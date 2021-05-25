WWE RAW Results – May 24, 2021

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up live from the ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida as Adnan Virk welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton at ringside.

– We go right to the ring and MVP is waiting with a mic. He introduces WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and out he comes with 5 models. These are different from the women he came out with last Monday night. Lashley and his ladies march to the ring as Virk shows us a video package with highlights from last week’s RAW, showing how Lashley got into it with Drew McIntyre in the opening segment, and then lost the Non-Title Open Challenge match to Kofi Kingston.

The models are booing the video and MVP has to calm them. MVP calls for a loud round of applause for Lashley. They go on about how life is great and MVP brings up a dark cloud hanging over them. That bitter, crass dark cloud has a name and it’s Drew McIntyre. Fans pop for Drew’s name. Lashley talks about beating Drew at WrestleMania 37, then beating Drew and Braun Strowman at WrestleMania Backlash, so it’s a no-go for Drew, we don’t want to see him anymore. MVP says they tried to move on from Drew by issuing the Open Challenge last week and Kofi Kingston thought he was worthy, but the dark cloud Drew had to show up again. The music interrupts and out comes Drew to the stage.

Drew says his business is getting back the WWE Title. He says he would’ve won at WrestleMania if it weren’t for MVP, and would’ve won at Backlash if it weren’t for Braun. Drew wants his one-on-one title shot and deep down he thinks Lashley wants the match also, to prove to himself once and for all that he is the #1 Superstar on RAW. Drew, who is in the ring now, says he could be wrong, maybe deep down Lashley knows he doesn’t measure up to Drew and doesn’t have the balls. Drew asks the models if Lashley has the bells. Drew brings up the loss to Kofi last week. Lashley argues about the match and they have words. The music interrupts and out comes The New Day – Kofi with Xavier Woods.

Kofi says they’re making some good points and he knows things move fast out here, but he doesn’t want them to forget that he pinned Lashley last week. He reminds us again. Kofi and Woods hit the ring now as the tension picks up. Kofi mentions how he and the fans want Drew to step aside as he did what Drew couldn’t do in months, pin Lashley. Out comes Adam Pearce to interrupt from the stage. Pearce has an easy solution. He announces Kofi vs. Drew for tonight with the winner challenging Lashley at Hell In a Cell. MVP says that is a great idea. He’s bringing the ladies and The VIP Lounge to the stage so they can watch the match. Kofi and Drew have words in the ring as MVP, Lashley and their models leave the ring. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers hype the upcoming return to touring. We get comments from Braun Strowman to hype the tour.

#1 Contender’s Match: Kofi Kingston vs. Drew McIntyre

We see MVP and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley with their models in The VIP Lounge on the stage. The winner of this match will challenge Lashley at WWE Hell In a Cell. The bell rings and they lock up with Drew McIntyre taking it to the corner, then breaking. Kofi Kingston takes control early on but Drew counters and goes to work on the arm.

Drew levels Kofi with a big shoulder. They run the ropes again and Drew catches a crossbody, then drives Kofi into the mat with ease. Drew puts Kofi back down with a right hand. Kofi slides out of another move with a knee to the head. More back and forth now. Kofi with the Russian Leg Sweep and a splash for a close 2 count as Lashley applauds from the stage.

Drew catches a kick from his knees, then rocks Kofi. Drew drops Kofi with a big chop to the chest. Drew stomps on Kofi’s hand now. Kofi ends up countering a move and sending Drew to the floor on his back. Kofi launches himself over the top rope, splashing Drew while Xavier Woods stands over him with Francesca. Drew avoids a whip into the steel ring steps. Kofi leaps off the steps but Drew catches him and delivers a huge inverted Alabama Slam into the edge of the apron. Drew stands tall and taunts Lashley from ringside as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and McIntyre dominates Kofi in the ring for another 2 count. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair is confirmed for later tonight. Drew works Kofi over with the ropes as the referee warns him. McIntyre launches Kofi across the ring with a big overhead suplex. Drew with more offense to keep Kofi down. Drew with a long vertical suplex now, holding Kofi in the air and pointing up at Lashley. Drew drops Kofi in the suplex for another 2 count. Kofi fights up and out with strikes. Drew kicks him but Kofi nails a missile dropkick from the top. Kofi with more strikes and another dropkick. Kofi catches Drew in a Guillotine submission but Drew overpowers and breaks it with a big suplex for 2.

