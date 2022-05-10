LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE RAW Results – May 9, 2022

– The post-WrestleMania Backlash edition of WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a video looking at how The Bloodline defeated Drew McIntyre and RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro in last night’s six-man main event. We’re now live from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

RAW Tag Team Titles Match: The Street Profits vs. RK-Bro

We go right to the ring and out first come RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro – Randy Orton and Riddle. They hit the ring and the pyro goes off. Fans chant for Orton and Riddle as they take the mic. Orton welcomes everyone to Monday Night RAW.

Orton says unfortunately at WrestleMania Backlash, even though they gave it everything they had, they lost the battle to The Bloodline, but before this is all said and done, they will win the war. Orton brings up how SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos originally wanted to unify the titles, but that didn’t happen because Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns tore the contracts up as he knew his cousins can’t hold a candle to RK-Bro. Orton goes on and says RK-Bro wants the blue brand titles, so that they can become the first-ever Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Riddle says they’re going to SmackDown this week and if Reigns says no to the title unification match, it just proves that The Tribal Chief has no confidence in his cousins. Riddle starts hyping Orton up until the music hits and out comes The Street Profits – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. They stop on the ramp and here come the red Solo cups.

Ford and Dawkins take the mics and taunt RK-Bro for their loss at WrestleMania Backlash, but say they should be worried about The Profits, not The Usos. The Profits declare that they got next and they will be the ones to unify the titles. The two teams are in the ring having words now. Ford says not only do they want the RAW Tag Team Titles tonight, they want the smoke as well. Riddle says RK-Bro 4:20 says we just smoked your asses, and Orton says they’re going to do it with the three most dangerous letters in sports entertainment – RKO. Orton’s music starts back up as the two teams have words in the middle of the ring. We go to commercial.

