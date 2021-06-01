WWE RAW Results – May 31, 2021

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens on the USA Network with a tribute video for Memorial Day. We’re live from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida as pyro goes off. Corey Graves welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Byron Saxton and newcomer Jimmy Smith. Graves introduces Smith and welcomes him. Smith says he’s excited to be here and his job is to honor the fans, the Superstars, and have some fun. They hype tonight’s show with a look back at last week and what led to tonight’s Kofi Kingston vs. Drew McIntyre match. Graves hypes the main event, which will see Elias and Jaxson Ryker challenge RAW Tag Team Champions Omos and AJ Styles. We see what happened last week to set up Reginald vs. Shayna Baszler for tonight.

– We go right to the ring as Mike Rome introduces The Miz and John Morrison for another must see edition of MizTV. They’re already in the ring and fans are booing some.

Miz gives himself a big welcome back intro, for his first appearance since losing to Damian Priest in the Zombies Lumberjack Match at WrestleMania Backlash. Miz apologies for that match and says, that match… that match… he shakes his head, that match… he was injured. For the first time in his illustrious career, he was injured. This goes with the previous report on the ACL tear. Morrison shows off the Drip Stick he’s brought, which is a pool water toy. Miz says while gone he’s had an epiphany, and that was that he had to get back to RAW because the show is going back on the road soon, and he knew everyone wants to see him live in person. The other part of his epiphany is how he realized he’s accomplished so much in his career, that he has to give back. Like helping Morrison or his guest tonight. He goes on and introduces Charlotte Flair. Out she comes to boos.

Flair heads to the ring as the announcers hype her match against RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley at Hell In a Cell. Flair enters the ring and takes a seat. She asks what that smell is and it’s Morrison wearing garlic to save them from zombies, aliens and other things like that. They laugh at a non-joke on Flair becoming a 14-time champion and she asks if they’re done, calling them idiots. Flair goes on about how Ripley’s fairy tale is over, and that will turn to a nightmare as she sends Ripley to Hell in three weeks. The music hits and out comes Ripley.

Ripley enters the ring and says Flair can go to Hell. They face off and Miz tells them to calm down. Ripley and Flair take their seats now. Ripley goes on about how she will beat Flair and remain champion. Flair says Ripley couldn’t even beat Nikki Cross last week. Miz shows us a replay of last week’s Beat The Clock Challenge match with a 2 minute limit. Flair asks Ripley what makes her think she can beat her if she couldn’t beat Cross. The music interrupts and out comes Cross to a pop.

Cross apologizes for interrupting, adding that she is a big fan of MizTV and couldn’t wait any longer. Cross says she beat the RAW Women’s Champion last week and it would only be fair if she was the first person to challenge the winner of their match at Hell In a Cell. Flair says if life was fair, she would be champion right now. Ripley admits Cross earned her respect. They go on and Flair says she can beat Cross in one minute. Cross slaps Flair in the mouth. Flair says Cross is on, then calls her a little troll. We go to commercial.

Beat The Clock: Nikki Cross vs. Charlotte Flair

Back from the break and Nikki Cross faces off with Charlotte Flair. RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley watches from a chair at ringside. There are two minutes on the clock.

The bell rings and Cross goes right to the floor, taunting Flair. Flair goes out but Cross goes back in. Flair follows and talks some trash but Cross goes back to the floor for more mind games. Flair tries to grab Cross through the ropes but falls short.

Flair chases Cross but Cross goes behind Ripley. Flair and Ripley face off and have words as the referee counts with 49 seconds on the clock. Flair comes back in as Cross waits. Flair finally catches Cross with a knee strike. Cross shoves her off but Flair levels her with a clothesline with 30 seconds left.

Flair takes Cross to the top but Cross fights back and hits a tornado DDT. Flair drops Cross and goes for the Figure Four but Cross keeps resisting. The clock expires and Cross wins.

Winner: Nikki Cross

– After the match, Cross celebrates as her music hits. Ripley is all smiles at ringside as she applauds Cross. Flair seethes and blames this on Ripley. Cross bounces around on the stage and looks on.

