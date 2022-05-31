WWE RAW Results – May 30, 2022

Your announcers are Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, and Corey Graves.

Becky Lynch makes her way to the ring.

We see what happened over the last two weeks on Raw to set up the Triple Threat Match for the Raw Women’s Championship.

Becky welcomes everyone to Raw. She says it feels so good to do that again and welcome people to Raw. She says she didn’t feel up to it without her title. She didn’t feel like putting on a brave face and smiling when so many of you prayed for my downfall. So many of you hope i never get my hands on that title again. Lucky for me I don’t live for you. I live on spite and coffee and I feel pretty fueled up. Some people collect stamps or friends, but I collect enemies. That means I am on track. I am days away from getting my title back at Hell in a Cell. I know the odds are stacked against me but that never stopped me before. I defy convention.

Let’s go back to Money in the Bank 2020 when Asuka won the briefcase. She earned her way to the top like I knew she could. That is why when I went to create life like the God I am, I generously gave Asuka the greatest gift of her career. I handed her my title. Even then, I had a plan. I knew Asuka was the best, but I could beat her. Asuka would hold the title until I came back and I would win the title again. I created a selfish, entitled monster by handing her the title.

Asuka’s music plays and she makes her way to the ring.

Asuka says Becky is still a Big Time Baby and Asuka cries to mock Becky. Asuka speaks in Japanese and then says no one is ready for Asuka. Not Bianca. Not Becky. At Hell in a Cell, I am ready to become the new Raw Women’s Champion.

Becky stops Asuka from spinning and she says that is not going to happen.

Bianca Belair’s music plays and she makes her way to the ring.

Bianca says both of y’all need to stop. I am not crying and complaining about defending my title in not just a one-on-one match, but a Triple Threat Match where I can lose the title without being pinned. I like to do my talking in the ring. I will have a lot to say during our match tonight. She says she cannot wait to give Becky a piece of her mind on Sunday. Bianca says she is sure that this title is 100% not going anywhere. If I have to, I will 100% drop you like I did at Wrestlemania.

Becky hits Bianca and Asuka goes after Becky. Bianca pulls Asuka out of the corner and she kicks Becky. Asuka kicks Becky in the corner. Bianca and Asuka argue and Becky hits Asuka from behind. Bianca gets Becky up and goes for KOD but Becky gets to the apron. Asuka with a hip attack off the apron.

We go to commercial.

Match Number One: Asuka versus Bianca Belair in a Non Title Match

They lock up and both with take downs while they hold on to the lock up. Bianca with a waist lock take down and Asuka with a standing switch. Bianca with a side head lock take down. Asuka with a head scissors and Bianca escapes. Bianca with a shoulder tackle and Bianca avoids Asuka on a drop down and then taunts Asuka. Asuka with a kick to Bianca’s midsection. Asuka goes for a take down and Bianca with a handspring and she goes to the turnbuckles and slaps her rear end to taunt Asuka. Bianca with a drop kick. Bianca with a biel. Bianca with another biel to Asuka. Asuka with a drop toe hold that sends Bianca into the turnbuckles. Asuka with a biel to Bianca.

Asuka chokes Bianca in the corner. Asuka with a waist lock and Bianca with elbows. Bianca with a suplex and she rolls through for a second one but Asuka blocks it and lands on her feet. Asuka with an ankle lock but Bianca rolls through but Asuka holds on. Asuka grapevines the leg and Bianca rolls through to get Asuka up. Asuka with a guillotine. Bianca gets Asuka up for a dead lift suplex. Bianca with a handspring moonsault for a near fall. Asuka goes for an arm bar and she applies an arm bar into a triangle. Asuka and Bianca go over the top rope to the floor.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Bianca with a fallaway slam. Asuka with a hip attack for a near fall. Asuka goes up top and Becky has some words for her from the announce table and Bianca stops her. Bianca goes for a superplex but Asuka pushes Bianca off and Bianca with a back flip and she lands on her feet. Asuka with a missile drop kick for a near fall. Asuka misses a hip into the corner when Bianca goes to the apron. Bianca sends Asuka into the turnbuckles. Bianca gets Asuka up for KOD but Asuka gets to her feet but her knee gives out. Asuka rolls to the floor. Bianca goes to the floor and sends Asuka back into the ring.

Bianca has some words for Becky before returning to the ring. Asuka with a pop up knee for a near fall. Asuka with a spinning back fist and Asuka goes for an Asuka Lock. Bianca rolls around to avoid the hold from being applied. Bianca backs Asuka into the corner. Asuka goes for the Asuka Lock and Bianca with a Glam Slam. Bianca goes for a rollup but Asuka counters and Bianca with a rollup for the three count.