Drew sends Kofi to the corner but runs into a double stomp to the chest. Drew kicks out at 1. Kofi works Drew over in the corner now. Kofi runs into a kick to the head in the corner. Kofi goes to the top but Drew turns it around and climbs up for a superplex. Kofi resists and headbutts Drew to the mat. Kofi leaps with a crossbody but Drew rolls through and comes up with a big Michinoku Driver for a close 2 count. Drew points up at Lashley and taunts him. Lashley starts walking down the stage now as Drew smiles at him. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a plug for Finn Balor vs. WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross tomorrow night. Drew and Kofi brawl on the top turnbuckle now. Drew slams them to the mat for a 2 count with a big belly-to-back superplex. We see MVP and Lashley watching the match from chairs at ringside now. No models. Kofi and Drew trade big strikes in the middle of the ring. Kofi blocks a Futureshock DDT and rolls him for a 2 count. Kofi comes right back but Drew nails a big Spinebuster for a close 2 count. Drew tries again with a sitdown powerbomb but Kofi kicks out.

Drew shows a little frustration now. Kofi counters a slam and side-steps, sending Drew into the ring post shoulder-first. Drew is down in the corner now as Kofi crawls to the top. Drew kicks out from a big stomp. Kofi ends up sending Drew to the floor. He stumbles to his feet and has words with Lashley. Drew turns around to Kofi leaping from the top, splashing Drew and sending them both into Lashley in his chair. MVP leaped out of the way to avoid Kofi leaping at them. Kofi and Drew return to the ring and Kofi catches Drew with SOS out of nowhere. Drew kicks out at 2.

Lashley hits the ring and attacks Drew while MVP attacks Kofi. Xavier runs in and checks on Kofi but Lashley levels him. Kofi hits a Trouble In Paradise but it staggers Lashley. Drew follows up with a Claymore Kick and Lashley is down. MVP helps Lashley at ringside as McIntyre and Kofi recover in the ring, as does Woods. The announcers wonder who won the match and who is headed to Hell In a Cell.

Double DQ

– We get a video package on what happened with Asuka, Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley last week. We see video from earlier today where Ripley confronted Flair backstage and wished her good luck for tonight’s match with Asuka. They had words with Flair saying Ripley just wants to be like her. Flair then said it will be her face Ripley sees inside the Cell at Hell In a Cell. Nikki Cross then appeared and said she can beat both of them. Flair said she’d beat Cross in 2 minutes if she didn’t already have a match, and Cross isn’t worth her time. Ripley knocked Flair for always talking down to people. Flair told Ripley to beat Cross then. Ripley accepted the challenge from Cross and Flair to end the segment.

Beat The Clock: RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki Cross

We go back to the ring as RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley makes her way out for this non-title match. We see the timer on the big screen and the time to beat is 2 minutes. Ripley poses on the apron as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get the “Eva-Lution” return vignette for Eva Marie that premiered last week. Eva is coming soon to RAW. We go back to the ring and Nikki Cross is staring Ripley down. We get a formal ring introduction with Mike Rome explaining the rules. The bell rings and Cross charges but Ripley shoves her down by her face. Ripley points at the clock and taunts Cross.

Cross goes for a takedown but Ripley knees her to the mat, then taunts her some more over the timer. Cross charges and leaps but Ripley catches her. Cross slides out and rocks Ripley with a big forearm. Ripley is upset now. She grabs Cross but Cross hits a Jawbreaker. Cross goes to the top and hits a crossbody but Ripley kicks out at 2.

Ripley has less than 1 minute to win now.Cross attacks in the corner but has her Bulldog blocked. Ripley comes right back with a big dropkick. Ripley manhandles Cross in the corner now, then hits her with shoulder thrusts. Ripley beats Cross down in the corner again with less than 10 seconds to go. Ripley argues with the referee and goes back to stomping away on Cross. The timer expires and Cross wins.