– We see recent happenings between The New Day and R-K-Bro. Riddle and Damian Priest are backstage now, talking about the upcoming return to touring. Riddle is also learning some Spanish. Randy Orton shows up and Riddle says he’s missed him so much. Priest walks off. Orton brings up how Riddle used his RKO last week. Riddle apologizes and isn’t sure what came over him, he just hit it out of nowhere. Orton says Riddle and Xavier Woods had a great match, and Riddle impressed him, but there are a few things to work on. Orton says if they’re going to do this tag team thing, they have to do it right. Orton then invites Riddle to ringside tonight to watch his match. Riddle starts marking out but Orton quiets him. Orton walks off and Riddle does some comedy on the scooter.

Xavier Woods vs. Randy Orton

We go back to the ring and out comes The New Day’s Xavier Woods without Kofi Kingston. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Randy Orton with Xavier Woods. The bell rings and they go at it. Orton looks to take Woods out early but Woods counters and takes him down. They tangle from corner to corner until Orton drops Woods face-first over the turnbuckle. Woods rolls to the floor and Orton follows.

Orton slams Woods face-first into the table several times as Smith goes wild for his first announce table action. Orton then slams Woods on top of the table and returns to the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Orton has Woods grounded fans are rallying. Woods fights up and out by snapping Orton’s arm over the shoulder. Woods with a jumping kick to the head. Woods mounts offense but Orton cuts him off with a knee. Woods runs the ropes and nails a rolling elbow. Riddle is shocked at ringside. Woods with the sliding DDT for a close 2 count. Woods mounts Orton in the corner with right hands now.

Orton with a cheap shot where the referee can’t see it. Orton brings Woods out of the corner with a big powerbomb in the middle of the ring. Woods kicks out just in time and Orton isn’t happy. Orton sends Woods to the apron as Riddle runs his mouth at ringside. Orton goes for the second rope draping DDT,telling Riddle to watch. Woods counters and drops Orton by his arm. Woods with the Fujiwara armbar now.

Orton crawls and finally gets the bottom rope to break it. Riddle is relieved. Orton goes for the draping DDT and hits it this time. Orton drops down to the mat and pounds on it. Woods gets up and blocks the RKO with a back-slide for 2. Woods kicks Orton in the face.

Orton catches Woods with the Bro-Derek, stops and winks at Riddle, then drops Woods with it in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Randy Orton

– After the match, Orton stands tall as the music hits. Riddle rushes in with his scooter and he’s so happy that Orton used his finisher. We go to replays. The celebration continues as they exit the ring.

– We get a video package on what led to Reginald vs. Shayna Baszler

Reginald vs. Shayna Baszler

We go back to the ring and out comes Shayna Baszler. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and MVP is leading a group of models into his locker room suite. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley walks in next and MVP introduces him. The women are all into the champ. We go back to the ring and Baszler paces around as her music plays. Reginald is backstage with Nia Jax now. He tells her he does not need her protection tonight, he can handle Jax by himself. She protests but he dismisses her help, kissing her hand and telling her to watch the match from backstage. Reginald heads to the ring now.

The bell rings and Reginald pleads with Baszler to start. He flips back to dodge a kick, then dodges an attack. Reginald leaps again and shows off but Baszler levels him with a shoulder. Reginald dodges again and rolls Baszler for 2.

Baszler grabs Reginald off the mat and drops him with another shoulder but he kips up, flips back and body slams Baszler. Jax looks shocked in the back. Reginald apologizes and continues to dodge Baszler until she nails another shoulder and then snaps his knee. Baszler drops elbows to Reginald’s hurt knee now, then bends it back as he cries out. Baszler stands on the knee and kicks the ankle back. Baszler continues to ground Reginald, working on his knee and ankle. Baszler keeps control and delivers another big stomp.

Reginald stumbles into the corner but she drags him and applies an ankle lock submission. Reginald sends her into the turnbuckles by countering. Reginald ends up hitting a spinning crossbody that looks like it was a botched spinning kick. Baszler is down and hurt now. Reginald struggles to hop to the top turnbuckle but his moonsault lands bad due to the hurt left leg.

