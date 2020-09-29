LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE RAW Results – September 28, 2020

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with the standard video.

– We’re live from the WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Byron Saxton and Samoa Joe.

– We go right to the ring as WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair makes his way out. Big Show is out next, followed by Christian. WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels is out next and he stops to pose on the ramp as the pyro goes off. Tom talks about their roles in the Ambulance Match at WWE Clash of Champions last night.

Michaels takes the mic and says it’s been a long time since he’s done this but… welcome to Monday Night RAW. Michaels goes on and introduces the WWE Champion. Out comes Drew McIntyre. He poses in the ring as more pyro goes off. Drew says this is really cool, standing with these four in the ring. He wasn’t expecting what happened last night but he thanks them for Clash of Champions and the win over Randy Orton. Drew goes on about his history with each Legend. Drew says what brought us all together was our disdain for Orton. Drew says they beat the hell out of each other last night but in the end he put Orton in the ambulance, and now he stands before us still the WWE Champion.

Shawn says one of the reasons they came out here was to collectively thank Drew for beating Orton’s ass. He talks about how they got together while recovering from Orton’s attacks and wanted to help even the odds. He hopes Drew isn’t mad for their interference, but he jokes that if Drew is mad, it was all Flair’s fault. Drew doesn’t care who starts beating on Orton. He goes on until Orton interrupts on the big screen. Orton hopes Drew is enjoying this moment because it will not last, it will not be over until Orton says it’s over. Orton says if Drew thinks he went through hell last night, he has no idea what hell is. Orton says he won’t be finished with Drew until he’s WWE Champion. Drew asks if Orton is going to beg for another match.

Orton says Drew doesn’t get it. He doesn’t need to beg, he will be given a match because he is Randy Orton, a multi-time champion. Orton says the only reason he’s here is to remind everyone in the ring that there is a price to be paid when you cross The Legend Killer. The camera shows Orton grabbing his suitcase and leaving the arena. Drew says it’s such a shame that Orton has left the building. Drew says all this talk about titles has given him an idea. He’s in the ring with Legends and he’s trying to cement his own legacy. Drew says he doesn’t feel great from last night but he’s going to put his title on the line tonight, because that’s the champion he wants to be. Drew issues an open challenge to anyone in the back who he hasn’t faced for the title. Who wants to step up? Drew tells the Legends he will join their party later on, just don’t get too drunk. Drew faces the camera again and tells the roster in the back to please step up. The music hits and Drew celebrates with the Legends some more.

– Tom hypes Zelina Vega vs. Asuka in a rematch from Clash of Champions. We get a look at last night’s match, which saw Asuka retain her title. Vega is backstage now as Kayla Braxton approaches, asking about her being a poor sport after last night’s loss. Vega says she’s just getting started here but everyone will feel so sorry for Asuka when she’s done with her tonight. She goes on about how Asuka won’t be ready for her. Asuka appears and they have words. Asuka says she will be ready but she just hopes Vega is ready to lose again. The argument gets heated as officials pull them apart. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers hype tonight’s show, including the Open Challenge from Drew McIntyre.

RAW Women’s Title Match: Zelina Vega vs. Asuka

We go back to the ring and Zelina Vega is out first. RAW Women’s Champion Asuka is out next. We get formal ring introductions from Mike Rome.

The bell rings and Vega strikes first, taking Asuka down. They tangle on the floor and Asuka goes for an early arm bar but Vega fights it off. Asuka keeps control and Vega tries to pull her arm into a hold. Vega keeps going for the arm as Asuka dumps her on the mat. Vega with another submission on the mat now. Asuka finally turns it into a 2 count. Vega rocks her and sends her to the floor. Vega leaps off the apron but Asuka rocks her in mid-air, dropping her on the floor. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Vega kicks Asuka while she’s on her knees. Vega taunts and then slaps Asuka but that just angers Asuka. She unloads and drops Vega into a big knee to the face. Asuka with a Hip Attack in the corner and more offense. Asuka with a big German and more offense for a 2 count. More back and forth now. Vega with another arm submission in the middle of the ring.

Asuka finally powers up and turns the submission into a suplex for a pop. Asuka with kicks to the face while Vega is down. Vega blocks the Asuka Lock. More back and forth on the mat now. Vega quickly gets the bottom rope to break the Asuka Lock. Asuka is distracted by the referee when Vega nails the Backstabber for another close 2 count.

Vega stomps Asuka while she’s down now. Vega goes to the top and hits a moonsault but Asuka gets her knees up. Asuka goes right into the Asuka Lock and Vega taps out.

Winner: Asuka

– After the match, Asuka stands tall with the title as her music hits. We go to replays. Vega stares Asuka down from the mat.

– We see Big Show, Ric Flair, Christian and Shawn Michaels backstage playing some poker.

– Still to come, Drew McIntyre’s Open Challenge for the WWE Title. The only eligible Superstars are ones who have not challenged Drew for the title yet. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Andrade is in the ring. Zelina Vega is at ringside getting looked at by a referee. Andrade yells at Vega about how she’s nothing, nothing without him. He calls her the weak link, and also calls Angel Garza the weak link, which is why he was injured at Clash of Champions. He says he was the one holding the team together. He goes on and taunts her for losing to Asuka twice. Vega gets emotional and heads to the back. Andrade keeps ranting and apparently asks who wants to come out and face him. The music hits and out comes Keith Lee.

Andrade vs. Keith Lee

Andrade looks on as Keith Lee makes his way to the ring. The bell rings and they go at it. Lee manhandles Andrade early on, focusing on the arm. Andrade rocks Lee with a few forearms but Lee launches him. Lee runs into the top turnbuckle as Andrade moves.

Andrade unloads with strikes into the corner as the referee warns him. Andrade focuses on the knee now. Lee leaps over Andrade and ends up hitting a crossbody in the middle of the ring after they run the ropes. Lee with a running splash into the corner. Lee launches Andrade across the ring and hits another running splash in the opposite corner. Andrade ducks a clothesline and dropkicks the knee. Andrade with more strikes in the corner now. Lee sends Andrade to the apron. Andrade goes to the top and comes flying down but Lee catches him by his throat.

Andrade blocks the move and chop blocks the knee out. Andrade sends Lee face-first into the middle turnbuckle. Andrade charges and hits the running double knees in the corner now. Andrade picks Lee up but Lee lifts him out of nowhere with the big Spirit Bomb. Lee nails it and holds it for the pin to win.

Winner: Keith Lee

– After the match, Lee stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays.

– We see video from earlier today of The Hurt Business at catering. A random guy sits at their table and isn’t paying attention. Bobby Lashley bullies him out of his seat, and then out of his plate. We go to commercial as Lashley, MVP and Shelton Benjamin laugh at the guy.

– Back from the break and we get a promo for Sunday’s WWE NXT “Takeover: 31” event.

– We see how Akira Tozawa was eaten by a shark last week. WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth is backstage now. A ninja approaches and gives Truth a letter. It’s from Tozawa, who declares he was eaten by a shark last week. He talks about their battles and wants Truth to have his black belt. Tozawa ends up attacking from behind and pinning Truth to win the title. The ninja then drops Tozawa and pins him for the title. The ninja is revealed to be Drew Gulak. Gulak brags but turns around to a big shot from Truth. Truth covers him to win the 24/7 Title back. Truth runs away with the title. Tozawa and Gulak chase him. Tom hypes a Triple Threat for the title later tonight with Gulak vs. Tozawa v. Truth.

