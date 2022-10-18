WWE RAW Results – October 17, 2022

Kicking off this week’s Raw with Bobby Lashley is in the ring with a mic in hand and says if Brock Lesnar has an issue with him, then they should fight about it. Lesnar’s music hits and he heads to the ring. Lashley meets him on the outside and Lesnar sends him spine first into the ring apron. He pushes him into the ring post, then looks for the F5 but Lashley escapes and sends him spine first into the ring post. He spears him through the barricade into the timekeeper’s area before officials and members of the locker room pull him away. Lashley escapes from them and slams Lesnar into the announce desk. He hits a spinebuster through the announce desk before he’s pulled away from Lesnar.

Tag Team Match

Good Brothers vs. Alpha Academy

Chad Gable & Karl Anderson starts us off then they exchange submissions. Gable hits a shoulder tackle but Anderson fires back with an arm drag and a clothesline. Luke Gallows & Otis tag in. Gallows fires off several right hands following it up with a back elbow. Otis returns the favor before Gallows hits a big boot. Anderson tags back in and Otis tosses him on the outside, while the referee is distracted, Gable knocks him down sending Anderson shoulder 1st into the post that sends us to a break.

After the break Gallows tags in and delivers several right hands then hits a big boot, then sends Gable to the mat. Anderson tags in and the pair look for Magic Killer, but Otis saves Gable. This allows Gable to hit a suplex, but Anderson fires back with a spinebuster. Gallows tags in and they hit Magic Killer on Gable for the win.

Winners: Good Brothers

After the match Judgment Day’s music hits and the group head to the ring. Finn Balor mocks The OC with the Two Sweet before Damian Priest says they thought they accomplished something great last week, but all they did was guarantee that they would be cooked. Balor says he made The OC and will break them, then challenges them to a 6 Man Tag Team Match at Crown Jewel.

Styles says they accept the challenge, but says they should do it tonight instead. Dominik Mysterio tells him to shut his mouth unless he wants to be like his father. Styles calls Dominik a piece of trash and a punk for turning his back on his father, then asks if he can walk the talk. He challenges him to a match before Rhea Ripley accepts on his behalf and says he will drop him limb for limb. He says he’s not ready right now, but when he’s ready in an hour, he will mop the floor with him. Styles says he’s going to beat the p*ss out of him and it will be Too Sweet. (Ok so my question is does Karl Anderson do double duty or do they push the match up or back unit after Crown Jewel?) (PS Karl Anderson is currently the NJPW NEVER Openweight Champion & has a title defense against Hikuleo on Nov 5th)

We are back from the break we get a recap of the United States Title Match from last week.

Rollins welcomes fans to Monday Night Rollins before introducing himself. He tells all the haters to kiss his big red beautiful behind before telling those who supported him to sing his song. He says tonight will be historic as he defends his United States Title for the first time in the main event. He then continues on to say he will wipe the mat with Matt Riddle’s face and says it was a strategic move for him to tap out at Extreme Rules. He says he did it for fans.

Mustafa Ali’s music hits and he heads to the ring with a mic in hand. Ali congratulates Rollins on becoming the new United States Champion before saying Bobby Lashley promised he would be next in line for a United States Title shot. He says he understands that things change, but his challenge remains the same and he still wants his title shot. Rollins asks Ali if he looks like Lashley, then tells him to go to the back of the line. He says Ali can either party with him and the fans or leave his ring. He says he doesn’t belong there with him.

Ali takes off Rollins sunglasses and says it’s not going down like that. He says he will be his next freaking problem before Rollins cuts him off and says he appreciates what he’s trying to do. He says he likes Ali and recognizes his talent, then calls him a great friend and human being. He then delivers a right hand to Ali’s face before beating him down and tossing him out of the ring. Rollins walks away, but Ali jumps him from behind and fires off several right hands. Rollins gains the upper hand and sends him face first into the ring post. (Please give me Rollins vs. Ali)

We then head to the parking lot area & we see JBL’s limo pulling up.

Non Title Match

Women’s Tag Team Champions Damage CTRL vs. Raw Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir & Candice LeRae

Match starts off with Iyo Sky fires off right hands on Candice LeRae. LeRae fires back with a pair of arm drags before delivering a hurricanrana and a dropkick. Bianca BelAir tags in and delivers a moonsault off the ropes. She goes for a pin, but Sky kicks out. Dakota Kai tags in and BelAir sends her to the mat. Kai & LeRae tag in. LeRae and Belair hit a double dropkick on Damage CTRL before LeRae takes down Sky on the outside with a baseball slide then a springboard crossbody onto Damage CTRL then she joins BelAir in the ring that takes us to a commercial break.

After the break Sky has BelAir in a Tarantula. BelAir escapes and delivers a backbreaker. Kai tags in and pulls on BelAir’s braid then she makes the hot tag to LeRae. LeRae hits several forearms on Kai before hitting a hip attack and a step up senton. She goes for a pin, but Sky breaks it up. LeRae kicks Kai, but Kai gets the upper hand and hits LeRae with a few right hands. Sky tags in and hits the double knees. She goes for a pin, but LeRae kicks out. Sky delivers a German suplex before tagging in Kai.