Winner: Bianca Belair

After the match, Becky enters the ring and attacks Bianca and hits a urnage.

We take a look at Ezekiel’s match against Chad Gable last week.

Match Number Two: Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, and Ezekiel versus Kevin Owens, Chad Gable, and Otis

Gable and Rey start things off and Gable wtih a side head lock into a drop toe hold and another side head lock. Rey with a waist lock and Gable with a standing switch and side head lock. Gable with a shoulder tackle and Rey with a wheelbarrow into an arm drag. Rey with a head scissors. Dominik tags in and punches Gable. Gable with a kick and forearm. Gable with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex followed by a second one for a near fall. Dominik with a forearm and Dominiki with a double jump wrist lock. Owens tries to interfere and he is sent to the floor. A single, double, and triple drop kick send Otis to the floor. Dominik is sent to the floor by Gable and he SHOOOOSHES Dominik. Gable sends Dominik into the ringside barrier.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Owens with kicks to Dominik’s midsection and he applies a Sharpshooter. Rey drop kicks Owens to get Owens to release the hold. Otis tags in and he knocks Rey off the apron. Otis with an Irish whip and splash into the corner. Otis goes to the turnbuckles for a Vader Bomb but misses when Dominik moves. Gable and Ezekiel tag in and Ezekiel with a clothesline. Ezekiel with a mule kick to Gable and a jumping knee to Owens. Ezekiel with splashes to Gable and Owens. Ezekiel with a spinning sit out power bomb for a near fall. Otis catches Dominik off the turnbuckles but Rey with a drop kick to Dominik’s back to take care of Otis.

Dominik is sent to the floor by Owens. Owens is sent into the ropes but Rey misses a 619. Owens takes Gable out with a super kick by accident when Rey ducks. Gable is given a double 619. Ezekiel with a spinning suplex for the three count.

Winners; Ezekiel, Rey Mysterio, and Dominik Mysterio

After the match, Owens takes out his anger on the announce table.

Owens yells at the announcers and tells them this is not funny while they try to continue to commentate.

We take a look at what happened last week between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

Cody Rhodes makes his way to the ring.

We are back and Cody is in the ring.

Cody says he has always been a fan of Seth Rollins. From the first time I saw him, you could see the potential to do great things. Do you know who also saw his potential. It was one of his teachers in NXT and the man who raised him. He told me about the special ingredients that Seth had that would make him a generational talents. Seth lives up to the hype. Imagine you are me and you get the call. I am going to get my second chance and it is against Seth Rollins at Wrestlemania. Cody says he was nervous.

Cody says he was very nervous. Everything he has done and everywhere he has gone, he could not return with a loss. Cody says he had to be at the top of his game at Wrestlemania. We ran it back at Backlash. I won both times and I was the better man. Cody talks about envy and jealousy. Cody says that Seth is an egomaniac. He wants everything for himself. That is what makes Seth so dangerous. Sunday, I am walking in to the biggest challenge of his career. I needs Seth to know and hear him. He needs Seth to feel what he has to say next. All of the respect and reverence I have for you will be locked outside Hell in a Cell. You are going to be locked inside with someone who wants to hurt you.

Seth Rollins’ music plays and interrupts Cody.

Seth Rollins cackles and he is in the aisle. Seth tells Cody that you can wax poetic all night long about his motivation. I will make it very very easy for you to understand. It is quite simple. I don’t like you. I don’t like you and I don’t want you here. I tried to accept this new version of you, but every week, the pandering got worse and worse and worse. The Cody chants got louder and louder and louder. All I hear in my sleep is Cody Cody Cody and I can’t stand it any longer.

You left WWE six years ago because you weren’t good enough. Then every single day you were gone, you and your little friends tried to tear down what I was building here. When that didn’t work out so well, you came running back. The prodigal son coming home to fulfill his family legacy. Not on my watch. You don’t get to be the conquering hero in my kingdom. You don’t get to take a sledgehammer to the throne and then take that throne from me.

I don’t like you, I don’t want you here. In six days, inside Hell in a Cell, I am going to prey on your insecurities. I am not just going to change you, I am going to end you. Then we can all finally wake up from this American Nightmare. Seth cackles and dances in the aisle.

Cody asks Seth what is stopping him? Three ropes, a barricade? What is stopping us? Why are we waiting? It seems that as polite as he has been, the time for talk is over. Cody tells Seth to come to the ring to talk to him.