– The announcers show us what happened last week with Seth Rollins, Murphy and The Mysterio Family. Murphy is backstage now, texting on his phone, when Rollins approaches him and hugs him, calling him his disciple. Murphy looks annoyed. Rollins asks what’s wrong because tonight is a beautiful night. Rollins says most importantly, The Mysterio Family will be on King’s Court and he can’t wait to see what they say. He tells Murphy to lighten up because he can’t wait to see what the family says. Rollins says this is a huge night for Murphy, and for him. Rollins tells Murphy to go try on a suit that he bought for him. Murphy leaves but forgot to grab his phone. Rollins picks the phone up and puts it in his pocket. He smirks as we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler is in the ring for the return of King’s Court. He mentions how Seth Rollins tried to say last week how Dominik Mysterio might not be the real son of Rey Mysterio. Lawler introduces The Mysterio Family and out comes Rey, Dominik, Aalyah and Angie.

Lawler thanks them for joining him and asks Rey if he wants to comment on what Seth said last week. Angie and Aalyah are sitting on Lawler’s gold couch. Rey says Seth can’t even control his own house so now he wants to disrupt Rey’s. Rey says it’s obvious that Dominik and Aalyah are his. He and his wife have worked extremely hard at building their family. He goes on and says it takes a truly evil and simple person to try and fabricate the kind of lies that Rollins has. Dominik says this has gone on too far and too long, and the next time he sees Rollins, he’s going to put an end to this. Lawler brings up how Aalyah got upset with her dad last week, and how she was approached by Murphy backstage.

Lawler asks Aalyah how she’s feeling after last week. She’s a little upset. Her parents have an image for her but at the end of the day she is 19, she says. She says Murphy came looking for her, not the other way around. She says those who surround themselves with Rollins need to re-evaluate their life choices because Rollins is a bad person, a fraud. Rollins appears on the big screen now. Rollins understands if he’s the last person they want to see after last week, but he has something important to tell them. It will hurt him more than them, but it’s the truth. Rollins says one of them isn’t being 100% honest with the family. He says the truth is that Aalyah might not be telling the truth in regards to how she feels about Murphy. Rollins knows they don’t believe anything that comes out of his mouth, but they don’t have to – they can see it for themselves. He shows a text conversation between Murphy and Aalyah, which he found on Murphy’s phone.

Rollins says it seems like Aalyah is a little more friendlier than she’s letting on. Rollins promises Rey this was for the greater good. Aalyah storms out of the ring and to the back. Rey follows, opening the rope for his wife. Aalyah heads to the back with her parents right behind her. Rollins is on the big screen as Murphy approaches. Murphy is upset at what Rollins did with his phone. Rollins asks Murphy if he thinks he can hide things. Murphy say she hasn’t hid anything. Rollins says the truth is important in their relationship. Murphy grabs Rollins. Dominik suddenly attacks Murphy and drops him backstage. Dominik unloads on Murphy and they brawl as officials try to break it up.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Lana and Natalya. Tom talks about how WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler are not medically cleared to compete, but will still have to defend against The Riott Squad when they can. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Dominik Mysterio vs. Murphy is confirmed for later. Lana and Natalya are in the ring. They threaten to stay out all night until Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler are stripped of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. They go on about being celebrities, influencers, and deserving the titles. WWE Producer Adam Pearce comes out and says he can’t strip the champs of the titles, but he can give Lana and Natalya a match against the newest members of the division here on RAW. Out first comes Mandy Rose. Dana Brooke, also coming over from SmackDown, is out next.

Natalya and Lana vs. Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke

Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke head to the ring as Lana and Natalya look on. The bell rings and Natalya goes right to work on Brooke, taking her down to the mat. Rose comes in and hits a suplex on Natalya. Brooke comes back in and kicks Natalya in the face for a 2 count. Lana with a cheap shot to Brooke, pulling her down as Brooke didn’t see the tag.

Lana works Brooke over for another 2 count. Lana and Natalya unload on Brooke in the corner now, stomping away. Natalya and Lana with more double teaming and quick offense on Brooke. Lana grounds Brooke and manhandles her some. Lana gets up and slaps Rose in the face while she’s on the apron. Lana goes back to Brooke but ends up getting kicked in the face. Rose tags in and unloads on Lana, also knocking Natalya off the apron.

Rose ends up dropping Lana on her face for a close 2 count. Natalya runs in but Brooke stops her with a clothesline. Lana misses a big kick on Rose. Rose comes back with a pump knee strike for the pin to win.

Winners: Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke

– After the match, Brooke returns to the ring to hug Rose. They stand tall in the middle of the ring as Rose’s music hits.

– We see what happened last week with Braun Strowman and Dabba-Kato on The KO Show, with Aleister Black attacking Kevin Owens.Black is backstage somewhere now, cutting a promo on Owens. Black says Owens is a good man and good men don’t let bad things happen to them. He goes on and says Owens also has a knack for betraying people. Black recalls how Owens said he was previously with family so he couldn’t help Black, when he had his eye hurt months ago. Black goes on and takes the covering off his eye, saying he doesn’t forget.

Kevin Owens vs. Aleister Black

We go back to the ring and out first comes Kevin Owens. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits joining the WWE Legends in the back for their poker night. We go back to the ring and out comes Aleister Black with a new theme song as Owens waits.

The bell rings and they go at it. Black takes control early on. Owens takes it to the corner and chops Black, then clubs him in the back. Black with a back elbow. Black keeps fighting but Owens drops him again and talks some trash. Owens with more big strikes. Black fights out of the corner and uses the middle rope to choke Owens as the referee warns him. Black with more offense until Owens drops him with an elbow. Owens hits Black while he’s down and kicks hi in the face.

Black kicks Owens and fights back out of a corner. Black clubs Owens and puts a knee to the throat against the ropes. Owens rolls Black up for a 2 count out of nowhere. More back and forth between the two. Black kicks Owens but Owens comes right back with a clothesline. Owens with another clothesline and a senton in the middle of the ring but Black is right back up. Owens with a big German suplex. Black rolls to the floor to regroup as Owens taunts him from the ring as the referee counts.

Owens leaps from the ring and hits a big senton to the floor for a pop. Owens yells out and returns to the ring as we go back to commercial with Black down on the floor.

Back from the break and Owens covers Black for a 2 count in the middle of the ring. We see how Owens dropped Black with a DDT during the break. Black drops Owens and unloads while he’s down. They continue to trade trash talking and big back & forth strikes. Black puts boots to Owens while he’s down in the corner as the referee counts and warns him. Black ends up nailing a big kick to the back of the neck but Owens still finds a way to kick out.

Black goes for the pump kick but Owens blocks it and connects with a superkick. Black still kicks out at 2. More back and forth between the two brawlers now. Black goes for a superplex up top but Owens resists. They fight on the top now. Owens knocks Black to the mat. Owens flies with a senton but Black gets his knees up. Black follows up with a big pump knee strike to the face. Owens still kicks out at 2. Black with another pin attempt out of frustration, and another, but Owens keeps kicking out. Black can’t believe it. Black with a big kick while Owens is down. Black with more kick and punches against the ropes as the referee warns him.

Black gets in the face of the referee and they have words. Black turns around to a big right hand from Owens. Black keeps fighting and swinging wild but the referee accidentally gets dropped. The match is called as the referee has the bell rang.

Winner by DQ: Kevin Owens

– After the bell, Black starts yelling at the referee. The ref goes to the timekeeper’s area and declares that Black is disqualified because he struck the referee, and Owens is the winner. Owens takes advantage and drops Black with a big Stunner. Owens’ music starts up as he exits the ring while Black is still down on the mat. We go to replays. Owens yells back at the ring and says he will keep fighting, Black can just keep being a bitch.

– We see Mustafa Ali walk out of The Hurt Business locker room in the back. They walk up and Ali says he just got lost, it was a mistake. Ali gets decked but Ricochet and Apollo Crews run up to stand with him. The two teams have words and MVP says they can get it tonight, no need to wait. The Hurt Business enters their locker room and it looks like we have a six-man match for later. Back to commercial.

