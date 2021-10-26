LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PRORESS

WWE RAW Results – October 25, 2021

– Tonight’s WWE RAW season premiere episode opens up live on the USA Network with the intro video. We’re live from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas as the pyro explodes and Jimmy Smith welcomes us to RAW. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. The announcers hype this new era kicking off on RAW, and the updated RAW roster coming out of the WWE Draft.

– We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Champion Big E to a big pop.

Big E welcomes everyone to the RAW season premiere and gives a few shout-outs to the city of Houston. Fans pop big time for the local love and chant “let’s go Astros!” as the Houston Astros continue on their road to the MLB World Series. Big E wishes good luck to the Astros. Big E brings up the new WWE King of the Ring – King Xavier Woods. Big E then tips his cap to Drew McIntyre for pushing him and making him a better man than he was one week ago in their match at WWE Crown Jewel this past Thursday. Big E says there is no rest for the weary, and as we have this influx of new talent on the roster, he asks, who? The music interrupts and out comes Seth Rollins.

Rollins is all smiles as he makes his way to the ring. Rollins takes the mic and starts laughing, saying Big E already knows why he’s out here. Big E taunts Rollins for losing the Hell In a Cell match to WWE Hall of Famer Edge at Crown Jewel. Rollins says Edge isn’t here, and he is, and he wants the WWE Title as soon as possible. Big E says Rollins lost to Edge so he goes to the back of the line. Rollins says he’s had a long week, he went through hell on Thursday, and has earned his stripes on SmackDown for the past year, but the WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, is too afraid to give him his opportunity. Rollins asks if Big E wants to be like Reigns, or be a fighting champion. Rollins asks what better way to kick off the RAW season premiere than with Rollins vs. Big E for the title. The music interrupts and out comes Rey Mysterio to a pop.

Rey taunts Rollins some and says if anyone deserves to get a title shot, it’s him. Rey goes on about his resume and how it speaks for itself. Rey says he’s willing to do whatever it takes to win the WWE Title one more time. The music hits and out comes Finn Balor to another pop. Finn says he has nothing but love for Rey, but with all due respect… Balor names some of his own accomplishments and says there’s one title he’s never held, but now he’s here on RAW he wants the WWE Title. Rollins tells Big E to ignore Rey and Balor, and understand Rollins is easily the most qualified. The music interrupts and out comes Kevin Owens with a mic.

Owens doesn’t want to be “that guy” but if we’re going to talk about accolades, he wants to play too. Owens goes on about the titles he’s held now, and how he won two big titles here in Houston. Owens says the perfect he pinned for the Universal Title in this building was Rollins. Rollins attacks Owens and they fight. Balor and Rollins go at it now. Rollins gets knocked out of the ring but he quickly retreats up the ramp. Sonya Deville comes out and announces a Fatal 4 Way with Rollins, Mysterio, Balor and Owens, with the winner getting a WWE Title shot. Rollins seethes. Deville says we should up the ante and raise the stakes since this is the RAW season premiere. She announces that this will be a Fatal 4 Way Ladder Match now. Rollins throws a fit as the other Superstars look on and Rollins seethes.

– We see recent happenings between RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle, and AJ Styles and Omos, including last week’s RAW and Crown Jewel this past Thursday.

#1 Contender’s Triple Threat: The Street Profits vs. The Dirty Dogs vs. Alpha Academy

We go back to the ring and out come The Street Profits – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. They head to the ring after the red Solo cups fall from the rafters. The winning team here will become the new #1 contenders to RAW Tag Team Champions R-K-Bro. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode are already out as the announcers hype tonight’s Fatal 4 Way Ladder Match. The music hits and out next comes Alpha Academy – Otis and Chad Gable. The bell hits and Gable starts off with Ford. Gable takes it to the corner off a lock-up but Ford takes him down first, working him over. Ford grounds Gable by the arm now. Gable turns it around and works on Ford’s arm and shoulder. They run the ropes and Ford leaps but Gable catches him in mid-air for a big German but Ford lands on his feet. Ford dropkicks Gable.

