She asks if he has any doubts about tonight’s match with Drew McIntyre. Corbin says Drew may be WWE Champion but he’s not king. We see Drew watching the interview as Corbin goes on taking shots. Corbin says he’s going to take advantage of every mistake Drew makes tonight, then beat him. Corbin says the next time he steps in the ring with Drew after tonight will be the main event of WrestleMania, and he will take the WWE Title.

– Tom hypes Corbin vs. McIntyre. Back to commercial.

– Still to come, The Kevin Owens Show with Zelina Vega, Andrade, Austin Theory and Angel Garza.

R-Truth vs. Bobby Lashley

We go back to the ring and R-Truth is wrapping his entrance up. He talks about his cousin Pretty Ricky telling him about Bobby Lashley being a bad man as of late. Truth and Tom show us replays of recent happenings between the two. Truth with more comedy for Lashley, Tom Brady (WWE 24/7 Champion Rob Gronkowski) and the WWE 24/7 Title. The music hits and out comes Lashley.

Truth stalls early on and puts in his teeth to transform into Pretty Ricky. Lashley watches from the ring as Truth taunts him from the floor. Lashley chases Truth and Truth starts fighting. Lashley rams him back into the barrier. Lashley scoops Truth and rams him into the ring post. Truth goes down on the outside as the referee counts.

Lashley brings it back in and Truth tries to fight back but Lashley levels him with a clothesline after telling Truth to bring it. Lashley dominates with knee strikes now. Lashley with the Full Nelson slam, driving Truth into the mat. Lashley manhandles Truth some more in the middle of the ring. Truth taps out.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

– After the match, Lashley stands tall and has his arm raised as the music hits. MVP appears on the stage now, applauding Lashley. We go to replays. The camera cuts backstage to Lana throwing a ridiculous tantrum, screaming and throwing stuff around.

– Asuka and Kairi Sane are backstage celebrating still. We see Nia Jax staring them down as they go their separate ways. It looks like Jax is stalking Sane. Back to commercial.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: The IIconics vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

Back from the break and out come WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross as Mike Rome does the introductions. The IIconics are out next – Peyton Royce and Billie Kay. They show us how they returned last week. They’re glad Bliss and Cross are here tonight so they can just drop their titles off. The IIconics with more taunting before they hit the ring.

Bliss and Kay start things off. Royce quickly tags in but Bliss fights them both off. Bliss sends Kay to the floor and drops Royce. Bliss with double knees to Royce. Cross tags in and hits a dropkick for a 2 count. Royce fights Cross off and Kay tags in. Cross rocks Kay and then takes Royce down. Cross manhandles Royce some but Kay makes the save from behind. Kay drops Cross on her shoulder for a close 2 count.

Kay yells at the referee over the count. Kay misses a big boot and gets stuck on the top rope. Bliss tags in and unloads on Kay. Bliss with open hand strikes and a dropkick. Bliss drops double knees to Kay and then back-flips for a 2 count as Royce makes the save. Cross runs in and decks Royce, then sends her to the floor. Cross turns around to a huge big boot from Kay. Kay turns around to Bliss nailing a huge right hand to send her back to the mat.

Bliss goes to the top and hits Twisted Bliss but Royce makes the save. Royce rams Bliss into the steel ring post twice as the referee warns her. Royce sends Bliss into the post one more time and the referee calls it.

Winners by DQ: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

– After the match, Bliss and Cross take their titles as the music hits. We go to replays. The IIconics rant in the ring while Bliss and Cross clutch their titles on the floor.

– Kairi Sane is backstage alone, with her flute. Nia Jax comes from behind and launches her back into a production case. Jax walks off while Sane is down, clutching her head. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and The IIconics are arguing. Billie Kay says Peyton Royce blew their chance to get the titles back. Billie slaps Peyton but immediately apologizes as they both start crying. They hug to end the segment.

– Tom shows us a preview for “The Last Ride” Chapter 3 on the WWE Network, featuring The Undertaker.

– We get a look at Shayna Baszler and tonight’s Submission Match.

– Asuka is backstage with officials checking on Kairi Sane. She rushes away and she’s not happy. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Nia Jax is walking. Asuka runs up and stops her, yelling and ranting. Jax just keeps walking. Asuka grabs her by her hair and rocks her, dropping her. Asuka yells at Jax while she’s down and walks away.

Submission Match: Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya

We go back to the ring and out first comes Shayna Baszler. Natalya is out next. Tom says Natalya asked for this rematch from last week.

They lock up and Baszler takes Natalya down first, taunting her on the mat. Baszler keeps control. Natalya goes for a Sharpshooter but Baszler drops her into an ankle lock, taunting her on the mat. Baszler tightens the hold but Natalya kicks free.

Natalya gets up and tells Baszler to bring it. They go at it and Baszler twists the left arm around. They tangle and Baszler slams Natalya down by her hair. Baszler stomps away on Natalya. More back and forth now. Natalya finally gets the Sharpshooter locked in. Baszler goes for the bottom rope but Natalya drags her back to the middle of the ring.