Winner: Nikki Cross

– After the match, Cross heads to the floor and starts celebrating as her music hits. Ripley looks on and seethes from the ring. Cross runs around the ring celebrating but the music interrupts and out comes Charlotte Flair. Flair poses on the ramp as pyro goes off and Ripley rolls her eyes in the ring. Fans boo and Cross taunts her. Flair points and laughs over what just happened. We go to commercial with Flair pointing at Ripley and laughing at her.

– Back from the beak and we get a promo for the upcoming return to touring. Damian Priest is backstage with brief comments to promote the 25-city tour.

– The announcers show us what happened with the end of Kofi Kingston vs. Drew McIntyre. Graves says as of now Bobby Lashley is without an opponent for Hell In a Cell. Drew walks in on Adam Pearce now. Kofi is right behind him and they’re both furious. Pearce says he’s upset over what happened also. A rematch will take place next week and nothing is changed, the winner will face Lashley at the pay-per-view. Kofi says he’s fine with that, as long as Pearce finds a way to keep MVP and Lashley away from the match. Kofi and Drew have a few more words and stare each other down to end the segment.

Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

We go back to the ring and Charlotte Flair is wrapping her entrance. Asuka is out next to a pop. She hits the ring and poses in the corner to pyro.

The bell rings and they size each other up. They lock up and Flair takes Asuka down first but they keep locked up. Flair takes it to the corner and backs off as the referee warns her. Asuka ducks a shot and we have a stalemate. They go at it again and tangle. Flair takes Asuka down and they trade counters on the mat. Flair dodges an early Asuka Lock attempt. They get back up and break again for another stalemate. More back and forth now. Flair tosses Asuka across the ring and ends up applying a head scissors on the mat. The referee checks on Asuka but she’s not giving up.

Asuka goes to power up but Flair takes her back down with the scissors. They get up and Asuka kicks Flair in the gut. Asuka slams Flair face-first into the top turnbuckle twice. Asuka drops Flair to her knees with a Hip Attack. She charges again but Flair leaps and nails a chop block in mid-air. Flair works on Asuka while she’s down now. Flair focuses on the hurt knee and uses the ropes as the referee warns her and fans boo. Asuka clutches her knee as Flair shows off at ringside. Flair comes back in and goes to work on the hurt left knee.

Flair slams the knee into the mat and applies an ankle lock. Asuka sends Flair into the ropes and she hits hard. Flair goes to the floor for a breather. Asuka comes at her off the apron but lands hard on the floor. Flair then slams Asuka’s knee into the steel ring steps. Asuka screams out as the referee counts to 6. Flair stands tall over Asuka at ringside as fans boo and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Flair is working Asuka around the ring. Flair drives a knee into the back of Asuka’s knee in the corner now. Flair continues focusing on the hurt knee for another pin attempt. Flair grounds Asuka with another scissors on the leg, working her over. Flair with a Boston Crab now. Asuka crawls for the rope and then rolls Flair for 2. Fair goes right back to work on the knee. Asuka takes Flair down with an armbar. Flair stops her from fully locking it in, then gets to the bottom rope to break it up. Asuka with kicks while Flair is on her knees now. Flair ends up catching a Hip Attack and driving Asuka over her knee.

Flair kicks Asuka away from the corner and goes to the top but has to land on her feet from a moonsault attempt. Asuka immediately follows up with a big German suplex but she goes down, clutching her hurt knee. Fans cheer her on. Asuka charges with a Hip Attack in the corner. Asuka fights Flair off with a big knee to the face, a back-fist and a kick to drop her. Asuka with another low Hip Attack for 2. More back and forth now.

Flair ends up down on the floor in front of the announce table. Asuka follows her but Flair yanks her face-first into the announce table. We go to commercial with both competitors down on the outside.