Dawkins tags in and they double ream Gale, then Roode as he runs in, then Ziggler as he runs in, slamming him on top of Roode. Otis tags in and stares down Ford and Dawkins. He attacks but they unload and nail a double dropkick, sending Otis out of the ring to the floor. Otis is on the outside but still standing on his feet. Ford and Dawkins are alone in the ring, standing tall and yelling out now. We see RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle watching backstage as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Roode drops Ford for a 2 count. Roode shows off with some push-ups now as R-K-Bro watches from backstage. Ford drops Ziggler off the apron and unloads on Roode, sending him out of the ring to the floor. Ford crawls to Dawkins as he waits for a tag. Ziggler tags in. Ford ends up blocking a Fame-asser and nailing a big sitdown powerbomb. Ziggler and Ford are both laid out. Otis runs in and drags Ziggler into Alpha’s corner, then tagging himself in. Otis launches Ford into the corner but misses a shoulder thrust as Ford moves.

Gable tags in and goes for Ford’s legs but Ford kicks him away. Dawkins gets the hot tag and knocks Roode and Ziggler off the apron. Dawkins unloads on Gable now, then Roode as he runs in, then a big overhead throw to Gable. Dawkins dumps Ziggler on his head again, then yells out for a pop. Dawkins with The Silencer to Gable for a close 2 count as Roode makes the save just in time. Dawkins sends Roode back to the floor Dawkins misses a corkscrew splash in the corner as Otis saves Gable.

Gable ends up hitting a big bridging German suplex to Dawkins but Ford nails a huge top rope Frogsplash to break it up. Ford sends Otis to the apron and kicks him off to the floor. Roode decks Ford from behind. Ford ducks a Roode clothesline and leaps over the top, taking Otis down on the floor. Dawkins with a Spinebuster on Roode in the middle of the ring.

Omos comes walking down to boos. Ford leaps off the apron but Omos catches him and launches him into the barrier with ease. Dawkins grabs Omos from the apron but Omos rocks him with a right hand. Dawkins then stumbles and turns around to an assisted Fame-asser – Spinebuster combo by Roode and Ziggler. Roode covers for the pin to win and receive a future title shot.

Winners and New #1 Contenders: Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler

– After the match, Roode and Ziggler celebrate as the music hits. They go to leave and want none of Omos as he looks on from ringside.

– We see how Queen Zelina Vega defeated Doudrop to win the inaugural WWE Queen’s Crown Tournament at Crown Jewel last Thursday. The ring is being set up for Queen Zelina’s official royal coronation ceremony now. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and it’s time for Queen Zelina’s official Queen’s Crown Coronation Ceremony. The music hits and Mike Rome does the introduction. Vega comes out with her robe and scepter. Her throne and crown are on display in the ring, and there’s a red apron cover. Vega says she will stand for this disrespect no longer. She calls out Rome for his introduction and tells him to try again with some actual bravado like they rehearsed. Rome tries again and introduces her as our majesty, the one and only queen of WWE, Queen Zelina. Vega puts on her crown and takes a seat on the throne now. We see more of the female RAW Superstars watching in the back as Vega goes on about how she is the only woman in WWE fit to be a queen. Fans boo her.

Vega goes on and wonders what kind of queen will she be – a generous queen, a beautiful queen, a cruel queen, a queen to be loved, or a queen to be feared? The answer is simple – all of the above. Vega knocks Doudrop and mentions how she will beat her again. The crown means Vega is the best of the best, and we will talk about her reign for years to come. She goes on and on, and calls on everyone to hail Queen Zelina. The music interrupts and out comes Doudrop.

Queen Zelina Vega vs. Doudrop

Doudrop heads to the ring for this WWE Crown Jewel rematch as Queen Zelina Vega looks on and does her wave. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and the bell rings as Vega taunts Doudrop with her scepter. Doudrop approaches her and grabs the scepter, pulling Vega in for a clothesline. Doudrop clubs Vega back to the mat and keeps beating her around. Doudrop tosses Vega across the ring with ease.

