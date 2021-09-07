WWE RAW Results – September 6, 2021

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods backstage. They hype tonight’s Tag Team Turmoil match. We cut to The Viking Raiders and they also hype Tag Team Turmoil. Next are promos from Mustafa Ali and Mansoor, Lucha House Party, MACE and T-BAR, Jinder Mahal and Veer, and finally AJ Styles and Omos. We’re live from the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida as Jimmy Smith welcomes us to RAW. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and out comes RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro – Randy Orton and Riddle. Mike Rome does the ring introductions. The champs head to the ring as fans cheer them on.

We see what happened last week as Orton and Riddle retained, and how Orton hit WWE Champion Bobby Lashley with the RKO. Orton takes the mic and says MVP and Lashley tried to take the titles last week, but they failed miserably. Orton says they failed because Lashley is nothing but a greedy son of a bitch. Orton says he and Riddle are going to look at the 7 tag teams competing tonight and see which deserves to be defeated next. Riddle interrupts and says tonight is going to be sick. Riddle starts talking about the other teams and as usual he has some wild ideas, and some annoying comedy.

Orton starts laughing. The music interrupts and out comes Lashley and MVP. MVP tells Riddle to shut his dumbass up. They enter the ring and Lashley says Orton’s actions were that of a coward last Monday. Lashley can’t believe they’re out here talking about tag teams after what happened last week. Lashley wants to finish what was started last week. Lashley goes on and Orton asks if he’s being challenged. Lashley confirms he’s challenging Orton to a one-on-one match. Orton says it’s been maybe 10-15 years since they faced each other in the ring. Orton brings up Lashley’s double champion talk from last week and says he will accept the challenge under one condition – when they fight, Lashley must put the WWE Title on the line. Fans pop.

MVP interrupts and proposes a WWE Title match for Extreme Rules. Lashley says he is that greedy son of a bitch like Orton said, so they’re going to talk to Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville to get put into Tag Team Turmoil so he can become a double champion just like Orton said he would be. The two sides have words in the middle of the ring until the music interrupts and out comes The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. Kofi takes the mic and talks about kicking Tag Team Turmoil off right now. Woods doesn’t care if the odds are against them, they were when he beat Lashley a few weeks back. They go on until the music interrupts and out comes The Viking Raiders.

Tag Team Turmoil: The New Day vs. The Viking Raiders vs. Mustafa Ali and Mansoor vs. Lucha House Party vs. MACE and T-BAR vs. Jinder Mahal and Veer vs. AJ Styles and Omos

Out comes The Viking Raiders’ Erik and Ivar as the others look on. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and the match is beginning as The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods get ready. RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle are watching from ringside. Erik goes at it with Kofi and delivers a big power move early on. Erik man-handles Kofi some more to keep control. Ivar tags in but Kofi counters and delivers a stomp. Woods and Erik tag in and trade offense now. Erik blocks a whip into the corner, countering with a big overhead throw.

Woods fights back from the corner and nails a kick to the head from the apron. Woods launches himself in with a tornado DDT. Kofi tags in as Woods knocks Ivar off the apron. Kofi ends up dropping Erik with a kick for a close 2 count. Erik and Kofi go at it for a few minutes now. Erik gets sent to the floor. Kofi leaps from the top but Erik and Ivar catch him in mid-air at ringside. Woods tries to fly and make the save but The Viking Raiders collide them head-first into each other. We go to commercial with Erik and Ivar standing tall at ringside.

Back from the break and Kofi is mounting offense for his team. He nails the Boom Drop to Erik in the middle of the ring. Kofi waits in the corner now as fans rally. He swings at Ivar on the apron but Ivar ducks. Erik decks Kofi. Erik and Ivar with a big double team sequence now. Ivar covers but Kofi kicks out just in time. Erik tags back in and hits a backbreaker on Kofi, then holds it and delivers a gutbuster. Erik turns that into a big powerbomb attempt but Kofi counters with a head scissors.

Kofi escapes the corner and in comes Woods. Erik tags Ivar in but slams Woods on his way out. Ivar flies from the top with a big splash but Woods still kicks out at 2. Orton and Riddle can’t believe it. Kofi comes back in and ends up nailing Trouble In Paradise and rolling Ivar for the pin to eliminate The Viking Raiders. Orton and Riddle are impressed. The music hits and out next comes Jinder Mahal and Veer with Shanky. They rush the ring.

