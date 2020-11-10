LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE RAW Results – November 9, 2020

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with a video package on last week’s show. We see what happened with Drew McIntyre, WWE Champion Randy Orton, Alexa Bliss and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, and The Miz’s failed Money In the Bank cash-in. We also see Drew’s pin over John Morrison, and Orton’s post-match RKO to McIntyre, and the laughs from The Fiend to close the show. We go to the normal RAW intro.

– We’re live from the WWE ThunderDome inside the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton at ringside. Fans cheer from the virtual crowd.

– We go right to the ring for another must see edition of MizTV. Out comes The Miz with his Money In the Bank briefcase. Miz stops on the stage and the music starts back up as John Morrison joins him. They pose together as the pyro goes off. They then head to the ring together as Mike Rome does the introductions.

The announcers hype tonight’s matches. Miz takes the mic to welcome everyone to MizTV. He says big things are happening tonight. They hype tonight’s six-man main event with WWE Champion Randy Orton vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day and Drew McIntyre. He plugs a bonus episode of “Miz & Mrs.” airing later tonight after RAW, and then the new season premiere airing on Thursday. Miz says the USA Network must really love him. He goes on but the music interrupts as Orton marches to the ring.

Orton says Miz has the nerve to come out here and say some reality TV show is bigger than any match he’s in. Orton is fired up and ready to go tonight as he runs down Miz and Morrison. Orton says Miz has the case and wants the title, he doesn’t have to do it during the six-man. He can take it right now. Orton yells at Miz to take the title, turning his back to Miz and putting the title on the ground. Miz downplays how he would want to abuse his power. They go on and Miz says tonight could be a very big night for all of them. This is why they booked The New Day as their guests. He goes on about how he and Morrison could be due a title shot if everything works out tonight. The music interrupts and here come the RAW Tag Team Champions.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods taunt Miz and Morrison. They head into the ring to laugh at Miz and Morrison some more but Orton ends up dropping Kofi with the RKO as Miz and Morrison send Woods out of the ring to the floor. The music hits and out comes Drew rushing the ring. Orton waits and they start brawling in the middle of the ring. Miz comes from behind and drop Drew with briefcase shots over the back to save Orton. Fans boo. Miz and Morrison assist and cheer Orton on as he levels Drew in the middle of the ring. Orton exits the ring as his music starts back up. Miz and Morrison are right behind him. They stand together on the stage. Orton just stares at Miz and Morrison as they celebrate. He then heads up the ramp as we see Drew smiling at them the apron. Orton heads to the back.

– Still to come, Elias, Riddle and Jeff Hardy compete for the final men’s Team RAW spot. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers hype The Undertaker’s “Final Farewell” at Survivor Series. They also take a look at the Men’s Team RAW line-up.

Survivor Series Second Chance Qualifier: Elias vs. Riddle vs. Jeff Hardy

We go back to the ring and Elias is out with his guitar. He talks about how he needs this win tonight. He goes on and says this win isn’t just for him, it’s for all of his fans across the world. He signals for his cue but it’s not happening. Elias starts playing anyway but Jeff Hardy’s music interrupts and out he comes to a big pop and pyro. We see how Hardy defeated Elias in the Guitar on a Pole match last week. Riddle is out next as the “Bro!” chant breaks out. Riddle hits the ring and the pyro goes off.

The bell rings and they go at it. Hardy gets beat down in the corner. They all trade pin attempts early on. We see AJ Styles and his muscle Jordan Omogbehin watching the match backstage. Elias fights off Riddle and Hardy from the corner now. Riddle pulls Hardy to the floor and they brawl. Elias runs the ropes and nails a dropkick through the ropes to Riddle.

Elias follows to the floor and sends Hardy face-first into the ring post twice. Elias launches Riddle into the barrier and then levels Hardy with a big clothesline at ringside. Back to commercial with Elias in control.

Back from the break and Elias is beating Hardy around the ring. Riddle comes in but Elias knocks him right back to the floor. Elias stomps on Hardy while he’s down. Elias rocks Riddle into the corner after he comes back in. Riddle tries to fight Elias but Elias drops him with an elbow for a 2 count. We see AJ and Jordan backstage watching again.

