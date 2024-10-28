WWE Raw Results – October 28, 2024

WWE Raw returns live at 8/7c on the USA Network this evening from the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, as they present the “go-home show” for the red brand for this Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel 2024 premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Scheduled for tonight’s show is an appearance by Seth “Freakin'” Rollins, the fallout from Bron Breakker recapturing the WWE Intercontinental Championship from “Main Event” Jey Uso, Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser, Dominik Mysterio vs. A Former World Champion, Zelina Vega vs. Ivy Nile, as well as The New Day vs. The War Raiders vs. LWO in the finals of the WWE Tag-Team Championship No. 1 Contender Tournament.

The following are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, October 28, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the USA Network from 8-10pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS 10/28/24

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” airs as always to get us started. We then shoot inside GIANT Center in Hershey, PA., where Joe Tessitore welcomes us to the show.

We see arrival shots of the men carrying the WWE Crown Jewel Championship case, Dominik Mysterio and Seth “Freakin'” Rollins. Tessitore and Wade Barrett are shown on-camera at ringside and they briefly recap last night’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2024 premium live event.

“Main Event” Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso & The Bloodline Kick Things Off

The two introduce a video package looking back at The Bloodline’s impact on “Main Event” Jey Uso on last week’s WWE Raw, costing him the WWE Intercontinental Championship in his rematch against former champion and once again new champion Bron Breakker.

The recap package also shows The Usos reuniting after everything that went down on last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Once it wraps up, we see “Main Event” Jey Uso live inside GIANT Center in Hershey, PA. amongst a sea of YEET-happy fans.

We hear the familiar sounds of his theme song and out he comes through the crowd to kick off this week’s WWE Crown Jewel 2024 “go-home show” for the red brand. He talks and hypes the crowd up with “YEET” emphasis at the end of each sentence, about what he’s been going through.

He then mentions how there’s one person he wants to hear from. Out comes his brother, Jimmy Uso. Jimmy tells Jey he’s looking him face-to-face and eye-to-eye and he wants to say “Thank you.” He thanks him for what he did last Friday night on SmackDown. He says they need to be together to take out Solo Sikoa and his Bloodline.

Jimmy says they not the ones. Jey says “Guess what? We ain’t the ones either.” Jey says the last time he saw Jimmy was half a year ago at WrestleMania, fighting each other. Jey says they know us now. They know he’s Jimmy and they know he’s Jey. They know he’s no-YEET and they know he’s YEET. He says he became I-C champ all by himself.

Jey says none of them titles top being your twin brother. Jimmy goes to hug him, but Jey stops him. Jey says this go-’round, if they do this, they ain’t nobodies do-boys. They ain’t nobodies side piece. They ain’t no yes-men. They are grown men.

Jimmy says alright. He tells Jey that “The Original Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns will be at SmackDown on Friday. He tells him to come squash their beef. Jey says he’ll be there. Jimmy says they’re good. As they continue to talk, they are attacked by Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa from behind.

Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa watch on at ringside. The Usos do well, so Solo gives Jacob word to help out. He does. Solo watches as his three henchmen beat down The Usos as fans chant “OTC! OTC!” They tie up Jimmy in the ropes and Solo slides a chair to Jacob.

Uso fights back and we see Jey hit Jacob with a chair. Jimmy frees himself from the ropes, and along with Jey, hit a sequence of super kicks that clears all of The Bloodline guys from the ring. Solo holds them back as Jey’s theme hits again to end the eventful opening segment.

Ludwig Kaiser vs. Sheamus

When the show returns, we see exclusive footage of The Rock and more from WrestleMania Axxess in a special feature that will be added to WWE’s YouTube channel this coming Friday. Then, we see Adam Pearce on the phone with Nick Aldis, telling the SmackDown G.M. to get control of his roster in reaction to The Bloodline invading moments ago.

As Pearce continues talking, in comes Dominik Mysterio wanting to know who his former world champion opponent for tonight is going to be. Pearce informs him that it is Damian Priest. Carlito says that’s not cool. Dom-Dom is upset The Judgment Day don’t believe in him.

They warn him to be careful with Priest. Dom asks them to hang in the back tonight and let him prove himself. Back inside the arena, Ludwig Kaiser is in the middle of his ring entrance. We hear the familiar sounds of Sheamus’ entrance tune and out comes “The Celtic Warrior.”

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our opening match of the evening. Sheamus starts off strong, but after a couple of minutes, we see the Imperium member take over. He slams Sheamus shoulder first into the steel ring post over-and-over again at ringside.

Soon after, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return, we see Sheamus in the midst of a big fired up offensive comeback. He hits the ten beats spot on the ring apron for a big pop and then comes off the top with a high spot for a close two-count. Moments later, he hits a Brogue Kick for the win.

Winner: Sheamus

Sami Zayn Is Not Jey Uso’s Family

We see a special message from Rhea Ripley aimed at Liv Morgan, and then we shoot backstage where Sami Zayn approaches “Main Event” Jey Uso. Zayn doesn’t understand how Jey really plans to forgive Roman Reigns. Uso says Solo Sikoa is worse.

Sami tells him he doesn’t have to choose between two evils, he can be his own man. Zayn says he doesn’t understand why he would go back. Uso says he wouldn’t understand because he’s not family. The show heads into another commercial break.

When the show returns, we see a special message from WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER aimed at Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes ahead of their showdown for the inaugural WWE Crown Jewel Championship.

Prior to the WWE Crown Jewel 2024 premium live event this weekend in Saudi Arabia, he mentions the tag match with himself and Kaiser against Cody and Randy Orton on Friday’s SmackDown. He vows to prove Cody is a secondary champion to him.

Zelina Vega vs. Ivy Nile

The LWO theme hits and out comes Zelina Vega accompanied by Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro. Vega makes her way to the ring for scheduled singles action. Ivy Nile is out next accompanied by The Creed Brothers.

After a couple of minutes of back-and-forth action coming out of the gate, Vega hits a meteora to Nile from the ring apron to the floor. On that note, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break.

When the show returns, Nile fights back into the lead and hits a modified urinagi for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Ivy Nile

Seth “Freakin'” Rollins, “Big” Bronson Reed Parking Lot Brawl

After the match, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso are shown backstage. Jimmy asked how Jey’s talk with Sami Zayn went. Jey said not good. Jimmy said he’ll talk to him.

We see Seth “Freakin'” Rollins walking the halls as we shift gears and head into another commercial break. When we return, we hear “BURN IT DOWN!” and out he comes to the ring. He grabs a microphone and welcomes us to Monday Night Rollins.

Rollins rolls through a few more of his catchphrases and then mentions being on the hunt for a monster. He says Bronson Reed may be a monster, but so is he. Reed appears on the big screen and tells Rollins he’s in the parking lot if he wants to fight.

Rollins tells him not to move and drops the mic and heads out to fight him. Adam Pearce yells at him that he’s already got the match as he gets close to the parking lot area.

Rollins keeps going past him, sees Reed and the two begin brawling. Rollins hits Reed in the face with something and then leaps and hits a massive stomp to Reed onto the hood of a car.

Rollins talks to the camera like the fight is over, saying he forgot what he is capable of. He says that was just a taste, but before he can finish his sentence, he turns and sees Reed is up and bouncing security guards left and right.

Rollins charges back at him, but now Reed starts beating Rollins down. Reed gets Rollins in the back of an 18-wheeler. He hoists him on his shoulders and runs and leaps off, crashing down about 5-10 feet below onto a giant pile of crap with a death valley driver.

Reed emerges from the pile as security calls for medical attention. The show heads to another commercial break on that note.

