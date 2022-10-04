WWE RAW Results – October 3, 2022

Kicking off this week’s Raw with Judgment Day makes their way to the ring.

Finn Balor says that Edge was forced to quit wrestling 11 years ago, but he fought his way back to performing in the ring. Balor says that as with most things in life, you can only outrun fate for so long. He says that at Extreme Rules, he will act as the cruel hand of fate. He says that he’ll do Edge a favor by beating him so badly, he’ll be forced to say I Quit. Damian Priest says that should serve as a notice to anyone who wants to step to Judgment Day because they will always rise. Dominik Mysterio then tells his father that he hates him. He says he has a new family now before Balor addresses AJ Styles. Balor says he could’ve ended his career last week, but he chose not to because he’s his friend. He says the olive branch is still extended and tells him not to make him do bad things.

Tag Team Match

Judgement Day vs. Rey Mysterio & AJ Styles

Judgement Day & Rey Mysterio & AJ Styles brawl with one another before the bell. Dominik pulls Balor out of the ring before Rey hits a hurricanrana. AJ Styles hits a Phenomenal Forearm on Priest that takes us to a break.

After the break Rey delivers a hurricanrana to Balor. He delivers a kick to Balor’s head, followed by a seated senton. Priest tags in and hits Priest with several forearms. Rey looks for a crossbody, but Priest ducks out of the way. He delivers a back elbow in the corner before Balor tags back in. He hits the 3 Amigos, then goes for a pin but Rey kicks out. Balor slides Rey under the bottom rope and to the outside before Rhea Ripley mocks him. He teases sending Rey through the announce desk before sending him face first into the apron. Balor tags back in and hits Rey with several kicks to his back and shoulder. He delivers a snapmare, then hits a knee. Rey delivers a bulldog, then makes the hot tag to Styles. Priest tags in and Styles takes him down. He delivers a sliding forearm, followed by a splash and a chop. He hits a pele kick on Priest, then looks for the Styles Clash, but Priest pushes him out of the ring that takes us to a another break.

After the break Balor tags in Priest. The pair hit a backbreaker leg drop combination before Priest goes for a pin. Styles kicks out and Priest locks in a leg crucifix. Styles counters it into a pin but Priest kicks out. Priest delivers a right hand, but Styles fires back with a kick to his head. Styles looks to make the tag to Rey, but Ripley pulls him off the apron. Priest delivers a clothesline before tagging Balor. Judgement Day try to double team on Styles, but Styles hits a double DDT on them. On the outside, Rey & Dominik face off. Dominik tells his father to hit him before Ripley takes him down with a clothesline back in the ring. Balor hits the Coup De Grace for the win.

Winners: Judgement Day

After the match, Rey tries helping Styles up but Styles doesn’t let him then they get into a yelling match before Styles shoves Rey to the mat. Judgment Day then attacks Styles from behind with kicks and right hands. Priest delivers South Of Haven as Judgment Day stands tall.

We head backstage from earlier today of the United States Champion Bobby Lashley entering the arena. Kevin Patrick approaches him and asks what’s next for him. Lashley says he will not be complacent and says that his mentality will never change. He says he’s beaten the best the industry has to offer and says he wants someone who has the same mentality as him. Mustafa Ali walks in and says he’s done waiting for someone to call him. He says he’s stepping up to the front of the line. Lashley says that he’ll make sure he gets his opportunity before Ali says that he’s demanding his opportunity. Lashley says that he has his opportunity.

Non Title Match

United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Mustafa Ali

Winner:

Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai vs. Candice LeRae

Winner:

Otis vs. Johnny Gargano

Winner:

Braun Strowman vs. Chad Gable

Winner:

Angelo Dawkins vs. Solo Sikoa

Winner:

Women’s Tag Team Champion Iyo Sky vs. Alexa Bliss

Winner:

Extreme Rules Card So Far (Oct 8th)

Smackdown Women’s Title Extreme Rules Match

Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

Fight Pit Match

Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins

Raw Women’s Title Ladder Match

Bianca BelAir (c) vs. Bayley

Strap Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross

I Quit Match

Edge vs. Finn Balor

6 Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match

Imperium vs. Brawling Brutes

Continue to refresh this page throughout the evening for the latest results.