Hardy drops Elias with a jawbreaker. Elias and Hardy trade shots. Hardy mounts offense and hits the inverted Atomic Drop. Riddle also catches an inverted Atomic Drop. Hardy back-drops Riddle. Hardy with some of his signature moves on Elias in the middle of the ring for a 2 count. Riddle scoops Hardy but he slides out and shoves Riddle out of the ring. Elias blocks a Twist of Fate and hits the Drift Away for a close 2 count as Riddle runs in and breaks it up.

Riddle with big kicks while Elias is on his knees. Elias catches a kick but Riddle keeps fighting and hits the Fisherman’s suplex for a 2 count as Hardy breaks it up. Hardy blocks the Bro Derek Tombstone. Hardy leaps off Riddle’s back with Poetry In Motion to Elias in the corner for a pop, sending Elias out. Riddle blocks Twist of Fate and they tangle in the middle of the ring. Riddle gets the upperhand with big strikes. Hardy blocks the kick. Elias stops Hardy from hitting a Twist of Fate to Riddle with a leaping knee strike out of nowhere, sending Hardy out. Elias and Riddle go at it now. Riddle catches Elias in the middle of the ring with the Bro Derek for the pin to win and get the Survivor Series spot.

Winner: Riddle

– After the match, Riddle stands tall and celebrates as the music hits. We go to replays. Fans chant for Riddle now.

– We see WWE Producer Adam Pearce and AJ Styles, and his muscle, backstage talking. It looks like some kind of agreement is being made for later as Pearce and AJ shake hands before Pearce walks off. Charly Caruso interviews AJ about Riddle making the team. Sheamus walks up and he’s not happy with AJ for endorsing Riddle. Sheamus says Riddle is nothing but an obnoxious punk and he has no problem with kicking Riddle’s head off when he steps out of line. AJ says that’s not a winning attitude and they need that to win. AJ proposes a team meeting. Caruso asks Sheamus how AJ is doing. Sheamus says AJ is not his caption. Braun Strowman walks up and says the same thing – AJ is not my captain. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see how Ricochet was attacked by RETRIBUTION last week. Tom hypes Mustafa Ali vs. Ricochet tonight. We go backstage to RETRIBUTION now. Ali cuts a promo on Ricochet while Reckoning seemingly takes shots at RAW Women’s Champion Asuka for the second week in a row. Ali introduces each member of the group and says they are RETRIBUTION, and they will not rest until they shut you down.

– We see various happenings with The Hurt Business last week, including how WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley took out R-Truth, which led to Drew Gulak taking the title from Truth. The Hurt Business is backstage now when Gulak walks up. He proposes that he join the group under phase 2 of their expansion. He asks MVP what he thinks of the idea and MVP says they do appreciate his seriousness but they are not accepting applications at this time. Lashley reveals that Gulak is wearing a clip-on tie and the rest of the group can’t believe it. Gulak says it’s tactical so he can always be prepared as 24/7 Champion. MVP says Gulak has a point, but he orders the others beat Gulak down for wearing the clip-on. The Hurt Business taunts Gulak some more and walks off. R-Truth appears out of nowhere and he calls for a referee. Truth covers to win the WWE 24/7 Title once again. He runs away with Gulak down in pain.

Lana vs. Shayna Baszler

We go back to the ring and out comes Lana. The announcers show us how she’s taken several recent table bumps from WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Nia Jax. Tom says Lana has had enough and she’s here to take a stand tonight. She will be facing WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler next. Lana waits in the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Tom shows us a video package for Veteran’s Day, which is this Wednesday. We come back to the arena and fans are chanting for our veterans. Tom shows us how Lana got involved in last week’s title match that saw Baszler and Jax retain over Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose. Lana was attacked later in the night by Jax, put through the announce table for the 7th time. Lana waits in the ring now as Baszler makes her way to the ring with Jax right behind her. The bell rings and Lana tries to attack but Baszler sends her to the mat with ease.

Rose and Brooke are on commentary now. Lana tries to fight but Baszler rams her back into the corner. Baszler with strikes now as the referee warns her. Lana fights back again but Baszler clubs her to the mat. Baszler holds Lana’s arm down with a boot and stomps on it. Baszler misses a running knee in the corner and hits the turnbuckle.

Lana tries to capitalize but Baszler ends up hitting a big gutwrench suplex. Baszler keeps control and tries to put Lana away but she kicks out. Baszler goes on and applies the Kirifuda Clutch in the middle of the ring for the win.

