WWE RAW Results – October 19, 2026

WWE Raw took place from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns exchanged heated words ahead of Crown Jewel, PENTA defeated Bron Breakker with help from Je’Von Evans, and Chad Gable retained the Intercontinental Championship in a Triple Threat Match. The show concluded with Roman Reigns helping The Bloodline fight off 946.

Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn

Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn arrived at the arena simultaneously, although Zayn walked past Reigns while talking on his phone.

Zayn opened Raw by asking how many fans had come to support “The Last Real Good Guy.” Reigns interrupted and said it was good to see him. The two hugged before Zayn admitted that he finally understood everything Reigns had told him about the burden and disrespect that came with being a champion.

Reigns said they were skipping an important step and asked San Diego to acknowledge him. He then reminded Zayn that the most important title he had ever held was “Honorary Uce.”

Reigns asked whether Zayn was there to discuss their championships or help The Bloodline deal with 946. He questioned whether Zayn had returned out of greed, love or a desire to serve The Bloodline.

Zayn said his time with The Bloodline represented some of the best moments of his career, but he was now the head of his own table as Undisputed WWE Champion.

Reigns argued that his World Heavyweight Championship was the most important title. Zayn accused Reigns of deciding that whichever championship he held was automatically WWE’s top prize.

Reigns responded by saying the WWE Championship had not meant anything since WrestleMania XL. An offended Zayn refused to allow Reigns to diminish an achievement that had taken him 20 years to accomplish.

Zayn also accused Reigns of treating him as though he posed no threat ahead of their match at Crown Jewel. Reigns said he knew exactly what Zayn could do but questioned whether Zayn would still be champion by the time Crown Jewel arrived.

PENTA then entered with the Money in the Bank briefcase. He exchanged a stare-down with Reigns before displaying the contract to both champions.

PENTA vs. Bron Breakker

PENTA attacked with rapid punches before Breakker responded with a release German suplex. Breakker controlled the early stages with a running lariat, joint manipulation and a Northern Lights suplex.

PENTA fought back with a tilt-a-whirl headscissors and several hamstring kicks. He countered a corner Spear with a leaping backstabber before connecting with a springboard clothesline and slingshot pescado.

Breakker regained control by throwing PENTA into the steel steps and announce table. He later attempted to remove PENTA’s mask before delivering another release German suplex.

PENTA responded with a DDT, two short-arm clotheslines, a diving clothesline and the Reverse SlingBlade. He followed with an enzuigiri and delayed corner handstand dropkick.

Breakker caught PENTA on the turnbuckles and delivered a Frankensteiner for a two-count. PENTA countered the Super Spear with a superkick and connected with the PENTA Driver for another near fall.

Austin Theory and Maxxine Dupri distracted PENTA, allowing Breakker to regain control. PENTA escaped Breakker’s grasp and delivered several superkicks, but Breakker caught him in midair with a Spear.

Theory grabbed the Money in the Bank briefcase, but Je’Von Evans knocked him down. Evans then struck Breakker with the briefcase behind the referee’s back, allowing PENTA to deliver the Mexican Destroyer.

Winner: PENTA via Pinfall

Roman Reigns Reconsiders His Approach

Jackie Redmond attempted to interview Roman Reigns before he left the arena. She asked how he intended to handle the numerous threats surrounding him, particularly as his conflict with 946 continued escalating.

Reigns said he had attempted to make accommodations for Sami Zayn, but Zayn rejected them. Reigns concluded that it was time to return to the drawing board.

Chelsea Green and Iyo Sky vs. Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez

Iyo Sky and Roxanne Perez exchanged holds before Perez slapped Sky and mocked her. Sky responded with a leg sweep and running basement dropkick before tagging Chelsea Green.

Green and Sky delivered a double shoulder tackle and elbow drop. Perez escaped Green’s fireman’s carry and tagged Raquel Rodriguez.

Green slapped Rodriguez but was launched across the ring and dropped with a Western Lariat. Liv Morgan struck Green behind the referee’s back before Rodriguez covered her for a two-count.

Sky entered and attacked Rodriguez’s knee. She followed with a running crossbody, pendulum kick and missile dropkick.

Rodriguez later pulled Sky from the apron and swung her into the barricade before delivering a gutwrench toss on the floor. The Judgment Day isolated Sky until she countered Perez’s double-springboard moonsault by raising her knees.

