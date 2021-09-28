WWE RAW Results – September 27, 2021

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a video package showing how Big E won the WWE Title last week, and how The New Day defeated Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles and Omos at WWE Extreme Rules last night. We also see how Lashley challenged Big E for tonight’s show. We’re live from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. The announcers hype tonight’s show.

WWE Title Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Big E

We go right to the ring and out first comes WWE Champion Big E to a pop. He hits the ring as fans cheer him on. The pyro goes off next as Bobby Lashley makes his way out.

Lashley hits the corner to pose as more pyro goes off. The bell hits and we get formal ring introductions from Mike Rome. They size each other up as fans cheer for Big E to start. They lock up and go into the ropes, then the corner. Lashley backs off as the referee warns hm. They face off and have words. Big E slaps Lashley. Lashley unloads and beats Big E down in the corner.

Lashley rocks Big E in the face to keep him down. Lashley holds Big E on the middle rope and hits him with forearm shots. Lashley keeps control and hits a suplex for a 2 count. Lashley tosses Big E to the floor and stands tall in the ring. Lashley follows and rams Big E into the barrier. Lashley scoops Big E and then rams him face-first into the ring post. Fans boo as Lashley stands tall over Big E at ringside. Lashley approaches but Big E grabs him and tosses him with a big belly-to-belly throw at ringside. We go to commercial.

Lashley sent Big E into the steel ring steps during the break. We come back and Lashley rolls Big E back in the ring. Lashley blocks a clothesline and drops Big E on his face for a close 2 count. Lashley grounds Big E in the middle of the ring now. Big E fights up and out but Lashley drops him and plays to the crowd for boos. Lashley with a running shoulder thrust in the corner.

Lashley places Big E up top and keeps swinging. Lashley climbs up for a superplex but Big E fights back, knocking Lashley to the mat. Lashley comes right back with a big overhand right. Lashley climbs back up for the superplex but it’s blocked. Big E sends Lashley to the mat but he comes right back with another big right hand, this time knocking Big E out to the floor. Lashley stalks Big E at ringside now. They collide with double clotheslines and both go down.

The referee counts and the crowd counts along. Lashley makes it in first but Big E is right behind him. They trade punches from their knees, now trading big strikes on their feet. Lashley charges into the corner but has to block the Uranage. Lashley turns it into a neckbreaker out of the corner.

Fans try to rally for Big E as Lashley continues to dominate. Big E leaps over Lashley and nails a back elbow. Lashley blocks the Big Ending, and fights back from the apron now. Big E rocks him and runs the ropes, delivering the big Spear from the apron to the floor as fans pop. We see Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander at ringside now, shocking Big E a bit. He rolls Lashley back in and turns around to have words with Benjamin and Alexander, who are wearing Hurt Business t-shirts.

Big E comes back in but Lashley hits him with a Spinebuster. Lashley smiles at Benjamin and Alexander, nodding in approval. Lashley drops Big E with a Spear right as Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods run down and start brawling with Benjamin and Alexander. The brawl spills into the ring to break up Lashley’s pin on Big E.

No Contest

– After the bell, The New Day clears the ring of The Hurt Business. Kofi and Xavier fly back out of the ring, taking down Cedric and Shelton. Officials run down to try and restore order. Adam Pearce takes the mic and says he’s seen enough, damn it. Pearce says this match needs a decisive winner. He announces Lashley vs. Big E for later tonight, with the WWE Title on the line, inside a Steel Cage. The crowd pops as The New Day celebrates in the ring. The Hurt Business talks trash from ringside as officials back them up the ramp. The New Day’s music hits as they stand tall together in the ring.

– The announcers hype Charlotte Flair’s Open Challenge title defense, plus Damian Priest defending against Sheamus in a No DQ match. The New Day continues celebrating in the ring as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers confirm our Steel Cage main event for tonight.

Erik vs. Angel Garza

We go back to the ring and The Viking Raiders are already in the ring – Erik with Ivar. Out next comes Angel Garza with Humberto Carrillo. We get a pre-recorded video with Garza and Carrillo talk about possibly being drafted to RAW or SmackDown as they are the hottest tag team in WWE and will take over the tag team division.

The bell rings and Erik goes to work but Garza fights back and takes over, showing off. Garza with knees to keep Erik down, grounding him in the middle of the ring. Erik fights up and out, dropping Garza with a big right. Erik launches Garza over his head, across the ring. Garza comes right back with a kick to the gut. Erik with a unique takedown and a knee strike.