Seth tells Cody we can do this now.

Seth gets to the ringside barrier but he stops and tells Cody he will see him on Sunday, as Seth continues to cackle before he drops the mic.

Cody goes over the ringside barrier and he punches Seth. Cody sends Seth into the dasher boards. Seth pushes a trash can into Cody. They continue to exchange punches. Seth wtih a thumb to the eye and Seth gets Cody up but Cody gets to his feet and Cody sends Seth through the worst constructed ringside barrier in sports entertainment. Cody and Seth continue to exchange punches as officials and referees make their way to separate them.

Seth gets away from his separators and Seth gets in a few more punches on Cody.

Cody is about to go to the back but he turns around and goes after Seth and Cody with punches.

We go to commercial.

We are back with a Moments Ago Moment.

We take a look at Alexa Bliss’ Money in the Bank success.

Match Number Three: Alexa Bliss versus Doudrop (with Nikki A.S.H.)

Doudrop sends Alexa to the mat. Doudrop sends Alexa into the turnbuckles and connects with a splash into the corner. Doudrop with a chin lock and short arm clothesline for a near fall. Doudrop slaps Alexa in the head. Alexa with punches and Doudrop with a head butt. Doudrop with a chin lock and she sends Alexa into the turnbuckles. Doudrop misses a splash and Bliss with a head scissors that sends Doudrop into the corner. Alexa with a knee and drop kick. Alexa with a punch and kick. Doudrop catches Alexa on a cross body attempt and Doudrop with a slam. Doudrop misses a back senton. Doudrop with a shoulder tackle.

Doudrop drags Bliss into the corner and she goes to the turnbuckles for a Vader Bomb but misses. Alexa goes up top and Nikki gets on the apron. Bliss kicks Nikki off the apron and then Alexa hits Twisted Bliss for the three count.

Winner: Alexa Bliss

We take a look at what happened last week to set up the stipluation for the match between Omos and Bobby Lashley at Hell in a Cell.

MVP and Omos stand in the back talking too quietly to be picked up by the cameras.

Miz makes his way to the ring.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Miz welcomes everyone to MizTV. Miz says the biggest event of the summer is next week, the season three premiere of Miz and Mrs. Next week, his wife Maryse will be on Raw.

The Street Profits interrupt Miz and make their way to the ring.

Montez says hello to the crowd and then Angelo says that Miz should be talking about Hell in a Cell. Ford asks Dawkins what is he looking forward to on Sunday. Dawkins says he is looking forward to Cody and Seth, after what happened tonight. Dawkins asks Miz if Cody beat him last week. Ford says he is ready for the Raw Women’s Championship match and he says Bianca will bring the gold home again. Ford says their mothers taught him better. They came out here to address the crowd, but he needs to ask for the babies. Montez says they should ask Mike about Hell in a Cell.

Miz starts to talk and Ford and Dawkins tell him IT DOES NOT MATTER. Dawkins gets on Miz for falling for it.

Miz puts up his hand and then Ford and Dawkins repeat Miz.

Dana Brooke is at ringside and she goes into the ring to avoid Tozaw. Tozawa grabs the title belt and Dana with a forearm. Tozaw with an O’Connor Roll but T-Bar grabs Tozawa and hits a sit out choke slam. Ford with a super kick to T-Bar and Dana kicks Tamina in the corner. Truth dances in front of Crews and Truth with a kick and scissors kick attempt but Crews moves. Crews with an enzuigiri. Dawkins punches Crews. Tamina goes for a power bomb but Dana blocks it and Dana misses an elbow in the corner. Tamina gets Dana up but Dana with an elbow. Tamina with a Samoan drop for the three count.

After Tamina wins the title, she kisses Tozawa and Tozawa with a rollup for the three count.

We go to footage of what has happened to Mustafa Ali recently.

Theory makes his way to the ring.

Match Number Four: Mustafa Ali versus Ciampa in an If Ali Wins, He Gets a Future US Title Match Matchi

They lock up and Ciampa with a knee to the midsection and chops. Ciampa misses a chop and Ali with a chop. Ciampa with a shoulder tackle. Ciampa goes for a belly-to-back suplex and Ali lands on his feet. Ali avoids Ciampa in the corner. Ali goes for a rolling neck breaker but Ciampa with a knee for a near fall. Ciampa with elbows and a reverse chin lock. Ali goes for an Irish whip but Ciampa slides into the corner and connects with a clothesline. Ciampa gets a near fall. Ciampa with kicks to the back and chest. Ciampa with punches in the corner followed by a snap mare and reverse chin lock. Ciampa with a head butt and an Irish whip.

