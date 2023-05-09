WWE RAW Results – May 8, 2023

Let the race for the newly introduced WWE World Heavyweight Championship begin!

WWE RAW returns this evening at 8/7c on USA Network from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL. with the post-Backlash episode of the weekly three-hour program.

On tap for tonight’s show is the start of the tournament on the red brand for the World Heavyweight Championship, with the winner taking on the man who emerges from the tournament on the blue brand this Friday at Night Of Champions 2023 to decide the inaugural title-holder.

Representing the red brand in tonight’s tourney will be Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz, as well as Seth Rollins vs. Damian Priest vs. Shinsuke Nakamura.

Also scheduled for tonight is the launch of the new RAW roster, which was established in this year’s 2023 WWE Draft, as well as an appearance by WWE Hall of Fame legend Trish Stratus.

Featured below are complete WWE RAW results from Monday, May 8, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-11pm EST. on the USA Network.

WWE RAW RESULTS (5/8/2023)

World Heavyweight Championship Tournament Kicks Off Tonight

From there, we shoot to a video package showing Triple H’s announcement of the new Raw-exclusive World Heavyweight Championship. The video then transitions to promote the Raw Superstars involved in the first-half of the tournament designed to determine the inaugural title-holder.

Tonight, two matches will take place and two more on Friday Night SmackDown later this week, with the winners emerging to the finals at WWE Night Of Champions later this month.

Cody Rhodes Wants To Make Another “Moment” In Jacksonville Tonight

We then shoot inside the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL., where Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves welcome us to this week’s post-Backlash edition of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network television program.

Then the theme for “The American Nightmare” hits and out comes Cody Rhodes, complete with the fireworks during his ring walk and the loud “WHOA!” at the correct moment during his catchy-ass entrance tune.

As he settles inside the squared circle, highlights are shown of his big win over Brock Lesnar at Saturday’s WWE Backlash 2023 premium live event in San Juan, Puerto Rico. We then return live to Cody in the ring with a mic in-hand as his music wraps up.

“So, Jacksonville …” he says with a tone to his voice clearly obvious that he’s aware this is his old home turf for AEW. “DUUUVAL!” he continues. “What do you wanna talk about?” He says many people know this was his home during the pandemic.

He says “we made a lot of wonderful memories together.” He follows up by saying he wants to make another one tonight. But first, he wants to talk about Backlash. The biggest and most-watched Backlash of all-time in Puerto Rico.

He says he had a daunting task of competing against “The Beast” — the most decorated combat sports athlete — Brock Lesnar. He says he learned what Lesnar is made of, because it was all over his hands. He said he also learned that Brock can be beaten — because he beat him.

Now he moves on to talk about being back on a path to finish the story. He turns his attention to the beautiful World Heavyweight Championship belt on the podium with the red velvet carpet under it. He exits the ring and tells his friends in the production truck to throw up the bracket for the tournament that kicks off tonight and concludes at WWE Night Of Champions.

World Heavyweight Championship (Opening Round)

Seth “Freakin'” Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Damian Priest

“Jacksonville … let the tournament begin!” He says. Before that, however, we hear “BURN IT DOWN!” And out comes the conductor of competing “whoa’s” in entrance tunes designed for crowd sing-alongs, “The Visionary” himself, Seth Rollins. He heads to the ring as Cody heads to the back.

As he settles in the ring, Kevin Patrick talks us into a pre-match commercial break. When we return from the break, we see highlights of the epic San Juan Street Fight between Damian Priest and Bad Bunny.

From there, we shoot backstage and Cathy Kelley stutters her way through introducing The Judgment Day member. Priest talks about the brutal San Juan Street Fight and how his name will live forever because it took an entire island to keep him down.

He vows to put down Shinsuke Nakamura and Seth “Freakin'” Rollins by himself. He says from there, we’ll see if it’s he or Finn Balor who brings the new World Heavyweight Championship home to The Judgment Day.

He laughs and walks off as his music hits in the arena. Out he comes to some boos and he makes his way to the ring. The commentators point out Priest is limping as he settles inside the squared circle, pointing to the physicality in the aforementioned San Juan Street Fight.

Now the violins play and the crowd pops as “The King of Strong Style” heads out to make his official debut on Raw after being drafted by the red brand in the 2023 WWE Draft a couple of weeks ago. Shinsuke Nakamura heads to the ring and settles inside for our opening contest.

The first round of the World Heavyweight Championship tournament designed to crowd the inaugural title-holder that will b decided at WWE Night Of Champions later this month is now officially off-and-running, as the bell sounds to get this one started.

Priest immediately jumps off into the offensive lead, taking it to Rollins and Nakamura straight out of the gate. The signs of wears on his leg is already showing, as he limps and sells the leg multiple times as soon as the action gets going.

Rollins ends up slowing Priest’s momentum down. He throws him out of the ring, where he crashes and burns on the floor. Nakamura and Rollins stare each other down in the ring and the fans pop as they circle each other and eventually start mixing it up.

Nakamura drops Rollins with a scissors kick to the back of his head / neck and then slides in for a baseball slide-style drop kick. He runs and hits a sliding German suplex on Rollins. He rolls out to the floor and avoids a big boot from Priest.

