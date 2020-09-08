LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE RAW Results – September 7, 2020

– Tonight’s Labor Day edition of WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with the normal intro.

– We’re live from WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s replacing Vic Joseph this week as Joseph has the night off. Cole is joined at ringside by Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Randy Orton. They hype tonight’s match with Keith Lee as Orton enters the ring.

Orton rants on earning his WWE Title shot from Drew McIntyre and having to face Lee again tonight. Orton addresses Drew and their match at WWE Clash of Champions, which will happen if Drew is medically cleared. Orton brags on kicking Drew in the head and breaking his jaw two weeks ago. We see a replay on the big screen. Orton goes on and suggests Drew hand him the WWE Title.

We suddenly hear sirens and see an ambulance pull into the arena near the stage as Orton looks on. Drew gets out of the ambulance and hits the ring, leveling Orton with a Claymore Kick. Drew unloads on Orton as referees hit the ring and check on Orton, backing Drew away. Drew’s music starts back up as he stares Orton down from the ramp. Drew turns and marches to the back while Orton slowly recovers in the ring. Drew stops and looks at Orton again before heading to the back.

– The Hurt Business is backstage walking in a video from earlier today. They stop and MVP accuses a random janitor of saying something about Shelton Benjamin’s mother. They bully the guy as WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley shoves him against a wall by his throat. They bully the guy some more and MVP hits him with a low blow. They fix their suits and keep walking.

The Hurt Business vs. Apollo Crews, Ricochet and Cedric Alexander

We go back to the ring for six-man action and out first is Apollo Crews. He poses in the corner and the pyro goes off as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and we see WWE Champion Drew McIntyre talking backstage when WWE Producer Adam Pearce stops him. Drew says he will be at Clash of Champions, hurt jaw or not. Pearce says Drew’s jaw is why he’s on the shelf tonight, and with everything else going on, he can’t have Drew running around while hurt. He asks Drew to respectfully leave. Drew tells him to relax and agrees, noting that he already did what he needs to do. Drew walks off and Pearce tells security to stay on their toes when it comes to other potential guests tonight. We go back to the ring and out comes Cedric Alexander to join Ricochet. The Hurt Business (MVP, Shelton Benjamin and WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley) suddenly come out and attack Cedric on the ramp. They beat him down and head to the ring as Ricochet and Crews check on their partner.

The bell rings and Crews attacks MVP, sending him to the floor. Crews follows and brings it back in the ring but Benjamin levels him with a boot to the face. Benjamin unloads on Crews now. Lashley comes back in and beats Crews down in the corner. MVP comes in and keeps Crews down but Ricochet saves the pin. MVP keeps control and hits a big German suplex. Lashley tags back in and taunts Crews while he’s down. Benjamin also comes in but he wastes some time and Crews drops him with an enziguri.

Crews crawls for a tag but Cedric suddenly pulls Ricochet off the apron and destroys him at ringside. Crews is shocked and the crowd boos. Shelton comes from behind but Crews fights him off. Cedric hits the ring and drops Crews with a Lumbar Check. The boos get louder. MVP is thrilled. The Hurt Business looks at Cedric but he just looks down at Crews. Shelton ends up putting Crews away for the pin to win.

Winners: The Hurt Business

– After the match, Cedric is all smiles as he stands on the apron. The Hurt Business stands in the ring facing him while Crews and Ricochet are checked on by a referee at ringside. We go to replays. Cedric looks on from ringside as The Hurt Business stands tall in the ring, applauding him. He never did join the group.

– Still to come, Dominik Mysterio vs. Murphy. Back to commercial.

The Street Profits vs. Angel Garza and Andrade

We go back to the ring and out come RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits for this non-title match – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. Out next comes Andrade and Angel Garza with Zelina Vega. Vega and Andrade march right past Garza on the ramp as he poses. There’s some ringside tension between the two as well.

Garza says he will stat off. He faces off with Ford and taunts him by throwing his pants. Back and forth as they go at it. Ford hits a dropkick and sends Garza to the corner. Andrade tags in and they have some words. Dawkins comes in and dropkicks Andrade. Dawkins launches Andrade over his head.

Vega and Garza end up arguing at ringside for a few minutes as Andrade fails to mount a comeback in the ring. This leads to Dawkins leveling Andrade. Ford goes to the top and hits the big Frogsplash for the pin to win.