Carrillo distracts Erik from the apron but he drops down and walks away when Ivar comes over. Garza takes advantage of the distraction with a superkick to the chin, then the Wing Clipper in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Angel Garza

– After the match, Garza joins Carrillo at ringside, posing on top of the barrier as their music hits. We go to replays. Garza and Carrillo taunt The Viking Raiders as they look on from the ring.

– We see how Charlotte Flair retained over Alexa Bliss at Extreme Rules, then destroyed Lilly before Bliss had a meltdown.

WWE 24/7 Title Match: Ricochet vs. Reggie

We go back to the ring and out comes WWE 24/7 Champion Reggie flying into the ring. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Reggie waits in the ring as Ricochet makes his way out to a pop. We see Drake Maverick, Drew Gulak, and R-Truth sitting in the front row at ringside. The 24/7 Rules are suspended during the match. The bell rings and Reggie shakes hands with Ricochet, who is a bit annoyed. They lock up and go at it. Reggie and Ricochet show each other up to start.

Ricochet and Reggie flip around the ring to avoid each other. Reggie gets sent to the floor in front of the announcers. Ricochet leaps out and takes Reggie down for a big pop. Drake orders Gulak and Truth over the barrier and they start stomping on both match participants. The referee calls the bell.

No Contest

– After the bell, Ricochet fights back on Drake, Truth and Gulak, as does Reggie. Reggie escapes and runs up the ramp. Akira Tozawa runs down as Reggie stops on the ramp for a breather. Reggie runs back into the ring and Tozawa follows. Reggie ends up taking Tozawa down with a crossbody. Reggie heads back up the ramp to the back as Tozawa sits up in the ring and throws a fit. Truth and others take off after Reggie.

– We see how RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton defeated AJ Styles last week. Riddle is backstage on his scooter when Kevin Patrick stops him, asking about his match with AJ tonight. Riddle mentions how he’s flying solo tonight because Orton took the week off. Riddle says Orton also needed some time away from him. Riddle goes on ranting about Orton and attempting some of his usual comedy when AJ and Omos walk up. They stare Riddle down to end the segment. Saxton hypes AJ vs. Riddle for tonight’s show as we go back to commercial.

– Akira Tozawa is shown still sitting in the middle of the ring. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Akira Tozawa is in the ring with a mic. He demands a match tonight, with R-Truth, with Drew Gulak, with Drake Maverick, he doesn’t care who it is. The music hits and out comes Keith “Bearcat” Lee to a pop.

Keith “Bearcat” Lee vs. Akira Tozawa

Keith “Bearcat” Lee hits the ring as Akira Tozawa looks on.

Tozawa charges but Lee levels him with a quick clothesline. Bearcat with a running splash in the corner now. Bearcat launches Tozawa across the ring with ease. Bearcat puts Tozawa on his shoulders and tosses him into a big powerslam for the pin to win in the middle of the ring.

Winner: Keith “Bearcat” Lee

– After the match, Lee stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays.

No Disqualifications and No Count Outs for the WWE United States Title: Sheamus vs. Damian Priest

We go back to the ring for a “No DQ, No Count Out” match as WWE United States Champion Damian Priest comes out. We saw how he retained over Jeff Hardy and Sheamus in a Triple Threat at Extreme Rules last night. Priest sends a warning to Sheamus in a pre-recorded backstage promo and says this has nothing to do with last night. Priest poses in the ring as we go back to commercials.

Back from the break and the announcers hype the 2022 Royal Rumble taking place in St. Louis. The Steel Cage match is confirmed and hyped up for tonight. Kevin Patrick is backstage with The New Day now. WWE Champion Big E issues a warning to Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander. He goes on about calling his shot in recent months, and says he will do it again tonight as he will walk out with the WWE Title. We go back to the ring and see the Steel Cage hanging high as Sheamus makes his way out. We get a pre-recorded promo where Sheamus says this match is made for him as he’s the best brawler in the business. He says this match won’t be pretty, it will be pretty ugly, and you should tell grandma and the kids not to watch. Sheamus goes on and says tonight he will get back what is rightfully his.

We get formal ring introductions from Rome. The bell rings and they lock up, going into the ropes and then the corner. Priest forces them out and then into the ropes again. They lock back up and Priest wails away with Sheamus’ arm tied up. Sheamus takes Priest down and elbows him, grounding him with a headlock now. Sheamus takes Priest back down with a headlock. Sheamus holds Priest down for a headlock. They fight back up and Priest keeps Sheamus’ arm tied up. Sheamus fights out and clubs Priest in the back a few times, putting him down. Priest fights back and delivers a Broken Arrow with a quick 1 count.