Baszler stalks him now. Baszler applies the Kirifuda Clutch from behind but the ring post suddenly explodes out of nowhere. Reginald takes advantage of the distraction and rolls Baszler for the pin to win.

Winner: Reginald

– After the match, Reginald makes his exit and runs away to the back as Baszler seethes in the ring. Reginald joins Jax backstage and she’s so happy. Baszler is shown on the screen, asking what the hell is Jax doing. Was this explosion another trick by Alexa Bliss and Lilly?

– Kevin Patrick is backstage with Drew McIntyre. Drew says tonight is all about he and Kofi Kingston, no MVP or Bobby Lashley, none of that outside interference BS. He also gives Kofi some praise. Drew goes on with his promo and says he likes Kofi, he respects Kofi, but tonight he’s going to do what Kofi’s not willing to do, and that’s run through him, and then get back his WWE Title. The announcers hype the McIntyre vs. Kingston match some more.

T-BAR and MACE vs. Lucha House Party

We go back to the ring and out comes T-BAR and MACE for tag team action. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a promo to hype tomorrow’s WWE NXT Triple Threat opener with Pete Dunne, Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly, with the winner challenging Karrion Kross at “Takeover: In Your House” for his NXT Title. We get a pre-recorded backstage promo with T-BAR and MACE cutting a promo on making Lucha House Party go extinct. The music hits and out comes Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik.

The bell rings and T-BAR starts off with Lince. Lince fights but T-BAR overpowers and levels him, then again in the corner. Dorado fights on T-BAR’s shoulders and applies a Sleeper. T-BAR smashes him back into the turnbuckles. Metalik tags in and leaps off Dorado’s shoulders with a big splash to T-BAR. T-BAR blocks a suplex and in comes MACE for a big Hi-Lo double team move. MACE with a big suplex and an elbow drop for a close 2 count.

T-BAR tags back in for another big double team, delivering a big boot while MACE holds him after a slam. Metalik kicks out at 2 again. T-BAR stomps away in the corner now, tagging in MACE for more stomping. Dorado runs in and attacks, then sends MACE to the floor but he lands on his feet. Dorado runs and flies out but MACE catches him, then slams him.

Metalik attacks but T-BAR levels him with a big boot. T-BAR and MACE then deliver the High Justice double team finisher and MACE pins Metalik for the win.

Winners: T-BAR and MACE

– After the match, the former RETRIBUTION members stand tall as the music hits. We go to replays.

– Alexa Bliss is backstage with Lilly. She invites everyone to Alexa’s Playground later on, and says to be there or be square.

– We go back to the ring and out comes WWE United States Champion Sheamus. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Sheamus brags on his latest win as the crowd boos. Sheamus can’t wait to go on the road as champ. He talks about Ricochet and Humberto Carrillo trying to embarrass him, and says maybe they should receive participation trophies because that’s the closest they will get to the gold. He shows us how he defeated Carrillo last week, but was attacked after the match by Ricochet to prevent an attack on Carrillo, and then double teamed by both. Sheamus asks if those two looked like championship material. The crowd continues to cheer Ricochet and Carrillo. Sheamus says where he comes from they’d be scumbags, two people jumping one.

Sheamus goes on and says he created the Open Challenge so he could find someone worthy for a title shot. Ricochet and Carrillo just proved they’re not fit to lace his boots. He’s not going to face them 2-on-1, but he will face them 1-on-1, back to back because that’s the type of champion he is, and when he’s done he will send them back to where they came from, catering obscurity. Sheamus asks which one will be the first one to step up tonight.

WWE United States Champion Sheamus vs. Ricochet

We go back to the ring and out comes Ricochet as WWE United States Champion Sheamus looks on.

The bell rings and Sheamus goes to work. Ricochet dodges a move and kicks Sheamus but Sheamus knees him. Ricochet counters again and dumps Sheamus over the top rope to the floor. Ricochet goes for a baseball slide but Sheamus blocks it and ends up launching him into the barrier with a big fall-away slam.

