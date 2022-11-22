WWE RAW Results – November 21, 2022

Kicking off this week’s Raw with a video recapping the end of SmackDown last Friday is shown.

Kevin Owens says he joined War Games because of one specific person Roman Reigns. He says it’s been two long years since they’ve faced one another, and he’s coming to remind Reigns who he is at Survivor Series. He says he took him to his limit 3 times and he intends to take out The Bloodline so he can take his championships. He says he was extended an invitation to Smackdown by a few guys, and reveals he didn’t come alone.

Brawling Brutes & Drew McIntyre’s music hits and they head to the ring through the crowd. Ridge Holland says that it’s fight night before Sheamus says there’s a banger coming in the snow. He says War Games will be painstaking and career altering and says that The Bloodline found out who the 5th member of War Games will be. McIntyre says he can’t remember a time when The Bloodline weren’t holding their titles hostage and says that will all change on Saturday. He says they want to rip apart The Bloodline and asks fans if they’re ready for War Games.

Judgment Day’s music hits and they head to the ring. Rhea Ripley tells McIntyre to shut up and says everyone will be talking about all the women she destroys in her War Games match. She says Judgment Day runs Raw and Damian Priest says that they need to show some respect to them. Dominik Mysterio tells them to say hello to his deadbeat father on SmackDown before Finn Balor says he’s rooting for The Bloodline. He says next time they show their faces on Raw, Judgment Day won’t be so nice.

Sheamus says that while they lived close to one another in Ireland, they are millions of miles apart in America. Balor says even salt looks like sugar and Sheamus says he’s been waiting to face him in the ring one on one. Sheamus then challenges Judgment Day to a 6 Man Tag Team match and they accept.

Judgment Day charges at The Brawling Brutes, but they toss them out of the ring.

6 Man Tag Team Match

Brawling Brutes vs. Judgement Day

Sheamus delivers a kick to Finn Balor. Damian Priest tags in and fires off right hands on Sheamus. Sheamus fires back with a right hand, then ascends to the top and delivers a flying clothesline. Holland tags in and delivers a kick to Priest’s face. Priest fires back with a right hand, then plants Holland with a Broken Arrow and tags in Dominik Mysterio.

He fires off several right hands, then tags Balor back in. Balor delivers an elbow, followed by a dropkick. Mysterio tags in and delivers a kick to Ridge Holland. He fires off several right hands, but Holland fires back with a suplex. Butch & Balor tag in. Butch delivers the double knees, then follows it up with a roundhouse kick. Butch locks in a Fujiwara armbar, but Priest pulls him out of the ring and chokeslams him onto the apron that takes us to a break.

After the break Priest delivers an uppercut to Butch. He hits a back elbow, then tags in Balor. Balor hits a cannonball, then tags in Priest. Priest delivers a leg drop, then tags in Mysterio. Mysterio beats down Butch, then tags in Balor. Butch hits an enziguri, then tags in Holland. Holland levels Balor with a triage of splashes in the corner, then plants him. Mysterio & Sheamus tag in. Mysterio looks to retreat to the back as Sheamus chases him. The OC’s music hits and they prevent him from doing so. Sheamus gets him back in the ring and delivers the Irish Curse Backbreaker. He delivers the 10 Beats Of The Bodhran, then follows it up with Brogue Kick for the win.

Winners: Brawling Brutes

After the match Judgment Day beats down Brawling Brutes. The OC lend a helping hand to the Brutes as Owens hits Balor with a Stunner in the center of the ring.

Johnny Gargano was interviewed backstage, saying that he requested a rematch with The Miz. He did elaborate that Dexter Lumis would not get involved in his match and that he would make sure Miz paid his dues against him and Lumis.

The Miz heads to the ring and announces he cannot compete due to a hand injury he suffered while making a TikTok. He says he’ll survive and says he still wants to give the people a show. He says he found him a worthy opponent: Omos.

Johnny Gargano vs. Omos

Omos shoves Johnny Gargano into the corner. He delivers a big boot before he rolls out of the ring. Omos tosses him back inside and he delivers a tope suicida. He looks for a high crossbody, but Omos throws him into the ring apron.

He looks to get back in the ring, but The Miz takes a cheap shot at him & this allows Omos to get him up, but Gargano escapes and sends him into the corner. He delivers 3 superkicks, then ascends to the top and goes flying. Omos catches him with a chokeslam for the win.

Winner: Omos

Aftee the break we head to a video recapping Austin Theory’s actions last week.

Commentary then throws it to a satellite interview with United States Champion Seth Rollins. Graves asks Rollins how he’s feeling and he says he’s never felt better. He says he asked for his match with Theory & Bobby Lashley at Survivor Series, and says you survive a wild Bobby Lashley. He says he has a PhD in getting up and calls Theory the stupidest on the face of planet Earth because of his attempt to jump him from behind to make a name for himself. He mocks Theory and tells him to call Cody Rhodes. He says that he’s going to war with Theory & Lashley, and any of them could snap in an instant. He says he’s not worried about taking on either of them, and he will still be United States Champion after Saturday.

We see Austin Theory watching on. He tells Rollins that he doesn’t understand him. He says hitting rock bottom was the best thing to ever happen to him and says he’s a new man. He says that after he takes Rollins’ United States Title from him, everyone will know his name. He tells Rollins and Lashley to pay attention to his match, as it will be the same result as the one at Survivor Series.

Mustafa Ali vs. Austin Theory

Austin Theory wastes no time beating down Mustafa Ali. Ali delivers a back elbow and a kick, but Theory fires back with several stomps. Ali delivers a chop, but Theory whips him into the corner and delivers a backbreaker. He delivers a right hand to his head, but Ali fires back with a tornado DDT.

Ali fires off several forearms, followed by a side slam. He sends Theory to the outside and looks for a tope suicida, but Theory catches him and sends him into the apron and barricade. He tosses him back in the ring and Ali hits a superkick. Ali delivers a backbreaker, but Theory sends him face first into the top turnbuckle. He delivers a series of kicks and right hands.

Theory & Ali ascend to the top rope before Ali delivers a sunset flip. He climbs back up and delivers a 450 Splash. He looks for a pin, but Theory rolls to the outside. The two men get back in the ring and Theory delivers A Town Down for the win.

Winner: Austin Theory

After the match Bobby Lashley then appears on the Titan Tron. He says Theory has his attention and tells him to stay in the ring so he can meet him there.

We are back from the break, Lashley’s music hits and he heads to the ring. He says he’s surprised Theory is still standing in the ring and says he’s out of his mind if he thinks he stands in the way of Lashley winning the United States Title. He says he couldn’t get the job done if he had picked up the scraps he left him.

Theory says that he would be the United States Title if it weren’t for him. He reminds Lashley of the night he lost the United States Title and his match at Crown Jewel with Brock Lesnar. He says that he’s not going to be stepping in the ring with the same kid and he will become the new United States Champion on Saturday.

Lashley says he won’t walk out tonight then they begin to brawl with one another, Lashley beats down Theory in the corner, then sends him flying across the ring. He tosses him into the barricade, then fires off several right hands and throws him into the timekeeper’s area. Theory hits him with a chair twice, but Lashley stays on his feet. He chases Theory to the back. Ali beats down Theory in guerilla. Lashley follows them there and Theory pushes Ali into him. Ali asks Lashley what’s wrong with him and drags him to ringside. He sends Ali into the Titan Tron twice, then locks in the Hurt Lock.

Tag Team Match

Alpha Academy vs. Elias & Matt Riddle

Elias & Chad Gable lock up to get this matchstarted. Gable hits a pair of arm drags, but Elias fires back with a shoulder tackle. He delivers a back body drop that sends us to a break.

We are back from the break, Gable delivers a northern lights suplex to Riddle. He tags in Otis, who then delivers a bodyslam to Riddle. Gable tags back in and delivers a side suplex. Elias tags back in and delivers a back elbow that takes us to a another break.

We are back from a another break, Alpha Academy delivers an assisted bulldog to Riddle. Otis ascends to the top and looks for the Vader Bomb, but Riddle rolls out of the way. Elias & Gable tag in. Elias levels Gable, then delivers a series of chops and forearms before hitting a pair of splashes. He hits a spinebuster, then delivers a modified neckbreaker. He goes for a pin, but Gable kicks out.

Elias gets Gable up on his shoulders, but Gable takes him to the mat and makes the blind tag to Otis. Otis delivers a reverse DDT, then goes for a pin but Riddle breaks it up with a Broton. Gable tags in and beats Elias down. Riddle makes the blind tag and hits a kick.

He sends Gable to the outside and hits a kick off the apron. He delivers a corkscrew flip, then tosses Gable back in the ring. Riddle delivers the Ripcord Knee, then tags in Elias. Elias delivers his finisher, then tags in Riddle. Riddle delivers the Floating Bro for the win.

Winners: Elias & Matt Riddle

We then go backstage to Baron Corbin & JBL playing a game of poker & they rag on Albany before Drew McIntyre walks in. They mock McIntyre’s home country of Scotland, which leads to McIntyre to challenge Corbin to a match. Corbin accepts and McIntyre hits him with a cheap shot.

After the break, we head to a video hyping up the WarGames matches. Kevin Patrick & Corey Graves then runs down the card for Survivor Series.

Baron Corbin vs. Drew McIntyre

Baron Corbin rolls out of the ring. He gets back in and the two lock up. Corbin delivers a chop, then hits a splash in the corner and a forearm. He delivers a knee, but Drew McIntyre fires back with a clothesline. He rams Corbin into the barricade, then delivers a chop and sends him into the announce table. He delivers a pair of chops, then tosses Corbin back in the ring.