They end up on the floor with Sheamus beating Priest around. Priest blocks a suplex on the floor and delivers one of his own. Priest ends up leveling Sheamus with a boot. Priest pulls a table from under the ring as fans pop. He stands it up but Sheamus drops him. Sheamus tosses Priest over the steel ring steps and re-positions the table at ringside. Priest comes back flying off the steps with a Superman Punch. Sheamus gets the upperhand and brings it back in the ring for 10 Beats of The Bodhrán but Priest fights back.

Priest tries to knock Sheamus off the apron through the table but Sheamus fights back. Sheamus scoops Priest on the apron and puts him through the ringside table with White Noise. They’re both laid out in the table debris as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Sheamus is beating Priest with a kendo stick in the middle of the ring. Sheamus uses the stick to pull back on Priest with a modified Dublin Smile now. Sheamus keeps control and works Priest over as fans boo. Sheamus with a big powerslam for a close 2 count. Priest fights back and knocks Sheamus to the apron but Sheamus fights back and climbs to the top. Sheamus mocks Priest on the top and flies, but Priest hits him with a kendo stick in mid-air. Priest unloads with kendo stick shots now as fans cheer him on. Priest knocks Sheamus out of the ring. Priest follows and dives into Sheamus and the barrier.

Priest gets a pop but Sheamus runs him into the ring post face-first, then launches him into the barrier. Sheamus brings a steel chair in but Priest fights him and unloads with lefts and rights, then a big kick. Priest goes to springboard but Sheamus clubs him and launches him face-first into a chair that was wedged in the corner. Sheamus with a big Alabama Slam for a close 2 count.

Sheamus stands tall and plays to the crowd for boos. He goes for a Brogue Kick but Priest levels him, throwing a steel chair in his face. Priest hits South of Heaven for a close 2 count. Priest shows some frustration now. They trade big strikes from their knees now. Priest gets the upperhand and nails two jumping kicks. Priest goes to springboard again but avoids a Brogue. Priest levels Sheamus with a clothesline. Priest with another big kick to the face from the apron. Priest comes in from the apron but runs right into a jumping knee strike. Sheamus covers for a close 2 count.

Sheamus gets up first and delivers kendo stick shots. Priest blocks a shot and hits the Bell Clap, then a kick. Sheamus counters a move and goes to powerslam Priest through a leaning table in the corner but it’s blocked. They tangle back & forth and Priest sends Sheamus head-first through the leaning table in the corner. Priest yells out for a pop and then drops Sheamus with The Reckoning for the pin to retain.

Winner: Damian Priest

– After the match, the music hits as Priest stands tall. We go to replays. Priest climbs the corner and raises the title in the air as Sheamus recovers.

– Mustafa Ali approaches Mansoor backstage and he’s not happy with Mansoor asking Jeff Hardy to be their partner for a six-man match. Mansoor can’t believe Ali isn’t excited as Hardy is a tag team legend. Mansoor goes on about how this could be the difference in whether or not they get drafted, and they can prove that they should stay together as a tag team. Ali goes to talk bad about Hardy but Hardy appears and catches him, then tries to get everyone on the same page. Hardy says Jinder Mahal, Veer and Shanky are big & nasty, but he’s had bigger & nastier opponents and he can’t wait to team with Ali and Mansoor to twist the fate of their opponents.

Jeff Hardy, Mansoor and Mustafa Ali vs. Jinder Mahal, Veer and Shanky

We go back to the ring and out comes Jeff Hardy, Mansoor and Mustafa Ali. Mansoor does Hardy’s dance with him but Ali isn’t thrilled. The pyro goes off and they head to the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Jinder Mahal, Veer and Shanky. We get a pre-recorded promo from backstage and Jinder isn’t concerned with this rag-tag team. Veer says they have no idea about the destruction he is about to unleash. The bell rings and Ali goes at it with Shanky, attacking with speed but Shanky catches him with a big sidewalk slam in the middle of the ring.

Veer tags in and takes over on Ali until Ali slides down and shoves him into the turnbuckles. Mansoor tags in but Veer just takes his strikes and yells at him. Veer with a big flying strike to take Mansoor down. Veer with a big elbow drop to the heart for a 2 count. Veer grounds Mansoor now, twisting his neck. Veer with a knee to the gut and a tag to Shanky. Shanky drops Mansoor with a big right hand, then elbows him in the corner.