WWE Tag-Team Championship No. 1 Contender

New Day vs. LWO vs. War Raiders

When the show returns, we see a recap of what just transpired between Rollins and Reed. We them shoot to footage of what went down with The Wyatt Sicks and The Miz, and how that led to The Final Testament threatening him.

Backstage, R-Truth catches up with Alpha Academy and they pal around. The Miz walks up and tries to apologize and get Truth back on his side. Truth pretends to do so but then lays Miz out and laughs at him. He tells him good luck with The Wyatt’s.

Truth walks off, and sees Pete Dunne. “What’s up, Butch?” He keeps walking as Dunne looks pissed. Back inside the arena, LWO’s Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee come to the ring for our next match of the evening, which is the WWE Tag-Team title number one contender triple-threat bout.

For the second week since their return last week, The War Raiders’ theme hits and out comes Erik and Ivar as the second of three teams scheduled for this high stakes tilt. After they settle into the ring, the theme for The New Day hits and out comes Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

After a lengthy match that runs through two commercial breaks, we see things come to a head. New Day can’t agree on strategy, with Woods being too focused on Mysterio. Chad Gable ended up attacking Rey out of nowhere as well, which led to The War Raiders getting the win to earn the next tag-team title shot at The Judgment Day.

Winners and NEW No. 1 Contenders: The War Raiders

Damian Priest vs. Dominik Mysterio

It’s main event time!

But first, Joe Tessitore is shown on-camera at the commentary desk at ringside to give an update on Seth “Freakin'” Rollins following his brawl with “Big” Bronson Reed in the parking lot earlier tonight.

Tessitore mentions that Rollins, who has a history of serious back problems, was complaining of back pain and taken to a local nearby hospital. He mentions how with WWE Crown Jewel only days away and him scheduled for a match against Rollins and how that could be a problem.

When that wraps up, we see Miz bugging Adam Pearce about needing security. Pearce laughs and walks off. The Final Testament approaches Miz and intimidates him again.

From there, we shoot back inside the GIANT Center where former world champion Damian Priest’s theme hits. The Terror Twins member heads to the ring for our main event of the evening against Dominik Mysterio. As he settles inside the squared circle, we shift gears and head into a pre-match commercial break.

When we return, we see Jimmy Uso looking for Sami Zayn in the parking lot. Up comes Jey Uso who asks if he’s talked to him yet. Jimmy tells him, “Shhhh!” He points behind him. The camera focuses and zooms in and we see Sami Zayn talking to Solo Sikoa as Sikoa leans out the window of a car.

Jimmy tells Jey he told him family is all they’ve got. He says they need to squash things with Roman Reigns and handle things themselves. We shift back inside the arena, where Priest is wrapping up his entrance in the ring. Dominik Mysterio’s theme hits and as promised, out he comes by himself.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our final match of the evening. Dom tries jumping Priest from behind. He wails away on him, but Priest quickly recovers, launches Dom into the corner and unloads on him with a variety of strikes.

We see the action spill out to the floor at ringside, where Priest continues to ragdoll the much smaller “Dirty” Dom, until Dom escapes out the back-door and runs Priest into the steel ring post. Dom follows that up with a dive through the ropes, splashing onto Priest and bouncing him off the commentary desk.

On that note, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break as our main event of the evening continues. When the show returns, we see more of the same until The Judgment Day strike. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez distract the referee while Carlito and JD McDonagh attack Priest at ringside. Priest fights back and beats them down.

Priest proceeds to beat the living piss out of Carlito with a steel chair, until the chair is bent badly. As he stares The Judgment Day down at ringside after they pull Carlito out to save him, Dom-Dom sneaks up behind Priest and rolls him up for the shocking upset victory.

After the match, Priest loses his cool and beats the hell out of Dom-Dom and chokeslams Carlito for good measure. That’s how this week’s WWE Crown Jewel 2024 “go-home” episode of WWE Raw goes off the air.

Winner: Dominik Mysterio