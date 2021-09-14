WWE RAW Results – September 13, 2021

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network as Jimmy Smith welcomes us to the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. They hype tonight’s main event for the WWE Title.

– We go right to the ring and out comes SmackDown Superstar Big E to a big pop. He rushes the ring with the Money In the Bank briefcase as fans cheer him on and Mike Rome does the introduction. Big E goes out and stands on the announce table to play to the crowd. He’s interrupted by the RAW Tag Team Champions – Randy Orton and Riddle. They’re also introduced as Riddle rides his scooter to the ring. Before they can make it into the ring, the music interrupts and out comes WWE Champion Bobby Lashley with MVP.

Lashley enters the ring and stares Orton down, raising the title in the air. Big E stands in between them but to the side. He takes the mic and reminds them of his plans to cash in tonight. Fans pop. Riddle says it’s good to have Big E back on RAW, but please don’t cash in on Randy because that’s my bro. MVP tells Riddle to shut his dumbass up. MVP says Big E won’t be cashing in on Randy because Randy isn’t winning the WWE Title tonight. MVP says Big E chose the wrong night to show up on RAW. MVP goes on about how he usually joins everyone else in laughing at Big E’s stupid dancing around, but tonight he and Lashley are not in the mood to laugh because somehow Orton and Riddle politicked their way into changing the WWE Title match from Extreme Rules to tonight, when they were supposed to challenge for the RAW Tag Team Titles. Orton says it’s been 14 long years since they battled in this ring so he thought why wait until Extreme Rules? Orton says maybe he was looking for a way to throw Lashley off his game by getting the match changed. Orton brags about having strings pulled to get the change. Fans chant “Randy!” now.

MVP takes shots at The New Day and says maybe Big E came to RAW because he’s scared to cash in on WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns or maybe scared of Brock Lesnar. Lashley says he’s not scared of Lesnar. MVP goes on and Orton interrupts, saying MVP is wasting his breath on MVP because the fight is right here and he’s proved it takes just one RKO to bring Lashley to his knees and that’s what he will do to become the new WWE Champion. Big E gets a pop for saying he will cash in on Orton. Lashley says Orton made the biggest mistake of his life challenging for his title. Lashley has strong threats for both Orton and Big E.

Big E taunts Lashley by putting the briefcase in his face. Lashley slaps it away. Orton ends up dropping Lashley with the RKO for a huge pop. Orton runs around the ring as fans go wild. Orton taunts Lashley and exits the ring as his music hits. Big E watches from the corner, focused, as MVP tends to Lashley. Orton looks on from the ramp.

– We see RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair backstage getting ready. She will face Shayna Baszler in a Championship Contender’s match. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see how Shayna Baszler caused Nia Jax to lose a title match against RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair last week. Flair is backstage with Sarah Schreiber now, asking about Baszler’s confidence that she can beat her. Flair says Baszler and Jax are both great competitors but Baszler won’t get to her level if she continues to be dragged down by dead weight. She goes on about teaching a lesson to Baszler as she did with Jax last week, and declares she is the very best to do this, and the ring is her throne and she will be champion forever. Flair walks off.

Championship Contender’s Match: RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Shayna Baszler

We go back to the ring and out first comes RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair for this non-title match. Flair poses on the entrance way as the pyro goes off. The announcers hype Flair’s title defense against Alexa Bliss at WWE Extreme Rules. Out next comes Shayna Baszler. We see footage from earlier today where Nia Jax confronted Baszler backstage, calling her a traitor. They argued over what happened last week, and Baszler says she did what Jax has done to her. She knows Jax cannot beat Flair, but she can beat… Jax just wants to just get on the same page. Baszler walked away.

The bell rings and they lock up. Flair with a shot to the gut. Baszler whips her into the corner and she goes to the apron. Baszler drops her on the apron and goes for a baseball slide but Flair avoids it. Baszler goes to the floor. Flair launches herself over the top rope, taking Baszler down on the floor. Flair stands tall at ringside as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Flair is dominating Baszler in the corner. Baszler shakes the ropes to interrupt, then kicks Flair down for a 2 count. Flair ends up rolling Baszler for a 2 count but Baszler comes right back up with the Kirifuda Clutch applied. Flair fights out and drops Baszler on her head. It takes Baszler a minute to capitalize but she drops Flair with another stiff German suplex but Flair stays in it. Baszler with kicks while Flair is on her knees now but Flair wants more.

Flair gets back up and they brawl. Flair with a clothesline. Flair with big chops to the chest now. Flair’s boot misses but she drops Baszler with an elbow for a close 2 count. Baszler counters a move and Flair runs into a boot. Flair fights back from the corner with a backbreaker, then sends Baszler face-first into the middle turnbuckle. Baszler is on the floor now. Flair goes to the top and delivers the big moonsault as fans cheer her on. Flair stands tall at ringside as the crowd pops.

Jax comes walking down to the ringside area now, smiling at Flair. Baszler takes advantage of the distraction and sends Flair into the steel ring steps. Flair goes down and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and they’re going at it in the ring. Baszler gets the upperhand and drops Flair on her head as Jax looks on from ringside. Flair counters Baszler with a chop block to the knee. Flair applies a knee hook to Baszler from the apron using the middle rope, taunting Jax. Flair comes back in but Baszler goes to work on her knee.

Baszler with a jumping knee to the jaw in the corner, dazing Flair. Jax gets on the apron and distracts Baszler, allowing Flair to explode out of the corner with a big boot to Baszler. Flair covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Charlotte Flair

– After the match, Flair stands tall and immediately begins to taunt Jax, who looks on worried from ringside. Flair raises her title as the music hits. We go to replays. Flair stands in the ring now but the music interrupts and out comes Alexa Bliss with Lilly. Bliss sides a gift into the ring, and enters, then puts Lilly on the top turnbuckle. Bliss picks the gift box up and takes the mic as the crowd cheers her on. Bliss knows Flair is busy being queen and all, but she and Lilly wanted to bring a gift to say thank you for accepting the title match at Extreme Rules. Flair says that’s cute but they probably don’t know her taste as she doesn’t collect dolls, she collects championships. Flair says a time comes in every girl’s life where she needs to leave her dolls at home. Bliss tells Flair to have some fun and let her hair down for once. Bliss holds the gift out and tells Flair to take it. Flair says no and fans boo her. Bliss says yes. Flair says no. The crowd chants “yes!” now. Flair finally takes it and admits she does love gifts. Flair takes a peak and she’s not happy. She pulls out a Lilly doll, with blonde hair, and a replica around her waist. Bliss says this is Charlie, and it looks just like Flair. Fans chant “Charlie!” now.

Bliss says they wanted to give Flair something to play with after Bliss takes her title at Extreme Rules. Bliss heard what Flair says earlier about not needing anyone, but she says everyone deserves a friend, even a narcissistic self-absorbed bitch like you. Bliss laughs and fans pop. Flair goes on and says Bliss is crazy if she thinks she wants this doll. Flair says she will have Mattel send her a Flair action figure when she gets locked up in the padded room after Extreme Rules. Flair says in the meantime, she’s going to adult Bliss into Extreme Rules. She tosses Charlie and knocks Lilly off the ring post. Bliss is seething now. She attacks and they go at it. Flair gets sent out but she runs back in. Bliss counters with a Destroyer. The fight ends with Bliss raising the RAW Women’s Title belt in the air while clutching Lilly as Flair looks on from ringside.

– We get a video package on Randy Orton. Still to come, Orton challenges for the WWE Title.

Drew McIntyre and The Viking Raiders vs. Jinder Mahal, Veer and Shanky

We go back to the ring and out comes Drew McIntyre with his sword, Angela. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Drew is waiting in the ring as he’s attacked from behind by Jinder Mahal, Veer and Shanky. The music interrupts and out comes The Viking Raiders to make the save – Erik and Ivar. Team Jinder retreats to the floor, taunting Drew and The Vikings. The bell rings as Erik starts off with Veer.

They go at it back & forth to start. Erik misses a clothesline and gets hit with a big flying clothesline. Jinder tags in to take over, leveling Erik with a big clothesline. Jinder knocks Drew off the apron and goes back to work on Erik. Veer comes back in but misses a right hand, then an elbow drop as Erik keeps rolling out of the way. Ivar and Drew rally for Erik while he’s down. Drew tags in and cleans house for a big pop.

Drew and Jinder go at it now. Drew rocks Jinder with a forearm and comes off the top but has to roll through. Drew with a Spinebuster to Jinder in the middle of the ring, not seeing Shanky tag in. Shanky unloads on Drew but Drew manages a Michinoku Driver out of nowhere for a big pop. Drew waits for Shanky now. He delivers a Claymore Kick while The Viking Raiders keep Jinder and Veer down at ringside. Drew covers for the pin to win.

Winners: Drew McIntyre and The Viking Raiders

– After the match, Drew stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Drew and The Viking Raiders pose in the corner now.

– Big E is backstage when Kofi Kingston appears, then Xavier Woods. The New Day has reunited. Woods says Big E is cashing in tonight and he deserves it. Big E mentions he’s doing it in Kofi’s hometown of Boston and Kofi hypes him up. Big E says Kofi has already done this, so does he have any advice? Kofi goes on about how Big E has everything it takes to be champion and doesn’t need Kofi’s advice. They all dance together for old time’s sake, to loosen Big E up for the big title win.

Open Challenge for the WWE United States Title: Jeff Hardy vs. Damian Priest

We go back to the ring and out first comes WWE United States Champion Damian Priest. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and WWE 24/7 Champion Reggie is trapped backstage by R-Truth and a group of Superstars, including Drake Maverick, Cedric Alexander, Akira Tozawa, and others. He manages to get away from them once again. Truth says Drake’s plan didn’t work out. Drake says the problem was not in the plan, but in the execution. He walks off and Truth argues more with Tozawa. Priest is in the ring now. We get a pre-recorded video where he says he’s proud to defend his title against someone he’s looked up to tonight. The announcers hype Sheamus vs. Priest for the title at WWE Extreme Rules. Out next comes Jeff Hardy to a big pop.

We get formal ring introductions from Rome in the middle of the ring. The bell hits but out comes Sheamus. He joins the announcers for commentary. Priest and Hardy go at it to start. Priest drops Hardy with a stiff shot. They go at it again and Priest avoids a Twist of Fate, Hardy avoids the Bell Clap. They show each other up as fans do dueling chants now.

Priest nails a flying elbow in the middle of the ring. Hardy takes Priest down and hits some of his signature offense for a pop. Priest catches a kick but Hardy kicks him out of the ring. Hardy jumps over a shot on the apron, then kicks Priest in the face. Hardy leaps from the apron and takes Priest back down for a pop. Hardy brings it back into the ring but Priest sends him to the apron. Priest kicks Hardy from the apron to the floor. Priest with a big flip from the ring over the top rope, taking Hardy down on the floor. Priest gets up and Sheamus starts arguing with him as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Priest has Hardy up top. Priest delivers a big super back suplex but it’s apparently countered in mid-air. Priest kicks out at 2. They trade shots from their knees now. Hardy gets the upperhand and delivers the knee drop for a close 2 count as Sheamus looks on. Hardy with more offense and another close pin attempt. Priest runs into boots in the corner. Hardy comes off the second rope with a big splash but Priest still kicks out at 2.

More back and forth now. Priest catches Hardy with a big spin kick for another close call. Priest climbs to the top but Hardy unloads with strikes. Hardy climbs up but Priest ends up knocking him down. Priest launches himself in and takes Hardy back down for a 2 count. They tangle again and Priest hits The Reckoning, which may have been botched a bit, for the pin to retain.

Winner: Damian Priest

– After the match, Sheamus rushes the ring and takes Priest out as fans boo him. Sheamus then knocks Hardy out of the ring with a Brogue Kick as the boos continues. Sheamus readies for a Brogue to Priest but Priest hits him with a big kick, sending him out of the ring. Priest stands tall as his music hits while Sheamus seethes at ringside. Sheamus yells from the ramp while Priest raises the title at ringside, then checks on Hardy.

– Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley are backstage. Nikki thinks they need their own special celebration. Ripley says now is not a good time as she is focused on tonight’s match and they need to focus on the titles. Natalya and Tamina Snuka walk up and say you freaks are never going to have the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. They all have some words before a brawl breaks out.. Sonya Deville screams and gets in between them. She says there will be a match before Natalya vs. Ripley to straighten this all out. It will be Snuka vs. Nikki. They all agree and Nikki stands there in her ridiculous super hero outfit, fist in the air, seething. She then storms off.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Tamina Snuka vs. Nikki A.S.H.

We go back to the ring and out comes Nikki A.S.H. The announcers plug Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Riddle is annoying Randy Orton backstage while he tries to focus for the main event. Big E walks in and wishes Orton good luck, then raises the briefcase and says he will be watching closely. We go back to the ring and Rhea Ripley is waiting with Nikki. Out next are the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions – Tamina Snuka with Natalya.

The bell rings and Tamina dominates early on. Nikki fights back in the middle of the ring but Tamina levels her with a huge clothesline. Tamina keeps control until Nikki unloads with strikes again. Tamina drops her with ease with a huge open hand strike.

Nikki fights back with kicks but Tamina sends her into the corner. Tamina runs into boots. Nikki with a running corner splash. Tamina gets caught with a head scissors takedown. Nikki mounts Tamina in the corner as Ripley gets the crowd hyped up. Nikki with lefts and rights in the corner. Tamina knocks Nikki away with just one hand. Nikki ends up on the top turnbuckle but she’s hurting. Tamina approaches but Nikki nails a tornado DDT for the pin to win.

Winner: Nikki A.S.H.

– After the bell, everyone is shocked at the pin. Tamina takes Nikki to the floor but Ripley makes the save, and also gets dropped as Natalya comes over. Tamina scoops Nikki and launches her into the barrier. The champs pose as we go back to commercial.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya vs. Rhea Ripley

Back from the break and Rhea Ripley is in control of WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya. Tamina Snuka cheers Natalya on from ringside but Graves says Nikki A.S.H. is being tended to by medics backstage.

Ripley keeps Natalya grounded but she kicks out. Ripley with a headlock on the mat now. Natalya turns it around. They tangle and show each other up. Natalya calls Ripley a bitch. More back and forth now as Natalya shows her mean streak. Ripley overpowers and lifts Natalya but Natalya turns it into a hurricanrana takedown. Natalya with strikes in the corner now. Natalya drops Ripley and shows off, dancing around above her.

Ripley catches Natalya for a backbreaker but it’s’ blocked. Ripley counters that and delivers a big boot, then knocks Natalya to the floor. Ripley runs around the ring and Natalya moves but Ripley dropkicks Tamina into the barrier. Natalya takes Ripley down and she hits the steel steps. Natalya poses to boos at ringside as the referee counts. Natalya brings it back in and goes for the Sharpshooter but Ripley kicks her to the mat.

Natalya takes Ripley to the opposite side of the ring and nails a snap suplex on the floor. We go back to commercial with Natalya in control.

Back from the break and Ripley mounts offense with several clotheslines. She rocks Natalya and gets back into it as fans rally for her. Natalya shoves Ripley away but Ripley kicks her in the gut. Natalya counters and hits the slingshot slam from the top rope, then hits the running dropkick for a 2 count. Natalya can’t believe it. More back and forth and counters between the two. Ripley with a Northern Lights suplex for 2. Ripley steps on Natalya’s back and stomps her. Ripley with the Prism Trap submission in the middle of the ring. Natalya tries to get free but Ripley drops down on her for 2.

Ripley fights off the Sharpshooter and rolls Natalya for 2. Ripley tries for the Riptide but Tamina gets on the apron to distract the referee. Nikki comes back and trips Natalya from behind. Ripley dropkicks Tamina from the apron to the floor. Nikki ends up putting Ripley’s feet on the bottom rope to stop a pin after Natalya drops Ripley. Natalya seethes. This leads to Ripley taking advantage and applying the Prism Trap submission for the win.

Winner: Rhea Ripley

– After the match, Ripley stands tall as Nikki joins her. We go to replays. Natalya and Tamina raise the titles in the air as Nikki and Ripley look on from the ring.

– We get a replay from tonight’s opening segment. Still to come, Randy Orton challenges for the WWE Title.

Mansoor, Mustafa Ali, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. AJ Styles, Omos, MACE and T-BAR

We go back to the ring and out first comes Mansoor and Mustafa Ali. Their partners are out next – The New Day’s Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see what’s happened to Charlotte Flair tonight. Schreiber stops Flair for comments now but Flair stops her. Flair sees a Charlie doll sitting nearby. Flair goes on about how she will destroy Alexa Bliss and Lilly at Extreme Rules, and will send Charlie right where it belongs – the trash. Flair walks over and tosses Charlie in the can. We go back to the ring and out comes MACE and T-BAR next. AJ Styles and Omos are out next for their team. This match is sponsored by Kit-Kat. AJ and Mansoor go at it to start. Mansoor shocks AJ with two takedowns, then a dropkick.

Mansoor takes AJ to the corner with shoulder thrusts. Kofi tags in and takes over with stomps. Woods tags in and unloads with stomps now. Mansoor tags back in and also stomps away. Kofi and Woods keep the quick tags and stomps going on AJ in the corner. Ali finally tags himself in, angry at no one bringing him in. AJ drops Ali and gets an opening, tagging in T-BAR. T-BAR ends up leveling Ali with a huge kick. MACE tags in and they drop The New Day off the apron, then toss Ali into the ring. MACE and T-BAR destroy Mansoor and Ali at ringside now, then stand over them with AJ and Omos, talking trash and taunting as the referee counts.