Back from the break and they’re going at it in the ring. Asuka catches a big boot and drops Flair with a knee to the face. Flair kicks out at 2. Asuka with the armbar now. Flair resists it but Asuka goes into the Asuka Lock. Flair fights that off as well and they go to the corner. Flair fights Asuka off but Asuka grabs her for the Asuka Lock once again. They both tangle to the floor as the referee counts. They trade big strikes in the ring again. Flair with a close 2 count after an elbow drops Asuka. Flair shows some frustration.

Flair goes back to work on the hurt angle but Asuka counters and rolls her up. Flair eats a big boot and stumbles into the corner. Asuka charges but misses. Flair with the backbreaker from the middle rope to stop Asuka’s comeback attempt. Flair goes to the top for the moonsault but has to land on her feet. She immediately hits the standing moonsault and holds it for the pin but Asuka kicks out. Flair screams out in frustration. Asuka counters a move and they tangle. Asuka gets the Asuka Lock applied but Flair rolls through and holds her down for the pin to win.

Winner: Charlotte Flair

– After the match, Flair stands tall at ringside as her music hits. Asuka recovers in the ring as we go to replays. Flair poses at ringside to end the segment.

– Bobby Lashley is backstage getting a massage from his models on the couch. MVP is standing by. A crew member walks in and tells Lashley that Adam Pearce would like to see him. Lashley gets up and heads out as we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers hype the upcoming return to touring with fans in attendance. We get a brief backstage promo with Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke hyping the tour.

– MVP and Bobby Lashley approach Adam Pearce in his locker room. He asks what happened out there and if this is how Lashley wants to represent RAW as WWE Champion. Lashley takes offense and says he was just trying to help Pearce out. Pearce says the Kofi Kingston vs. Drew McIntyre rematch is set for next week and if MVP or Lashley show up at ringside, Lashley will be suspended for 90 days without pay. Lashley is furious but MVP backs him out of the room, telling him to save it for Hell In a Cell.

– We get a video package on the recent issues between Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander.

Shelton Benjamin vs. Cedric Alexander

We go back to the ring and out first comes Shelton Benjamin. Cedric Alexander is out next.

Cedric takes the mic and taunts Shelton from the steel ring steps. Cedric has to get something off his chest. He says they had something together, they were RAW Tag Team Champions, they were a part of The Hurt Business. Cedric is on the apron now, telling Shelton to just listen because he has so much to say. Cedric goes on about how MVP brought them up but then kicked them out. Shelton wants to fight but he’s laughing at Cedric’s voice cracking when he tries to raise his voice. This promo unfortunately goes on. Cedric calls Shelton washed up. He goes on and says he has years to make up for past mistakes because he’s young and fresh, in his prime. Cedric asks Shelton how many years he has left, how many opportunities, what does he have to show for his hard work? Cedric says Shelton got a fluke win a few years ago.

Cedric keeps ranting and his voice keeps breaking as he promises he will win tonight. Shelton is furious and ready to fight. Cedric finally enters the ring and the bell rings but Cedric immediately goes to the floor to stall. We go to commercial with Cedric taunting Shelton from the floor.

Back from the break and we get a promo for the Million Dollar Face-Off on NXT between Cameron Grimes and WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase. Back to the ring now and Shelton is beating Cedric up. Shelton levels Cedric with a big clothesline for a pop. Cedric fights out of the corner but Shelton drops him with an elbow. Shelton talks some trash and keeps Cedric down, then tosses him out to the floor.

Shelton follows and launches Cedric into the barrier. He hits hard and Shelton brings it back into the ring. Cedric counters a move and sends Shelton over the top rope but he hangs on and pulls himself back in. Cedric turns around and kicks Shelton. Shelton blocks Cedric in mid-air and goes for the T-Bone suplex but Cedric gets to the rope and hangs on. Cedric kicks Shelton from the apron to stun him. Cedric goes to the top but Shelton cuts him off. Shelton with a headbutt. Shelton climbs up and puts Cedric on his shoulders but Cedric fights off with elbows. Cedric sends Shelton to the apron with a big hurricanrana. Shelton kicks out at 2. Cedric grounds Shelton and pounds on him as the referee checks on Shelton.