Ali floats over and hits a flying clothesline. Ciampa goes to the floora dn Ali drop kicks Ciampa off the apron. Ali with a suicide dive to Ciampa. Ali sends Ciampa back into the ring and Theory grabs Ali’s leg and pulls him off the turnbuckles.

The referee calls for the bell.

Winner: Mustafa Ali (by disqualification)

After the match, Theory continues his attack on Ali. Theory sends Ali face first into the ring post.

Theory says a victory by disqualification could be considered a coward’s way out. Why wait for the future and do this right now.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Five: Mustafa Ali versus Theory for the United States Championship

We are back and Theory is kicking Ali before the match is started. The referee checks with Ali to see if he wants to start the match.

Theory with a back body drop for a near fall. Theory sends Ali into the turnbuckles. Theory sends Ali hard into the turnbuckles and the referee checks on Ali. Ali with a thrust kick and a tornado DDT. Ali goes to the turnbuckles and sets for a 450 splash but Theory hits the ropes and it crotches Ali. Theory with A Town Down for the three count.

Winner: Theory (retains championship)

After the match Adam Pearce comes out to tell Theory that while Vince appreciated the way that Theory handled things tonight, Vince wants to see them wrestle in a fair fight on Sunday at Hell in a Cell.

Riddle walks in the back and he says he thanks everyone for the words and support for Randy. Riddle says he will get his vengeance. The Bro did not come to this show alone.

Shinsuke Nakamura says they are a couple or Ronin wandering down this road to drain the Bloodline dry.

Match Number Six: Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso versus Shinsuke Nakamura and Riddle in a Non Title Match

Jimmy and Riddle start things off and Jimmy with a kick. Riddle with a kick and a gutrwrench suplex. Nakamura tags in and kicks Jimmy. Nakamura flips Riddle onto Jimmy and Nakamura gets a near fall. Jey tags in and connects with a forearm into the corner. Nakamura with a knee to the midsection and then to the head. Nakamura with a sliding kick to the head. Riddle tags in. Riddle with a Northern Lights suplex for a near fall. Jey misses a clothesline and Riddle goes for a kimura. Jimmy tags in and drops Riddle against the top rope. Jey with a Samoan drop and Jimmy gets a near fall. Jimmy chokes Riddle in the ropes and Jey punches Riddle from the floor.

Jimmy with a boot to the back. Jey tags in and they send Riddle into the corner with a hard Irish whip. Jey kicks Riddle and chokes him in the ropes. Jimmy kicks Riddle while Jey is occupied by the referee. Jey with a hard Irish whip. Jimmy tags in and connects with a forearm and chop. Jimmy misses a splash into the corner and hits the ring post. Riddle crawls to his corner and Riddle sends Jey over the top rope to the floor. Nakamura tags in and he connects with a jumping side kick. Nakamura with a knee and kick to Jey. Nakamura with a forearm and kicks to Jimmy. Nakamura chokes Jimmy in the corner and connects with an Irish whip. Nakamura blocks a kick and hits a sliding German suplex. Nakamura goes to the turnbuckles and hits a jumping knee for a near fall.

Nakamura sets for Kinshasa but Jey distracts him on the apron. Jimmy with a super kick and Jey with a frog splash but Riddle breaks it up.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Nakamura with a spinning heel kick to Jimmy and both men are down. Riddle and Jey tag in and Riddle with a Pele Kick and forearm into the corner. Riddle goes for an exploder but Jey with an elbow. Riddle with an exploder and back senton. Riddle goes for an IEDDT on Jey but Jey with a back body drop. Nakamura makes the blind tag and connects with a kick for a near fall. Nakamura with a round kick to Jimmy. Jey wtih a kick and Riddle tags in and hits a power slam on Jey and then on Jimmy. Riddle with an IEDDT to Jey. Riddle looks around and punches the mat for an RKO but Jey avoids it and hits a super kick. Jey chokes Riddle in the ropes and then Jimmy hits Riddle with the scooter.

Winners: Shinsuke Nakamura and Riddle (by disqualification)

After the match, Nakamura attacks Jimmy and connects with knees. Nakamura is sent over the ringside barrier. Jimmy and Jey go up top for stereo frog splashes but Nakamura kicks Jimmy off the turnbuckles. Riddle goes up top and hits a Super RKO on Jey.