Baszler finally gets to the edge of the apron but there are no rope breaks. Baszler gets free but Natalya dropkicks her to the floor and yells at her. Natalya with a kick to the back. Natalya brings it back in and mounts Baszler with strikes. Natalya with a knee bar out of nowhere. Natalya yells at the referee to ask Baszler. Baszler grabs Natalya into the Kirifuda Clutch out of nowhere. Natalya starts to fade and finally taps out for the finish.

Winner: Shayna Baszler

– After the match, Baszler stands tall as her music hits. We go to replays. Natalya throws a fit after the match and tears up the set for The Kevin Owens Show that the crew is trying to set up.

– We see recent happenings with Zelina Vega’s stable. She is backstage now as Andrade, Austin Theory and Angel Garza are arguing. Vega yells and says she’s sick of this. She says they will get on the same page tonight. She asks Andrade if he understands and he says he is the champion. She takes this as a yes. Garza understands. Theory says, “Yes ma’am.” We go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes Kevin Owens for The Kevin Owens Show.

Tom welcomes Owens back. Owens jokingly thanks Natalya for what she did to the set. Owens talks about being away following his WrestleMania 36 No DQ win over Seth Rollins and says he is back, he’s better and he’s ready to go. Owens brings out his guests – Zelina Vega, Austin Theory, Angel Garza and WWE United States Champion Andrade. Owens apologizes for the mess in the ring. He goes to comment on why he wanted the group on the show and Vega interrupts. She says Owens was hoping for a Jerry Springer moment with her group.

Vega is sick of everyone looking for dysfunction in her group and thinking her empire is falling apart. She praises Andrade first, then Garza. She also praises Theory and then herself as the best the business has seen in a long time. Vega says they all came from the streets and they survived. The streets weren’t made for everyone, which is why they made sidewalks for people like Owens. Owens reveals that he has another guest for tonight. The music hits and out comes Apollo Crews making his return.

Crews hits the ring and takes Andrade down, unloading on him. Theory and Garza get involved but so does Owens as we go back to commercial.

Apollo Crews and Kevin Owens vs. Andrade and Angel Garza

Back from the break and Apollo Crews unloads on Angel Garza. Crews with a big suplex. Kevin Owens tags in and goes to work on Garza, nailing a big senton. Owens taunts WWE United States Champion Andrade as he looks on from the apron.

Andrade and Garza turn it around on Owens. Andrade comes in and nails a running big boot to the head. Andrade stomps away in the corner now. Apollo distracts Andrade and they have words. Owens comes out of the corner with a big clothesline to Andrade. Andrade with big chops to Andrade now. Owens kicks Andrade and in comes Crews off the tag. Andrade quickly tags out. Crews unloads on Garza and still gets in a big shot on Andrade.

Crews looks to put Garza away but Zelina Vega distracts from the apron. This leads to Austin Theory trying to interfere from ringside but it backfires as Theory rocks Andrade with a forearm instead of Crews. Crews follows up with the big sitdown powerbomb to Garza for the pin to win.

Winners: Apollo Crews and Kevin Owens

– After the match, Apollo’s music hits and they celebrate as we go to replays. Vega and her team are in the ring now talking about what happened. Theory says it was an accident. Vega isn’t so sure, it sounds like. Andrade attacks from behind and drops Theory. Garza joins in and they double team Theory as Vega watches. Theory is beaten up at ringside now. Theory tries to fight back but they keep control. Vega says she should’ve never believed in Theory. She smacks him as the other two hold him. They toss Theory into some steel chairs and Andrade throws another at him to end the segment.

– Charly is backstage with Drew McIntyre now. Drew is having fun and having a good time. He says the Brand-To-Brand Invitational is great and makes way for dream matches in WWE. Drew goes on and calls King Corbin a terrible human, but admits he does terrible things in the ring, and is dangerous. Drew says Corbin does what it takes to win, but he’s got a special Claymore with Corbin’s name on it, one fit for a king. Drew walks off.

– We go back to the Viking re-enactment as The Viking Raiders and The Street Profits prepare for the axe-throwing contest. The Profits don’t look too thrilled as they watch Erik and Ivar warm up. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see the axe-throwing contest between The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders continuing. There’s more comedy and Angelo Dawkins tells Montez Ford that this is nothing like Thor. The axe-throwing competition will take place later.

Aleister Black vs. Murphy

We go back to the ring and out comes Aleister Black. He’s in a hurry and ready to fight. Murphy and Seth Rollins watch from the ring.

Black hits the ring and unloads, rocking Murphy into the corner. Murphy decks him coming out of the corner. The referee backs them off but they just keep fighting. We see Austin Theory still down at ringside from the beating he just took. Seth Rollins stares down at Theory. Murphy and Black keep going at it. Murphy turns it around after ducking a big kick, which forced Black to kick the ring post.