Winners: The Street Profits

– After the bell, Garza is already on the ramp, mouthing back at Vega as The Profits’ music hits. We go to replays after Ford kicks Andrade out of the ring. There’s more arguing between the two sides as Garza storms off to the back. The music suddenly hits and out comes SmackDown Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura. The Street Profits look on from the ring as we go to commercial, with Cole wondering if the Brand To Brand Invitational is back.

Back from the break and both teams are in the ring. Cesaro says they were surprised to learn The Street Profits are the longest reigning RAW tag team in years. They go on and take some shots, but say they are here to show them how a real tag team should be. Cesaro says thanks to the quarterly Brand To Invitational, they are challenging Ford and Dawkins to a match for next week. The two teams trade more shots on the mic and the match is official for next week. Cesaro and Nakamura exit the ring to Nakamura’s music.

– Still to come, Aleister Black vs. Kevin Owens at RAW Underground.

– WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth is at a restaurant with an invisible friend. A waiter pushes a dessert tray up and a ninja pokes his head up. Truth wanted dessert, not a ninja. Akira Tozawa and a referee appear next. Truth tries to toss his title to the invisible friend but it hits the ground. He later recovers it. Truth fights the ninjas off and runs away with the dessert cart, which has a ninja under it, and the title. Tozawa and his ninja referee chase them.

Peyton Royce vs. Billie Kay

We go back to the ring and out comes Peyton Royce all by herself, for the first week since the split of The IIconics. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Royce looks on as her best friend and former tag team partner comes out – Billie Kay. They lock up and go at it. They trade holds on the mat and break. Kay has words first. Kay slaps Royce in the middle of the ring as they argue about last week’s loss. Royce fights off offense in the middle of the ring. More back and forth now. Royce levels Kay with a big kick for a 2 count.

Kay ends up fighting from the mat and driving Royce in the corner with shoulder thrusts. More back and forth now. Kay rolls Royce for another close 2 count. Kay runs into another big kick. Royce with a neckbreaker in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Peyton Royce

– After the match, Royce stands tall as her new music hits. She stands over Kay now and helps her up. Royce hugs Kay and Kay leaves the ring.

– We get a video package on the Mysterios vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy feud. Still to come, Dominik Mysterio will face Murphy. We see the entire Mysterio family arriving in the back – Rey Mysterio, daughter Aliyah, wife Angie, and Dominik. They have an interview coming up. We see Murphy lurking in the background. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what happened earlier with Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton.

– Charly Caruso is in the ring with a mic. She brings out The Mysterio Family – Rey Mysterio, wife Angie, daughter Aliyah, and son Dominik Mysterio.

Charly asks Rey for an update on his triceps. He thanks Charly for having them all here. Unfortunately he was unable to get payback on Seth Rollins last week. Rey has no exact time on his return from the triceps injury but he can’t wait to get back in the ring and put an end to Rollins. She asks about tonight’s match and h e goes on about how Dominik knows what to do to put an end to Murphy. Charly asks Dominik about Murphy next. He goes to speak but Murphy interrupts from the big screen.

Murphy goes on about how it’s all Dominik’s fault that Rollins turned on him last week and wants nothing else to do with him. Rey says it’s not their fault Murphy pledged his allegiance to an evil son of a bitch like Rollins, and you reap what you sow. Murphy says Dominik has a bright future in WWE but the ultimate sacrifice will be to end it before it starts. Murphy wants to up the ante tonight. He challenges Dominik to a Street Fight. Dominik says Murphy has terrified his family just as much as Seth, so he’s willing to embarrass Murphy in front of his Messiah. He accepts the challenge. Murphy tells Dominik to bring his family to ringside because this will be the last match they can see him in. Dominik threatens Murphy with his last breath if he does anything to his family members. Rey’s music hits and the family stands together while Murphy looks on from the big screen.

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler will both work Handicap Matches against The Riott Squad tonight. We see them backstage with Adam Pearce tonight, arguing about the matches. Pearce sees Drew McIntyre walk by and asks why he’s still here. Drew says he had to get his phone out of the ambulance. He keeps walking.

