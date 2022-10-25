WWE RAW Results – October 24, 2022

Kicking off this week’s Raw with Judgment Day heading down to the ring.

Rhea Ripley grabs a mic and says AJ Styles found out last week that Judgment Day runs Monday Night Raw & Dominik Mysterio is all man. Finn Balor says Styles crumbled under the pressure of Mysterio before Damian Priest tells fans to rise and show respect to Mysterio. Mysterio says Judgment Day are the only ones to ever believe in him and he proved everyone wrong with his win last week. He says he’s built differently and calls himself this generation’s Eddie Guerrero.

The OC’s music hits and the trio head down. AJ Styles tells Mysterio to shut up and says Charlotte knows good wrestling when they see it. He says that he’s the generation of James Ellsworth before The OC hop into the ring. Styles says The OC will pick them off one by one but Balor cuts him off and says he’s hiding in the club he started. He says everyone that came after him have lived his legacy and he will put them down. Karl Anderson says it’s time for Balor to stop talking before saying they should have their match right now.

Karl Anderson vs. Finn Balor

Match begins with lock up the Finn Balor hits a back elbow followed by a dropkick that sends Balor to the floor that takes us to a break.

After the break Balor slaps Anderson then he whips him into the corner but Anderson fires back with a dropkick to Balor’s knee. Anderson hits another kick to his knee, then hits a step up knee, followed by a dragon screw off the middle rope. He goes for a cover but Balor kicks out.

Anderson locks in a leg submission but Balor escapes and hits several elbows to the back of Anderson’s head. Balor delivers a neckbreaker, then goes for a pin but Anderson kicks out.

Balor whips Anderson into the corner before Anderson fires back with an uppercut and two back elbows. He hits a rolling elbow, then follows it up with a spinebuster. He goes for a pin, but Balor kicks out that sends us to a another break.

We are back from a another commercial break Anderson delivers a running powerbomb off the top then goes for a pin but Balor kicks out. Anderson hits a running back elbow, then gets Balor up on his shoulders. Balor escapes and knocks Anderson to the mat with an elbow to his chest. He goes for a pin, but Anderson kicks out. Balor delivers several stomps to Anderson, then delivers a chop. Anderson fires back with a neckbreaker off the middle rope, then goes for a pin but Balor kicks out. Balor delivers a shotgun dropkick then ascends to the top. Anderson meets him there and hits a superplex.

Mysterio distracts the referee before Styles levels him. Priest sends him over the barricade into the timekeeper’s area before Rhea Ripley takes him out with a bodyslam. Mysterio causes another distraction, allowing Balor to deliver a low blow for the win.

Winner: Finn Balor (That bodyslam spot was awesome) (Also I get the Judgement Day are heels & heels cheat to win but can they win 1 match clean, the interference is getting to much)

We go backstage & we see Johnny Gargano with a whistle in hand. The Miz approaches him and asks what he thinks he knows. Gargano says he knows and The Miz says he doesn’t. Gargano tells him to quit lying and tell fans the truth. The Miz says he isn’t clickbait and he’s going to go and tell the truth.

The Miz’s music hits and he heads to the ring.

After the break, The Miz has a mic in hand. He says Johnny Gargano has accused him of keeping a secret and says he’s right. He lays out the facts of his ongoing issues with Dexter Lumis before saying he will now fill in the blanks of what fans are missing. He says that Lumis has been targeting him because of his mind. He says his knowledge is unparalleled and says when he chose to share his expertise with Tommaso Ciampa, Lumis got jealous. The Miz says he misses Ciampa.

Johnny Gargano cuts him off and says he’s full of crap. He says he’s so full of himself that he hasn’t realized that Ciampa’s not missing, but rather injured. He says that if Miz wants him and Lumis out of his life, then he needs to come clean. He says he has a whistle that he’s not afraid to use, but Miz says he’s told nothing but the truth.

R Truth’s music hits and he heads to the ring as he raps. Truth tells Charlotte North Carolina to make some noise, then says that since he wanted to tell the truth, he’s here. Gargano says he has a point before Miz asks if he’s lost his mind. Miz rags on North Carolina before Truth cuts him off and says he’s not going to rag on his hometown. He challenges him to a match and Miz accepts after some encouragement from Gargano.