Corbin rams him into the ring post, then delivers several stomps to him. He sends him shoulder first into the ring post, then delivers a right hand to his head. McIntyre fires back with a pair of clotheslines, followed by a neckbreaker and a Michinoku Driver. He goes for a pin, but Corbin kicks out. Corbin hits a modified fallaway slam, then follows it up with a clothesline that takes us to a break.

We come back from the commercial break McIntyre & Corbin teeter on the top rope. Corbin delivers a superplex, then goes for a pin but McIntyre kicks out. They exchange right hands before McIntyre hits a spinebuster. He goes for a pin, but Corbin kicks out. Corbin trips McIntyre, then delivers a chokeslam and fires off right hands. He looks for End Of Days, but McIntyre counters it into the Future Shock DDT.

He looks for the Claymore Kick, but Corbin rolls out of the way. Corbin plants McIntyre with a modified Samoan Drop, then delivers several forearms and sends him into the ring post face first. McIntyre tosses him into the ring and sets up for the Claymore Kick, but JBL causes a distraction.

This allows Corbin to deliver a Deep Six, then goes for a pin but McIntyre kicks out. Corbin argues with the referee as Akira Tozawa appears out of nowhere. He steals JBL’s cowboy hat, allowing McIntyre to deliver the Claymore Kick for the win.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

Adter the break we go backstage to Cathy Kelley is with The OC She asks how he’s feeling about his match with Finn Balor and he says emotions are running high. He says that The OC is his family now and he will put their issues to rest once and for all. Finn Balor walks in and stares him down before Rhea Ripley delivers a big boot to Mia Yim. Judgment Day then begin to brawl with The OC before both teams head to the parking lot and continue to brawl. Damian Priest sends Luke Gallows into the car as security separate the men.

Asuka, Alexa Bliss & Raw Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir head to the ring. BelAir says her & Bayley have been tearing apart since SummerSlam, but it will all come to an end at War Games. She says there’s no one she would rather be going to war with than Alexa Bliss,Mia Yim & Asuka. She says that while Team Bayley is busy playing games, they’re ready for war. Bliss says she’s ready to throw Nikki Cross in the trash before Asuka says they’re ready for war. BelAir says Damage CTRL has made a whole lot of enemies and when they have made their decision, fans will not be disappointed.

Rhea Ripley, Damage CTRL & Nikki Cross then head to the ring. Bayley says she doesn’t believe that they really have a 5th partner since they’re making them wait until Friday on Smackdown. She says no one respects BelAir and says Bliss & Asuka are sucking up to her for a Raw Women’s Title opportunity. She takes shots at all the members of Team Bianca. Asuka cuts her off and tells her to shut up.

Asuka & Rhea Ripley stare one another down.

Women’s War Games Advantage Match

Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley

Match starts off with a lock up before they exchange submissions before Rhea Ripley tosses Asuka across the ring. Asuka fires back with a series of kicks, but Ripley fires back with a forearm and a kick of her own. She whips Asuka into the corner, but Asuka fires back with a back elbow and a big boot.

She delivers a missile dropkick, then tosses Ripley to the outside. Ripley gets her up on her shoulders, but Asuka escapes and sends her face first into the apron. She delivers a hip attack, but Ripley delivers a hair whip and several right hands to the back of her neck. She hits a right hand, then delivers a forearm to Asuka’s back.

She delivers a clothesline, then goes for a pin but Asuka kicks out. Asuka locks in a knee bar, but Ripley escapes and plants Asuka face first into the mat. She whips her into the corner, but Asuka fires off a right hand.

After the break Ripley fires off several right hands on Asuka. Asuka delivers a hip attack, then follows it up with a German suplex. Ripley locks in the Prism Trap, but Asuka escapes. Ripley fires off a forearm, but Asuka fires back with a kick.

Ripley delivers a boot to Asuka’s midsection, then follows it up with a northern lights suplex. She goes for a pin, but Asuka kicks out. Ripley sets up for Riptide, but Asuka counters with the Asuka Lock. Ripley escapes before Damage CTRL & Cross head to the ring. BelAir & Bliss follow as Asuka locs in the arm bar. Ripley escapes and hits Riptide for the win.

Winner & Gets Advantage For The War Games Match: Rhea Ripley

After the match, the women all begin to brawl with one another. BelAir & Bliss get the upper hand on Damage CTRL & Cross, but Ripley levels them. Mia Yim runs in out of nowhere and they brawl through the crowd. Asuka levels everyone at ringside with a high crossbody as referees run down to check on the women.

Kevin Patrick & Corey Graves runs down the card 1 more time then we get a replay of the brawl to close out this weeks Raw.