Kofi knocks Veer off the apron. Woods sends Jinder down at ringside next. Kofi leaps from the ring and nails Veer again. Woods brings Jinder back into the ring and drops him for a close 2 count. Woods chops Jinder now but Jinder knees him and drops him with an elbow. Jinder mounts offense on Woods as fans cheer The New Day on. Veer tags in and they deliver a big double team series to Woods. Kofi comes over to prevent Shanky from attacking Woods at ringside but Shanky backs Kofi off as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Jinder has control of Woods. Woods manages to tag Kofi in. Kofi unloads and knocks Veer off the apron. Kofi and Jinder go back & forth in the corner now. Woods tags in and goes to the top for the big double team move. Woods covers for the pin to eliminate Mahal and Veer. The music hits and out next comes Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik of Lucha House Party. The two teams meet at ringside and the masked Superstars get the upperhand with moonsaults off the apron. Lince keeps control and tags in Metalik, who keeps Woods down while taunting him.

Lince comes back in with big chops to Woods for a 2 count. Woods sends Lince to the apron but he fights back and goes to the top for a big crossbody but Woods gets his knees up. They both land bad and are down now. Metalik tags in and stops Woods from tagging out. Metalik and Kofi have words. Woods counters Metalik but then runs into a superkick. Woods counters and kicks Metalik back. Kofi tags in and hits a big crossbody across the back of Metalik for a close 2 count. Kofi fights off both opponents now as fans cheer him on. Lince kicks out at 2. Lince catches them with a big double springboard Stunner but he can’t get the pin on Woods. Lince drops Woods with a superkick. Woods gets double teamed with quick offense in the corner now.

Lince goes to the top and hits a big moonsault but Kofi runs in out of nowhere to break it up. Kofi gets double teamed to the floor. Woods gets double teamed back in the ring now but Kofi trips Lince and holds him by his legs, preventing him from saving Dorado from a counter and pin by Woods. Lucha House Party has been eliminated. The music hits and out next comes T-BAR and MACE. We go to commercial as Kofi and Woods try to recover in the ring.

Back from the break and MACE is controlling Woods, taunting him as the champs look on. Woods fights out of a corner but MACE slaps him in the face. MACE sends Woods to the corner and nails a high knee. MACE goes on for a 2 count and then keeps Woods grounded. MACE unloads with strikes in the corner as the referee counts. MACE sits Woods on the top turnbuckle but Woods fights back. MACE rocks him a few times. Woods leaps with a missile dropkick to the leg.

T-BAR tags in and they stomp Woods to stop a tag attempt. T-BAR levels Woods with a right hand but Woods hangs on. MACE tags back in as Woods nails a Jawbreaker but MACE grabs him for a belly-to-back suplex. Woods kicks out at 2. Woods superkicks MACE in the gut but he’s still up. MACE knocks Kofi off the apron to the floor. T-BAR runs over and sends Kofi into the barrier. MACE levels Woods with a big heel kick to the head. T-BAR scoops Woods onto his shoulders for the GTS but Woods counters and rolls him for the pin. MACE and T-BAR are eliminated.

Fans boo as T-BAR and MACE line up an attack after the bell. MACE with a running assisted suplex to Kofi. The music hits and out comes Mansoor and Mustafa Ali next as T-BAR and MACE pound on The New Day. Mansoor rushes the ring first but ends up leveled by MACE and T-BAR. Ali also gets dropped. T-BAR and MACE toss Mansoor and Ali over the top rope back to the floor. They follow to the floor and launch Mansoor into the steel ring steps. Ali is launched face-first into the ring post. MACE and T-BAR grab half of the steel steps now and ram them into the face of Ali at ringside. They bring the steps into the ring now. Kofi tries to fight but T-BAR nails a right hand. MACE holds half of the steps up as T-BAR torpedoes Kofi face-first into the steel. Three referees are yelling at T-BAR and MACE now. They go to ringside and take out Woods again, launching him into the ring post. More WWE officials are out now, including Pat Buck and Jamie Noble. Orton and Riddle look on as officials try to get MACE and T-BAR to leave the ringside area. The New Day, Ali and Mansoor are all laid out. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see what just happened. During the break, Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce came out and said we’re not going to end a match like this in Miami. She said they’re going to let The New Day and Mansoor and Mustafa Ali have some time and regroup, then finish later. It’s also announced that MVP and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley have been added to the match. Tag Team Turmoil will restart later tonight with 4 teams – The New Day, Mansoor and Ali, MVP and Lashley, AJ Styles and Omos.