The Miz vs. R Truth

Match starts off with The Miz attacks R Truth from behind. He hits several stomps before Truth hits an atomic drop. Miz hits a big boot followed by the knee to the back of his head and a 2nd big boot.

Truth fires back with a pair of back elbows then plants Miz. Miz hits a running knee, then spots a hooded figure that looks like Dexter Lumis in the audience. Truth takes advantage and rolls up Miz for the win.

Winner: R Truth

The hooded figure in the audience reveals to be Johnny Gargano.

We head backstage to Cathy Kelley is with Candice LeRae. Kelley asks LeRae what her return has been like for her & LeRae says everything was such a whirlwind and if she knew anything, this was going to be a challenge. She says she’s had lots of support. Damage CTRL walks on set and say they have a couple of question. Bayley asks who cares about her sob story before LeRae asks what they’re trying to prove. She says Iyo Sky is still untrustworthy Dakota Kai is spiteful & Bayley is still not Raw Women’s Champion. She says LeRae has no friends to help her before pushing the camera operator and attacking LeRae.

We go backstage to Elias & Matt Riddle. Elias says he wants to clear the air and Riddle says there’s no need to. He says he’s been working on his tunes. Elias says that he has a long history of being interrupted and said he vowed to beat up anyone who did so. He says that since he was close to Zeke, he gets a pass this week. Alpha Academy walk in. Chad Gable makes fun of the pair before calling Riddle a moron and tells them to get serious. He says he should shave his beard because he liked Ezekiel better. Elias says never to talk about his brother like that again, then challenges him to a match. Gable accepts.

Mr Money In The Bank Austin Theory vs. Mustafa Ali

Austin Theory & Mustafa Ali lock up to get this match started then they exchange submissions before Theory delivers a shoulder tackle and a boot to his midsection. Theory chokes Ali on the middle rope then sends him face first into the top turnbuckle. He hits several shoulders to Ali’s midsection, then goes for a cover but Ali kicks out. Ali hits a dropkick & both men spill to the outside before Theory sends his head bouncing off the announce desk and delivers a DDT off the apron that sends us to a break.

After the break Theory sends Ali to the outside. He sends his head bouncing off the apron, then tosses him back in. Theory takes a selfie as Ali delivers a dropkick that sends him to the outside. He hits a 450 Splash, then hits a kick to his jaw and a neckbreaker. He goes for a pin, but Ali kicks out. Ali delivers a superkick, followed by a tornado DDT. He goes for a pin, but Theory kicks out.

Ali ascends to the top and looks for another 450 Splash, but Theory ducks it. He hits a modified Brainbuster, then goes for a pin but Ali kicks out. Theory looks for A Town Down, but Ali fights his way out and delivers a backstabber. He climbs to the top and looks for a 450 Splash, but Theory kicks the top rope and hits A Town Down for the win.

Winner: Mr Money In The Bank Austin Theory

After the match Theory heads to the back as Rollins tosses Ali out of the ring. He tells him to stay down before chucking him into the timekeeper’s area. Rollins then drags Ali into the crowd and sends him into a pile of posterboard and a chair as he heads to the back, Ali launches a blindside attack on Rollins. He fires off several right hands then tosses him into the screen.

We head backstage to Johnny Gargano. The Miz approaches him and says he deceived him. JBL & Baron Corbin walk in and JBL rags on him for his indie days. He tells him to learn some respect. Gargano says he will offer him his hand and introduces himself, then takes some shots at them. JBL says he will see Gargano out at ringside.

1 On 4 Handicap Match

Omos vs. 4 Local Jobbers

Omos takes out all 4 competitors. The 4 men beat Omos down all at once, but Omos pushes them off and sends them face first into the mat and the turnbuckle. He delivers a back elbow to one of the men, followed by a splash to another. He plants one of the men with a chokeslam powerbomb combination then stacks two of them up for the win.

Winner: Omos

Elias vs. Chad Gable

Match starts off with a lock up then they exchange submissions before Elias delivers an arm drag and a body slam. Elias looks for a backslide, but Chad Gable kicks out. Elias hits a vertical suplex, then goes for a pin but Gable kicks out. Elias runs the ropes, but Otis low bridges the top rope while the referee is distracted and causes Elias to spill to the outside that takes us to a break.

