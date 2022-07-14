WWE RAW Returning to a TV-14 Rating

The “PG Era” of WWE first began on July 22nd 2008 after its programming received a TV-PG rating from the TV Parental Guidelines. Back in November of 2021, there had been talk of NXT 2.0 switching to a TV-14 rating with the idea of targeting a younger audience in the 18-34 demographic.

On Thursday, Andrew Zarian of F4WOnline.com reported the following:

“Starting July 18th WWE Raw will have a TV-14 rating moving forward on USA Network. The PG Era is over.”

Starting July 18th WWE Raw will have a TV-14 rating moving forward on USA Network. The PG Era is over.#WWE #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/wQskL3IVPb — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) July 14, 2022

WrestleVotes noted the following about the news:

“Credit to the good brother @AndrewZarian for dropping the TV-14 bomb. RAW exits the PG Era starting this Monday night. This was a discussion for years, and looks to have finally been approved. Now we’ll see if it changes anything.”

Credit to the good brother @AndrewZarian for dropping the TV-14 bomb. RAW exits the PG Era starting this Monday night. This was a discussion for years, and looks to have finally been approved. Now we’ll see if it changes anything. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 14, 2022

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.