Shelton fights up and out as fans rally. He gets free but Cedric nails a jumping knee, then a dropkick for a quick pin attempt. Cedric with elbow strikes to the back to keep Shelton down. Cedric keeps control and starts kicking Shelton while taunting him. Shelton is fuming now as he gets up and levels Cedric with a huge clothesline for a pop from the crowd. Shelton unloads in the corner now. Shelton with a running clothesline in the corner, then a big Spinebuster. Shelton waits for Cedric to get up now. Cedric counters Paydirt and rolls Shelton for a 1 count. They tangle for a second but Shelton levels Cedric with a spin kick.

Shelton with a German suplex. He holds it for a second suplex and nails it despite Cedric trying to fight out. Shelton holds that and comes up for a third suplex but Cedric fights free. Shelton rolls him up and rolls through but Cedric connects with a thumb to the eye cheap shot. Cedric then hits the Neutralizer for the pin to win.

Winner: Cedric Alexander

– After the match, Cedric hits the floor to celebrate as his music hits. Shelton recovers, holding his eye. Cedric continues running his mouth from the stage as the referee checks on Shelton’s eye.

– We get a video package showing recent happenings between The New Day and R-K-Bro.

Riddle vs. Xavier Woods

We go back to the ring and out first comes Riddle on his scooter. No sign of Randy Orton. Fans chant “Bro!” as he heads to the ring and kicks his flip-flops off to the pyro. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a brief backstage promo with John Morrison hyping the upcoming return to touring. We go back to the ring and out next comes Xavier Woods with no sign of Kofi Kingston. The bell rings and they size each other up, going to the corner and tangling until the referee gets in between them. They lock up again and Riddle takes Woods to the corner. They tangle some more and Riddle takes Woods down. They go back to the mat and Woods backs off. They tangle on the mat and Riddle applies a body scissors but Woods breaks it by getting the bottom rope.

Riddle counters a takedown and applies a Guillotine but they go back to the mat. Woods gets the bottom rope to break it. Riddle with two big Gutwrench slams. Riddle ends up rocked on the top turnbuckle. Woods brings him to the mat with a suplex for a 2 count. Woods with a slingshot suplex using the top. He holds on but Riddle takes him back down for an arm bar. Woods fights and ends up catching Riddle with a big counter, dropping him into another suplex for 2. They almost botched the sequence but pulled it out. Riddle blocks a belly-to-back suplex and delivers strikes into the corner.

Riddle unloads with kicks in the corner now. Woods fights out as they go back & forth with strikes now. They collide and both go down with a double clothesline. Riddle sends Woods to the floor after they tangle on the apron. Woods is on the apron now as Riddle unloads with strikes. Woods catches a kick and slams Riddle over onto the edge of the apron with a DVD. Riddle lands on the floor, as does Woods. Woods gets up first as we go back to a break.

Back from the break and Riddle kips up, then delivers a running forearm in the corner. Riddle keeps control and launches Woods across the ring with a suplex. Riddle goes on but Woods gets his knees up for the Bro-ton. Woods with a big chop and a big right hand, then more strikes. Woods unloads with aggressive strikes against the ropes. Woods takes Riddle with with a headscissors. Woods back-drops Riddle and comes off the second rope with a missile dropkick. Woods kips up and talks some trash before covering for a 2 count. Riddle nails the Ripcord knee strike. Woods blocks the Bro-Derek. They trade counters until Woods slams Riddle into the turnbuckles, turning him upside down in a Tree of Woe.

Woods with the running basement dropkick while Riddle is upside down in the corner. Woods presses Riddle above him, then drops him over his knees for a Gut Check. Riddle still kicks out at 2. More back and forth. Woods goes to the top but Riddle cuts him off. Woods headbutts Riddle to the mat but he also goes to the apron. They keep fighting. Riddle with a knee strike to stun Woods on the apron.

Riddle brings Woods into the ring from the apron with a huge second rope German but Woods kicks out at 2. Riddle can’t believe it. Riddle misses the Floating Bro. Woods rocks him with big strikes. Woods blocks the Bro-Derek once again but Riddle comes right back with the RKO in the middle of the ring to get the pin.