#1 Contender’s Match: Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre

We go back to the ring and out comes Drew McIntyre with his sword, Angela. McIntyre gets pyro and hits the ring to pose for another explosion. The winner of this match will challenge WWE United States Champion Damian Priest at Extreme Rules. We see what happened last week during the Triple Threat. Out next comes Sheamus, still wearing his face mask.

The bell rings and Drew isn’t interested in a handshake, disrespecting Sheamus in his face instead. Sheamus takes Drew down with a headlock and holds them there. We see Priest backstage watching the match on a monitor. Drew ends up turning it around and delivering big chops, then into the corner. They tangle on the apron and Sheamus begins 10 Beats of The Bodhrán. Drew turns it around and delivers big forearms to the apron. Drew ends up on the floor. Sheamus goes to the top and delivers a flying clothesline. Sheamus brings it back in the ring but Drew catches him with a big Spinebuster for a close 2 count. Sheamus ends up turning it around in the corner. Sheamus climbs up as Drew continues fighting back. Sheamus finally hits the big superplex as fans pop. They fail to capitalize as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and they’re going at it. Drew levels Sheamus with clotheslines. Drew catches Sheamus with an overhead suplex. Drew with more offense now. Sheamus overpowers and goes to the top but Drew meets him with a super throw from the top to the mat. Somehow Sheamus kicks out right before the 3 count. Sheamus blocks the Futureshock DDT but Drew blocks the Alabama Slam.

Drew comes right back with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt but Sheamus takes it and levels Drew for a 2 count with a headbutt of his own. Sheamus with the Alabama Slam for a close 2 count. Sheamus stands tall in the corner now and plays to the crowd for boos. Sheamus calls for Drew’s Claymore, mocking him. Drew with a clothesline and a Futureshock DDT for a close 2 count. Drew sits up on his knees and shows some frustration now. Drew waits in the corner but Sheamus blocks. They tangle and Sheamus gets sent into the ring post. Drew ends up taking Sheamus down in an arm submission.

Sheamus makes it to the bottom rope to break the submission but he’s yelling out in pain. Drew yanks the hurt arm over the top rope.Drew goes to the top but has to roll through as Sheamus moves. Sheamus comes right back with the pump knee strike but Drew kicks out at 2. Drew blocks the Cloverleaf Submission and rolls Sheamus for 2. Drew rocks Sheamus and delivers Sheamus’ own move, White Noise. Sheamus still kicks out at 2. They’re both on their knees in the middle of the ring trading shots.

Drew ends up taking Sheamus’ mask off and delivering a big boot to the face as Sheamus pleads from his knees. Drew charges with a Claymore but Sheamus side-steps and rolls Drew up with a handful of tights for the pin to win and become the new #1 contender.

Winner and New #1 Contender to WWE United States Champion Damian Priest: Sheamus

– After the match, Sheamus stands tall as his music hits. They face off in the middle of the ring now. Sheamus wants his mask back. Drew ends up leveling him with a Claymore Kick for a big pop. We go back to commercial. Sheamus vs. Priest is official for Extreme Rules. We see Sheamus flat on his back in the ring as Drew marches up the ramp. Kevin Patrick stops Priest in the back, and he’s laughing at what happened to Sheamus. Priest says he’s seen a lot of matches and fights in his life, but that was a fight, and that’s why he likes squaring up with these guys because they can go. He expects no less from Sheamus at Extreme Rules. He knows something Sheamus doesn’t know – he has Sheamus’ number and Extreme Rules will end with Sheamus on his back.

– Sarah Schreiber stops Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. backstage as they’re warming up. They talk about possibly getting on the same page tonight and possibly going on to win the Women’s Tag Team Titles but Ripley is hesitant. It sounds like Nikki wants their name to be Super Brutality. Ripley remains hesitant but Nikki is very excited as she heads off to the stage. It looks like tonight’s match is no longer for the titles.

Championship Contender’s Match: WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina Snuka vs. Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H.

