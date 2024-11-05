WWE Raw Results – November 4, 2024

The fallout from WWE Crown Jewel 2024 goes down tonight.

WWE Raw returns at 8/7c on the USA Network this evening with a taped show from Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

On tap for tonight’s two-hour WWE on USA red brand prime time program is Chad Gable vs. Dragon Lee, as well as Seth “Freakin’” Rollins vs. Damian Priest vs. Sheamus vs. Dominik Mysterio in a Fatal-4-Way No. 1 Contender main event.

WWE RAW RESULTS 11/4/24

WWE RAW RESULTS 11/4/24

WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together. gets us started. We shoot inside Mohammad Abdo Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where Michael Cole and Corey Graves welcome us to the show. They introduce a WWE Crown Jewel 2024 video package.

Liv Morgan Kicks Off This Week’s Show

Once the recap package wraps up, we settle back inside the arena, where Liv Morgan’s theme hits to start off the show. She heads to the ring accompanied by Dominik Mysterio and Raquel Rodriguez.

We’ve got a lively crowd on our hands this week, folks, in an arena that looks Riyadh Season-level impressive. Morgan begins by saying that the “Liv Morgan Revenge Tour” is officially over. She gloats about Rhea Ripley being injured and out of the picture. She claims she is “the greatest women’s champion of all-time.”

Dom-Dom gets on the mic and, as always, gets drowned out with boos. Jade Cargill’s music hits and then Bianca Belair’s, and the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions head to the ring. Belair reminds Liv she wasn’t the only one to leave Crown Jewel with gold.

Liv tells her they’re trying to celebrate and then tries stirring the pot between Belair and Cargill. Belair ends up challenging Liv and Rodriguez to a tag-match later in the show. Adam Pearce comes out. Belair slaps Morgan as Morgan taunts her.

WWE Women’s World Championship No. 1 Contender Battle Royal

Pearce says there will be a battle royal to determine Liv’s next title challenger. The tag champs will be in it as well. And it starts right now. The crowd cheers. Morgan isn’t happy. Damage’s CTRL theme hits and the entrances for the battle royal begin.

As they continue, the show heads into a quick pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, the ring is filled up and the action is ongoing, with fans loudly chanting “Ole! Ole!” Liv Morgan is shown sitting at ringside taking it all in.

We see Katana Chance do an awesome handstand on the floor to avoid her feet touching, but upon getting back in the ring, she is immediately eliminated. Morgan apparently barked in her face, according to Michael Cole. Corey Graves correctly points out you shouldn’t refer to a beautiful woman barking anything.

The show heads into another mid-match commercial break and when it returns, things boil down to the final four, which are SKY, Belair, Cargill and Valkyria. Liv Morgan gets involved, leading to Cargill and Belair getting eliminated. SKY and Valkyria get after it until SKY gets the win. With the win, she earns the next shot at Morgan’s women’s title.

Winner and NEW No. 1 Contender: IYO SKY

Bo Dallas & Uncle Howdy With Kidnapped Miz

Backstage, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston are shown, but things cut to The Wyatt Sicks. We see footage of The Miz taped up after last week’s kidnapping. He pleads with Bo Dallas. He tells him he’s not with The Final Testament.

Dallas tells him they don’t want The Final Testament. They want him. He laughs and tapes Miz’s mouth shut again. He sends a cryptic message before Uncle Howdy comes up behind just as the segment abruptly ends. We head to another commercial break on that note.

The War Raiders vs. New Day

Backstage, we see The War Raiders. We return inside the arena after a New Day interview backstage. The two teams are going at it in the next match of the evening. Following their ring entrances, the bell sounds to get things started.

Woods and Ivar start the match. Woods uses his speed to get the better of Ivar and tags in Kingston. Ivar tags out as well, and Erik and Kingston battle in the ring, while Ivar decimates Woods outside the ring and we cut to commercial break.

After we return from the break, we see some more back-and-forth action and after some miscommunication between Woods and Kingston, The War Raiders hit their finisher, The War Machine, for the win. We see Sami Zayn walking backstage as we head to another break.

Winners: The War Raiders