Sheamus brings it back into the ring and goes to the top. Ricochet stumbles to his feet and Sheamus delivers a flying clothesline. Sheamus goes to follow-up but the music hits and Humberto Carrillo runs down to ringside. Ricochet takes advantage of a distracted Sheamus, then rolls him up for the non-title win.

Winner: Ricochet

– After the match, Ricochet stands tall as his music hits. Sheamus seethes in the ring as Carrillo taunts him from ringside. Back to commercial.

WWE United States Champion Sheamus vs. Humberto Carrillo

Back from the break and this non-title match begins as WWE United States Champion Sheamus goes to work on Humberto Carrillo as Ricochet looks on from ringside.

Sheamus rocks Carrillo into the corner and then levels him with a high knee. Sheamus argues with Ricochet. Carrillo tries to fight out of a corner but Sheamus keeps control. Sheamus walks into a big boot but Sheamus drops him from the corner. Sheamus takes it to the apron but Carrillo fights back with back elbows, then a jawbreaker over the top rope. Carrillo fights back through the ropes but Sheamus nails the Irish Curse backbreaker in the middle of the ring.

Sheamus kicks Carrillo around while he’s down as the referee warns him. Sheamus with more offense and taunting Ricochet. Sheamus with 10 Beats of The Bodhrán while Carrillo is on his knees in the middle of the ring. More back and forth now. Carrillo moves and Sheamus runs into the ring post. Carrillo fights back and nails a spin kick to stun Sheamus. Carrillo with another big kick to drop Sheamus. Sheamus is bleeding from his nose now, from the spin kick. Sheamus ends up nailing a huge clothesline to knock Carrillo from the top rope to the floor. He then goes out and delivers a big boot to Ricochet.

Sheamus brings Carrillo back in as the referee counts, stopping to yell at Ricochet. Carrillo leaps off the apron and knocks Sheamus face-first into the announce table. Carrillo brings it back in and comes off the top. Sheamus catches the crossbody and drives Carrillo into the mat as fans boo. A bloody Sheamus sits on Carrillo and yells in his face as the referee warns him.

Ricochet tries to come in but Sheamus stops him at the ropes. Carrillo takes advantage and hits a dropkick, then a roll-up for the pin to get the non-title win.

Winner: Humberto Carrillo

– After the match, Sheamus recovers as Carrillo and Ricochet celebrate at ringside, heading to the stage together. A bloody Sheamus yells from the ring.

– We get a new “EVA-Lution” coming soon vignette for Eva Marie’s return.

Lana and Naomi vs. Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke

We go back to the ring and out comes Lana and Naomi. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a video package on what led to Kofi Kingston vs. Drew McIntyre tonight. We go back to the ring and out comes Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina Snuka are on commentary.

The bell rings and Lana starts off with Brooke. They trade counters and run the ropes. Naomi tags in and delivers some offense to Brooke. Naomi takes it to the corner and in comes Lana for a bulldog. Brooke kicks out at 2. Naomi tags back in and works on the arm but Brooke shoves her in the corner, then runs into an elbow. Brooke drops Naomi on her face. Rose tags in and they hit a double Facebuster in the middle of the ring. Naomi kicks out at 2.

Roses uses the middle rope on Naomi, keeping control and taking her back down in the middle of the ring. Rose slams Naomi back and forth on the mat. Naomi fights out of the corner, decking Rose and Brooke. Naomi with a TKO in the middle of the ring for a 2 count. Lana tags back in for the double team. Brooke charges but Naomi kicks her, then sends her to the floor and corkscrews over the top to take her down.

Rose and Lana botch moves in the ring. Naomi goes to the apron but Rose rocks her with a knee to send her back to the floor. Lana and Rose go back and forth now. Lana fights both opponents from a corner. Dana tags back in and they hit a double team Blockbuster on Lana for the pin to win.

Winners: Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose

– After the match, Dana and Mandy celebrate in the ring as the music hits. Natalya and Tamina stand tall at ringside, raising their titles while yelling back & forth with the winners.

– We see what happened last week with Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander.