Winner: Riddle

– After the match, Riddle stands tall and celebrates as his music hits. We go to replays. Riddle does the RKO pose and looks into the camera, telling Randy Orton that this win was for him.

– We see what happened last week with Elias, Jaxson Ryker, and RAW Tag Team Champions Omos and AJ Styles. We see AJ and Omos walking backstage now. AJ heads to the ring by himself to face Ryker. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Charlotte Flair vs. RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is announced for Hell In a Cell. They did not say if it will take place inside the Cell.

AJ Styles vs. Jaxson Ryker

We go back to the ring and out comes RAW Tag Team Champion AJ Styles by himself. Jaxson Ryker is out next.

The bell rings and AJ immediately attacks with a dropkick and more offense but Ryker kicks out at 2. AJ fights out of the corner now but Ryker levels him with a big right hand. Ryker with more offense and a big suplex but AJ hangs on.

Ryker with a bear hug now. AJ gets free and sends Ryker to the floor, then dropkicks him through the ropes. AJ goes to bring it back in but Elias nails him from behind out of nowhere. Elias then leaps into the timekeeper’s area and hides. Ryker takes advantage and gets the pin to win.

Winner: Jaxson Ryker

– After the match, Omos comes down and catches Elias hiding. Elias and Ryker run up the ramp but Omos chases them. Omos sends Elias flying into the LED board on the stage. Omos walks back down to the ring to check on AJ as he recovers. Omos returns to the ring and helps AJ up.

– We get a video with recent happenings between Sheamus and Humberto Carrillo.

WWE United States Champion Sheamus vs. Humberto Carrillo

We go back to the ring and out comes WWE United States Champion Sheamus for this non-title match. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Graves hypes the upcoming return to touring in July. We get a brief backstage promo with Jeff Hardy promoting the tour. We go back to the ring and Sheamus is wrapping his entrance. Humberto Carrillo is out next.

The bell rings and they go at it. Sheamus unloads and sends Carrillo to the floor, then follows and launches him into the barrier. Sheamus beats on Carrillo and brings it back in but Carrillo fights back. Sheamus drops him with ease and talks some trash.

Sheamus keeps Carrillo down, then drops a knee and talks more trash to keep him face-down on the mat. Carrillo fights up and out with forearms but Sheamus levels him with a shoulder. Sheamus beats on Carrillo with big forearm strikes while down on the mat. Carrillo fights up and out again, stunning Sheamus with a kick. Carrillo dropkicks Sheamus to the floor, then runs the ropes for a big suicide dive, sending Sheamus into the edge of the announce table for a pop.

Carrillo brings it back in and nails a flying back elbow from the top. Sheamus kicks out just in time and Carrillo can’t believe it. Sheamus sends him to the apron but he kicks his way back in. Sheamus counters and grounds Carrillo for the pin to win, using a handful of tights while the referee was blocked from seeing.

Winner: Sheamus

– After the bell, Sheamus immediately attacks Carrillo as the boos get louder. Sheamus slams Carrillo and applies the Cloverleaf submission. Ricochet suddenly flies in off the top rope, breaking the hold. Carrillo drops Sheamus next. Ricochet with a Shooting Star Press. Carrillo then nails a big flying moonsault. Ricochet comes right back with a springboard 450 on Sheamus as the two high-flyers take turns on The Celtic Warrior. Sheamus retreats to the floor as Ricochet and Carrillo stand tall in the ring.

– We see how Reginald was injured by the ring explosion during last week’s rematch for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. We also see how Shayna Baszler made Natalya to tap out on Friday’s SmackDown. Sarah Schreiber is backstage with Baszler, Reginald and Nia Jax, asking how they plan to win the titles back tonight. Jax says last week was a fluke and it won’t happen again. Baszler isn’t happy, saying Jax got distracted by Reginald last week. She talks about how Reginald is messed up from the explosion and having nightmares. Baszler asks who cares? Baszler says they were an unstoppable force before Reginald came along. Jax says they still are unstoppable. Baszler says let’s prove it by going out alone tonight. Reginald says he’s just trying to help. Baszler says if she sees Reginald ringside for one of her matches again, she will give him a real reason to have nightmares. Jax and Baszler walk off.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya and Tamina Snuka

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event as WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina Snuka are out first. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a new “Eva-Lution” vignette with Eva Marie. She will be coming soon. Back to the ring and Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler are out for the main event. We get formal ring introductions from Rome.