We go back to the ring and out first comes Nikki A.S.H. to the stage. Rhea Ripley joins her and they head to the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a Pizza Hut-sponsored video on RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and her non-title loss to Nia Jax last week. Sarah Schreiber is backstage with Flair now. She goes on about how Jax will be forced to kiss the ground she walks on tonight as she retains the title. Long live The Queen, she says. Graves hypes Jax vs. Flair as we go back to the ring. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina Snuka head to the ring for this Championship Contender’s bout.

The bell rings and Nikki starts off with Tamina. Tamina overpowers and toys around with Nikki. They lock up and Tamina quickly slams Nikki face-first into the mat. Tamina taunts Nikki some more. Tamina blocks a Monkey Flip from the corner and places Nikki on the top turnbuckle. Nikki fights back but Tamina goes for a Samoan Drop. Nikki fights free and prevents Tamina from dropping down on her. Nikki mounts some offense and tags in Ripley. Ripley tosses Nikki into Tamina’s arms, then ends up dropping her. Ripley unloads on Tamina now.

Tamina fights back and Tamina gets the upperhand. Natalya tags in and takes Tamina to the mat. Ripley ends up using Nikki again, swinging her legs at Natalya to take her down. Natalya rocks Nikki in the corner now but runs into an elbow. Nikki has words with Tamina, then rocks her on the apron. Natalya hits Nikki from behind. Natalya takes Nikki down and kicks her from behind. They go on and Tamina ends up dropping Ripley on the floor with a superkick as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Nikki is fighting Tamina and Natalya off. Nikki kicks away the Sharpshooter attempt and makes the tag. Ripley unloads on Natalya and rocks her with a headbutt. Ripley screams out after knocking Tamina down. Ripley kicks Natalya and nails a Northern Lights suplex for a close 2 count. Nikki comes in off the top with a crossbody to Natalya but Tamina breaks the pin 8p. Ripley flies in with a dropkick to Tamina. Natalya with a German suplex to Ripley.

Nikki and Natalya tangle now. Natalya blocks a tornado DDT and hits a discus lariat. Natalya misses Ripley tagging in and goes for the Sharpshooter on Nikki. Ripley takes advantage and delivers Riptide to Natalya for the pin to get the win.

Winners and New #1 Contenders: Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley

– After the match, Ripley and Nikki celebrate as the music hits.

– We go backstage to John Morrison in a ring for another must see but pre-recorded edition of Moist TV, which will apparently no longer be held in front of the crowd. Morrison has some blow-up pool toys and says he couldn’t find The Miz anywhere. His guest is already sitting next to him – Karrion Kross, wearing a suit.

Kross thanks Morrison for having him on the show, saying it’s a real honor. Kross says he could be described as a person who wants to make people’s worst dreams become a reality. Morrison says that’s interesting and asks what Kross has planned next. He plans on making Morrison suffer. Morrison laughs this off and asks Kross if he plans on going for a title or something else. Kross says those all sound like good ideas and he will go for them right after he eliminates Morrison from existence. Morrison recalls how he’s been doing this for years, he’s been in the ring with DX, The Undertaker and Kane, so stop trying to be scary. He also says everyone in WWE knows that if you challenge him, you end up getting a Drip Stick. Kross says Morrison asked for answers so tonight he will get them, in the ring, when Kross teaches him to fall and pray. Kross gets up and walks away as fans in the arena boo.

Karrion Kross vs. John Morrison

We go right to the ring and out comes Karrion Kross in his gladiator gear. The announcers talk about Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month and plug Connor’s Cure as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and John Morrison is wrapping his entrance. They lock up and Kross overpowers to start. Kross blocks a shot and takes Morrison down, then mounts him with big right hands. Kross with a big Doomsday Saito suplex early on. Kross applies the Kross Jacket submission from behind but Morrison tries to resist. They fall into the ropes and Morrison hangs on to the middle rope as the referee counts.

Morrison grabs a Drip Stick and sprays Kross in the face with it. Kross is seething. he levels Morrison with a big boot to the face. Kross takes Morrison into the corner and launches him over the ring post to the floor. Kross follows and keeps the offense going, bringing it back in the ring. Kross takes Morrison back down in the Kross Jacket submission for the easy win.

Winner: Karrion Kross

– After the match, Kross stands tall in the middle of the ring as the music hits.