Kai stomps on her face and hits a hip attack. Kai rolls up LeRae, but LeRae kicks out and makes the hot tag to BelAir. Sky tags in and BelAir hits a dropkick followed by a back body drop. She fires off 10 right hands in the corner before LeRae makes the blind tag and BelAir & LeRae double team on Sky. Bayley grabs a kendo stick from under the ring, but BelAir takes her out and sends her over the announce table. Back in the ring, Kai tags in and the pair hit their finisher for the win.

Winners: Women’s Tag Team Champions Damage CTRL

We head backstage to Cathy Kelley is with the #1 Contender to the United States Title Matt Riddle. Kelley asks for his response to Rollins’ comments and Riddle says he’s gotten to know Rollins pretty well over the past few months. He says Rollins is like a cheap hoverboard and he can make all the excuses he wants, but he already beat him once at Extreme Rules. Riddle then runs into Ali. He says it takes lots of guts to stand up to Rollins and says if he wins, then he gets his United States Title shot.

Riddle & Ali then notice The Miz clutching his knee on the ground next to a couple of stage cases. The Miz says that he was looking over his shoulder for Lumis, but he slipped and fell. He says his knee is shattered and says he can’t compete tonight. He tells them to get a doctor and they oblige.

After the break, we head backstage to Judgment Day. Rhea Ripley turns around and sees Cora Jade. She asks if she’ll face Roxanne Perez tonight in her Pick Your Poison Match and Ripley says she’s in.

JBL’s music hits and he heads to the ring. He says it takes a momentous occasion for him to come back to Raw and says he has an announcement. He says that before he does, he apologizes for doing this in Oklahoma. He compares Oklahoma to Texas before ragging on the state. He says Rey Mysterio has left Raw and Dominik has figured out that his father is one of the worst human beings on the planet. He says there is now a space on the Raw roster and he’s found the perfect person to fill it. He tells fans to get on their feet and put their hands to welcome Baron Corbin as the newest member of the brand.

Corbin’s music hits and he heads to the ring. JBL tells fans to look at him and says he is much bigger than Rey Mysterio. He says he asked for competition and management gave him Dolph Ziggler. He says Ziggler wouldn’t have made the cut in the Attitude Era and calls Corbin a champion in any generation. He says Corbin is a wrestling God.

Dolph Ziggler’s music hits and he heads to the ring.

Dolph Ziggler vs. Baron Corbin

Dolph Ziggler delivers a series of right hands. Baron Corbin fires back with a big boot, followed by a right hand of his own and a back elbow. He goes for a pin, but Ziggler kicks out. Ziggler hits aknee, then sends Corbin into the top turnbuckle face first. Ziggler hits several right hands, but Corbin slams him into a mat. Ziggler then beats him down before Corbin delivers a delayed inverted vertical suplex. Corbin hits a Clothesline From Hell then sends Ziggler into the ring steps that sends us to a break.

After the break Corbin rains down several right hands on Ziggler. Ziggler fires back with a standing elbow drop, but Corbin fires back with a Fallaway Slam. Ziggler manages to hit the Famouser, then goes for a pin but Corbin kicks out. Corbin hits the Deep Six, then goes for a pin but Ziggler kicks out. Corbin sits on the top rope. Ziggler fights his way out before hitting a dropkick and Zig Zag. He goes for a pin, but Corbin kicks out. Ziggler looks for a superkick but Corbin blocks it and hits the End Of Days for the win.

Winner: Baron Corbin

We head to the trainers room where The Miz being checked on by doctors. He tells them not to touch it before Byron Saxton approaches it and asks for an update. He says he doesn’t think he’ll be able to compete. Saxton says custodians saw him spill water and sit on it, but Miz says that he’s very, very injured. He says he has a huge lawsuit on his hands. Johnny Gargano yells out from the entrance to the room that Dexter Lumis is nearby and he jumps off the table with no problem.

We are back from the commercial break we head to Omos and MVP. MVP says he wants to celebrate Braun Strowman, but Omos is far from ordinary. He calls him extraordinary, then reveals that they’re headed to SmackDown on Friday. He says monsters aren’t real, but giants are.

We then head to a recap of Bray Wyatt’s Smackdown return this past Friday.

We head backstage to The OC & Cameron Grimes approaches them. He asks if they’ll be his partners tommrrow night on NXT against The Schism before offering them money. Luke Gallows says they’re his guys and accepts the proposal.

AJ Styles vs. Dominik Mysterio

AJ Styles wastes no time. He sends Dominik Mysterio into the corner and fires off several chops. He delivers a backbreaker before delivering a kick to Mysterio’s head. He hits a suplex, followed by another kick to Mysterio’s head. He hits 10 right hands in the corner before Mysterio rolls to the outside. Styles follows him and sends him face first into the barricade. He tosses him back in the ring before Ripley taunts him this allows Mysterio to hit a crossbody over the top and fire off several right hands. Mysterio chokes Styles on the middle rope, then fires off several kicks. He sends Styles’ face bouncing off the top rope, then goes flying. Styles sends Mysterio to the outside and tosses him into the timekeeper’s area that takes us to a break.