We will hear from WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg tonight. Hardy and Mahal tag in at the same time as fans cheer them on. Hardy unloads and knocks Shanky off the apron. Hardy with some of his signature moves to Jinder for a close 2 count. Jinder blocks the Twist of Fate but runs into an elbow.

Ali tags himself in and orders Hardy out. Ali drops Jinder for a 2 count as Veer makes the save. Hardy comes in and rocks Veer but Veer kicks him and tosses him out of the ring. Shanky grabs Hardy at ringside but Mansoor leaps off the steel steps to send Shanky into the announce table. Ali gets leveled by Veer in the ring with a big running clothesline. Veer follows up with a stiff lariat to Ali for the pin to win.

Winners: Veer, Jinder Mahal and Shanky

– After the match, Jinder, Veer and Shanky stand tall as the music hits. We go to replays.

– We get a pre-recorded promo from Karrion Kross backstage earlier today. Kross says he’s never felt more rejuvenated, more reinvigorated, and more alive, than now. He’s only began to taste the erasing of souls. He says what he’s done so far to some of your favorite Superstars has been just a preliminary trial. No one truly knows where the other Superstars will end up at the end of this but he knows, it all leads to one point. Kross goes on with the cryptic tough talk and says in the end, they all fall and pray.

Karrion Kross vs. Jaxson Ryker

We go back to the ring and out comes Karrion Kross in his gladiator mask. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Graves hype tonight’s Steel Cage main event. Jaxson Ryker is out in the ring as Kross looks on. The bell rings and they go at it. Kross beats Ryker into the ring but runs into a right hand. Ryker with rights out of the corner until Kross kicks him in the face.

Kross manhandles Ryker into the corner, mocking him and apparently mocking his service, as the referee warns him. Ryker fights out of the corner but Kross drops him on his head with a big suplex. Ryker easily kicks out. Kross works on Ryker’s shoulder now but Ryker fights up from the mat.

Kross takes an axe handle to the gut and then scoops Ryker on his shoulders. Kross slides out and delivers a Doomsday Saito suplex. Kross applies the Kross Jacket submission on the mat and Ryker taps for the win.

Winner: Karrion Kross

– After the match, Kross stands tall as his music hits. Kross stares straight ahead to end the segment.

– Adam Pearce is backstage with Sonya Deville. Doudrop walks in and wants to answer Charlotte Flair’s title shot. Deville doesn’t want Doudrop to think she doesn’t deserve it, because she definitely does more than Naomi. Deville likes the idea because Flair won’t expect it. Deville goes on and tells Doudrop to promise to do her little dance if she wins the title. Doudrop celebrates by dancing.

RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle vs. AJ Styles

We go back to the ring and out comes RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle on his scooter. Riddle hops into the ring and kicks his flops as the birds fly and the pyro goes off. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see what happened during tonight’s opener for the WWE Title. We get a backstage promo with a furious Bobby Lashley ranting about how Big E became champion. Lashley says he’s not injured tonight and he’s happy the Steel Cage match was made for tonight. He goes on about the match and says he will win the WWE Title back. The announcers hype tonight’s main event. We go back to the ring and Riddle waits as AJ Styles makes his way out with Omos. The bell rings and they go at it. AJ with offense in the corner. Riddle turns it around with kicks in the corner.

AJ with a kick to the hamstring to take over, putting Riddle down on the mat. Riddle catches a kick and backs AJ into the corner with more strikes. Riddle drops AJ and hits a Broton in the middle of the ring. Riddle with the Gutwrench suplex, holding it for another and a 2 count. Riddle ends up rocking AJ’s face with a big running knee. Riddle with a running right hand. AJ comes back and decks Riddle, then drops him over the top rope to the floor. AJ with a sliding knee to the face from the apron, putting Riddle back down on the outside.

AJ follows and brings it back in. More back and forth now. AJ with a backbreaker and some talking trash. AJ also has some words for the referee before tossing Riddle over the top to the floor, right in front of Omos as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and AJ tangles with Riddle. Riddle with an overhead kick and a running right hand in the corner. AJ misses a strike. Riddle with another running punch. Riddle mounts some offense and some of his signature moves but AJ dodges the Broton. AJ the Ushigoroshi for a close 2 count as an annoyed Omos looks on. More back and forth now. Riddle with a snap German suplex for a close pin attempt. Riddle slides out of a move but AJ drops him with a pele kick. Riddle ends up taking control and dropping AJ with a big Ripcord knee, then yelling at him. AJ counters with a pumphandle gutbuster in the middle of the ring.

