WWE RAW Results – September 12, 2022

Kicking off this week’s Raw with Seth Rollins makes his way to the ring.

Rollins grabs a mic and welcomes fans to Monday Night Rollins. He asks the crowd if they believe in karma before saying he was sceptical about it until he beat Matt Riddle at Clash At The Castle in front of 60,000 fans. Rollins addresses Riddle’s request for a rematch and says he isn’t interested in it. Rollins says he’s been pondering what’s next for him over the past week and says it has been far too long since he’s held championship gold.

Matt Riddle’s music hits and he heads to the ring to a massive pop. Riddle charges at Rollins and they go at it. Riddle delivers a series of kicks before tossing him out of the ring. Rollins sends Riddle’s head into the announce desk before retreating. Riddle chases him and they head into the crowd. Rollins manages to escape before heading to the back. Riddle goes to chase him but Judgment Day’s music hits before he can pursue him.

Judgement Day’s Finn Balor & Damian Priest slowly walk to the ring. Balor says they aren’t there to fight as Priest tells him to take it easy. Priest says they’re there to offer him a spot in their group. He says they have history before Balor says that Riddle has watched Dominik Mysterio step out of his father’s shadow. Balor says that they can help Riddle with his problems. Riddle declines their offer before Balor says that you either stand with Judgment Day or are in their way. Riddle knocks Priest & Balor to the outside as he stands tall.

Matt Riddle vs. Finn Balor

We come back from the commercial break Matt Riddle delivers a kick followed by a senton. He goes for a pin but Balor kicks out. Balor targets Riddle’s leg before sending him to the mat. He stomps on Riddle’s neck, then hits a back elbow. Balor delivers a neckbreaker then goes for a pin but Riddle kicks out.

Riddle manages to send Balor to the outside, then goes for a kick off the apron but Priest inserts himself between the two men. Balor then looks for a stomp, but Riddle moves out of the way. Riddle hits several kicks before Balor delivers a swinging neckbreaker on the apron that send us to a break.

We are back from the break Balor knocks Riddle to the mat. Riddle fires back with a Fisherman’s Suplex, followed by a few chops. He delivers a kick before hitting a couple of forearms and a suplex. Balor rolls to the outside as Riddle follows and delivers a running kick on the apron he goes flying before tossing Balor back in the ring.

Riddle delivers a Ripcord Knee then ascends to the top but Priest causes a distraction. Balor rolls him up, but Riddle kicks out. Balor hits a swinging neck breaker as Rey Mysterio comes out of nowhere and levels Damian Priest. Riddle hits the Bro 2 Sleep, followed by a German Suplex. He goes for a pin, but Balor kicks out. Riddle looks for the Floating Bro but Balor gets the knees up. He delivers a dropkick but Riddle fires back with a DDT off the ropes. Seth Rollins runs down to the ring allowing Balor to take advantage and hit the Coup De Grace for the win.

Winner: Finn Balor

After the match Rollins delivers a Curb Stomp to Riddle before telling him it’s over and he should move on.

We go backstage to the interview area where Sarah Schreiber is with Damage Control. Bayley says Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky should’ve won the Women’s Tag Team Titles before Kai says they will make up for the mistakes of the past. Sky says that they own the women’s division.

We head backstage to Dominik Mysterio. He says he’s only been known as Rey Mysterio’s son, but at Clash At The Castle, he became his own person and it felt good. He says that Edge got what he deserved and he will finish what he started. He addresses Rey and says that he knows he’s disappointed, but it’s too bad. He says Rey should’ve gotten to know him and asked him what he wanted from his career. We see Rhea Ripley whisper something in his ear before continuing on to say that he’s tired of living under his father’s shadow. He says he isn’t his baby boy anymore but he’s now a man.

We then head to a video package of Johnny Gargano’s return to WWE.

We go backstage to Mr Money In The Bank Austin Theory who says that he knows who Johnny Gargano’s 1st opponent will be, he says that it’s not him because his hands are full but his close friend Chad Gable. Gable says that after tonight everyone will know him as Johnny Shoosh.

Women Tag’s Team Title Match

Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah (c) vs. Damage Control

Raquel Rodriguez & Dakota Kai begins the match, Rodriguez delivers a delayed vertical suplex to Kai. Aliyah tags in and whips Kai into the corner. She delivers a splash and tags Rodriguez back in. Rodriguez follows suit and goes for a cover but Kai kicks out once again. Rodriguez delivers a lariat followed by an elbow. Kai rolls to the outside before Rodriguez tosses Aliyah onto Kai that sends us to a commercial break.

After the break Rodriguez delivers a shoulder block to Iyo Sky. Aliyah tags in and delivers a forearm to Sky. Aliyah sends Sky to the mat before raining down right hands. She hits an arm drag before SKY tags Kai in. Kai whips Aliyah into the corner, then goes for a cover but Aliyah kicks out. Sky tags back in and delivers several kicks to Aliyah. She delivers a double knee before Kai tags back in. Kai locks her in a chinlock before Sky tags back in. Sky locks in a shoulder submission, but Aliyah escapes. Sky plants Aliyah on the mat before Kai tags in. Damage Control look for a double vertical suplex but Aliyah counters into a double neckbreaker. She manages to make the hot tag to Rodriguez.

Rodriguez tags Kai down with a couple of lariats. She hits a twisting splash before Aliyah tags herself back in. Rodriguez sends Aliyah onto Kai before Sky levels her. Aliyah rolls up Kai, but Kai kicks out. Aliyah hits a jawbreaker and sends Kai face first into the mat. She goes for a pin, but Bayley puts Kai’s foot onto the rope to break it up. Aliyah delivers a baseball kick to Bayley before Sky takes her out. Kai delivers the Kai ropractor for the win.

Winners & New Women’s Tag Team Champions: Damage Control (NEW CHAMPIONS!!!!)

We go backstage to Dominik Mysterio preparing for his match with Edge later on tonight. Rey walks up to him and says he didn’t know he was holding all that inside. He says that he would change everything if he could and they can still fix things. Dominik completely ignores Rey and pretends he isn’t there as Rey tells him not to fight Edge. Rey warns him that Edge won’t hold back and if he goes through with the match, things will never go back to the way they were. Rhea Ripley walks in and says that Dominik is a man now that doesn’t need his father.

Johnny Gargano vs. Chad Gable

Match starts off with Johnny Gargano & Chad Gable locking up. Gargano trips Gable before Gable locks in an arm submission. Gargano escapes and locks in a chinlock. Gable gets to his feet before Gargano hits a hurricanrana and an arm drag. He hits a dropkick then rolls up Gable. Gable kicks out and sends Gargano to the mat with a right hand. Gable delivers a chop, but Gargano fires back with a kick to Gable’s face. Gable rolls to the outside and Gargano delivers a kick through the ropes. Gargano hits a cannonball off the apron that takes us to a break.

We come back from the commercial break Gable sends Gargano to the mat. Gargano delivers a few forearms to Gable, followed by a diving crossbody. He hits a step up enziguri followed by a spear then he goes for a pin, but Gable kicks out. Gable locks in the ankle lock but Gargano grabs the ropes. Gable delivers a forearm to Gargano, followed by a suplex. He goes for a cover but Gable kicks out. Gable looks for a diving headbutt but Gargano counters it into a GargaNo Escape. Gable manages to reverse it into the ankle lock, but Gargano escapes. Gargano sends Gable out of the ring and delivers a taupe suicida through the middle rope then he hits One Final Beat to get the victory.

Winner: Johnny Gargano (Recommend)

After the match Otis looks to attack Gargano. Gargano retreats, but before he can make it to the back, Theory attacks him from behind with his Money In The Bank briefcase before taking a selfie with him.

Back from the break, Theory is in the ring. He taunts Gargano before saying someone had to show him how things work on Raw. He says Johnny Wrestling is an overrated bottom feeding fish at the bottom of the food chain.

Kevin Owens’ music hits and he heads to the ring. Theory tells Owens to shut up before he can even talk because he is sick of everyone ruining his moments. Owens says that everyone heard him say all of that last week and says that while he said Theory was the handpicked future of the company, that’s not how things work anymore. Theory says no one can ever look like him. Owens calls him a delusional jackass before saying that everything he’s accomplished was handed to him. Owens says he can’t blame him, but says they are complete opposites and he is proud of that. He says that hundreds of guys like him have fizzled out, but you can count the men like him on one hand because they are one in a million. He says that this place needs people like him because they are the heart and soul of this business. He says people like Theory are the appendix of the business and says he has been watching him, but he doesn’t have what he takes. Owens says that he needs to leave his ego at the door and needs to unleash his passion to prove him wrong and become the future.

Theory looks down before showing off his muscles. He tells Owens he will never be like him before Owens says that talking sense into him didn’t work. He then slaps him in the face before firing down right hands. Theory fights back and both men begin brawling. Referees try to break it up, but Owens kicks Theory before more officials come down both men keep going at it. Owens looks for the Stunner but Theory rolls out of the ring.

Raw Women’s Title Match

Bianca BelAir (c) vs. Sonya Deville

Winner:

Omos vs. TBD

Winner:

Dominik Mysterio vs. Edge

Winner:

