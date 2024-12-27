WWE RAW Runtime Update Ahead Of Netflix Streaming Debut

In October 2024, WWE Raw temporarily returned to a two-hour format for its final months on the USA Network. However, with the show set to debut on Netflix in January 2025, the length of future episodes has been a topic of speculation.

During the post-show press conference for the Bad Blood Premium Live Event, Paul “Triple H” Levesque declined to confirm whether Raw would remain two hours or return to three hours for its Netflix premiere. However, according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, a “major player” within WWE indicated that Raw is expected to resume its three-hour format.

Meltzer provided further insight:

“WWE has said that with Netflix, they don’t have to hit a certain time cue like with a broadcast show, but WWE still has a number of television partners with existing deals that will be airing Raw on television. A lot of these are on sports channels that would be used to adapting to time slots on the fly, but we’re told those stations have been told that it’s going to be a three-hour show again starting in January.”

This change aligns with WWE’s intent to maximize programming time on Netflix while accommodating its traditional TV broadcast partners worldwide. Fans can expect the longer format to return as Raw enters a new era on its new platform.