Winner: Shayna Baszler

– After the match, Baszler stands tall as her music hits. Jax orders Brooke and Rose up from the announce table as she clears it off. Baszler tosses Lana out to Jax. Jax goes to put Lana through the table again but Rose and Brooke save her. Brooke and Rose argue with the champs as the Women’s Team RAW continues to have issues. Jax’s music starts back up as we see Lana recovering on the outside.

– Still to come, AJ Styles will host a team meeting with the RAW team for Survivor Series. Back to commercial.

– Lana thanks Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke in the back now. They did that to send a message to the champs. Rose ends up telling Lana to stay out of their way if she really wants to help next time. Rose and Brooke walk off together.

– We go back to the ring and out comes AJ Styles with his associate, Jordan Omogbehin. We see replays of recent Team RAW happenings as the pyro goes off. AJ talks about how RAW will be triumphant over SmackDown at Survivor Series with him as the Phenomenal Captain. Some fans boo.

AJ goes on and introduces his partners now. Keith Lee is introduced first, AJ introduces Riddle first and out he comes, followed by Sheamus. Braun Strowman is out last. Before the Team Meeting begins, AJ admits things went wrong last week but now they have the missing piece – Riddle. He goes on but Lee interrupts and reminds AJ about last week’s cheap shot. Lee feels like he owes AJ a receipt. Sheamus calls Lee a hypocrite and hasn’t forgot about what Lee did to him last week. Lee and Sheamus have words now. Strowman addresses Sheamus now but AJ gets in between them. AJ refers to himself as the Team Captain but Strowman shoots that idea down. Strowman threatens Sheamus with “these hands” now. AJ keeps trying to calm everyone down. Riddle knows exactly what they all need to do – sick code names. Riddle gives everyone a code name for Survivor Series. “Fire Face” Sheamus isn’t happy with his name, given because his face turns red when he gets angry.

AJ says that’s enough with the nicknames. He reminds everyone they’re up against the best athletes on SmackDown. AJ tells Sheamus how good Jey Uso is doing. AJ reminds Lee how dangerous Seth Rollins is with his Stomp. Riddle laughs and AJ asks if he wants a Stunner from Kevin Owens. AJ says if Strowman can’t work with the team, he might have to bow down to King Baron Corbin. AJ talks his partners up some more but they object when he refers to himself as Team Captain again. AJ talked to WWE Producer Adam Pearce to sanction this match and it may sound like a dumb idea, but hear him out – Sheamus and Strowman vs. Riddle and Lee with AJ as the special referee. He says this match will give everyone respect among each other. They argue as we go back to commercial.

Riddle and Keith Lee vs. Sheamus and Braun Strowman

Back from the break and special referee AJ Styles is in the middle of the ring in his referee shirt. Keith Lee and Sheamus go at it to start. Riddle ends up coming in and getting shoved into the corner. Braun Strowman tags in and manhandles Riddle some. Strowman stands on Riddle’s hair and AJ warns him. Strowman sends Riddle into the corner, then tags Sheamus for a quick double team assist. Sheamus gets yelled at by AJ in the corner. Sheamus has Riddle against the ropes but Riddle fights him off and unloads. Sheamus turns it back around but ends up in an argument with AJ. Riddle takes advantage and rocks Sheamus, hitting a big overhead suplex to dump Sheamus on his head. Riddle has some accidental contact with AJ, which prevents AJ from counting Sheamus’ long pin on Riddle.

Sheamus and AJ argue some more. AJ gets hit with another kick by Riddle as he argues with Sheamus. Lee and Strowman both come in and go at it now, colliding with each other as the match falls apart. AJ gets caught in between them and he goes down. AJ’s muscle, Jordan Omogbehin, steps over the top rope and readies for a fight now as Strowman stares him down. AJ stumbles to get back to his feet, trying to get in between Jordan and Strowman. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and AJ’s muscle is back at ringside now, watching the action closely. Riddle fights out of a hold from Sheamus. Riddle unloads but Sheamus hits him with the Irish Curse backbreaker. Strowman tags in and hits a big senton to Riddle for a close 2 count. Strowman ends up grounding Riddle now. Strowman launches Riddle across the ring. Strowman charges in the corner but hits the ring post shoulder-first as Riddle moves. Lee ends up tagging in and running wild on Sheamus and Strowman as the crowd pops. Lee tosses Sheamus at Strowman as the crowd pops. Riddle volunteers and Lee uses him for the Spirit Bomb on Sheamus. Lee goes on and levels Strowman with a big clothesline for a close 2 count.