AJ goes to the apron for the Phenomenal Forearm but he flies and Riddle knocks him out of the air. Riddle with a punt kick from the apron to the floor. Riddle flies to the floor and takes AJ down at ringside. Riddle brings it back in the ring and goes to the top for the Floating Bro but AJ catches him and turns it right into the Calf Crusher. AJ tightens the hold but Riddle finally crawls to the bottom rope to break it. A furious Omos can’t believe it.

They get up and AJ goes for the same leg but Riddle kicks him away. AJ accidentally slides into Riddle’s knee and goes down. Riddle pounds the mat like Randy Orton would as fans cheer him on. He charges with the RKO as AJ gets up but AJ blocks it with a big Burning Hammer. AJ follows up with the Styles Clash for the pin to win.

Winner: AJ Styles

– After the match, AJ stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. Omos joins AJ in the ring and they stand tall over Riddle. AJ exits but Omos grabs Riddle for a big chokeslam in the middle of the ring. Omos yells at Riddle as AJ looks on from the apron and smiles. We get another replay.

– We see what happened between Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax last week. Sarah Schreiber stops Baszler backstage and asks about realizing how bad she hurt Jax last week. Baszler just looks annoyed or upset, and then storms off without saying anything.

Open Challenge for the RAW Women’s Title: Doudrop vs. Charlotte Flair

We go back to the ring and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. She poses on the entrance-way as the pyro goes off. Back to commercial as Flair heads to the ring.

Back from the break and out comes Doudrop as Flair looks on from the ring. We get formal ring introductions from Rome as Doudrop dances around and Flair stares her down. They lock up and Flair takes control with a headlock. They hit the ropes and Doudrop shoves Flair down with ease, and taunts her. Flair tries to deliver a shoulder but Doudrop knocks her down with ease once again.

Doudrop blocks a slam but Flair counters a slam attempt by Doudrop. Doudrop slams Flair and charges in with a senton. The music interrupts and out comes Eva Marie.

Flair takes advantage of the distraction, dropping Doudrop from behind. Flair follows up with Natural Selection for the pin to win.

Winner: Charlotte Flair

– After the match, Flair stands tall as her music hits. She grabs the title but turns around to Eva standing tall over Doudrop, taking credit for the win. Flair sees this and she’s not happy. Flair drops Eva for a quick pop, and goes back to celebrating the win.

– We see Goldberg getting ready to join us live via satellite. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what happened at WWE SummerSlam between Bobby Lashley and WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg, and Goldberg’s son Gage. Goldberg joins us live via satellite now. Goldberg says he wants to talk man-to-man with Lashley, as two fathers. Goldberg goes on and says when Lashley choked his son at SummerSlam, he had the balls to say it was a misunderstanding but there’s no misunderstanding, like when his son was born he swore to do anything in his power to protect him. Goldberg says Lashley hurt his son and now he will fulfill the promise he made to his wife, son and Lashley – he’s going to hurt Lashley real bad and if he’s lucky enough, he will even kill Lashley. Goldberg says he’s going to enjoy every single second of the process because Gage Goldberg is his son, and Lashley is about to be his victim.

– We go back to the ring and Eva Marie has a mic. She says if she had the same title shot Doudrop just did, she would’ve won the RAW Women’s Title. Eva says she’s tired of being taken advantage of, and tired of the disrespect from the fans. She can beat any woman in the locker room and they all know it, just like the fans. Eva goes to exit the ring but the music hits and out comes Shayna Baszler, marching right to the ring. Eva is terrified. Eva tries to run away but Baszler grabs her and rag-dolls her with the Kirifuda Clutch. Baszler takes Marie down to the mat as she taps out. Eva is put right to sleep as fans pop for Baszler. Baszler drags Eva over to the edge of the apron and works her arm over. Baszler takes the steel ring steps apart and drags Eva over, bending her elbow and stomping on it against the steel. Eva screams out in pain as Baszler stands tall over her. Officials run down to check on Eva. Medics tend to Eva as she continues to scream out. Most of the crowd boos. Baszler stands up on the steel steps and looks down at Eva.

– We see how Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles from Natalya and Tamina Snuka last Monday. Sarah Schreiber is backstage with Nikki and Rhea now. Ripley talks about finding success together as they are opposites but opposites attract, and the titles are what they have in common. They’re still working on their team name but Nikki seems to like “Super Brutality.” Nikki says they need matching attire. She asks Ripley what she thinks of the color blue but Ripley isn’t interested, saying it looks better on Nikki. Nikki asks Schreiber what she thinks about both of them wearing blue capes.