We take a look at the feud between THE JUDGMENT DAY and BullLIV Club.

Mustafa Ali walks in the back and Kevin Patrick ambushes him to ask about his match at Hell in a Cell.

Ali says he is hurting, but this pain he is dealing with now is worth it. He has been through hell and back to earn this. I don’t stay down, I get back up. I know the odds are against me, but I won’t stay down. I am walking out of my home town as the new United States . . .

Theory attacks Ali from behind and he takes a selfie.

We are going to have a Mixed Six Person Tag Team match between THE JUDGMENT DAY and BullLIV Club.

Match Number Seven: Liv Morgan versus Rhea Ripley

Liv with a drop kick and forearms. Ripley with a head butt and Liv with a Matrix. Liv tries for a rollup but Rhea stays on her feet. Rhea misses a stomp. Rhea with a biel to Liv. Liv with a kick and she floats over. Rhea catches Liv in the corner but Liv with a rear naked choke. Rhea backs Liv into the corners to try to get free but Liv holds on. Rhea drops back to the mat to get out of the hold. Rhea gets a near fall. Rhea with a forearm to the back and she sends Liv face first into the mat. Liv sends Rhea into the ropes and hits a drop kick to the back. Rhea kicks Liv from the corner and she stomps on Liv.

Rhea chokes Liv in the ropes. Liv sends Rhea to the floor. Liv goes for a baseball slide but Rhea catches Liv. Liv gets to the apron and kicks Rhea. Rhea blocks a head scissors and Rhea sends Liv into the ringside barrier.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Liv with a rollup for a near fall. Rhea gets a near fall.

We see that Damian Priest and AJ Styles have made their way to ringside.

Rhea with an arm bar and she applies a claw to the rib cage. Liv with a punch and Rhea sends Liv to the mat with a handful of hair. Rhea with a kick to the back. Rhea with a body scissors and forearms. Rhea with a clothesline. Rhea pie faces Liv and Liv punches back. Liv blocks a head butt and Liv with a kick and enzuigiri. Liv with a running knee into the corner but she misses a hip. Rhea misses Liv in the corner and hits the ring post shoulder first.

Liv goes to the turnbuckle and hits a cross body. Priest holds on to Rhea to block ObLIVion and Rhea gets a near fall. AJ punches Priest on the floor. Liv counters RipTide and hits a lungblower and gets a three count with a rollup.

Winner: Liv Morgan

After the match, Priest grabs Styles and runs him into the ringside barrier. Liv tells Priest to let AJ go and Priest does so. He gets on the apron and enters the ring. Finn Balor comes out and takes down Priest and connects with punches. Balor with sling blade. Rhea stares down AJ and Balor while Liv goes up top behind her and Liv with a missile drop kick. AJ with a Phenomenal Forearm to Priest and then Balor with Coup de Grace.

Bobby Lashley makes his way to the ring.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Omos and Montel Vontavious Porter make their way to the ring for the OFFICIAL CONTRACT SIGNING.

Adam Pearce is in the ring with the table and chairs while security surrounds the ring.

Adam welcomes everyone to the contract signing. He says that three signatures make this official and he asks them to have a seat.

Eventually, they sit down.

Porter says it shouldn’t have come to this. He says he did it all for Lashley, things he didn’t know he wanted. At Hell in a Cell, there won’t be any rules to protect you or cages for you to fall through to get a lucky victory. The All Mighty Era exists because of me and is nothing without me. It is fitting that it ends at Hell in a Cell.

Lashley says that is a wonderful story you spun, but you got this all wrong. I never needed you. You were a leech that hung on to stay relevant.

Porter tells Lashley to sign the contract.

Lashley says he considered Porter to be a friend. Lashley says this is his opportunity to send both your asses straight to hell.

The contract is official so the match will happen.

Porter says it isn’t done until he says it is done. No one wants to wait for Hell in a Cell.

Omos and Porter get up and so does Lashley.

Lashley throws the table to the floor and then security separates both men. That does not work and security is sent to the floor until it si just Omos and Lashley in the ring. Omos throws a chair to teh floor.

Cedric Alexander clips Lashley and Omos misses a splash. Lashley with a choke slam to Alexander but Omos with a boot ot the head. Porter punches Lashley and Porter tells Omos to get a table. Omos goes under the ring and brings a table into the ring. Omos puts the table in the corner and then he connects with uppercuts. Omos picks up Lashley for a power slam but Lashley escapes and he spears Omos through the table.

We go to credits.

