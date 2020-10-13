LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE RAW Results – October 12, 2020

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network as Tom Phillips welcomes us to Night 2 of the WWE Draft. Tom is at the WWE ThunderDome inside the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, joined by Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton at ringside. They hype the WWE Draft picks from Friday’s SmackDown episode. They also hype tonight’s Superstar pool. The following Superstars are eligible tonight: Andrade, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley, Aleister Black, Alexa Bliss, Daniel Bryan, Carmella, King Corbin, Apollo Crews, Nikki Cross, Dabba-Kato, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, Erik (of The Viking Raiders), Lacey Evans, Charlotte Flair, Jeff Hardy, Billie Kay, Lana, Keith Lee, Riddick Moss, Natalya, Titus O’Neil, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth, RETRIBUTION (Mustafa Ali, T-BAR, MACE, SLAPJACK, RECKONING & RETALIATION), Matt Riddle, The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan), Peyton Royce, Arturo Ruas, Sheamus, Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro, RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford), Braun Strowman, Tamina, Akira Tozawa, Zelina Vega, Bray Wyatt, WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, Elias, Lars Sullivan.

– We go right to the ring and out first comes Randy Orton as Mike Rome does the introduction.

The announcers hype Orton vs. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at Hell In a Cell. Orton says one things remains the same, if he gets drafted to SmackDown or not and that’s the fact that he will take the WWE Title from Drew inside Hell In a Cell in two weeks. He says 2020 has been a lot but one thing you can’t dispute is that this has been the year of Drew. He names some of Drew’s accomplishments from this year, saying he’s became the main face of WWE. Orton recalls how he he’s the only person to pin Drew this year and says that’s a sign of things to come. Orton promises to pin Drew again and take the WWE Title from him at Hell In a Cell, and says he will do all that by hitting him with the three most dangerous letters in sports entertainment – RK… the music interrupts and out comes the WWE Champion.

McIntyre stands on the stage with a mic now. He says Orton is right, he congratulates him on being the only person to pin Drew in almost a year. Drew goes on and reminds Orton how he promised to kick the crap out of Orton the next time they were in the same building. Drew says he wouldn’t want to break that promise. Drew marches to the ring and a brawl breaks out as fans cheer them on. Orton eventually rolls to the floor to retreat. Drew follows and Orton rams him into the apron to turn it back around. Drew whips Orton into the barrier, then the ring post and the announce table. Orton ends up scrambling up the apron as Drew talks trash from the ring while his music hits.

– Still to come, Aleister Black vs. Kevin Owens in a No DQ match. We see Stephanie McMahon backstage getting ready for the Draft picks. We go to commercial.

Continue to refresh this page throughout the evening for the latest results.