Shelton Benjamin vs. Cedric Alexander

We go back to the ring and out first comes Shelton Benjamin for this rematch. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see Bad Bunny discussing his WrestleMania 37 experience on HBO’s “The Shop: Uninterrupted” with LeBron James, Jay-Z and others. We go back to the ring and Cedric Alexander is out for this rubber match. Shelton immediately levels Cedric with a big boot. Cedric ends up countering with a thumb to the eye cheap shot. Cedric then hits the Neutralizer for the pin to get the quick win.

Winner: Cedric Alexander

– After the bell, Cedric goes right to the floor and starts yelling as his voice breaks. Fans boo. Cedric keeps yelling as Shelton seethes and recovers in the ring.

– We go backstage to Elias hyping Jaxson Ryker up for tonight’s title shot. Ryker just stares off with an intense look on his face as Elias goes on about how they’re going into battle tonight. Elias asks if Ryker has ever been in battle? The United States Marine finally turns and looks at Elias, asking if he’s ever been in battle?, then reminding him that he is an Iraq War veteran.

RAW Tag Team Titles Match: Elias and Jaxson Ryker vs. AJ Styles and Omos

We go back to the ring and out comes RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos. They hit the ring and we get a Progressive-sponsored replay of what happened last week between the two teams. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Patrick is with Kofi Kingston in the back. He cuts a promo on Drew McIntyre and winning the WWE Title back from Bobby Lashley. The announcers hype Kingston vs. McIntyre for tonight’s main event. We go back to the ring and AJ is pacing around as Omos stands tall. The music hits and fans start booing as Elias and Jaxson Ryker head to the ring. We get formal ring introductions from Rome now.

The bell hits and Elias starts off with AJ, attacking him and unloading while he’s down. Elias takes AJ to the corner and works him over, delivering chops and punches. AJ turns it around and fights out of an opposite corner, dropping Elias with right hands. AJ with a snap suplex for a 2 count in the middle of the ring. AJ with more offense and another suplex for a quick 1 count. Elias turns it around and drops a big knee on AJ. Ryker tags in but AJ fights him off.

AJ is Irish-whipped but he goes under the bottom rope, then pulls Elias off the apron. He goes back in and sends Ryker to the floor. AJ runs and hits a baseball slide to knock Ryker and Elias back into the announce table. AJ stands tall as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Ryker nails a suplex for a 2 count. Ryker grounds AJ in the middle of the ring now. AJ fights back but Ryker puts him back down in the corner, sending him face-first into the middle turnbuckle. Ryker grounds AJ once again. AJ fights up and out again, dropping Ryker to finally get an opening as fans try to rally. Elias waits for a tag, as does Omos. Ryker leaps for a tag but Elias pulls his arm back and drops to the floor. Ryker is shocked.

Fans boo the move by Elias. Omos tags in as Ryker yells at Elias, asking what is he doing? Omos comes from behind, staring Ryker down Omos grabs Ryker with a big Claw over his head, then shoving him into the turnbuckles like a rad doll. Omos smashes Ryker in the corner and then launches him back into the turnbuckles with another whip. Elias is all smiles as he watches from the stage. Omos runs and smashes Ryker in the corner again, yelling at him while he’s down.

Omos picks Ryker up by his face and levels him with a massive short clothesline. AJ tags in and nails the Phenomenal Forearm as Ryker stumbles to his feet. AJ covers for the pin to retain.

Winners: AJ Styles and Omos

– After the match, Elias looks on from the stage and nods as the music starts up. AJ and Omos stand tall with their titles as we go to replays. Omos and AJ raise the RAW Tag Team Titles high in the air as Ryker tries to recover at ringside.