Asuka and Mickie James vs. Lana and Natalya

We go back to the ring and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Mickie James. She poses as the pyro goes off. She will wrestle Mickie James next week, but team with her this week. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Mickie is wrapping her entrance as Asuka looks on. We see last week’s win over Lana, which impressed Asuka enough to grant her the title shot for next week. Lana and Natalya are out next. Mickie and Natalya trade shots to start the match. Mickie ends up hitting a low dropkick and covering for a 2 count. Lana and Asuka tag in after more back & forth.

Asuka catches a kick and levels Lana in the gut with one of her own. Lana avoids the Hip Attack and Mickie tags herself in. Mickie ends up taking Lana down and mounting her but Natalya breaks it up with a basement dropkick for a 2 count. It’s announced that Cedric Alexander will appear on The VIP Lounge tonight. Lana tags in and unloads on Mickie now, keeping her down in their corner. Natalya comes in and grounds Mickie some more, taunting Asuka with her.

Natalya with a suplex for a 2 count on Mickie. Lana comes back in off the double team and plants Mickie for a 2 count as Asuka breaks it up. Asuka gets tossed to the floor but so does Natalya. Mickie with a neckbreaker to Lana. Mickie goes for a tag but Asuka is down on the floor. Mickie goes to the top but now Asuka is on the apron, tagging herself in.

Asuka runs in and applies the Asuka Lock to Lana. Mickie runs over and prevents Natalya from making the save. Lana taps to Asuka for the finish.

Winners: Asuka and Mickie James

– After the match, Asuka’s music hits as she and Mickie have their arms raised. They have some words ahead of next week’s title match.

– We see how Cedric Alexander turned on Apollo Crews and Ricochet earlier, helping The Hurt Business win the six-man. We see Cedric backstage now with MVP, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin. MVP asks Cedric if he’s ready to make it official in The VIP Lounge. Cedric is all for it. MVP and Lashley walk off. Shelton is left with Cedric. Shelton says this better be real and not some kind of game because if it is, he will find out and show Cedric why they’re called The Hurt Business. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes The Hurt Business – MVP, Shelton Benjamin and WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, with Cedric Alexander. They all head to the ring together for The VIP Lounge.

The boos pick up as MVP brags on the mic, introducing a very special edition of The VIP Lounge. He says Cedric has made a career-changing decision by joining The Hurt Business. MVP introduces him as the newest member of the group. Lashley presents Cedric with a t-shirt. They want to know why he’s joined. Cedric says he’s rather learn and earn instead of getting beat down every week. He was going broke running around with Ricochet. Cedric goes on about sacrificing his career for someone else to get a title shot. He says The Hurt Business is the future… the music interrupts and out come The Viking Raiders – Erik and Ivar. Ricochet and Apollo Crews join them They all rush the ring and a big brawl breaks out. We go to commercial with the babyfaces standing tall in the ring.

The Hurt Business vs. The Viking Raiders, Ricochet and Apollo Crews

Back from the break and this eight-man match is underway. Shelton Benjamin beats down Ricochet after some back & forth. Shelton with a suplex for a 2 count. Apollo Crews comes in and they double team Shelton. Crews with a standing moonsault for a 2 count.

Crews leaps in the corner for a splash but Benjamin blocks it with knees. MVP comes in and tangles with Crews. They go to the corner and in comes Ivar to beat MVP down as Cedric Alexander looks on. Ivar crashes into MVP and drops him as Erik comes in with a big knee. Erik with more big knee strikes to MVP against the ropes. Erik backs MVP into the corner as Ivar tags back in. They double team MVP for a close 2 count. MVP dominates Crews now. Cedric with a cheap shot. Lashley tags in with big elbows to Crews in the corner, dropping him to the mat.

Lashley keeps working Crews over until Crews slides out and tags in Erik. Erik and Lashley go at it now. Erik with flying knees to send Lashley in the corner. Benjamin comes in but gets tossed. Erik turns right around to a huge Spear from Lashley. Benjamin with three big slams on Erik in the middle of the ring now. Benjamin with a suplex to Erik for a 2 count.

Benjamin grounds Erik with a headlock now. Benjamin with a running high knee in the corner to Erik. Lashley comes in with more big offense on Erik. MVP comes in and hits the running big boot in the corner but Erik kicks out at 2. Cedric tags in for the first time and stomps away on Erik in the corner, after taunting his other opponents. Cedric gets aggressive and works over Erik on the mat as the boos continue. Shelton quickly comes in and keeps Erik down in their corner.