The bell rings and we see Reginald backstage watching the match. Tamina and Jax start off but Jax immediately tags out, wanting none of Tamina. Baszler with a cheap shot to Natalya on the apron. Natalya wants in and Tamina tags her. We finally lock up as Natalya and Baszler go to the mat. Natalya kips up and Baszler locks her arm up. Natalya turns it around and slams Baszler for a quick pin attempt.

Baszler drops Natalya with a shoulder after working on the arm. They block hip tosses and Natalya takes Baszler down for a 2 count. Baszler comes right back with one of her own. Baszler takes Natalya down and works on her knee.

Baszler uses the Sharpshooter on Natalya but she gets out. Baszler takes Natalya back down and snaps her arm back. Jax tags in and drops a big leg drop on Natalya’s hurt arm for boos. Jax slams Natalya back into the corner and in comes Baszler for a gut shot. Baszler drops Natalya and goes to step on her arm but here comes Reginald for the distraction.

Baszler misses the arm stomp, and Natalya then drops her with a German suplex. Reginald walks down to ringside now as Baszler is on her back, clutching her head from the suplex. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Baszler has Natalya down but she tries to fight up and out. Baszler drops her for a 2 count. Baszler grounds Natalya by her arm now. Natalya tosses Baszler and then scoop slams her. Jax and Tamina tag in at the same time for a pop. They unload with strikes. Tamina with a big uppercut. Jax scoops her but Tamina slides down and then superkicks her for a 2 count.

Reginald is stressed at ringside. Tamina goes to the top but Jax rocks her with a right hand. Jax has Tamina on her shoulders now. Tamina fights free but gets hung up on the ropes as Jax dodges a superkick. Jax covers for 2. Jax rams Tamina into the corner and in comes Baszler for the double team. Baszler with body blows to Tamina in the corner now. The referee backs Baszler off but she goes back to work. Jax tags in and nails a running splash to Tamina. Baszler comes right back in with a running high knee to Tamina for a close 2 count. Baszler kicks Tamina around and works her over in the corner some more. The referee backs her off. Tamina knocks Jax off the apron. Tamina unloads on Baszler now.

Tamina catches her with a big powerslam in the middle of the ring. Natalya tags in and slingshots Baszler into a superkick from Tamina. Natalya covers but Jax breaks the pin up and headbutts her. Tamina hits a Thesz Press to Jax and they roll to the floor to keep brawling. Jax dumps Tamina over the barrier into the ThunderDome LED crowd. Baszler misses a knee to Natalya and hits the turnbuckle. Natalya comes right back with a discus clothesline.

Natalya goes for the Sharpshooter but Reginald gets on the apron, distracting the referee. Baszler rolls Natalya in a Sharpshooter counter but the referee is distracted. Baszler drops Natalya and then yells at Reginald for costing the match. He pleads but Baszler yells at him to go away. Baszler is seething now as Reginald walks up the ramp but an explosion, bigger than last week’s explosion, suddenly hits as he reaches the top. Natalya takes advantage of the distraction and rolls Baszler up for the pin to retain.

Winners: Natalya and Tamina

– After the match, we see Reginald holding his eyes on the stage, still hurt from the big explosion. Natalya and Tamina celebrate with the titles as their music hits and we go to replays of the finish. Baszler runs up the ramp and checks on Reginald now. She helps him up but then grabs him by his collar. We see Jax getting up at ringside, watching what is going on with Baszler and Reginald. Baszler calls Reginald a son of a bitch and says she’s tired of him interfering in her matches. Baszler says we’ll see how Reginald does next week when she faces him in the ring and if he has the balls, she will make him wish he was in the explosion. Baszler shoves Reginald down and storms off as RAW goes off the air.