– Reginald is backstage limping when Nia Jax approaches. She asks if he’s sure he wants to accept an invitation to Alexa Bliss’ Playground because she’s weird. He asks what can go wrong and she says a lot can. He promises he will be alright. She tells him to be careful because they still have to celebrate his win over Shayna Baszler. She’s going to go put champagne on ice and will be available if he needs to call her. We see Bliss backstage with Lilly now. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Kevin Patrick stops Elias backstage, asking about how he turned on Jaxson Ryker. Elias says Ryker has become unhinged. He walked with Elias at first and Elias was molding him into something special but last week when Elias was in danger, Ryker ran away and his priorities are all out of whack. Patrick points to Ryker beating AJ Styles last week, but Elias takes credit. Elias gives Ryker some praise as an athlete but says he’s too unpredictable and that’s a danger to him. Elias says WWE is going back on the road and the idea of sitting in a car while traveling with Ryker makes him sick, and he doesn’t want to be around Ryker anymore. Elias walks off.

– We go backstage to Alexa’s Playground with Alexa Bliss. She is sitting on her swing with Lilly. Bliss introduces their new friend, Reginald. He walks in and sits on the other swing. Bliss promises she won’t bite, but can’t say the same for Lilly. She asks if she can call him Reggie. She congratulates him on the win over Shayna Baszler and asks him how he feels. His leg is taped up and he says besides that, he feel great… Bliss interrupts and says Lilly has a question. Lilly apparently communicates with Bliss but we can’t hear. Lilly wants to know about Reginald’s time with Cirque du Soleil. He’s suddenly attacked by Baszler, knocked out of the swing and beat up.

Baszler tosses Reginald away and takes a seat on the swing. She looks at Bliss. Bliss says she hates to break it to Baszler but Baszler wasn’t invited to play with she and Lilly on the playground today, and only because Lilly doesn’t like her. Baszler says Bliss is becoming a big problem and we just saw how Baszler handles her problems, so before this thing gets out of hand, she and Bliss need to have a chat. Baszler says she will see Bliss next week. She gets up and acts like she wants to put hands on Bliss, who isn’t happy either. Baszler kneels down and tells Lilly she’s just a stupid doll. Baszler walks off. Bliss looks at Lilly and then back at Baszler as she walks off, with a crazy look in her eye.

– The Viking Raiders and Mansoor are backstage talking about going back on tour. They tell Mansoor he needs a chant or a war cry to get the WWE Universe pumped up. Mansoor practices a yell, they give him props for it and tell him don’t forget to have fun out there. They then wish him good luck and walk off. Mustafa Ali walks up and warns Mansoor about making friends here because they will stab you in the back. Don’t trust them or anyone else here. Ali turns to leave and Mansoor asks so why should he trust Ali? Ali responds and tells Mansoor now he’s getting it.

– We see Drew McIntyre and Kofi Kingston backstage warming up. Back to commercial.

– Patrick enters the locker room of MVP and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, who are with the same models from earlier. Patrick asks if they have a preferred winner tonight. MVP says sure they would love to know who will be the loser at Hell In a Cell. He has some praise for both Kofi Kingston and Drew McIntyre, and says he can respect their stories but not them as wrestlers. Lashley reminds us he has wins over both of them, and says neither will take the WWE Title from him. MVP also says they would like to watch this match from ringside, but Adam Pearce has prevented that, but being in their suite with these women and champagne is better than a 90-day suspension with no pay anyway. Lashley mentions how no one can stop The All Mighty Era. MVP dismisses Patrick and they go back to celebrating with the models.

#1 Contender’s Match: Kofi Kingston vs. Drew McIntyre

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event as out first is The New Day – Kofi Kingston with Xavier Woods. Woods supports Kofi and then heads to the back as Kofi rushes the ring to pose in the corner. MVP and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will be suspended for 90 days with no pay if they interfere in this match. The winner will challenge Lashley for his title at WWE Hell In a Cell. Out next comes Drew McIntyre with his sword. The big pyro goes off on the stage and the ramp as Drew marches to the ring. Drew hits the ring and poses in the corner as more pyro goes off.

The bell rings and Kofi charges but Drew rams him into the corner and goes to work. Drew with a big chop. Kofi scrambles away but Drew rocks him in another corner. Kofi goes for a counter and rolls Drew up for a 1 count. Kofi with another quick pin attempt but Drew levels him with a big right. Drew with a huge chop to put Kofi back down on the mat.