Erik and Shelton end up going down at the same time as the two teams reach for tags. MVP tags in and goes at it with Ricochet. Ricochet knocks Shelton off the apron and unloads on MVP. Ricochet kicks Shelton through the ropes on the floor. Ricochet flies off the second rope and then hits another moonsault on MVP for a close 2 count. Cedric comes in and has words with Ricochet, allowing MVP to drop Ricochet from behind. MVP covers Ricochet for a 2 count.

Cedric hits a big but Ricochet kicks out at 2. Cedric is a bit surprised. Ricochet blocks the Lumbar Check. They trade big strikes in the middle of the ring. MVP ends up breaking a pin up after Ricochet drops Cedric on his head. Erik breaks it up. There’s chaos now as everyone gets involved and hits their finishers. Ivar runs the ropes and hits a big suicide dive to take 3 of his opponents down into the barrier. Ricochet is in the ring with Cedric. He goes to the top but has to roll through on the 630. Cedric comes right back with a big Michinoku Driver for the pin to win.

Winners: The Hurt Business

– After the match, The Hurt Business celebrates as the music hits. The replay shows that Ricochet may have kicked out at 2. Officials and medics are checking on Ivar at ringside as he may have injured himself on the dive.

– Charly Caruso stops WWE Champion Drew McIntyre backstage and asks about Adam Pearce ordering him to leave. Drew stalls some more in leaving for the night. He walks off and we go to commercial.

-Shane McMahon is outside of RAW Underground with his extra large security guard. Kevin Owens walks up. Shane knows they have had their differences in the past, but he welcomes Owens to RAW Underground. Owens comments that Shane is still a jackass, and asks if Shane is going to open the door for him. Owens enters RAW Underground and Shane follows after speaking with his security guard.

– We see what happened earlier tonight between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton.

Randy Orton vs. Keith Lee

We go back to the ring for the next match as Randy Orton makes his way out. Mike Rome does the introductions tonight. Orton poses in the corner as the pyro goes off. Keith Lee is out next. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and here we go. Orton goes right to the floor to stall, pointing to his jaw injury from taking the Claymore earlier. Orton comes back in the ring and looks ready to go at it but he rolls back to the floor to boos. Lee is annoyed by the stalling. Lee grabs Orton by his ear and brings him to the apron but Orton drops him over the top rope. Orton comes in and charges but Lee drops him with the big double slap to the chest. Orton with a cheap shot while the referee can’t see. Orton goes to work on Lee with uppercuts now.

They go at it and Lee blocks the RKO. Lee shoves Orton off and drops him with a big elbow. Orton goes back to the floor for a breather as the referee counts. Lee goes out and charges but Orton moves and Lee crashes into the barrier. Orton return to the ring as the referee counts with Lee down on the floor. Orton keeps control in the ring now, covering for a 2 count. Orton keeps Lee down and grounds him with a headlock.

Orton with body scissors now, keeping Lee on the mat and wearing him down. Lee looks to start fading now. Lee tries to power up, on Lee’s back now. Lee powers up to his feet but Orton rams him back into the turnbuckles. Lee blocks the RKO one again. More back and forth between the two. Lee ends up nailing a huge powerslam in the middle of the ring for a close 2 count. Orton slides out of a suplex and drops Lee with the RKO outta nowhere. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre suddenly strikes out of nowhere and drops Orton with a Claymore. Drew tells Orton he will start seeing him in his nightmares, you son of a bitch. Drew stands tall over Orton as we go to replays. Orton marches to the back. Adam Pearce stops him on the stage and yells at him some. Drew heads to the back as his music hits. Pearce sends more referees to the ring and they check on Orton, who is down clutching his jaw.

– Shane McMahon welcomes us to RAW underground. We see Aleister Black dominating an enhancement talent in the background. He gets dropped by Black for the finish. Shane says the real fireworks will begin any minute now when Kevin Owens arrives. Owens walks in and leaps into the ring. They go at it with Owens getting the upperhand. Back fights back but Owens slams him on the mat. They fight to the floor and Owens rams Black back into the edge of the apron, then slams him on the floor. Shane enters the ring and says we will be right back with more. We see Owens trying to recover on the outside. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Randy Orton is with Adam Pearce and security. Orton is furious about Drew McIntyre being allowed in the building tonight. Pearce apologizes and tries to reassure Orton but Orton says his word means nothing.