– We get a video package on Nia Jax. Schreiber approaches Jax backstage and asks about what Charlotte Flair had to say earlier tonight. Jax says she’d rather not waste her breath on Flair but what she said earlier was just a defense mechanism. She brags on how she splattered Flair last week. Flair says she wants to hit Jax with her crown tonight, but Jax says she shoved that so far up her behind, she’ll have a better chance at finding some dignity up there, which she also lost last week. Jax says Flair better get used to losing because tonight she will finish what she started and walk out with the title.

RAW Women’s Title Match: Nia Jax vs. Charlotte Flair

We go back to the ring and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a video package showing how we got to tonight’s title match. Out next comes Nia Jax as fans boo. Shayna Baszler is right behind her as Flair looks on from the ring. We get formal ring introductions from Mike Rome. The bell rings and here we go. Baszler immediately interrupts with the mic, speaking from the apron. She says she’s agreeing with Flair here as she’s not sure Jax has what it takes to beat Flair twice in a row, but we know Baszler does. The real question is will Jax become the champion or will she choke? Flair attacks but Jax fights her off in the corner despite the distraction by Baszler.

Jax with a cheap shot as she and Flair brawl with hands full of hair and face with the referee between them. The referee brings them together in the middle of the ring in an attempt to restore things. They argue. Flair taunts Jax and rolls to the floor as fans boo and cheer. Flair has a few words for Baszler, then turns to Jax and tells her to kiss her ass. Flair takes the title and goes to leave with it but stops to argue with Baszler. Jax grabs Flair by her hair from the ring and tries to pull her in but Flair hangs her up on the top rope.

Flair comes in and they go at it. Flair fights Jax off as Jax grabs her from behind. Flair counters a move and chop blocks Jax from behind, taking the knee out. Flair goes for the knee in the corner but Jax dodges it and stuns her with a strike. Jax takes Flair to the top for a superplex but Flair fights back and turns it into a big powerbomb. Jax powers up and kicks out. Flair stomps Jax while she’s down, focusing on the leg. Flair goes for the Figure Four but Jax slams her back into the bottom turnbuckle. Flair rolls to the floor to regroup as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Jax is down against the barrier at ringside. Flair climbs to the top and delivers the big moonsault to the floor, taking Jax back down for a pop. Baszler gets in front of Jax to block her from attacking. Jax goes past her and looks to powerbomb Flair in the ring but Flair slides out and rolls her for a 2 count. Jax sends her into the corner and then nails a running splash in the corner.

Jax takes Flair to the top for a superplex but Baszler distracts from the apron. Jax yells at her. The distraction allows Flair to deliver a super Natural Selection for the pin to win out of nowhere.

Winner: Charlotte Flair

– After the match, Flair raises the title in the middle of the ring as her music hits. Alexa Bliss appears on the big screen, sitting in her swing with Lilly. Bliss says now that Flair is done fighting, it’s time for fun. Bliss and Lilly invite Flair to Alexa’s Playground. Bliss says Lilly wants Flair to bring one of her shiny robes so she can try it on. Flair says they’re cute but The Queen doesn’t do cute and she’s not interested in Alexa’s mind-games, and she’s definitely not coming to the playground. Bliss says that’s too bad because Lilly has a lot of pent up energy tonight. Bliss asks if Flair has any idea what it’s like to be stuck somewhere with a maniac. Bliss says of course she does, she’s a Flair. Bliss says if Flair won’t come to them, they will come to her. The lights start flashing in the ring as a nursery rhyme starts up. The lights come back on and Bliss is standing behind Flair, Lilly in-hand. Bliss’ laugh echoes around the arena. Flair slowly turns around and sees Bliss staring at her. Flair says Bliss obviously wants something, so what is it? Bliss points at the RAW Women’s Title. Flair asks if Bliss wants a title match. She raises the title in the air as fans pop and chant “Yes!” now. Flair says fine, but this ring isn’t Bliss’ playground, it’s hers. Flair and Bliss star each other down as Flair’s music starts up. Flair makes her exit as Bliss smiles at her.

WWE 24/7 Title Match: Akira Tozawa vs. Reggie

We get a pre-recorded video with WWE 24/7 Champion Reggie walking through another park, talking about how he grew up in the hood and didn’t have a safe childhood. This is a video package of highlights from his recent park segments with R-Truth and Akira Tozawa. We go back to the ring and out comes Reggie with the title now. He flips around and poses with the title as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Reggie waits in the ring as Tozawa makes his entrance. The bell rings and Reggie starts flipping around and dodging Tozawa. Reggie with a dropkick. Reggie goes on and flips into a leg drop to the back of the neck. Reggie flips into a senton for the pin to get the easy win and retain.