He then runs and blasts him with a knee to the grill and a big knee drop over the back of his neck as he hangs over the hard part of the ring apron. We see a shot of the World Heavyweight Championship on the fancy podium as we head into a mid-match commercial break as this first round tournament bout continues.

When we return from the break, we see Rollins get laid out on the floor. Nakamura heads to the top-rope and connects with a big shot on Priest on the way down. Rollins re-enters the ring as all three guys recover and are all back at it in a three-way brawl.

Priest hits a big shot that decks Nakamura and then hits an elevated flat-liner for a close near fall. All three guys end up laid out moments later and the crowd pops, sensing a close to this one coming when they finally do get back up.

Rollins fires up and starts to take over, until Priest crotches him on the top rope. He goes for a Broken Arrow off the top but Rollins escapes as Priest’s bum wheel gives out on him. Rollins hits a Stomp on Priest for a close near fall, which Nakamura breaks up.

From there, all three guys trade big high spots and near falls until finally Seth “Freakin'” Rollins emerges victorious. With the win, he advances in the tournament semi-finals in the World Heavyweight Championship tournament.

Winner and ADVANCING in the tournament: Seth “Freakin’ Rollins

Imperium Runs Into Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Champions Backstage

We shoot backstage after the match and we see Imperium duo Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser, who are walking the hall-ways talking about WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER making his way to Raw next week.

They stumble into Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens backstage and the two teams bicker for a bit. Vinci and Kaiser tell the two if they disrespect them, not only are they putting themselves but their titles in danger.

Owens questions if they’re like GUNTHER’s henchmen like The Usos are for Roman Reigns. He asks what’s going on with henchmen. Zayn tells them they can settle their differences in the ring tonight.

Otis vs. Mustafa Ali

Now we shoot back inside Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena where we hear “SHOOSH! SHOOSH PLEASE!” as Alpha Academy duo Chad Gable and Otis emerge, with Maxine Dupree by their side. As they head to the ring, we head to another commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Otis in the ring ready for singles action. The theme for Mustafa Ali hits and out comes the modern day “Positively Page” version of Diamond Dallas Page. The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one.

Otis dominates from the word “go,” however when he has Ali down and out, we see Maxxine and Gable both get on the ring apron and give him conflicting instructions. Gable wants the Caterpillar while Maxxine wants something different.

This ends up back-firing on the Alpha Academy member / emerging model, as Ali takes over from there and seconds later, finishes off the big man for the pin fall victory to keep his momentum going.

Winner: Mustafa Ali

World Heavyweight Championship (Opening Round)

Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz

We head backstage and see The Miz in his ring gear. He talks into the camera about being the first two-time Grand Slam Champion in WWE history and vows to become the first-ever World Heavyweight Champion when he wins the tournament and is crowned champion at WWE Night Of Champions.

On that note, his music hits and he makes his way out and heads to the ring, where it’s time for our second triple-threat match of the evening in the opening round of the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament.

From there, we head to a pre-match commercial break as “The Most Must-See Superstar” settles inside the squared circle. When we return from the break, we see photos of The Miz and Maryse at the Kentucky Derby horse race over the weekend.

Now we shoot back inside the ring where we see Finn Balor wrapping up his ring entrance, in progress. His music dies down and then the heart beat kicks in to start off the catchy-ass entrance theme for “The American Nightmare.”

Cody Rhodes emerges and makes his way down to the ring for our second first-round tourney bout here on the post-Backlash episode of Monday Night Raw. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

We see Rhodes jump off to a hot start, dominating the offense and taking it to Miz and Balor coming straight out of the gate. As he continues to control the action, we hear Corey Graves question if he can pull off the victory as we head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, we see Cody fighting from underneath, but he hits a double Cutter to flatten Miz and Balor. The two heels take over from there, however, and we see Balor go for the double stomp off the top-rope. He misses and Miz connects with a Skull Crushing Finale.

As the action continues, we see Cody fire up for a big comeback. He gets close to finishing this one off, when out of nowhere Brock Lesnar emerges and attacks Cody on the floor. Graves points out that there are no disqualifications in triple-threat matches. Is that a rule for all triple-threats? Alrighty!

Back in the ring, we see Balor pull in front and connect this time after leaping off the top-rope with his Coup de Grace. He scores the pin fall victory and then our attention returns to Lesnar, who is beating down Cody some more at ringside.

Winner and ADVANCING: Finn Balor

LOOK AT THIS FACE: Brock Lesnar Wants To FIGHT Cody Rhodes

Brock gets on the mic and says, “So … Cody. What do YOU want to talk about?” His mic doesn’t work though.

He gets in the camera and shouts, “LOOK AT THIS FACE!” and we see his swollen eye, cut eye and stitches. His mic works now. He leans down and tells Cody he wants to talk about “ME! ME! ME! ME!”

He says, “Cody Rhodes … LOOK AT MY FACE! You wanna take credit for this, Cody? You lucked into this face. You lucked into a victory on Saturday night. I wanna talk about a fight. I WANNA FIGHT! You — me — WWE Night Of Champions. A fight. What do you got to say, huh?! Who is the coward now??”

He throws the mic down and walks away. We head to another commercial break.

An Update On Cody Rhodes

When we return from the break, we see highlights of the savage attack from Brock Lesnar to Cody Rhodes, complete with the F-5 through the commentary table. We then shoot backstage live and see a trainer helping a beat up Cody Rhodes to the medics room.