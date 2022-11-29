WWE RAW Results – November 28, 2022

Tonight’s episode of WWE RAW aired from the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

– The show opened with a video package recapping the final moments in the Men’s War Games match.

– Becky Lynch made her way to the ring to tell the fans that she’s missed them. Becky jumped over the barricade and greeted the fans personally. She mentioned all the new and returning faces, and how she would smack all of them. As she mentioned her win at War Games, Bayley interrupted, insulting the fans and telling Becky to shut up. Bayley said the fans haven’t appreciated her putting herself through several grueling matches. Becky reminded Bayley that she lost all of those matches before daring Bayley to fight her. Before Becky could run down to the ring, Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky attacked her from behind, starting a brawl through the crowd. They reached the concession area where Becky managed to knock all members of Damage CTRL down, as security guards arrived to separate them.

– A video package recapping Rhea Ripley & Mia Yim’s brawl from last week aired.

Rhea Ripley vs. Mia Yim

Yim managed to take Rhea down with a pair of arm drags, forcing her to retreat to ringside. Rhea blasted Yim with a knee to the midsection, followed by a few shoulder strikes on the corner. Yim kicked Rhea away before trapping her in the Tarantula using the ropes. Dominik distracted Yim, but she was still able to nail Rhea with an elbow strike. Rhea smashed Yim’s head into her knee before knocking her down with a clothesline. Rhea Irish whipped Yim into the corner twice before dropping her down with a delayed vertical suplex. Yim knocked Ripley off her feet with two kicks to the chest and a shotgun dropkick. Yim nailed Rhea with a Tornado DDT, but she kicked out at two. Rhea blocked Yim’s Eat Defeat, only for her to counter the Riptide with a DDT. Yim pulled Dominik into the ring before he could interfere, but Rhea attacked her from behind. Rhea beat Yim down as Dominik watched from inside the ring, leading to AJ Styles running down to the ring to tackle him.

Winner: No Contest

– The rest of the OC and Judgment Day joined in the fight, with AJ’s team standing tall. AJ called out the Judgment Day before they could leave, challenging them to an eight-person tag match.

The OC vs. Judgment Day

They all started brawling in the ring before the bell could even ring, with AJ knocking Finnoff his feet with a slingshot forearm strike. AJ and Finn started the match officially, with Finn blasting AJ with a basement dropkick. AJ nailed Finn with a backbreaker, followed by a snap suplex from Gallows. Each member of the OC attacked Finn while he rested in the corner before he reached Priest for the tag. Priest nailed Gallows with a series of elbow strikes and kicks before exchanging roundhouse kicks. Gallows took Priest down with a flapjack, but he was able to respond with a spinning kick after a distraction from Dominik.

Each member of Judgment Day beat Gallows down, but he was able to avoid Dominik and tag Anderson in. Priest tried to take Anderson down, but he nailed him with a leaping kick, followed by a spinebuster on Dominik and a senton on Finn. Priest smashed Anderson with a lariat before trapping him in a lock. The Judgment Day clocked Anderson with a leg drop and backbreaker combination before he managed to take Finn down with a neckbreaker. Dominik hit Anderson with an off-looking Three Amigos, but he kicked out at two. Finn stopped Anderson from tagging out by planting him with an elbow drop, only for AJ to break the pin.

AJ got the hot tag, smashing FInn with a clothesline and a sliding lariat. Gallows took care of Priest with a spinebuster onto the announce table, while AJ hit Dominik with a knee strike. AJ nailed Finn with a moonsault into a reverse DDT, but Rhea broke his pin in time. Yim and Rhea entered the ring next, with Yim taking Rhea down with several kicks, a cannonball and a suicide dive. Dominik saved Priest from the Magic Killer, allowing Priest to knock Gallows down with a chokeslam. AJ blasted Priest with the Phenomenal Forearm, only to be thrown out of the ring. Yim body slammed Finn and tried to attack Dominik, but Rhea made the save with a Riptide for the three count.

Winners: Judgment Day

– Earlier today, Byron Saxton interviewed the Street Profits, with Ford mentioning several changes that took place while they were gone. Gable interrupted and said RAW has been better without them before announcing he requested a tag match against them.

– Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa & the Usos made their way to the ring, with Jey putting over their victory at War Games. Jimmy announced that there were no cracks in the Bloodline and Kevin Owens is mad that Sami is not his dog. Sami thanked Jimmy for having his back for the past few months before acknowledging Jey’s hug after winning War Games. Sami offered Jey a handshake, but he declined and instead hugged him. Jimmy joined in the hug, but before Solo could join in too, Kevin Owens interrupted.

– Kevin said he understood why Sami turned on him, especially based on all the times he stabbed Sami on the back. Kevin said he doesn’t want anything to do with Sami, only for him to respond that he doesn’t need Kevin anymore. Kevin said he’s happy the fans are finally appreciating Sami before reminding him that he will never be their real blood. Jey said that if he messes with Sami, he messes with Main Event Jey Uso. Kevin challenged Jey to a match for later tonight which he accepted.

– At backstage, Candice LeRae got interviewed, saying she would take Dakota Kai out tonight.

– At backstage, Byron Saxton interviewed Elias and Matt Riddle. They mentioned their victory from last week and desire to win the tag team titles.

Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

Ford got control early on with a wrist lock, but he managed to turn the hold around. Ford evaded a corner splash from Otis before taking Gable down with a headlock. Gable evaded Dawkins’ moves, until he clocked him with a running lariat, followed by a dropkick. Ford sent both Alpha Academy members out of the ring before crashing onto them with stereo Topes con Hilo alongside Dawkins, as RAW went to commercials.