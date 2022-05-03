LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE RAW Results – May 2, 2022

– The WrestleMania Backlash go-home edition of WWE RAW opens up with a video showing us what happened on last Friday’s SmackDown with The Bloodline, RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre. We’re now live on the USA Network as Jimmy Smith welcomes us to RAW from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and out comes The Bloodline – Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, and Paul Heyman. They stop on the entrance-way as the pyro goes off. Mike Rome does the introductions as they march to the ring now.

The Bloodline hits the ring and poses for more pyro now. Heyman takes the mic and welcomes everyone to RAW and he gets a pop. Heyman tells people at home they should put their kids down, because look at those kids anyway, and take the chance to acknowledge your Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Fans boo but a “Roman!” chant also starts up. Reigns calls on North Carolina to acknowledge him for another mixed reaction.

RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro suddenly drop Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso out of nowhere in the middle of the ring with dual RKOs. The crowd pops big. Reigns turns around and faces off with Riddle and Randy Orton now. The music quickly hits and out comes Drew McIntyre with his sword, Angela. Drew gets pyro and then marches to the ring, staring Reigns down. Reigns stares back as Drew enters the ring to stand with RK-Bro. Orton and Riddle exit the ring now so Drew can have Reigns to himself.

Reigns and Drew have words, then they start brawling in the middle of the ring. Drew rams Reigns back but Reigns tosses him into the corner. Reigns unloads but Drew turns it around in the corner. The Usos rush the ring to help Reigns but RK-Bro also returns to the ring. The six-man brawl continues as WWE officials rush the ring to try and restore order. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what just happened. Graves reveals how RK-Bro was hiding under the ring.

– We see footage from earlier today where Ezekiel introduced himself to The Street Profits backstage. Ezekiel had some of what’s in their red Solo cups and got a little boost from it. Alpha Academy and Kevin Owens show up and the two sides have words. Chad Gable knows Ezekiel cheated in his lie detector test and Owens says they will find another way to expose him. They have some more words to set up a six-man for tonight. The Profits and Zeke go to say they want the smoke but Owens tosses a drink in Zeke’s face to start a quick incident.

Alpha Academy and Kevin Owens vs. The Street Profits and Ezekiel Jackson

We go back to the ring and out first is Kevin Owens and Alpha Academy’s Otis and Chad Gable. Out next is Ezekiel and The Street Profits’ Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.

The bell rings and Dawkins goes at it with Gable. Gable and Dawkins trade offense until Dawkins runs wild. Ford tags in for the double team but Gable kicks out at 2. Ford grounds Gable by his arm now. Gable fights out and trips Ford on his face, then thanks the crowd. Gable works on Ford’s arm and locks him in an armbar now.

Gable runs the ropes but Ford nails an arm drag then a big dropkick. Otis comes in but it takes Ford, Dawkins and Ezekiel to get him out of the ring. Otis is still standing on his feet at ringside as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see how Otis dominated Ford during the break, nailing a big splash in the middle of the ring. Gable has Ford grounded by his arm now. Gable knocks Dawkins off the apron but Ford fights back. Gable blocks a Blockbuster from the apron and catches Ford with a Northern Lights suplex for a close 2 count. Owens comes in and unloads on Ford in the corner. Owens with a senton, and a second rope springboard moonsault for a 2 count.

Owens grounds Ford again now as fans rally. Ford counters, throws a crotch chop to Owens, then hits an enziguri. Ezekiel tags in and runs wild. Others get sent to the floor and it’s back down to Zeke and Gable going at it. Ezekiel with a big corner splash, then a long vertical suplex into a twisting neckbreaker but Otis breaks the pin up, then drops Zeke in the corner. Ford rushes over but Otis tosses him to the floor. Dawkins takes out Otis. Owens superkicks Dawkins.

Zeke takes Owens down and unloads with punches. Owens rolls to the floor. Zeke grabs him through the ropes but stops. Gable and Zeke go at it now. Gable distracts the referee, allowing Owens to trip Ezekiel. Gable rolls him up for the pin to win.

Winners: Kevin Owens and Alpha Academy

– After the match, Owens storms off as Gable and Otis celebrate. We go to replays. The Profits and Ezekiel look on from the ring.

– We see AJ Styles backstage talking with Kevin Patrick. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Kevin Patrick is with AJ Styles, informing him that a stipulation that has been added to tonight’s match with Damian Priest. AJ says it’s all about the fragile ego of WWE Hall of Famer Edge. AJ admits Priest distracted him at WrestleMania 38, so Edge won. AJ goes on and says if he beats Priest tonight, then Priest will be banned from ringside at WrestleMania Backlash and if he can’t win tonight, it will be an uphill battle at Backlash.

– The announcers show us what happened last week when Sonya Deville challenged RAW Champion Bianca Belair. Deville is backstage with Adam Pearce now, complaining about upper management looking into her conduct, which she says is not fair. Pearce says officials want to see Deville compete again, as a performer, with no other powers. Pearce makes Deville, Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka, Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan for later. Deville says how about we make it a No Holds Barred match but Pearce says tonight there is no “we” as Deville has no executive powers at all.

Veer Mahaan vs. Burt Hansen

We go back to the ring and out comes Veer Mahaan. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and the announcers hype tonight's six-woman match. Byron Saxton is in the ring with Veer's opponent now, hometown enhancement talent Burt Hansen. Saxton asks Hansen why he signed up for this match. He admits Veer scares the living daylights out of him, but he signed up for this match because he's wanted to work for WWE in his hometown of Greensboro for years. He worked for years at Stamey's BBQ right down the road and now his dream is coming true.

The bell rings and Veer catches Hansen, ramming him into the corner to unload with offense. Veer keeps control but gets hit with a back elbow, which just angers him. Veer launches Hansen across the ring, then unloads with big knee strikes to the ribs. Veer goes on and connects with the huge clothesline. Veer stalks Hansen now, then jumps down on his back and applies the Cervical Clutch. Hansen quickly taps out.

Winner: Veer Mahaan

– After the match, Veer stands tall as his music hits and we get a replay. Veer attacks Hansen again and sends him out. Veer dominates Hansen and applies the clutch on the ropes now. Hansen is out as the referee yells at Veer to get him to let go. Veer finally breaks the hold and makes his exit as we get more replays.

– We see recent happenings between AJ Styles and Judgment Day.

Damian Priest vs. AJ Styles

We go back to the ring and out comes Judgment Day – Damian Priest with WWE Hall of Famer Edge. They hit the ring together and look around as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and the announcers hype AJ Styles vs. Edge at WrestleMania Backlash. Priest will be banned from ringside if he loses this next match. Edge takes the mic in the ring now, and introduces he and Priest as Judgment Day. Edge knows most of the fans can’t stand to look at themselves in the mirror, most of them probably don’t like Edge anymore, maybe they despise him, but that’s because they despise themselves. Edge mocks the people of Greensboro to louder boos. Edge goes on taunting AJ and the crowd, telling them to bring it with the boos. Edge congratulates AJ on getting his stipulation, and says now he will find out the punishment he receives walking into the dar… the music interrupts and out comes AJ to a pop.

The bell rings and AJ unloads, beating Priest towards the corner. Priest ducks some shots and fires back but AJ keeps control as fans rally for him. Priest with big right hands and a punch to drop AJ with ease. Priest launches AJ into the corner and he goes back down. Priest keeps control and hits a sideslam. Priest with a big Broken Arrow. More back and forth now. AJ sends Priest to the floor near Edge.

AJ springboards out and takes Priest back down. AJ sends Priest face-first into the ring post. AJ brings it back in but Priest counters. Priest scoops AJ on the floor and launches him head-first into the ring post as we go back to a break.

Back from the break and AJ nails a big running right in the corner. Priest prevents a slam and beats AJ down for a close 2 count. Priest takes AJ to the top now and works him over as fans boo. Priest climbs up for a superplex but AJ slides down and turns it into a big Rack Bomb in the middle of the ring. Priest kicks out at 2 as Edge looks on concerned.

More back and forth now. Priest plants AJ shoulder-first for another 2 count. Fans chant for AJ now. He slides out of the Razor’s Edge and nails a pele kick for a close 2 count. Edge talks some encouragement to Priest while the referee checks on AJ. AJ rocks Priest from the apron, then springboards in for the Phenomenal Forearm. Priest catches him in mid-move and nails the South of Heaven chokeslam. AJ kicks out at 2.

Priest and AJ trade more strikes now. Priest with a Ripcord after a big right hand. AJ blocks and rolls Priest into the Calf Crusher but he’s distracted by Edge. They tangle some more and AJ rolls Priest up for the pin to win.

