Scheduled for tonight’s show, which kicks off at 8/7c, is Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair vs. Damage CTRL for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships, Bron Breakker vs. Kofi Kingston, R-Truth vs. The Miz, Rhea Ripley will call out Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, as well as Cody Rhodes and GUNTHER going face-to-face ahead of their showdown for the inaugural WWE Crown Jewel Championship.

The following are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, October 14, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the USA Network from 8-10pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS – OCTOBER 14, 2024

"WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together." kicks things off as always, and then we see Superstar arrivals backstage at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO., as Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett welcome us to the show.

Rhea Ripley Kicks Off This Week’s Show

“This is My Brutality” plays on the house speakers and out comes Rhea Ripley to kick off this week’s show. “Mami” gets on the mic after footage is shown of her appearance on last Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

Ripley goes on to call out Liv Morgan “if she’s done running.” Instead, however, Tiffany Stratton’s theme hits. Out she comes and delivers a message to Ripley on behalf of Nia Jax, warning her that she’s got a big problem if she continues down the path she’s been going getting involved in their business.

As Ripley verbally responds to Ms. Money In The Bank, she is ambushed and attacked from behind by Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, the latter of whom lays her out with a big boot. They leave her laying to end the opening segment.

WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championship

Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair (c) vs. IYO SKY & Kairi Sane

A premium live event style pre-match video package airs to get us ready for championship action in our first match of the evening. When it wraps up, Jade Cargill’s theme hits and out she comes. She stops, the music stops and the entrance tune for Bianca Belair hits.

The WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions head to the ring to get this week’s in-ring action started with their latest tag-team title defense. As they settle inside the squared circle, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return, we see Adam Pearce talking to Rhea Ripley backstage when Tiffany Stratton comes up complaining. He makes a match between the two. Back inside the arena, the Damage CTRL duo head out for their title opportunity.

The bell sounds and we see Cargill jump off to an early offensive lead. After some back-and-forth action, Sane hits a big high cross-body splash from the ring to the floor, which we see in slow-motion as we head into a mid-match advertising time out.

This time we return to Damage CTRL dominating the offense until Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend, who are sitting ringside, get involved and blast Sane, leading to Belair hitting the K.O.D. for the win to the women’s tag titles.

Winners and STILL WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions: Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair

Adam Pearce Announces WWE Tag-Team Title Contender Tournament

Backstage, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh are walking-and-talking when they see Raw General Manager Adam Pearce. Balor demands to know when his rematch with Damian Priest is. Pearce says there isn’t one and announces a tournament to determine the challengers for Balor and McDonagh’s tag titles.

Pearce walks off and then we see Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio walk up asking when the rematch with Priest will be. They inform her there won’t be one. She says it’s good because they can focus on their titles. Balor walks off. She introduces the gang to Raquel Rodriguez, and Carlito seems to like her. We head to another break.

WWE Tag-Team Title Contender Tournament

War Raiders vs. Alpha Academy

An American Made vignette with Chad Gable, Ivy Nile and The Creed Brothers talking about this country needing a hero. All of the WWE Universe, too. Gable says they’re gonna be that for you. They vow to show the world what it means to be American Made.

Once that wraps up, we shoot to a Bron Breakker vignette where he addresses turning his back on “Main Event” Jey Uso and attacking him after initially showing him respect upon losing his WWE Intercontinental Championship to him.

We then shoot to a “last Saturday” sit-down between Raw G.M. Adam Pearce and “Big” Bronson Reed. Pearce says he gives talent room to handle their own issues how they see fit, but he can’t have the actions Reed showed in Last Monster Standing and his Tsunami attacks on various talents. Reed tells him to make the match with Seth “Freakin'” Rollins and there will be no more trouble. Pearce says it’s that simple? He says he’ll talk to Seth.

When that wraps up, we return inside the arena. The teams of Alpha Academy (Otis and Akira Tozawa) and the returning War Raiders (a.k.a. Viking Raiders) of Erik and Ivar head to the ring for the first match in the tournament Adam Pearce alluded to earlier in the show to determine the next challengers for The Judgment Day.