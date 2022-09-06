WWE RAW Results – September 5, 2022

Kicking off this week’s Raw with Edge. He talks about his memories of Dominik Mysterio when he was just a young boy. Edge says he doesn’t see him as a kid anymore, he sees him as a WWE Superstar and he’ll pay the price. Edge calls Dominik down to the ring not to talk. Edge says he’s going to beat his ass.

Rey Mysterio’s music plays and he makes his entrance. Rey says Dominik is still his son and he begs Edge for his forgiveness. Edge isn’t accepting it and calls out Dominik again. Instead, now it’s Rhea Ripley making her entrance.

Ripley stands on stage with a microphone. She tells Edge to calm down. She says they got exactly what was coming to them. Ripley says Dominik isn’t a little boy because she saw the potential in him and made him a man. Dominik walks out on stage to now music. He’s dressed in all black and his hair is slicked back.

Rey tells him to snap out of it and make amends with Edge. Dominik doesn’t reply. Ripley says he doesn’t listen to Rey anymore and Rey can’t fight Dominik’s battles anymore. Ripley says the time has passed by Edge and he can’t stop his Judgment Day. The fans chant, Who’s your daddy? as Ripley and Dominik slowly walk to the ring.

Rey stands in front of Dominik in the entrance aisle and urges him not to do this. Dominik refuses to make eye contact. The fans now chant Eddie’s son. Rey walks away all the way backstage. Edge waves a finger, urging Dominik to get in the ring with him. Finn Balor & Damian Priest attack Edge from behind. Edge fights off both of them for a few moments before Dominik gets involved and chop blocks Edge’s knee. Rey tries to return to the ring but is blocked by Dominik and Ripley. Ripley lays out Rey from behind and throws him into the steel ring steps.

In the ring Finn Balor & Damian Priest continue to beat down Edge. Priest hits South Of Heaven. Ripley gets a chair from under the ring and hands it to Dominik, who passes it to Balor in the ring. Balor uses it to attack Edge’s knee. Balor lays the chair across Edge’s knee. Priest holds Edge down and Balor hits the Coup De Grace from the top rope to the chair and Edge’s knee underneath. Rey is back and gets in the ring. Priest & Balor exit without further interaction. Judgment Day makes their way back up the entrance way.

We come back from the break, we see The Miz & Tommaso Ciampa in the parking lot earlier & talk about the United States Title Steel Cage Match later on tonight & Dexter Lumis before they find an overturned, flaming vehicle.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title #1 Contenders Fatal 4 Way Match

Street Profits vs. New Day vs. Alpha Academy vs. Los Lotharios

Xavier Woods & Angel Garza starts this match off & they kept trading pins then Garza rips his pants off then for some odd reason he tags in Kofi Kingston, New Day find themselves tagged into the match against one another. They try to pin one another but everyone else breaks that up. A big brawl breaks out with all 4 teams, everyone spills outside except for New Day who hit stereo dives over the top rope to the floor that takes us to a commercial break.

After the break Humberto Carrillo is in control of Montez Ford. He hits Ford with a backdrop suplex and knocks New Day off the ring apron. Ford kicks away Humberto & Chad Gable tags himself in to cut off Ford. Humberto & Gable try a double-team but Ford avoids it and tags in Angelo Dawkins.

Dawkins runs wild on Gable & Humberto. Kingston comes into the ring and gets pounced by Dawkins over the top rope onto the wrestlers on the floor. Dawkins follows with his own dive to the floor.

Ford is now alone in the ring with Gable. Dawkins re enters the match and they hit their assisted suplex for a near fall. Otis tags in and goes after Ford but Angel enters and superkicks Otis. Ford & Angel cut off Woods entering the ring. They lift Woods to the top rope and both go up after him. Dawkins, Humberto, & Kingston do the same on the opposite turnbuckle. Kingston powerbombs Dawkins from the top rope. Woods gets brought down with a superplex. Humberto tries a moonsault but misses. Otis hits a splash from the second turnbuckle on Ford for another near fall.

After the break Ford is in the ring with Otis. Gable makes a blind tag. Ford slams Otis and climbs to the top turnbuckle. Los Lotharios cut him off. New Day & Dawkins try to intervene but they get kicked away and Lotharios hit stereo moonsaults to the floor. Ford hits his frog splash to Otis but Gable breaks up the pin and grabs an ankle lock on Ford.

Then all of the sudden Braun Strowman’s music hits, and the man himself strolls to the ring.

Strowman faces off with Gable in the ring and the fans cheer the big surprise. Strowman runs down Gable with a clothesline. He takes out Los Lotharios. Otis gets on the ring apron and gets knocked off. Strowman stands alone in the ring. Security enters the ring and Strowman lays out them. He hits a powerbomb on one of the security personnel. Strowman goes outside the ring and runs Otis through a barricade. He lays out Dawkins and slams Gable on the floor. Strowman clears off the announce table. He grabs Dawkins and powerslams him through the table.

Strowman gets back into the ring and starts doing to Hulk Hogan routine to get the crowd cheering him.

Winners & #1 Contender to the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles: No One (No Contest)

After the break Strowman finally departs and heads backstage.

Non Title Match

Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah vs. Nikki ASH & Doudrop

Aliyah & Nikki ASH starts this match off. She gets the better of Nikki but has less luck with Doudrop. Aliyah tries a hurricanrana but gets caught and slammed into the corner by Doudrop. Doudrop hits a cannonball as we get a glimpse of Damage Control watching on a monitor backstage. Nikki tags in and they hit a double team on Aliyah for a near fall.

Nikki grounds Aliyah but misses an elbow drop and that lets Aliyah tags in Raquel Rodriguez, who runs wild on Nikki. She hits an overhead slam and then fires away with punches on Doudrop. Doudrop comes back with a headbutt and a senton for a two count.

Doudrop climbs to the 2nd turnbuckle and Aliyah tackles Nikki on the floor. Rodriguez brings Doudrop out of the corner with the Tejana Bomb for the win.

Winners: Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah

Backstage, Rey Mysterio is interviewed by Meghan Morant. Rey says he loves his son and he needs to have a word in private with Dominik. He says Judgment Day is poisoning Dominik’s mind. Rey says he will never put his hands on his son, but he wants to get his hands on Balor or Priest in a match tonight.

we get some highlights from Clash At The Castle 2 days ago, including the ovation for Sheamus after his Intercontinental Title match against Gunther.

Mr Money In The Bank Austin Theory makes his entrance. He gets in the ring and grabs a microphone.

Theory is still favoring his jaw after he got clocked by Tyson Fury at Clash At The Castle. He jokingly refers to Clash At The Castle as Crown Jewel and then yells at the crowd to shut their mouths. He gloats that he’s still the youngest Mr Money in the Bank in WWE history and the future Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Kevin Owens music plays and he walks out onto the stage with a mic. Owens asks what’s wrong with Theory’s jaw. Then he remembers Theory got knocked the hell out. The fans chant, You got knocked out. Owens asks them to chant, You got KOed and they oblige. Owens points out Theory found his 1st name again. Owens says he despises arrogant and delusional people and there have been many. Theory won’t be the last. Owens says what Fury did was a favor to Theory, because if he had cashed in McIntyre or Reigns would’ve put him into the ground.

Theory says Owens is jealous. He says he’s doing things Owens can only dream of. He says Owens can be first in line after he becomes the new undisputed champion.

Owens says he knows Roman Reigns & Drew McIntyre would’ve destroyed Theory because he’s been in the ring with both of them. Owens says McIntyre couldn’t beat him a couple of weeks ago and he had Reigns beaten for his title 18 months ago. Owens says the only reason Theory has the Money In The Bank is because Owens wasn’t in the match.

Theory says that sounds like a fairytale and the reality is that he’s the future of the business. Owens agrees he does everything to stay relevant and that’s what makes him who is. Owens says Theory was the hand-picked future of WWE, but not anymore. Owens predicts that a referee will run down to the ring at any moment. A ref shows up as predicted. Owens says, Let’s fight.

Mr Money In The Bank Austin Theory vs. Kevin Owens

Theory quickly ducks out of the ring. Owens follows and floors him with a clothesline. Owens slams Theory against the barricade and lands some chops. He sends Theory back into the ring but Theory is ready when Owens rolls in and takes control with some punches. Owens quickly turns the tide and his a cannonball into the corner. Theory rolls out to the floor. Owens goes out to the apron and hits a splash to the floor that takes us to a commercial break.

After the break Theory is in control but Owens takes it back when the fight goes to the floor. Owens slams Theory’s head on the announce table and sends him back into the ring. Owens hits a senton for a two count.

Theory avoids a charging Owens and hits his rolling pop-up dropkick for a near fall. Theory grabs a rear chin lock.

Theory tries to ground Owens but Owens fights to his feet and punches away at Theory. Owens floors Theory with some clotheslines. Theory rolls out to the floor. Owens tries a swanton to the floor but Theory gets his knees up.

Theory is trying to superplex Owens but Owens fights him off and Theory falls to the mat. Owens hits a swanton from the top rope for a near fall. Owens goes for the stunner but Theory escapes. Theory brings Owens out of the corner with a rack bomb for a near fall.

Theory signals it’s over. He lifts Owens on his shoulders but Owens escapes and grabs a waist lock. Theory escapes but runs into a superkick. Owens goes for the pop up powerbomb but Theory escapes. Owens charges into a boot and then tumbles outside the ring. Theory slams Owens back and headfirst into the edges of the steel ring steps. Owens barely beats the referee’s count back into the ring.

Theory gets another near fall. He lifts Owens onto the top turnbuckle and chops him. Theory climbs up to get Owens. Owens overpowers him and hangs on. Theory falls to the mat. Owens goes to the top rope but Theory cuts him off. Owens catches him with a fisherman’s brainbuster from the second turnbuckle. Owens hits the pop-up powerbomb. Owens hits the Stunner to score the victory.

Winner: Kevin Owens

Backstage Ciampa is giving Miz a pep talk. Sarah Schreiber interrupts and Miz says he still doesn’t want to talk about what happened to him after he was abducted by he whose name shall not be mentioned (Dexter Lumis). Miz says he’ll defeat Bobby Lashley to become the new United States Champion.

We come back from the break, we get a full highlight video from Saturday’s Clash At The Castle.

We see Damage Control walking backstage.

Rey Mysterio vs. Damian Priest

United States Title Steel Cage Match

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. The Miz