After the break Styles delivers a boot to Mysterio’s face. He sends him face first into the top turnbuckle, then ascends to the top. Mysterio meets him there before Styles manages to knock him off. Ripley knocks Styles off the apron while the referee is distracted, allowing Mysterio to repeatedly kick Styles and deliver a clothesline in the corner. He delivers the 3 Amigos, then goes for a pin but Styles kicks out. Styles hits a pair of right hands to Mysterio’s head, then follows it up with a kick and a sliding forearm. He hits a pump handle gutbuster, then goes for a pin but Mysterio kicks out.

Mysterio hits a headbutt, followed by a tornado DDT. He goes for a pin, but Styles kicks out. Mysterio hits a dropkick to Styles’ back, then looks for the 619. Styles ducks it and locks in the Calf Crusher. Mysterio grabs the bottom rope to break the hold before Balor pulls him out of the ring. Good Brothers confront Judgment Day, and while the referee is distracted, Ripley grabs Styles’ boot & this allows Mysterio to roll him up for the win.

Winner: Dominik Mysterio

We then go backstage to The Miz & Johnny Gargano. Gargano says he knows the real story between them and says that if he wants to win his match, then he has to tell everyone the truth. The Miz says he will beat him to ban him forever before Gargano says he can’t say he didn’t warn him and walks off.

The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis

If The Miz wins Dexter Lumis is gone from WWE

If Dexter Lumis wins he gets a WWE contract.

Dexter Lumis heads to the ring. The Miz comes out of nowhere and hits Lumis repeatedly with a chair. He hits the Skull Crushing Finale on the chair.

Winner: No One (Match Never Got Started)

We then head backstage to where Byron Sexton is with Damage CTRL and Byron Saxton. He asks what’s next for them before Bayley says they’re tired of people asking what’s next rather than focusing on the present. They say they got rid of Alexa Bliss & Asuka before Bayley says she’s not letting Bianca BelAir off that easily. She says she’ll show her what it’s like next week when she’s in control.

After the break The Miz & Johnny Gargano are chatting. Gargano says that was a bad move because it won’t stop Lumis. He asks what he’s wearing before Gargano says he’s wearing a whistle. He says if he doesn’t come clean, then he will blow it at him.

We head back to ringside where Elias is waiting. He says it feels great to be back. He says Ezekiel’s career was cut short before asking who wants to Walk With Elias. He says normally he would just play his guitar, but tonight he wanted to do something special with a keyboard.

Before he can play his song. Matt Riddle’s music cuts him off and he heads to the ring with bongos in hand. Riddle says he’s not there to interrupt him, but to tell him he’s a huge fan. He asks Elias if he wants to hit his bong and says everyone knows WWE stands for Walk With Elias. Elias says he appreciates that he’s a fan, and tells him to take a front row seat while he plays. Riddle asks if they could play together one day and Elias says yes.

Riddle takes a seat and Elias starts playing. Riddle dances along before United States Champion Seth Rollins’ music cuts him off and he makes his way down to the ring.

United States Title Match

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Matt Riddle

Match begins with Matt Riddle locks in The triangle. Setn Rollins grabs the bottom rope to break the hold. Riddle hits a series of kicks, then follows it up with a forearm. Rollins rolls to the outside and Riddle meets him there with an elbow. Rolins fires back with an ax handle before landing several kicks and whipping Riddle into the corner. Riddle & Rollins exchange some forearms before Rollins hits a kick to Riddle’s midsection. He delivers a suplex, then goes for a pin but Riddle kicks out. Rollins delivers a chop before Riddle pulls him out of the ring then Rollins pushes while Riddle had the referee distracted Elias nails Rollins with a knee that takes us to a break.

After the final commercial break Rollins hits a kick to Riddle’s head. He goes for a pin, but Riddle kicks out. Riddle hits a kick to Rollins’ face, then kips up and hits a pair of elbows to Rollins’ jaw. He delivers a suplex, then looks for the Broton, but Rollins gets his knees up. He hits a Floating Bro then goes for a hook of the leg but Rollins kicks out.

Rollins sets up for the Pedigree, but Riddle escapes and hits a knee to his jaw. He hits the BroDerek, then goes for a pin but Rollins kicks out. Rollins ascends to the top and Riddle meets him there. Rollins hits a superplex before going for a pin. Riddle kicks out, then locks in The triangle. Rollins gets him up and hits the sit out powerbomb to break the hold. Riddle rolls through and Rollins gets his foot on the bottom rope to break the hold. Riddle hits a powerslam, then delivers the DDT off the middle rope. He looks for an RKO, but Elias gets in the ring. Rollins pushes Riddle into Elias before managing to hit the Curb Stomp to get the win.

Winner & Still United States Champion: Seth Rollins (STILL CHAMPION!!!) (Recommend)

After the match Rollins curb stomps Elias. He then looks for a Curb Stomp on Riddle on to the United States Title but Mustafa Ali takes Rollins out with a spear, a kick to his head and a tope suicida. He clotheslines Rollins over the barricade before Rollins retreats to end this weeks episode of Raw.