After the break Gable delivers a diving headbutt off the top rope. He goes for a pin, but Elias kicks out. Elias fires off several right and left hands before delivering a pair of back elbows and a splash in the corner. Gable locks in the Ankle Lock, but Elias escapes. Gable gets him up on his shoulders, then hits a modified DDT and goes for a pin but Elias kicks out. Gable looks for a moonsault off the top, but Elias catches him with a knee mid air. He goes for a pin, but Gable kicks out. Elias hits a big boot then Drift Away for the win.

Winner: Elias

After the match Otis launches an attack on Elias. Gable joins in, but Matt Riddle’s music hits and he runs to the ring to make the save.

We head backstage to The OC in the medical area. They say they have a problem before Gallows says he’s good with women and will handle Rhea Ripley. Styles & Anderson say that he’s not good with women.

After the break Gallows walks into the medical area clutching his groin. Styles says they have a Rhea problem and they have to do something about it.

We then head to JBL in the ring. He rags on North Carolina before introducing Baron Corbin.

Johnny Gargano vs. Baron Corbin

Baron Corbin whips Johnny Gargano into the corner. He charges at him but Gargano moves out of the way. He rolls up Corbin, but Corbin kicks out. Gargano delivers a hurricanrana, followed by a dropkick and a tope suicida. Corbin knocks Gargano onto the apron with a right hand, then sends him into the ring post spine first. He tosses him back in the ring and hits a knee to his midsection, then follows it up with a splash. Corbin hits a right hand, but Gargano fires back with a rolling elbow. Gargano sends Corbin to the outside with a dropkick then follows it up with a superkick. He looks for a crossbody off the apron but Corbin catches him and sends him into the commentary table that takes us to a commercial break.

After the break Corbin hits several knees to Gargano’s midsection. He plants him with a neckbreaker, then goes for a cover but Gargano kicks out. Gargano fires back with a step-up enziguri, then delivers a spear through the middle rope. He goes for a pin, but Corbin kicks out. Corbin hits a Fallaway Slam, but Gargano manages to roll him up. Corbin kicks out before Gargano delivers a series of right and left hands. Corbin manages to hit Deep Six, then goes for a pin but Gargano kicks out. Corbin sits Gargano on the top turnbuckle, then follows him up there. Gargano fights him off and delivers a superkick. He goes for a pin, but Corbin kicks out.

Gargano looks for a tope suicida, but Corbin catches him and plants him. Gargano fires back with a superkick then sends him into the ring steps and stares down JBL. He grabs his cowboy hat, then puts it on and mocks him. He hits a tornado DDT, then follows it up with an enziguri. JBL sweeps Gargano off his feet on the apron, allowing Corbin to hit End Of Days for the win.

Winner: Baron Corbin

We head backstage to where Cathy Kelley is with the Raw Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir. Kelley asks BelAir what it would mean to her to score the win over Bayley & BelAir says a win for her means putting an end to all of their issues. She says that she is leading the women’s division, and she will take out the Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky if she has to in order to get to Bayley. She says Bayley has taken out all of her friends and she will stop at absolutely nothing to take her down.

We are back from the break & we head backstage to The Miz & Johnny Gargano. The Miz hands Gargano a get well card for Candice LeRae. Gargano says he appreciates it before The Miz says they’ve both had a tough night and should put their issues behind them. Gargano then informs him that if he doesn’t tell the truth then he will next week.

We head to a video package hyping up the match between Brock Lesnar & Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel.

Non Title Match

Raw Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir vs. Bayley

Bianca BelAir & Bayley lock up to get this match started then they exchange submissions before Bayley delivers a back elbow, but BelAir fires back with a bodyslam then BelAir hits a shoulder tackle before Bayley delivers a forearm. She goes for a pin, but BelAir kicks out. BelAir hits a suplex, then looks for a 2nd one but Bayley counters it into a crossface. BelAir escapes and delivers a backbreaker. Bayley rolls to the outside and BelAir hits a crossbody over the top rope to take her down that takes us to a commercial break.

After the commerical break

Winner:

