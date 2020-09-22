LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE RAW Results – September 21, 2020

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with the normal video package. We’re already seeing signs of RETRIBUTION.

– We’re live from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida as RETRIBUTION invades the ringside area. Tom Phillips mentions that the masked group now has contracts from WWE officials. Tom is joined by Byron Saxton and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler as RETRIBUTION runs wild and 5 members hit the ring.

Mia Yim takes the mic and it’s clearly her now. She says WWE management thinks they’re safe because they gave RETRIBUTION contracts now. She goes on about how money won’t change anything and they’re done being stepped on to get some imaginary brass ring. Dominik Dijakovic speaks now and goes on about how they’re going to train the lifeblood of WWE. Dijakovic has some face paint over the top of his head. They’re all wearing masks. Mercedes Martinez and Dio Maddin are the others who are clear. RETRIBUTION will make you pay for your sins, Dijakovic says. The other man is harder to make out as his mask covers more of his face. The music suddenly interrupts and out comes The Hurt Business to the stage – MVP, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander and WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley.

The Hurt Business marches to the ring but RETRIBUTION retreats to the floor in front of the announcers. MVP says RETRIBUTION has no heart when the realness shows up. MVP figured once these hoes got their contracts they’d stop running their mouths. He offers them the opportunity to get on the business end of some hurt tonight. Lashley threatens to beat them down and look good while doing it. More masked members of RETRIBUTION suddenly surrounds the ring. The Hurt Business is outnumbered as the apron fills up now. The masked men and women attack but The Hurt Business fights them off. Dijakovic and Maddin end up putting Lashley down in the middle of the ring with a double chokeslam as the chaos continues. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what just happened with RETRIBUTION and The Hurt Business. Lawler, Tom and Byron confirm that the main 5 members of the group have WWE contracts.

– We see Rey Mysterio and his wife backstage with Sarah Schreiber for comments on Dominik Dijakovic getting a potential first title shot.

#1 Contender’s Triple Threat: Andrade and Angel Garza vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy

We go back to the ring and out first comes RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits for commentary. The winners of this match will challenge The Profits at Clash of Champions. Andrade and Angel Garza are out first for the match. There’s no sign of Zelina Vega. Seth Rollins and Murphy are out next. Dominik Mysterio and Humberto Carrillo are out next. We go to commercial as the teams face off.

Back from the break and Murphy trades holds with Carrillo. Andrade comes in as Murphy gets sent out. Andrade and Garza unload on Carrillo in the corner with the double team. Andrade avoids a counter and poses on the ropes. Murphy comes in as Carrillo is dropped. Andrade swings at Dominik but he jumps off the apron to the floor. Andrade and Murphy double team Carrillo but he fights them off. Andrade gets sent tot he floor. Carrillo sends Murphy out next. Mysterio tags in and drops a charging Garza for a pop. Mysterio and Garza with a big flying double team for a pop. More back and forth for a few minutes now.

Dominik brings Andrade back into the ring for a close 2 count. More back and forth with Mysterio landing offense. It comes down to Andrade and Murphy going at it. Murphy drops Andrade with a big jumping knee as Rollins watches closely. Rollins leaves the apron and looks to walk away as Andrade works on Murphy and keeps control. Andrade levels Murphy and tags in Garza. Garza hits the Wing Clipper on Murphy for the pin to win and earn the title shot.

Winners and New #1 Contenders: Andrade and Angel Garza

– After the match, Andrade and Garza are all smiles as they’re back on the same page. The music hits and The Profits raise their titles at ringside to taunt the new #1 contenders as the match is confirmed for Sunday. We go to replays and come back to the two teams taunting each other some more.

– We go to the announcers and they hype tonight’s RAW Underground fight between Braun Strowman and Dabba-Kato. We see Shane McMahon and his security guard in the back. Shane says he’s headed to The KO Show to promote RAW Underground. Security tells Shane to be careful and offers to come with him. Shane’s always got something in store for Kevin Owens. Shane walks off and we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and the 5 RETRIBUTION members are backstage. Dominik Dijakovic speaks. He says The Hurt Business could’ve been a part of the solution but once again they bend their knee to WWE’s demands and are part of the problem. While others wait out in the cold for an opportunity, The Hurt Business lines their pockets with WWE’s money to pay for their thousand dollar suits. The Hurt Business didn’t ask for this opportunity out of hate or anger, they asked for it out of greed, but their payment will not come in the form of money, it will come in the form of a match against us, and we will pay you in RETRIBUTION. Tom says the match has not been confirmed yet.

– We go back to the ring and Kevin Owens is out for another must see edition of The KO Show. He jokes about taking out Aleister Black or Mr. Hot Topic last week. He says tonight’s guest is someone he would not have seen himself getting together with a few months ago, but 2020 has been weird. Owens goes on and introduces RAW Underground boss Shane McMahon.

They joke some about their history. Owens talks about Shane being a master promoter and tells him to do what he came to do. Shane talks about the “Battle of the Behemoths” between Braun Strowman and Dabba-Kato tonight. He mentions Owens being at RAW Underground a few weeks back and getting to know Dabba-Kato. Shane figured we should sample the goods tonight, so he brought Dabba with him. The music hits and out comes Dabba-Kato. The big man slowly marches down the ramp, stopping to stare ahead. We get a video package of highlights from his recent RAW Underground dominance.

Dabba steps right over the top rope to enter. Owens says this is why he wanted Shane on The KO Show, because he knew Dabba would be nearby. Owens doesn’t care about tonight’s RAW Underground, but he does care about two weeks ago. Owens steps up to Dabba and says he hasn’t forgotten what Dabba did to him. He knows Dabba is focused on Braun tonight, but he wants him to know that they will fight here soon. Owens gives Dabba something to think about in the meantime… and slaps him across the face. Shane tries to calm Dabba and tells him to focus on Braun. Owens then introduces his second guest for tonight – out comes Strowman with pyro and smoke. Strowman marches to the ring as Dabba waits. Shane gets in between them and says this will not happen on The KO Show, only on RAW Underground.

Aleister suddenly attacks Owens from the floor, pulling him down and pulling him into the ring post between his legs. Black yanks Owens out to the floor to boos. Shane calms his fighters and gets them to leave. Black stands over Owens at ringside as Owens sells a low blow injury. We hear Strowman yelling at Dabba in the ring.

– We get another look at what happened earlier tonight with RETRIBUTION.

– Charly Caruso stops WWE Champion Drew McIntyre backstage for comments. He is not worried about competing with a fractured jaw again. She asks about his friend Keith Lee next. He talks about how there’s no point in being in WWE if you’re not here for the WWE Title. He’s sure he and Lee will be laughing about everything over drinks later, but for now they’re going to beat the hell out of each other. Drew walks away but stops and tells Lee that the drinks will be on him as he’s going to beat the hell out of Lee. Drew makes his exit and we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see RETRIBUTION attacking several RAW Superstars in the back, including Titus O’Neil and Humberto Carrillo, among others. Dominik Dijakovic addresses the camera and says they are being put down by the judge, jury and executioners. We go back to the announcers and they confirm The Hurt Business vs. RETRIBUTION for tonight’s show.

Drew McIntyre vs. Keith Lee

We go back to the ring and out first comes Keith Lee for this non-title match. Lee will earn a Clash of Champions title shot if he can win this match, and if Randy Orton is not medically cleared to compete in time for the Ambulance Match at Sunday’s pay-per-view. Out next comes WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. McIntyre hits the ring and the pyro explodes.

The bell rings and they go at it to start. Back and forth for the first few minutes. Lee charges and knocks Drew over the top rope to the floor. Drew lands hard and the referee counts. Lee follows and stalks Drew in front of the announcers. He grabs Drew but Drew fights him off, knocking him back in the ring at the 7 count. Lee rolls right back out for a breather but Drew follows. Drew with big strikes at ringside. Lee comes right back with a big double chop to the chest. Drew scoops Lee and slams him hard on top of the announce table. Lee falls to the floor on the other side of the table. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Drew keeps control in the ring but Lee fights him off. Lee with a big clothesline and a running splash in the corner. Drew dodges an attack and tries to scoop Lee on his shoulders but can’t. Drew boots Lee but Lee drops him with a forearm smash. Lee with more offense for a 2 count. Lee goes for the big Spirit Bomb but Drew fights from up in the air. Drew turns that into a hurricanrana into the corner. They tangle a bit and Drew hits the Spinebuster for a 2 count.

Drew with another close 2 count after more back & forth action. We see an ambulance backed into the arena near the stage. Drew works Lee over while he’s on one knee now. Lee blocks a Futureshock DDT and rams Drew into the corner. Lee charges but Drew rocks him. Drew charges but Lee lifts him high and drives him hard into the mat for another close 2 count. Lee with big power strikes now. Lee bounces off the rope and nails a big clothesline for a close 2 count.

Lee talks some trash while picking Drew back up from the mat. Drew fights off the Spirit Bomb again. He slides out and comes right back with a big Claymore Kick. Randy Orton suddenly hits the ring with a steel chair shot to Drew for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Drew McIntyre

– After the bell, Orton hits Drew with another chair shot to the back, then drives the edge of the chair down into Drew’s hurt jaw. The crowd boos. Orton ends up tossing the chair as Drew rolls to the floor. Orton delivers a punt kick to Lee now. The boos get louder as we see Orton standing tall in the corner, looking down at Drew on the floor as he clutches his jaw and a referee tends to him. RAW goes to commercial.