2-on-1 Handicap Match: The Riott Squad vs. Shayna Baszler

We go to the ring for the first of two 2-on-1 Handicap Matches. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler is out first with her partner, Nia Jax. The current #1 contenders are out next – Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan.

Riott starts off with Baszler. Baszler takes the leg down early on. They tangle some more as Jax watches from ringside. Riott blocks off a hold but Baszler takes her down, with her arm tied up. Liv ends up coming in and unloading on Baszler with kicks. Baszler blocks a takedown and slams Liv on her face.

Liv ends up knocking Baszler off the apron. Liv with a dropkick to the leg. More back and forth now. Liv kicks Baszler in the leg again but Baszler fights Liv off. Baszler with a big gutwrench Facebuster and a big kick to Liv. Jax apparently distracts Baszler with the taunting from ringside, and Liv takes advantage with a sunset flip for the pin.

Winners: Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott

– Back from the break and Keith Lee, Mickie James and Kevin Owens are announced for RAW Talk.

– We go back to RAW Underground and Shane McMahon works the mic as Kevin Owens vs. Aleister Black continues on the platform, back and forth with each other. Dolph Ziggler is among those cheering on from ringside. Owens ends up fighting off an armbar and slinging Black into a wall at ringside. Black and Owens are on their feet now, righting off various enhancement talents at ringside. Shane is trying to restore order as we go back to the ring.

2-on-1 Handicap Match: The Riott Squad vs. Nia Jax

We go back to the ring and WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax is starting off with Ruby Riott now while her partner Shayna Baszler is still having words from ringside. Riott turns it around on Jax. Liv Morgan tags in and nails a big dropkick to Jax’s knees.

Baszler taunts her partner as she gets double teamed in the corner. Liv and Riott with frequent tags to keep Jax in their corner. Riott with a big crossbody in the corner for a close 2 count. Jax gets up and levels Riott with a huge clothesline for a 2 count. Jax grounded Riott with an arm submission now. Riott gets an opening with a jawbreaker, then a shoulder sends her down. Jax taunts Baszler some and goes to stomp on Riott like Baszler would, but this backfires on her and Riott goes for a tag. The lights start flickering in the arena. Could this be RETRIBUTION? The virtual fans are no longer visible.

Liv comes in off the lights flickering and she ends up taking down Jax. The Riott Squad looks to put Jax away for the win but the lights go out again. We see a RETRIBUTION graphic that appears to be in white spray paint. A voice starts speaking and says this ThunderDome is only a facade. Behind the mountain of screens is the same foundation from before, the same behemoth that discarded them and left them in a world to fend for themselves, with nothing but scraps. We see the group of masked men and women in the back now. Another man in the group speaks and says they are driven to destroy, to lay waste to every Superstar and fan. The blinded cannot see what you do not have. He goes on with the promo and mentions how the locust of contempt will feed on everyone else. The mystery man says darkness of RETRIBUTION will seep into the pores of every Superstar and your so-called WWE Universe. RAW goes to commercial with the arena still in blackness.

– Back from the break and the announcers talk about RETRIBUTION.

– Sarah Schreiber stops The Mysterio Family backstage. Rey isn’t worried about Murphy’s mind games. Rey says the family will be in Dominik’s corner tonight and if Murphy tries anything, Rey is confident that the family will know how to act.

– We go back to RAW Underground as the Kevin Owens vs. Aleister Black fight continues. A big headbutt stuns them both. They get up and Black rocks Owens with a big kick. Black gets knocked back to the floor. This upsets Dabba-Kato, who is at ringside. He ends up hitting the ring and destroying both Owens and Black. Shane hypes RAW Underground up and praises Dabba-Kato as he stands tall in the ring.

– Charly approaches Randy Orton backstage for an interview but Drew McIntyre suddenly attacks. Drew beats Orton around and rolls him into the ring they have set up for interviews. Drew stalks Orton and waits for him to get up. Orton gets up to one knee and Drew levels him with a big Claymore Kick. Back to commercial.

Continue to refresh this page throughout the evening for the latest results.