MACE brings Ali back in for a close 2 count on Ali. MACE with another big power move for a 2 count. MACE tosses Ali over the top rope to the floor. MACE poses as the referee counts on Ali. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and T-BAR has Mansoor grounded in the middle of the ring. Mansoor with a jawbreaker to get an opening. T-BAR grabs a kick but Mansoor nails an enziguri. AJ tags in and stops the tag. Mansoor misses an enziguri to AJ but comes back with another to stun him. Woods tags in and goes at it with AJ. Kofi tags in and leaps off the top with a missile dropkick but AJ kicks out at 2. Kofi and AJ tangle now. Kofi with a big kick. Kofi with a crossbody to the lower back. T-BAR sends Woods to the apron but Woods hits a tornado DDT. Kofi sends MACE to the floor. Kofi grabs AJ and nails a jumping knee. Mansoor and Ali nail suicide dives to T-BAR and MACE on opposite sides of the ring.

AJ counters Trouble In Paradise. Ali makes the save. T-BAR, MACE, Mansoor and Woods all trade offense. AJ with a pele kick to Woods to send him to the floor. Kofi rolls AJ for a close 2 count. Ali tags in and AJ runs into a back elbow. Omos tags himself in and he stares Ali down in the middle of the ring to a big pop. Omos stalks Ali and launches him into the corner, then runs right over him with ease. Omos yells out for a pop. Mansoor jumps on Omos’ back to save Ali. The New Day also grabs Omos’ legs. Omos fights all 4 off, sending The New Day and Mansoor to the floor. Omos then grabs Ali for the big chokebomb in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winners: Omos, AJ Styles, MACE and T-BAR

– After the match, the heels stand tall in the middle of the ring as the music hits. We go to replays.

– We get a Pizza Hut-sponsored video package looking at Bobby Lashley dominance. Kevin Patrick approaches MVP and Lashley backstage, asking if Big E’s presence is a distraction. MVP says absolutely not, and Big E being here is more of an annoyance, not a distraction. MVP goes on about how Lashley is focused on hurting Randy Orton and retaining his title. He says if Big E decides to cash in, it’ll be the worst career choice he’s ever made.Big E interrupts with loud boos. He says he’s just playing but he’s not playing when he says he fully intends on cashing in his briefcase. Big E walks off yelling about how he can’t wait.

Doudrop vs. Eva Marie

We go back to the ring and out comes Doudrop. We see what happened two weeks ago when Doudrop got the best of Eva and embarrassed her without the match actually happening. We also see last week’s promo where she challenged Eva to a rematch this week and said it will be unforgettable. Doudrop dances around in the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Eva Marie as Doudrop looks on. Eva hits the corners to play to the crowd but she’s ready to go. The bell rings and Eva ducks an attack. Eva rocks Doudrop with forearms now. Eva with a side headlock. Eva runs into Doudrop and goes down. Doudrop lands hard as Eva rolls out of the way. Eva with a 2 count.

Eva with a 2 count now. She tries to move Doudrop but can’t. Doudrop runs into the turnbuckles as Eva moves again. Eva keeps up the attack now. Doudrop with a headbutt. Doudrop makes for a comeback now. Doudrop with a big running splash in the corner. Eva slides free and rakes the eyes. They tangle some more but Doudrop takes the knee out. Doudrop goes on and hits the back senton, then the crossbody on the mat for the pin to win.

Winner: Doudrop

– After the match, Doudrop stands tall as fans cheer her on.

– We get a pre-recorded backstage promo from Karrion Kross, who is wearing a suit. Kross speaks and says he’s not telling us something we don’t already know. Deep down most of us don’t know who we really are, but do have an idea of who we want to be. Kross says no one finds their true nature until they’re suffering or inflicting the suffering, but now the suffering he has generated is insatiable. We see more flashes of his recent matches. Does Kross enjoy every second of his opponent’s agony? Kross goes on about how we don’t know his motives, his desires, or his ultimate plan. What if he doesn’t know the answers, what if this all he knows? There is one certainty – he will hurt every single person in this place until no one is left and he gets all he wants. Kross is not here to get lost in the shuffle, step by step every week he is going to pulverize everyone around him, like clockwork, until everyone learns to fall and pray.