– We see the Steel Cage being lowered from the rafters. Back to commercial.

WWE Title Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Big E

Back from the break and out comes Bobby Lashley for the main event. He checks out the Steel Cage structure and then makes his way in. Lashley paces the ring until the music hits and out comes WWE Champion Big E to a big pop. Lashley attacks Big E at the cage door and beats him down. Lashley unloads at ringside and sends Big E into the barrier. Lashley then launches Big E over the barrier and he lands hard.

Lashley with a big right hand before sending Big E into the steel ring steps. Fans boo as Lashley stands tall at ringside. Lashley sends Big E face-first into the steel wall of the cage, then works him over with lefts and rights against the barrier. Lashley scoops Big E on his shoulders and rams him face-first into the ring post. Lashley grabs half of the steps and stalks Big E, ramming them in his face when he gets back up. We go to commercial with Big E down at ringside and Lashley pacing around the ringside area.

Back from the break and we get another promo for the WWE Draft, which begins this Friday and wraps next Monday. We go back to the ring and Big E is getting to his feet in the cage now, yelling at the referee to ring the bell. The door is closed and the bell rings. Lashley charges but Big E slams him but can’t finish it. Fans pop as Big E sends Lashley face-first into the cage walls. Lashley levels Big E with ease and stands tall to boos.

Lashley works Big E around the cage now, man-handling him in the corner some. Lashley charges Big E into the corner and goes for a big suplex in the middle of the ring now. Lashley hits it and keeps Big E down. Big E fights back now. More back and forth as they both try for their finishers, the Big Ending and the Hurt Lock. Lashley tosses Big E on his head for a close 2 count. Lashley climbs the cage in the corner now. Big E grabs his leg. Big E climbs up and goes for a super Big Ending but Lashley breaks it up with a Dragon Sleeper from the top rope.

Big E starts to fade in the hold as fans rally for the champ. Big E falls to the mat and is now on his back. Lashley turns back around and keeps climbing to the top of the cage now. Big E stops him and hits him in the lower back. Big E climbs up and slams Lashley face-first into the steel wall now, knocking Lashley to the mat for a pop. Big E climbs to the top of the cage now. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin run down and scale the cage, stopping Big E from getting over the top. They knock Big E back to the mat as the crowd boos.

Lashley goes for the door now as the referee opens it. Xavier Woods runs over and slams it in his face. Woods takes Cedric down at ringside. Kofi Kingston runs down the ramp and leaps up onto the cage wall, sending Shelton down to the floor. Woods and Shelton go at it and Woods drops him with Cedric. Kofi leaps back from the top of the cage wall, taking Shelton and Cedric down at ringside. The New Day stands tall at ringside for a big pop. We go to commercial with Big E and Lashley down in the cage.

Back from the break and Lashley nails a superplex. The New Day and The Hurt Business were ejected from ringside during the break. Big E kicks out at 2 from the superplex now. They go at it and Big E catches Lashley with two big overhead suplexes, then a belly-to-belly suplex. Big E runs the ropes for the splash but Lashley cuts him off with a Spear. Big E kicks out at 2.

Fans do dueling chants now as both competitors slowly get back up. Lashley drops Big E on his head to shut the chants down. Lashley with a flying elbow from the turnbuckles. Lashley with a snap suplex. The cage door is opened again as fans boo. Lashley stops to stomp on Big E a few more times. Big E grabs Lashley’s arm but Lashley wails away some more and yells at him to stay down. Big E ducks a right hand and nails the Big Ending in the middle of the ring for a close 2 count. Big E can’t believe it.

The cage door is opened for Big E now as fans rally for the champ. Lashley grabs his leg and stops him. They trade counters and a botch it appears. Lashley catches Big E with a big Spinebuster in the middle of the ring. Lashley climbs to the top of the cage to escape but here comes Big E with forearm shots from behind. Big E unloads with back elbows on the top rope now. Big E delivers a super Big Ending from the second rope for the pin to retain.

Winner: Big E

– After the match, Big E slowly recovers and raises the WWE Title in the air as the music hits. Big E hits the corner to pose with the strap as we go to replays. The cage is raised as Big E celebrates on the apron now. The music interrupts and out comes Drew McIntyre to a pop. Big E looks on a bit confused. McIntyre appears on the entrance-way with his sword, Angela. McIntyre points the sword at Big E in the ring. They mouth words at each other as the post-Extreme Rules edition of RAW goes off the air.