Rodriguez stopped Sky from reaching her corner, but Sky escaped and connected with a roll-through roundhouse kick. Perez pulled Green from the apron, allowing Rodriguez to deliver a big boot for a near fall.

Sky countered the Tejana Bomb and delivered a roll-through double foot stomp. Green finally received the tag and attacked Perez with two Japanese arm drags, a ripcord enzuigiri, running Meteora and sliding face plant.

Perez stopped the Unprettier and connected with a Shining Wizard before tagging Rodriguez. Green escaped a suplex and delivered a leaping double knee strike.

Morgan again attacked Green behind the referee’s back. Green recovered and tagged Sky before wiping out Morgan and Perez with a crossbody to the floor.

Rodriguez attempted the Jackhammer, but Sky countered with a hurricanrana and held her down for the three-count.

Winners: Chelsea Green and Iyo Sky via Pinfall

946 Issues Another Warning

Royce Keys appeared in a selfie-style promo alongside Carmelo Hayes and Jaida Parker.

Keys said he had called the perfect shot the previous week. Hayes added that he had not missed, while Parker reminded everyone that nobody was safe.

Joe Hendry vs. JD McDonagh

JD McDonagh attacked Joe Hendry from behind during his entrance and repeatedly stomped him in the ring.

McDonagh confronted Joe Tessitore, who was holding a JD McDonagh Funko Pop box, before chasing the Funko Pop mascot around ringside. Hendry intervened with a clothesline and rolled McDonagh back into the ring.

Hendry delivered uppercuts, a hip toss and swinging neckbreaker. McDonagh responded by dropping Hendry face-first onto the top turnbuckle and connecting with a running leg drop.

The Funko Pop mascot attacked Dominik Mysterio at ringside. Hendry then sent McDonagh outside and connected with a running trust fall.

McDonagh regained control during the commercial break, but Hendry fought back with punches, an elbow knockdown and the fallaway slam.

Hendry later catapulted McDonagh into the ring post and followed with a DDT. Mysterio distracted Hendry by placing his nylon-string guitar in the corner, but the mascot pulled Mysterio from the apron.

McDonagh eventually smashed the guitar over the mascot’s head. Hendry responded with the Hit Single for a two-count.

McDonagh escaped the Standing Ovation and blocked an O’Connor Roll by using Mysterio for leverage. He then connected with a flying headbutt to secure the victory.

Winner: JD McDonagh via Pinfall

Lyra Valkyria Accidentally Strikes Lola Vice

Footage from earlier in the day showed Bayley stalking Lyra Valkyria throughout the backstage area.

During the confrontation, Valkyria accidentally punched Lola Vice. Although Valkyria apologized, Vice demanded that she meet her in the ring.

Lola Vice vs. Lyra Valkyria

Valkyria initially begged for mercy, but Vice responded with a spinning back kick and shoulder tackle. Vice applied a cross armbreaker before Valkyria countered into a pin attempt.

Valkyria took Vice down and applied the Pendulum Swing before delivering hammer elbows. Vice responded with chops and a ground-and-pound attack.

Valkyria regained control by sweeping Vice into the middle rope. She followed with a scissors kick in the ropes and a draping neckbreaker onto her knee on the floor.

Vice mounted a comeback with several kicks, two running hip attacks, the Stinkface and a Saito suplex. She reapplied the cross armbreaker, but Valkyria rolled her into another pinning combination.

Valkyria delivered a fisherman’s buster before Vice countered Peripeteia with a spinning heel kick. Vice later countered the Night Wing with a rear-naked choke.

Valkyria escaped and sent Vice outside before delivering a wrecking-ball dropkick. Bayley then grabbed Valkyria from beneath the ring and pulled her hair behind the referee’s back.

Vice took advantage with a flying seated senton from the apron. Back inside, she avoided a spinning heel kick and connected with the MIA.

Winner: Lola Vice via Pinfall

After the match, Valkyria attacked Bayley and ordered her to stay out of her life. Bayley threw Valkyria into the timekeeper’s area, but Valkyria escaped through the crowd.

Bayley announced that she and Valkyria would settle their rivalry in a No Disqualification Match the following week.

