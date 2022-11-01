WWE RAW Results – October 31, 2022

Non Title Match

Raw Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir vs. Nikki Cross

Match starts off with Bianca BelAir sends Nikki Cross into the corner. She delivers several shoulders to her midsection before Cross looks for a roll up. BelAir blocks it and delivers a shoulder tackle. Cross hits a crossbody, then fires off several right hands and kicks. Cross sends BelAir into the top turnbuckle face first, but BelAir fires back with a back elbow and a dropkick. BelAir delivers a fallaway slam, but Cross pulls her onto the apron and slams her leg into it. She hits several forearms that sends us to a break.

After the break BelAir delivers a back breaker to Cross. She follows it up with a bodyslam, followed by a delayed vertical suplex. She looks for her signature moonsault, but Cross gets her knees up. She sends Belair into the middle turnbuckle, then sends Belair out of the ring. She jumps her and looks for a Sleeper, but Belair sends Cross to the floor to break the submission.

Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky run down to the ring to distract the referee. Bayley runs in out of nowhere and sends her into the ring post. Cross levels Bayley & Sky, sending them both into the barricade and takes Kai out with a crossbody off the steel steps. She gets back in the ring and hits the KOD in the ring for the win.

Winner: Raw Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir

After the match Damage CTRL launch an attack on BelAir. Asuka’s music hits and both her & Alexa Bliss run to the ring to make the save & they lay out Damage CTRL then they hold BelAir’s hand up.

We then head to a video recapping the events between Brock Lesnar & Bobby Lashley over the last few weeks.

We are back from the break, we head backstage to where Cathy Kelley is with Raw Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir, Alexa Bliss & Asuka. Cathy Kelley approaches them and asks Belair if her issues with Bayley are over. BelAir says things are far from over. She says she knows Bayley has been bragging about pinning her twice, but says she doesn’t have to be walking into her Last Woman Standing Match at Crown Jewel alone. Bliss then says she & Asuka want to settle their score with Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky and challenges them to a Women’s Tag Team Title Match later tonight.

We head to a satellite interview between Brock Lesnar & Bobby Lashley. Lashley is there, but Lesnar is nowhere to be found. Lashley says he isn’t surprised that Lesnar isn’t there because he’s known Lesnar for 20 years. He says he exposed Lesnar at both the Royal Rumble & 2 weeks ago, then calls him a Bobby Lashley wannabe.

Brock Lesnar’s music hits and he heads to the ring.

Lesnar says he didn’t come to Texas for a sit down interview, but for a fight, He tells Lashley he didn’t get the memo and calls him to the ring. Lashley gets up and leaves to head to ringside.

Lesnar charges at Lashley and sends him to the mat. They begin to brawl as the locker room, officials and referees try to seperate the two men. They are pulled apart as Triple H heads down to direct traffic. Lesnar escapes and charges at Lashley. They are pulled apart once again as Lashley is escorted backstage. Triple H says that their match is off if they touch one another again.

Non Title Match

United States Champion Seth Rollins vs. Mr Money In The Bank Austin Theory

Match starts off with a lock up before Seth Rollins delivers a chop, then looks for the Pedigree but Austin Theory rolls out of the ring. Rollins trips Theory, then delivers a dropkick through the ropes and delivers a chop. He sends Theory into the barricade gut first, then hits a knee off the announce desk. He tosses Theory back into the ring, then delivers a shoulder to his midsection. Rollins & Theory spill to the outside before Theory sends him face first into the announce desk and shoulder first into the ring steps that takes us to a break.

After the break Theory delivers a splash in the corner. He hits a fallaway slam, then goes for a pin but Rollins kicks out. Theory & Rollins exchange forearms before Rollins gets the upper hand and delivers a kick and a knee. He clotheslines Theory out of the ring, then hits a pair of suicide dives. He looks for a 3rd one, but Theory blocks it and delivers a back elbow. Rollins delivers a Falcon Arrow, then goes for a pin but Theory kicks out. Rollins looks for a stomp, but Theory blocks it. Rollins delivers a superkick, then goes for a pin but Theory kicks out. Rollins sets up for the Pedigree, but Theory rolls him out. Rollins reverses the pin and the two go back & forth before Theory manages to hit a modified backbreaker. He goes for a pin, but Rollins kicks out.

Winner: United States Champion Seth Rollins

We go to the parking lot and see a black SUV pull up to the arena & its the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns getting out of it.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns tells Dallas to acknowledge him before telling the WWE Universe that he has Sami Zayn & Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso working on becoming ucey. He says that for over 2 years, he’s smashed every opponent in his path. He says he’s had time to think and has come to the realization that he’s the greatest of all time. He says that he refuses to hype up a match with an outsider like Logan Paul. He hands the microphone over to Heyman, who introduces himself and hypes up Reigns. He rags on Paul’s previous wrist injury and his training, then continues on to say that Reigns will smash him.

The Miz’s music hits and he heads to the ring. He then acknowledges Reigns and says he is there to help him. He says no one in the industry knows Paul better than him, but the one thing he couldn’t teach him was his right hand. He says his right hand is a real one and says he’s been having to deal with a deranged stalker. He says that they can help out one another.

Reigns asks if he’s trying to cut a deal and says that doesn’t sound too bad. He then asks Miz why everyone keeps talking about Paul about knocking him out before hitting Miz with a Superman Punch. He says everyone should be talking about him knocking Paul out, leaving him with no choice but to acknowledge him.

Damian Priest vs. Karl Anderson

Winner:

Still to come:

Trick Or Street Fight

Matt Riddle vs. Otis

Winner:

Women’s Tag Team Title Match

Damage CTRL (c) vs. Alexa Bliss & Asuka

Winners & Women’s Tag Team Champions:

The Miz vs. Mustafa Ali

Winner:

