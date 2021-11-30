LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE RAW Results – November 29, 2021

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live from the UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. This is WWE’s debut at the new venue. Smith is joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Seth Rollins to mostly boos. Rollins laughs and dances around on his way to the ring as Mike Rome does the introduction. The announcers hype tonight’s show.

Rollins says we might think he’d be in a bad mood after last week but he’s Seth freakin’ Rollins and no one can keep him down, not Kevin Owens, WWE Champion Big E or Finn Balor, or anyone else. Rollins is in a good mood tonight because he’s got a secret, he’s got some breaking news. He asks for a drum roll and he gets one. Rollins announces that he will challenge Big E for the WWE Title at the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view on New Year’s Day. Rollins goes on about how this will be the first day of a new year, and the first day of his next WWE Title reign, one that will be defining. He goes on but the music interrupts and out comes Balor to a pop.

Balor rushes the ring and they start brawling. They go to the floor and Balor takes it over the barrier into the timekeeper’s area. Balor brings Rollins back over and tosses him over the announce table. Balor brings it back into the ring but Rollins knocks him off the apron tot he floor. Rollins nails a suicide dive to the floor. Balor gets back up and drops Rollins at ringside with a Slingblade. Balor grabs half of the steel ring steps and smashes Rollins in the face. Balor brings Rollins back in the ring as the referee tries to restore order. Rollins calls for the bell.

Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins

The bell rings and Finn Balor nails a dropkick to send Seth Rollins into the corner. Balor goes to capitalize but Rollins rolls to the floor to regroup. Balor runs the ropes and leaps out, taking Rollins back down on the floor. Balor stands tall and we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Balor drops Rollins for another 2 count. Balor with more offense until he goes to the top and Rollins cuts him off. Rollins climbs up for a superplex but Balor resists and shoves him to the mat. Rollins leaps back up and nails the superplex. Rollins holds and follows-up with a Falcon Arrow for a close 2 count. Rollins goes back to the top for the Frogsplash but Balor gets his knees up. Rollins kicks out at 2.

Balor comes back with a double stomp in the middle of the ring but Rollins hangs on. Balor waits in the corner but Rollins blocks a Slingblade. Rollins comes back with a Slingblade of his own, then a superkick to the face for a 2 count. Rollins mounts Balor and pounds on the back of his head now. Rollins plays to the crowd for boos as he waits for Balor to recover. Rollins charges for a Stomp but Balor blocks it with a Slingblade. Balor drops Rollins and goes for the Coup de Grace but Rollins moves.

Rollins misses the Stomp again and Balor rolls him for a 2 count. They both collide with clotheslines and are down now as the referee counts. They get up and trade strikes in the middle of the ring as fans do dueling chants. Rollins drops Balor but Balor nails him and comes back, only to take an enziguri.

Balor with an elbow to the heart but Rollins comes back with another kick to the face. Rollins with a big rolling elbow to the head, and the Stomp for the pin to win.

Winner: Seth Rollins

– After the match, Rollins stands tall as the music hits. The replay shows how Rollins delivered a thumb to the eye at the end of the match. Rollins celebrates and makes his exit.

– We see how Liv Morgan snapped on Becky Lynch and decked her backstage last week as the RAW Women’s Champion was taunting her challenger.

– We go back to the ring and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch for a contract signing with Liv Morgan.

Back from the break and Austin Theory knocks on the office of WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, then enters and has a seat. Theory asks Vince how he’s doing, but Vince makes it known how he hates it when people ask how he’s doing and they really do not care. Vince mentions how he has an earache and an ingrown toenail, that’s how he’s really doing. Vince says that’s phony crap, but what wasn’t phony was last week’s match with WWE Champion Big E. We take a brief look back at last week’s show and the angle with Cleopatra’s $100 million golden egg. Vince says tonight Theory will sit in his office with him to watch the entire show, and they will see if there are any surprises, and take a look to see if anyone expects the unexpected and if they do how will they respond. Vince says if Theory ever steals anything from him again, he will kill Theory. We go back to the ring and Sonya Deville is with Lynch. There’s a table set up for a contract signing. Deville introduces Lynch and then brings out the #1 contender, Morgan.

Morgan takes a seat. Becky says she’s welcome for having her first contract signing. Lynch says she’s also welcome for last week’s cheap shot and seeing some fire from her for the first time in a while. Becky says last week she wanted to see if she could get Liv fired up, but then she did nothing after that cheap shot. Lynch goes on about how it will take more than one punch. Lynch wonders if Liv will prove her wrong, but only Liv knows that answer. Becky says she’s already signed the contract and has nothing else to do. Deville says the title match will take place next week.

Lynch taunts the Long Island fans for not getting the title match tonight, then takes a shot at the NY Islanders not winning a NHL game in their new venue. Becky goes on but Liv tells her to shut up for once. Liv signs the contract. She says if Becky doesn’t want her to hold back, she won’t and here’s Liv not holding back. She admits she got upset last week but controlled her emotions with her fist instead of becoming a big, blubbering mess, kind of like Lynch did after her Survivor Series match with SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. Liv shows us footage of how Lynch cried during her post-match interview following the win over Flair. Liv says who knew Big Time Becks cries like a little baby. Liv says Becky is the reason her own friend is gone, like Becky’s big bloated contract is the reason Liv’s friends are gone from WWE. Liv says Becky is nothing but a big bully, the same thing she once despised. Liv goes on and says she’s learned from Becky’s past mistakes. Becky isn’t the same person she once admired, and Liv isn’t the same person Becky thinks she left behind.

Liv says she will not be Becky’s #2, and has learned from h er past mistakes, and if last week’s punch didn’t teach Becky anything, then maybe this one will. Liv goes to punch Lynch but Deville prevents the chaos. Becky defends her post-match emotions and goes on about how Liv thinks she has what it takes to lead this division, revealing she pitched a 10-woman match to Deville and Adam Pearce. Deville shows us a graphic on the big screen and the teams will be Lynch, Doudrop, Tamina Snuka and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Queen Zelina Vega and Carmella vs. Liv, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H. and WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke. Liv says Becky is way too selfish to ever be a real leader, so consider the challenge accepted. Liv tosses the mic as her music hits. Becky and Liv yell at each other while Deville stands in between them.

– We see what happened with R-K-Bro last week. Riddle and Randy Orton are backstage now. Riddle is ranting about channeling his Inner Viper last week to defeat Dolph Ziggler, but he noticed how Orton hit the Bro Derek on Robert Roode, and figured Orton would be dressed like him this week, or at least ride his scooter to the ring. Orton says they are about to go to the ring for a title defense, so if Riddle thinks he will ride his scooter to the ring, bare foot, then Riddle is even more brain dead than originally thought. Orton appreciates what Riddle is trying to do but they don’t need to dress up like each other to keep the titles, they just need to be more ruthless than anyone else, and they need to be 10 steps ahead of the competition. Riddle understands but asks Orton to close his eyes… Orton does and Riddle puts a wig on him. Orton opens his eyes and looks in the mirror. Orton gives Riddle two seconds to take the wig from his head, and he quickly does. Orton tells Riddle to never do that again, and Riddle apologizes. The champs head to the ring.

RAW Tag Team Titles Match: Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode vs. Randy Orton and Riddle

We go back to the ring and out come RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle, who is walking his scooter to the ring. They hit the ring as the pyro goes off. R-K-Bro poses in the middle of the ring as we go back to commercial.

Continue to refresh this page throughout the evening for the latest results.