The Lee vs. Strowman battle continues as AJ looks on. Sheamus tags in and ends up hitting a big Brogue but Riddle nails a German on him for a 2 count. Riddle yells at Sheamus to get up. Riddle with running right hands to Sheamus and then Strowman on the apron but Strowman catches him. Sheamus takes advantage and levels Riddle. Sheamus calls for the Brogue but Strowman tags himself in. Strowman with the running splash in the corner, then a big toss to Riddle, then anther running splash in the corner.

Strowman scoops Riddle for the powerslam but Sheamus tags in. They argue. Sheamus knocks Strowman off the apron with a Brogue. Riddle takes advantage and rolls Sheamus up from behind for the pin to win.

Winners: Riddle and Keith Lee

– After the match, Riddle and Lee stand tall together at ringside as the music hits. AJ stands with them to raise their hands as Strowman and Sheamus argue. We go to replays. Omogbehin stares Strowman down as a “Bro!” chant rings out.

– Alexa Bliss is backstage when Nikki Cross walks up. Cross wants to talk about Bliss and “him” – The Fiend. Bliss promises to talk soon and have a play date. Cross says she’s not playing. Bliss says that’s too bad. Cross says she’s not playing because this isn’t a game. Cross understands some of this is her fault. She goes on and says Bray Wyatt is pure evil, and it’s time for Bliss to make a choice, to walk away. Cross says it’s either her or The Fiend. Bliss says OK, I choose… she blows flower petals in Cross’ face and says she chooses “him” as she walks away.

– We go back to the ring and out comes WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley with MVP. Charly is backstage for a quick update. She says The Hurt Business is all smiles because Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander will face RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day with the titles on the line next week. Lashley enters the ring for a message to his Survivor Series opponent, WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and MVP has an official announcement from The Hurt Business. He says Lashley vs. Zayn will be a short and painful one at Survivor Series. He also addresses The New Day defensing against Shelton and Cedric next week, and how they will take the titles. MVP says Lashley will then prove at Survivor Series that the United States Champion and the Intercontinental Champion are not equal. Lashley goes on talking trash about Sami and says the question will be if he should let Sami walk out of the pay-per-view or not. The music interrupts and out comes Titus O’Neil.

Titus comes out and talks about his recent offer to The Hurt Business, one that he thought would be beneficial to both of them. Titus made the offer because he is a businessman. He goes on and MVP says he has some respect for him, and will give him the chance now to just walk away. Titus says he will not walk away. He addresses Lashley and asks what the point of having the title is when he won’t defend it. Lashley is upset now. He doesn’t respect Titus like MVP does. He says if Titus wants a title shot, he’s got it, but this will be his first and last. MVP calls for a referee.

WWE United States Title Match: Titus O’Neil vs. Bobby Lashley

The bell rings and MVP reminds Titus O’Neil that this is happening above the ring, not under it. Bobby Lashley comes from behind swinging but Titus fights him off. Titus unload and takes MVP to the corner with shoulder thrusts.

Lashley charges and ducks a clothesline. Lashley comes right back with a big Spear. MVP barks orders and Lashley goes right into The Hurt Lock. Lashley briefly rag-dolls Titus and makes him submit for the win.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

– After the match, MVP and Lashley stand tall as the music hits. We go to replays. MVP and Lashley talk down at Titus and head to the back.

– Sheamus catches up with Drew McIntyre backstage and he’s fuming about what happened with his Team RAW partners. Sheamus just wanted Drew to join up last week. Sheamus says he almost hates his own partners as much as he hates Drew’s partners for tonight. Drew tries to lighten the mood by doing The New Day’s theme. They go on and Sheamus wishes they could team together like they used to. They share a moment together and it seems like they both want to team back up. Drew says they are going to drink a bunch of pints together when Drew gets his title back. They show some love and respect to each other before Sheamus walks off.

RAW Women’s Champion Asuka vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Nia Jax

We go back to the ring as RAW Women’s Champion Asuka comes out for this non-title match. She poses as the pyro goes off and we go back to commercial.