Becky Lynch Confronts Stephanie Vaquer

Adam Pearce spoke with Stephanie Vaquer in the trainer’s room. The doctor said Vaquer was improving but needed to rest her injured ankle for another week.

Becky Lynch arrived and mocked Vaquer’s recovery. She argued that Vaquer’s injury meant she should receive the first opportunity against Liv Morgan for the Women’s World Championship.

Pearce refused to accept Lynch’s argument, while Vaquer said she could still defeat Becky on one leg.

Lynch proposed a No. 1 Contender’s Match between herself and Vaquer once the champion was medically cleared, with the winner challenging Morgan.

Pearce agreed to consider the proposal but insisted that Vaquer first receive medical clearance. Lynch told Vaquer to recover quickly because she did not want to hear any excuses following their eventual match.

WWE Intercontinental Championship

Chad Gable vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee

Gable and Mysterio exchanged holds before Dragon Lee sent Gable outside. Lee and Mysterio briefly faced off before exchanging strikes.

Lee delivered a corner dropkick, wrecking-ball dropkick and two Shibata dropkicks. Gable responded by German suplexing both challengers simultaneously.

Mysterio later attempted a tilt-a-whirl headscissors, but Gable countered with the Ankle Lock. Gable also caught Lee in another Ankle Lock, refusing to release the hold despite Lee’s up-kicks.

Mysterio jumped onto Gable’s shoulders and used a headscissors to send him outside. Lee then drove Mysterio into the top turnbuckle and delivered a wrecking-ball dropkick onto the announce table.

Gable stopped Lee’s momentum with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex and began targeting his left knee. Lee responded with a rebound German suplex, superkick and running hurricanrana from the apron.

Mysterio delivered a West Coast Pop to both opponents on the floor. Back inside, he connected with an apron enzuigiri and a combined sunset flip and German suplex sequence.

Gable stopped Mysterio on the turnbuckles and used his leg as a weapon. As Gable attempted a superplex, Lee delivered a flying double foot stomp from the top of the ring post.

Gable launched Lee into the turnbuckles with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex. Mysterio then placed both opponents against the middle rope but was unable to complete the double 619 when Gable trapped him in the Ankle Lock.

Lee broke the hold with a superkick and followed with a knee strike to Mysterio. Lee connected with the Styles Clash and Dragon Bomb for separate near falls.

Mysterio countered an Alabama Slam and delivered two 619s before hitting the Frog Splash. Gable broke up the pin and followed with two release German suplexes.

Mysterio attempted a sunset flip, but Gable rolled through and held him down to retain the title.

Winner: Chad Gable via Pinfall to Retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship

After the match, Mysterio hugged Gable. Ethan Page then attacked both men while Big Cass assaulted Dragon Lee at ringside.

Cass chokeslammed Lee onto the barricade and dropped Mysterio with a big boot. Page delivered two EGO Plexes to Gable before posing with the Intercontinental Championship.

The Bloodline and 946 Brawl

The Usos entered carrying a baseball bat and steel chair. Jey Uso told the crowd that The Bloodline had arrived in San Diego but could not celebrate because they had family business to handle.

Jimmy Uso addressed the ongoing conflict with 946, noting that the group had already taken out Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa. He challenged 946 to come to the ring.

Royce Keys, Carmelo Hayes, Jaida Parker and OTM appeared through the crowd. Keys climbed onto the announce table and questioned when The Bloodline would realize that nobody was safe.

Solo suddenly swept Keys’ legs and attacked Hayes. The Usos began brawling with OTM inside the ring before delivering a double superkick to Lucien Price and simultaneous suicide dives.

Solo prepared to hit Keys with the Samoan Spike, but Hayes attacked Solo’s injured right leg with a crowbar.

946 gained the numerical advantage. Keys choked Solo with his boot while Parker produced a pair of handcuffs. OTM delivered a double Samoan Drop to Jey.

Keys ordered Solo to tell Roman Reigns that he was coming for him. Reigns then arrived, creating a massive stare-down before another brawl erupted.

The Bloodline delivered a series of superkicks before Reigns dropped Keys with the Superman Punch. Solo hit Hayes with the Samoan Spike, and Reigns Speared Bronco Nima.

946 retreated through the crowd as The Bloodline stood tall to close the show.