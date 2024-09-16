The road to WWE Bad Blood 2024 continues tonight in “The Beaver State.”

WWE Monday Night Raw returns tonight, September 16, 2024, from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon at 8/7c on the USA Network.

On tap for tonight’s show is CM Punk’s return, Judgment Day (c) vs. New Day for the World Tag Titles, Braun Strowman vs. Bronson Reed, Dominik Mysterio vs. Damian Priest, Natalya vs. Zoey Stark, as well as Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne.

Featured below are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, September 16, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the USA Network from 8-11pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS – SEPTEMBER 16, 2024

Joe Tessitore welcomes us to the show as we see arrival shots of Superstars getting to the arena. CM Punk’s arrival shot follows him all the way to the ring, where he gets on the mic to kick off this week’s show.