Winner: AJ Styles

– After the bell, Edge immediately rushes the ring and unloads on AJ. Fans boo and chant “you suck!” now as Priest drops AJ with The Reckoning. Two steel chairs are brought in now and Priest holds AJ down so Edge can do the damage, but the music interrupts and out comes Finn Balor to a big pop. Balor unloads and clears the ring. Balor stands tall with AJ, staring out at Judgment Day. Finn and AJ embrace and do the “too sweet” gesture to end the segment.

– MVP and Omos are backstage with Cedric Alexander now. Cedric is interested in renewing the previous business relationship he had with MVP. MVP has moved onto bigger and better things. MVP asks Cedric to excuse him so he and Omos can talk business. Cedric says Shelton Benjamin isn’t here tonight so he’s going to show what he can do on his own, against Bobby Lashley. MVP promises he and Omos will be watching. Cedric goes to speak some more but Omos interrupts and sends him on his way.

– We go back to the ring for another must see episode of MizTV as The Miz makes his way to the ring. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and the announcers wish a Happy 50th Birthday to The Rock. We go back to the ring and The Miz is ready for another episode of MizTV. He talks about what happened and introduces his guest for tonight, Mustafa Ali. Ali’s music is cut during his entrance and Miz wonders how a miscue happened on MizTV. Miz says the fans are excited to see Ali, and so is Miz. Ali’s mic appears to be cut off and Miz says he will also have that fixed.

Miz brings up how Ali just came out and interrupted his interview with WWE United States Champion Theory last week. Miz asks if Ali’s act of desperation was because he’s never been a champion or because the fans forgot about him during his hiatus. Ali tries to speak but his mic is still off. Miz tells Ali to please don’t go to Twitter to complain. Ali finally has a live mic now. He says the only thing he and fans have to complain about is Miz still being in WWE. Ali says the difference is, when he’s upset he goes to the fans because they matter, while Miz goes to the powers that be. They have more words and then face off until Theory makes his way to the ring.

Theory says he has something people want to hear, unlike Ali. Theory says it’s been bothering him how Miz didn’t have time to prepare for last week’s match with Ali, so he went to his mentor, WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, and got the loss to Ali scrubbed. Miz thanks Theory and Theory says it’s the least he can do when a schmuck like Ali tries to make his name at Miz’s expense. Theory goes on ranting at Ali and Ali tells them they both talk too much. Ali goes on and says he does want a title shot, but he wants to fight for it. Theory already went to Vince and he booked Ali vs. Theory in a Championship Contender’s match for tonight. Theory goes on talking trash and Ali accepts the match for tonight. Theory forgot to tell Ali that his Championship Contender’s match will be a 2-on-1 Handicap Match, which starts right now.

2-on-1 Championship Contender’s Match: The Miz and WWE United States Champion Theory vs. Mustafa Ali

Mustafa Ali looks on at The Miz and WWE United States Champion Theory as they get ready for the next match. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Miz rolls Ali but Ali mounts some offense. Ali runs and goes for a dive but lands out on the floor. Miz brings it back in and unloads with right hands to keep Ali own. Ali kicks out. Theory dominates Ali now as Miz looks on. Ali with a big dropkick into the corner to knock Miz off. Ali with a neckbreaker to Theory for a 2 count.

More back and forth between the two now. Ali kicks from the apron and Theory goes down at ringside after a tag but Miz takes advantage and drops Ali with a Skull Crushing Finale for the pin to win in the middle of the ring.

Winners: The Miz and Theory

– After the match, the music hits as we go to replays. Miz and Theory celebrate by taking selfies up the ramp as Ali slowly recovers in the ring. Tommaso Ciampa suddenly hits the ring and attacks Ali out of nowhere, easily putting him back down like last week. Ciampa stands tall over Ali as fans boo.

– We see footage from earlier today with R-Truth, Akira Tozawa, Tamina Snuka, Reggie and WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke all arguing somewhere. Nikki A.S.H. attacks Brooke from behind and pins her for the title. The others run away as Brooke yells at Reggie, saying he was supposed to protect her. Brooke says Reggie better get her a title match tonight if he wants to save their marriage.

WWE 24/7 Title Match: Dana Brooke vs. Nikki A.S.H.

We go back to the ring and out comes Dana Brooke with Reggie. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke is staring Dana down while Reggie watches from ringside. The 24/7 Title chase rules are suspended during this match. The bell hits and Nikki talks trash to Dana.

Dana unloads and takes it to the corner. Dana ends up sending Nikki from the apron to the floor. Nikki traps Dana in the ring apron cover and works her over to boos. Nikki brings it back in for more offense and a 2 count.

Brooke rocks Nikki and launches her into the corner. Brooke with the springboard back elbow, then the modified neckbreaker. Brooke goes on and pins Nikki to regain the title.

Winner and New WWE 24/7 Champion: Dana Brooke

– After the match, Dana stands stall with the title but Akira Tozawa tries to roll her up. Truth stops him but tries to get a pin in, but Tamina stops that from happening. Dana retreats to the floor but Reggie tries to roll her up at ringside. Dana breaks the pin and slaps Reggie. Reggie pleads with Dana but she jumps up on the announce table and declares she wants a divorce. Reggie is distraught now as Truth, Nikki, Tamina and Tozawa look on surprised from the ring.

– We see what happened last week with Asuka and Becky Lynch returning to RAW. Kevin is backstage with Becky now, asking about what happened last week. Lynch rants and says Asuka has never faced Big Time Becks so she has no idea what she’s in for. Becky says this is her comeback story and it begins with ending Asuka.

– We go back to the ring for a Seth Rollins Appreciation Night segment. Back to commercial as Rollins struts around the ring.

Back from the break and we see what happened earlier tonight with The Bloodline and RK-Bro. The announcers hype the big six-man match at WrestleMania Backlash. They also hype Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes at Backlash. Rollins is in the ring with a mic now. Rollins goes on about how we celebrated 20 years of RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton last week, and that got him to thinking how we should celebrate a visionary, a revolutionary, a global sex icon and so on, so now he needs everyone to stand and celebrate him tonight. Rollins poses to boos from the crowd. The crowd starts singing Rollins’ theme now and he says this is giving him chills. Rollins, standing under a spotlight, brags some more until fans start chanting for Cody Rhodes.

Rollins says it’s funny the crowd mentions Cody because he tried stealing Rollins’ spotlight at WrestleMania, but Rollins will prove why you can’t steal his spotlight at Backlash, because he is the freakin’ spotlight. Fans chant for Cody some more. Rollins yells at the crowd to shut up because this is his night. Rollins says fans are so wrapped up in this American Nightmare crap that they forgot how good he is. Fans chant “we want Cody!” now. Rollins says he had his people come up with a video package of highlights showing just how good he is. He sends us to that video but instead the music hits and out comes Rhodes to a pop.

The pyro hits as Rhodes comes out in a suit, playing to the crowd. More pyro goes off as Cody heads to the ring, and even more pyro as he poses in the corner. Fans chant for Cody now as he takes the mic. Rollins asks Cody why he’s putting his nose where it doesn’t belong, why he’s interrupting his night. Cody congratulates Rollins, truly. Cody asks what this is all about, and this unraveling at the seams of Rollins, which he can’t seem to shake. Cody goes on and says he feels like Rollins is about to cross a line he doesn’t want to cross before Backlash. Cody says he could tell Rollins he’s one of the best and it would be true, and he could say Rollins is delusional, which would also be true.

Rollins brings up how WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes wrestled hundreds of times in this arena. He gives some praise but says like Cody, Dusty was an egomaniac, who transcended the business. Rollins says it looks like the apple hasn’t fallen far from the tree and Dusty was delusional, like Cody. He says Dusty wanted to be WWE Champion but wasn’t good enough, and as long as Rollins is here, Cody isn’t good enough either. Rollins laughs and they start brawling. Cody turns it around and beats Rollins down. Cody with a springboard Cutter out of nowhere. Rollins flies out to the floor, stumbling around as Cody seethes in the ring. Rollins yells from the stage and acts like he wants to fight as Cody yells back from the ring. Cody tosses Rollins’ suit jacket to fans in the crowd.

– We see what happened last week during the Arm Wrestling Contest between Omos and Bobby Lashley.

Bobby Lashley vs. Cedric Alexander

We go back to the ring and out comes Bobby Lashley to a pop. Lashley hits the ring and poses in the corner as the pyro goes off. Back to commercial.