Drew scoops Kofi and charges into the ropes but Kofi sends him over the top rope to the floor, and hangs on to stay up. Kofi then leaps backwards and splashes Drew on the floor. Kofi stands tall at ringside and yells at Drew while he tries to recover. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Kofi fights but Drew levels him with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt. Drew powers Kofi up from the mat with a big suplex. Drew covers but Kofi kicks out. Drew beats Kofi back into the corner and works him over while he’s down. Kofi blocks a short-arm clothesline and then applies a Guillotine. Drew quickly powers up for a suplex but Kofi counters and rolls him for a 2 count.

Kofi comes right back and rocks Drew, then kicks him in the face to put him flat. Kofi springboards with a big splash but Drew kicks out at 2. We see MVP, Lashley and their models watching backstage.

Kofi keeps control in the corner now, nailing a running forearm strike. Kofi runs again with another jumping strike. He charges again but Drew dodges it, then launches Kofi over his head. Drew with another big overhead throw across the ring. The referee checks on Kofi and he comes right back with a roll-up for 2. Drew backs him against the ropes with more aggressive strikes in response. Kofi blocks a shot and drops Drew with the SOS for a close 2 count out of nowhere.

Kofi goes for a Boom Drop but Drew rolls out of the ring to re-group. Kofi goes to the top and leaps out with the big back splash but Drew catches him and launches him over the barrier into the timekeeper’s area. Kofi yells out in pain on the ground as Drew stands on the other side of the barrier and recovers. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Drew whips Kofi hard into the turnbuckle, sending him to the mat. Drew with a big tilt-a-whirl backbreaker for another close 2 count. Drew grounds Kofi now with a knee into the back, pulling back on the arms. Drew keeps control and takes Kofi to the corner for a big chop. Drew takes Kofi to the top turnbuckle now. Drew rocks Kofi and climbs up with more right hands. Kofi fights back but Drew unloads with rights and a headbutt while up top. Drew goes for a big move with Kofi on his shoulders but Kofi resists and sends Drew to the mat with a huge powerbomb. Kofi is slow to crawl over and Drew kicks out at 2.

Kofi ducks a strike and chops Drew. Kofi with another shot and a dropkick but Drew is still standing. Drew kicks Kofi and sends him to the corner but Kofi nails a missile dropkick for another close 2 count. More back and forth now. The Trouble In Paradise is blocked. Drew ends up swinging Kofi around and dropping him into a big Futureshock DDT. Kofi still kicks out somehow as the crowd pops.

Drew scoops Kofi on his shoulders but Kofi fights off. Drew runs into a boot in the corner. Kofi charges but Drew nails a big Spinebuster for another close 2 count. Drew shows some frustration now. Kofi blocks the Futureshock DDT and drops Drew with a superkick for a close 2 count. Kofi goes to the top as fans cheer him on. Drew cuts him off with a big right hand to the face. Drew climbs up for a superplex but Kofi fights back and crotches him. Kofi headbutts and punches Drew, turning him upside down in a Tree of Woe. Kofi goes to follow-up but Drew launches him from the top rope, sending him across the ring.

Drew waits in the corner now as Kofi slowly gets to his feet. Drew gets hyped up and charges with a Claymore Kick but Kofi meets him with Trouble In Paradise. Drew just grabs the bottom rope to break the pin right before the 3 count. Kofi with lefts and rights in the corner. More back and forth as Kofi nails a big hurricanrana from the top, sending Drew to the floor to regroup. Kofi with a punt kick from the apron. Kofi then delivers a big double stomp from the apron. Kofi brings it back in and goes to the top while fans rally.

Drew is hurt as Kofi leaps from the top. Drew meets him in mid-air with a big Claymore out of nowhere. Drew crawls over and makes the pin to win and earn the title shot.

Winner and New #1 Contender: Drew McIntyre

– After the match, the music hits as Drew recovers and stands tall. We go to replays. We come back to Kofi offering a handshake of respect to Drew. They shake and fans cheer them on. The music interrupts and out comes MVP and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley to the stage. Drew poses in the corner and yells up at the stage as MVP and Lashley look on, smiling back at him. McIntyre vs. Lashley is now official for the WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view. RAW goes off the air.