More back and forth in the ring now. Black and Murphy both go down in the middle. Rollins offers a hand to Theory and helps him up at ringside. They stare at each other and Theory doesn’t look so sure of Rollins. Black and Murphy tangle and Black nails a big knee. Black goes to hit Black Mass on Murphy but Rollins apparently orders him into the ring. Theory rushes into the ring and attacks Black for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Aleister Black

– After the bell, Rollins also enters the ring. He looks on as Black gets double teamed by Theory and Murphy now. Murphy with a big knee to Black’s face. Rollins gives more commands as Theory drops Black with the ATL in the middle of the ring. Rollins walks over to Theory and hugs him as Murphy looks on. Rollins has a new disciple. The music hits as he embraces them. We go back to commercial with Rollins embracing Theory again.

– Back from the break and we get a video package on Bianca Belair.

– The announcers send us back to the axe-throwing contest. There’s not much substance here. The Vikings obviously dominate. A police cruiser drives up as someone threw an axe through their window. The segment finally ends with Angelo Dawkins hitting the target with his back turned to it.

– Charly is backstage with Apollo Crews. He talks about losing his spot in Money In the Bank and how these past 3 weeks have been some of the hardest in his life. He's had to look deep inside of himself and now he's confident that the final piece to bring everything back together will fall into place soon. Crews challenges Andrade for the WWE United States Title on next week's RAW. Crews says that feels good to say out loud. Zelina Vega interrupts. She says Crews has a choice here – cut his losses and walk away with his one good knee or step into the ring with Andrade next week and never walk again. Crews says Andrade better be ready next week. Crews has more words for Andrade before leaving.

Drew McIntyre vs. King Baron Corbin

We go to the ring for tonight’s non-title main event as WWE Champion Drew McIntyre makes his way out. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we’re back to the axe-throwing contest at the reenactment. The fake cops have all four Superstars lined up, asking if they know how dangerous it is to throw axes as someone could get hurt. The one female cop is going to let them go this one time because Ivar is cute, but Erik not so much. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins joke around with them to end the segment. We go back to the ring and out comes King Baron Corbin, representing SmackDown in this Brand-To-Brand Invitational match.

The bell is about to ring but the music interrupts and out comes Bobby Lashley with MVP to the stage. MVP says he and Lashley have taken a personal interest in this match. MVP praises Corbin and McIntyre, then hands the mic to Lashley. Lashley puts Drew on notice and says he’s coming for Drew and the WWE Title, and if he needs to pry it from his cold dead hands, that’s exactly what he will do. MVP tells them to make it good because they will be watching. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Drew locks up with Corbin. MVP and Lashley watch from the stage. Drew takes it to the corner and backs off as the referee warns him. They shove each other. They lock up again and Corbin drives a knee into the gut. Drew ends up ducking a clothesline and nailing a chop. Corbin turns it back around and unloads with body strikes in the corner. Corbin hits the ropes and drops Drew with a shoulder. Corbin talks some trash as they run the ropes. Drew drops Corbin with a shoulder. Drew keeps fighting and knocks Corbin to the floor. Drew follows and clotheslines Corbin over the barrier.

The referee counts as MVP applauds Drew. Drew clotheslines Corbin back over the barrier to the ringside area. Drew rocks Corbin again and rolls him back in the ring. Drew readies for a Claymore kick but Corbin rolls to the floor. Corbin turns it around and knocks Drew from the apron to the barrier with a shoulder. Drew is down on the floor now. Corbin follows and launches Drew face-first into the ring post as MVP taunts from the stage.

Drew comes back in but Corbin works him over some more. Corbin takes it to the corner and continues to manhandle Drew. Drew fights back with big chops. Corbin charges, runs out and runs right back in with a big clothesline for a 1 count. Drew fights back with chops now. Corbin is still fighting. Drew gets sent to apron, then hung up on the top rope. The referee warns Corbin as he rocks Drew on the apron again. Corbin has Drew up top now. Drew fights back. Corbin climbs up for a superplex and he nails it. Corbin rolls over for the count but Drew kicks out at 1.

Drew gets upset and starts making a comeback. Corbin gets launched overhead. Drew goes to the top and comes flying down with an axe handle. Drew kips up and yells at Corbin while he’s down. Drew puts Corbin on his shoulders but he slides down. Drew catches Corbin with a big Spinebuster for another close 2 count.

Drew talks trash to Corbin while he’s down, telling him to get his ass up and prove himself. Corbin blocks the Futureshock DDT and rams Drew into the corners. Corbin with a big sideslam but Drew still kicks out at 1. Corbin can’t believe it. Corbin and McIntyre trade big strikes as MVP and Lashley look on from the stage. Drew catches Corbin and drops him with the DDT. Drew waits in the corner as Corbin slowly recovers. Corbin side-steps the Claymore and drops Drew with Deep Six. Drew kicks out just in time.

Corbin barks back at MVP’s distraction. Drew ducks End of Days and nails a Glasgow Kiss headbutt. Corbin runs out and right back in but Drew catches him with a big Claymore kick for the pin to win.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

– After the match, Drew looks on and raises the WWE Title as the music hits. We go to replays. Drew looks up at MVP and Lashley, ranting about how he wants to fight Lashley and how the WWE Universe has been waiting for him to step up. MVP and Lashley look back at the ring as Drew raises the WWE Title in the air. RAW goes off the air.