Winner: Reggie

– After the match, Reggie stands tall with the 24/7 Title as his music hits. R-Truth hits the ring and wants his title back, but Reggie gets the upperhand. Humberto Carrillo runs down next but Reggie gets the best of him. Shelton Benjamin, Drew Gulak, Jeff Hardy and Jaxson Ryker run down now but Reggie leaps onto them and keeps going up the ramp. WWE NXT Superstar Drake Maverick appears behind Reggie on the ramp now. Reggie turns around and they stare at each other but Truth runs up and messes up any chance Drake had. Truth yells at Drake and tells him to go back home to his wife. Reggie is already running to the back and Truth follows. Drake looks out at the crowd before we get a replay.

– We get a look at what happened between Eva Marie and Doudrop last week. Kevin Patrick stops Doudrop for comments backstage, noting that Eva isn’t here tonight. Doudrop says karma has a funny way of coming back around to Eva. She brags on taking Eva out last week and calls her a bunch of names, saying she isn’t surprised the talentless Eva couldn’t make it tonight. Doudrop says she isn’t finished with Eva just yet and karma is just beginning to come around on Eva. She challenges Eva to a rematch on next week’s show and says if we thought last week’s beatdown was brutal, wait until next Monday because it will be unforgettable. Doudrop says Eva tormented her for months, claiming it was all part of the Eva-Lution but the Eva-Lution turned out to be a big Eva-Delusion. She goes on and hypes up the Doudrop-alution for next week.

Tag Team Turmoil: The New Day vs. Mansoor and Mustafa Ali vs. AJ Styles and Omos vs. MVP and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley

We go back to the ring for the rest of Tag Team Turmoil to determine new #1 contenders to RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle. The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are out first. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Orton and Riddle are at ringside to watch the rest of our Tag Team Turmoil main event. Mansoor and Mustafa Ali are also out as we get a replay of what happened earlier tonight. The bell rings and Kofi starts off with Ali. Kofi takes control but Mansoor counters. They run the ropes and Ali opens the ropes, sending Kofi flying through the ropes to the floor. Kofi lands hard. Mansoor tags in and brings Kofi back in, stopping to taunt Woods. Ali with a quick pin attempt. Ali grounds Kofi now.

Kofi fights up and out but Ali decks him. Kofi with a SOS out of nowhere and they’re both down. Woods tags in and stops Ali from tagging. Woods drops Ali into the middle rope and delivers a dropkick to the back of the neck. Ali turns it around and sends Woods to the corner. Mansoor tags in for the double team but Woods breaks it up. Kofi tags back in. Kofi runs up Mansoor’s back to the top turnbuckle, then brings Ali to the mat with a superplex. Woods rolls Mansoor up for a close 2 count. Woods powers up with Ali on his shoulders but his back is still hurting. Mansoor rolls Woods for a close 2 count.

Mansoor works on Woods’ back but the referee tells him to stop. The referee checks on Woods’ back as Ali yells at Mansoor to stay on him. Ali slaps himself in off a tag and then goes to work on Woods while he’s down. Woods ducks a kick and drops Ali. Kofi tags in and leaps off the top with a big crossbody to Ali. Kofi then knocks Mansoor off the apron. Kofi charges at Ali with Trouble In Paradise but Ali superkicks him in mid-move. Ali misses the 450 Splash as Kofi moves but he still rolls through. Kofi with Trouble In Paradise to Ali. Woods tags in and leaps off the top rope with the flying elbow to Ali. Kofi stops Mansoor from breaking the pin up as Woods covers to pin Ali. Mansoor and Ali are eliminated.

The music hits and out next are AJ Styles and Omos as The New Day try to recover in the ring. AJ and Omos stop at ringside and stare The New Day down as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and AJ is working on Woods in the middle of the ring. Riddle cheers on Woods from ringside. Woods fights free but AJ stops the tag. Woods charges for a tag again but AJ intercepts him with a takedown. AJ focuses on the lower back of Woods now. AJ takes Woods to the corner with forearm shots to the lower back. Woods keeps trying to fight but AJ beats him down again. AJ sends Woods into their corner and in comes Omos.

Woods tries to escape but Omos grabs him and clubs him to the mat as Kofi looks on. Omos smiles and stands on Woods’ back as he yells out in pain. Omos launches Woods into the corner, then turns to have words with Kofi. Omos with a running splash to the back of Woods in the corner. AJ tags back in and covers for a 2 as a shocked Riddle looks on. AJ with a snap suplex for another close 2 count. AJ grounds Woods now as Kofi cheers him on, as does Riddle. AJ slams Woods back to the mat by his head. Woods finally mounts some offense now and AJ is sent to the floor.

Woods crawls for a tag but AJ leaps at Kofi to stop it. Kofi jumps to the floor and Woods comes from behind on AJ. They both go down with a double clothesline. Omos cheers AJ on as Kofi rallies for Woods. Kofi and Omos tag in at the same time but Omos levels Kofi, sending him to the floor flat on his back, right in front of Orton and Riddle. Omos stands tall in the ring and yells out as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see how Kofi flew off the top during the break but Omos knocked him out of the air with ease. AJ has Kofi on the top turnbuckle now. Kofi fights off a superplex attempt, then leaps at him with a stomp as Orton and Riddle look on. Kofi unloads on AJ in the corner but AJ fights back. AJ with the moonsault into a DDT but Kofi counters and slams him. Kofi with Trouble In Paradise but he’s slow to capitalize with the pin. AJ kicks out as Omos breaks the pin up.

Omos catches Woods and tosses him to the floor. Kofi attacks Omos but Omos catches him off the ropes and sends him into an assisted Styles Clash for the pin. The New Day has been eliminated. The music hits and out next comes WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and MVP. Orton stares Lashley down from ringside. AJ and Omos stare Lashley and MVP down. The winners will challenge RK-Bro for the straps next Monday night.

MVP starts with AJ and gets a big “MVP!” chant form the hometown crowd. MVP immediately tags Lashley in to start. AJ and Lashley go at it. Lashley overpowers and spikes AJ into the mat. Lashley whips AJ hard into the corner and he goes down. Lashley makes sure Orton is watching as he goes to work on AJ in the corner. Lashley holds AJ down and yells in his face. AJ fights back with kicks and punches but Lashley grabs him. AJ counters but lands bad on his ankle and falls. AJ still nails a pele kick. Omos tags in now and fans pop as he stares Lashley down. Lashley decides to stay in the ring. Omos and Lashley yell at each other, facing off in the middle of the ring as fans stand and cheer them on.

Omos and Lashley lock up with a test of strength in the middle of the ring. Fans start chanting “Bobby!” now. Lashley attacks and sends Omos into the corner, hitting him with shoulder thrusts. Lashley tries for a big suplex but Omos overpowers and nails one of his own to Lashley. Omos charges and kicks Lashley over the top rope to the floor, right at Lashley’s feet. Lashley gets up and stares Orton down AJ leaps off the announce table and takes Orton and Lashley down at once as fans pop.

Omos comes over and grabs Riddle from behind, sending him into the barrier. AJ has trouble getting Lashley back into the ring but he does. MVP comes from behind but AJ kicks his knee and drops him with a pele kick in front of the announce table. Omos grabs Riddle from the floor at ringside, then launches him over the announce table with ease. Riddle goes flying through the air. AJ stalks Lashley from the apron now. Lashley ducks the Phenomenal Forearm and comes right back with a Spear for the pin to win and become the new #1 contenders.

Winners and New #1 Contenders to RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle: WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and MVP

– After the match, Lashley stands tall in the middle of the ring. Omos comes from behind and grabs Lashley, then drives him into the mat with the two-hand chokeslam. Fans boo but some cheer. Omos picks AJ up and carries him to the ramp as the referee checks on Lashley, who is already getting back up to his feet. Lashley gets back up but Orton comes from behind and levels him with the RKO outta nowhere to a big pop. Orton stands tall and raises the WWE Title in the air as his music hits. Lashley and MVP vs. RK-Bro is confirmed for next Monday. Orton poses in the corner with his RAW Tag Team Titles belt as we get a replay of the RKO to Lashley. Riddle returns to the ring now and poses in the opposite corner with Orton. Lashley seethes from the mat and recovers while Orton and Riddle celebrate. RAW goes off the air.