Doudrop with a suplex and a senton in the middle of the ring. Doudrop scoops Vega gain but Vega claws at her face and slides down to the mat. Doudrop corners Vega but she suckers hear in and sends her into the turnbuckles. Vega works Doudrop over in the corner now. Vega goes on and delivers double knees to the face for a close 2 count.

Vega goes to the corner and exposes the top turnbuckle. The referee stops her and he’s distracted with fixing the turnbuckle. Vega runs over and grabs her scepter, then drops Doudrop with it for the pin to win.

Winner: Queen Zelina

– After the match, Vega stands tall with her crown and scepter as the music hits. Fans boo as she waves from the ring.

– We get a video package showing what happened between Brock Lesnar and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel and last Friday’s SmackDown.

– We go back to the ring and out comes new RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch to a pop. The announcers note that the Women’s Title Exchange segment between Lynch and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair on SmackDown was a little contentious. Lynch hits the ring and raises the title in the air as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Lynch is in the ring wrapping up her entrance. She declares that The Man, the new RAW Women’s Champion, and the new face of RAW, has come around to Houston. Becky says it feels good to have the title back that she never lost. She intends on picking up exactly where she left off. She came back at SummerSlam and has been making headlines ever since. She goes on about sending Bianca Belair packing, and how no one wants to see Belair get close to the title, especially how there are a number of new talents to challenge for the title. She says fans want to see her beat people like Liv Morgan and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Rhea Ripley. She says they will learn, like Belair and Sasha Banks learned, that Becky always gets what she wants. She goes on until the music interrupts and out comes Belair.

Belair gets a big pop as she speaks from the ramp. Belair accuses Lynch of cheating at WWE Crown Jewel and says Lynch should be ashamed. Belair says Lynch really hasn’t faced any adversity, and continues to slip by when they get in the ring, but that all is about to change. Belair touts her recent wins and says this means she has earned a rematch with the RAW Women’s Champion, who just so happens to be Becky. Belair declares that she is the new face of RAW, not Becky. Belair shows us a photo of her face, happy and smiling after the match at Crown Jewel, then a photo of a sad and disappointed Belair after the match. Becky says that’s the face of a loser, not the face of RAW.

Lynch goes on and says Belair’s wins were only possible because Becky wasn’t around to stop her in her tracks, but it’s been nothing but disappointment for Belair since Becky has been back. Belair is only disappointed that she hasn’t smacked the goofy look off Becky’s face to show everyone who she really is. Belair goes on about how Becky is bothered by how people still root for her. Belair says Becky has nothing behind her forced smile and catchphrases. She goes on and says Becky is nothing without the title, we all know it. Belair says she’s proved she is still The EST without the title, and she sees right through Becky. Belair tells Becky to shut up or run up because she wants her title shot now. Becky says Belair is just acting tough. She tells Belair to get to the back of the line, bitch. Belair rocks Becky with a shot to the face. Becky charges but Belair slams her with a Spinebuster.

Becky stumbles to the floor and Belair follows, launching her over the announce table. Belair starts swinging her hair at ringside now. Becky comes from behind with a kendo stick shot but Belair catches it. Belair gets the upperhand now, beating Becky into the ring and unloading with the kendo stick. Becky counters and kicks her in the gut. Becky goes for the kendo stick but Belair scoops her for the KOD. Becky escapes from that and ends up dropping Belair with a shot to the throat. Becky retreats to the stage with the title as Belair stands tall in the ring. Becky says Belair has got her match if she wants it, just not tonight. Fans boo as Becky’s music starts back up.

– We see what happened earlier to set up tonight’s Fatal 4 Way Ladder Match. Finn Balor and Kevin Owens are backstage now. Owens talks about the mutual respect between them and says he has to win this tonight, it will be every man for himself. Balor says that’s the way he likes it. Balor says he will see Owens out there, then he walks off. Owens agrees. The announcers hype tonight’s main event some more.

Championship Contender’s Match: WWE United States Champion Damian Priest vs. T-BAR

We go back to the ring and out comes WWE United States Champion Damian Priest for this non-title Contender’s Match. Back to commercial as Priest hits the ring and stands tall with the title.