WWE Title Match: RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event as RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton makes his way out. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and announced for next Monday’s RAW is Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler. Orton waits in the ring now as Riddle cheers him on from ringside. The music hits and out next comes WWE Champion Bobby Lashley with MVP. Lashley and Orton stare each other down as the champ enters the ring and poses in the corner while more pyro goes off. We get formal ring introductions from Mike Rome.

The bell rings and they end up on the floor going at it early on. They bring it back in the ring and Orton takes control. Lashley takes Orton to the corner with shoulder thrusts. Lashley charges but Orton side-steps and Lashley hits the ring post. Orton goes for the second rope draping DDT but Lashley counters and dumps Orton over the top rope to the floor. Orton clutches his left leg and gets up limping away. Lashley follows and swings but Orton ducks, then slams him onto the barrier. Orton charges and clotheslines Lashley over the barrier into the timekeeper’s area. Fans chant “Randy!” as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Orton has Lashley up on the top turnbuckle but Lashley fights back. Orton’s leg is still hurting. Orton climbs up for a superplex as MVP yells from the floor. Orton hits the superplex but he’s slow to make the pin. Lashley kicks out at 2. Lashley gets up limping at ringside. Orton follows as the referee counts.

Lashley scoops Orton and runs him into the ring post. Lashley is hyped up at ringside now. Riddle checks on Orton as Lashley returns to the ring. Lashley grabs Orton from the apron and works him over, then charges and knocks Orton from the apron to the edge of the barrier. Riddle comes over to check on Orton but Lashley yells at him. Lashley brings Orton back in and stalks him. Lashley with a big running thrust into the corner as Orton turns around. Lashley with a neckbreaker in the middle of the ring for another close 2 count. Lashley grounds Orton now as fans try to rally for Orton.

Orton fights to his feet, elbowing Lashley to get free. Lashley catches Orton with a hold but they keep trading offense. Orton counters again and delivers clotheslines. Orton mounts Lashley in the corner with right hands as fans and Riddle count along. Lashley pushes him away and charges but Orton catches him in a powerslam for a close 2 count. Lashley rolls to the apron for a breather. Orton nails the second rope draping DDT for a big pop. A concerned MVP looks on and barks orders from ringside. Orton taunts MVP and calls for the RKO as fans go wild.

Lashley blocks the RKO and levels him with a big Spear. Orton kicks out at 2. Lashley seethes as he can’t believe it. Lashley goes for The Hurt Lock now but Orton prevents it from being locked in. Orton rocks Lashley with a back elbow and then drops him with the RKO. MVP helps Lashley get to the bottom rope to prevent the pin. Riddle yells at MVP at ringside. MVP threatens to swing his cane. Orton comes to the floor and grabs MVP from behind, dropping him on the floor with the RKO for a big pop.

Orton is slow to roll back in the ring. He comes back in but Lashley immediately nails a big Spear for the pin to retain.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

– After the match, Lashley stands tall as the music hits. Riddle checks on Orton but Lashley grabs him and tosses him to the floor. Lashley follows, scoops Riddle and runs him into the ring post. Riddle is laid out at ringside now. Lashley grabs Orton and slams him through the announce table with a big Spinebuster. Orton is laid out in the debris. Lashley may have hurt his knee putting Orton through the table. He limps around and into the ring after a referee checks on him. Lashley enters the ring as Big E runs down with his Money In the Bank briefcase to a huge pop. The referee takes the briefcase and makes the announcement to Rome.

WWE Title Match: Big E vs. Bobby Lashley

The referee backs Big E off as he tries to restore order before the bell. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley sits down in the corner and is pleading, pointing to his hurt knee. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Big E is yelling at Lashley to fight. Apparently Lashley refuses to defend due to his knee. Big E slaps Lashley and here we go. Lashley goes to work on Big E, unloading and taking it to the corner.

Fans chant loudly for Big E. Big E comes back and takes out Lashley’s knee. Lashley blocks the Big Ending and delivers a Spear for a close 2 count. Fans continue chanting for Big E. They trade counters again and Big E hits the Big Ending in the middle of the ring for the pin to win the title.

Winner and New WWE Champion: Big E

– After the match, the crowd goes wild as Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods join Big E in the ring. He raises the WWE Title in the air as pyro explodes around the arena. We see Lashley limping up the ramp. Big E hits the turnbuckles to pose, raising the title in the air as fans go wild. RAW goes off the air with Big E celebrating with the title.