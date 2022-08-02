Post-SummerSlam WWE RAW Scores Highest Viewership in Over Two Years

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, the USA Network averaged 2.230 million viewers for Monday’s live post-SummerSlam episode of WWE RAW.

This is an increase of 17.31% from the 1.901 million viewers who tuned in for the Madison Square Garden broadcast of the SummerSlam go-home and Rey Mysterio 20th Anniversary Celebration episode last week.

The first hour of this week’s show had 2.433 million viewers (compared to 2.019 million for the first hour last week), the second hour had 2.288 million viewers (compared to 1.974 million for the second hour last week), and the third hour had 1.969 million viewers (compared to 1.711 million for the third hour last week).

RAW on Monday drew a 0.61 rating in the key 18-49 age demographic. From the 0.50 key demo rating last week, this is an increase of 22%. According to Wrestlenomics, the 0.61 key demo rating represents 796,000 18-49 viewers, a 22.84% increase over the 648,000 18-49 viewers the 0.50 key demo rating indicated the previous week.

RAW received a 0.61 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, placing it first for the evening on the Cable Top 150. This ranks equal to last week’s top spot. While RAW had the night’s highest key demo rating on Cable Top 150, Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with an average of 3.198 million viewers, also drawing a 0.24 key demo rating.

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com noted that this post-SummerSlam RAW episode, the first since Paul “Triple H” Levesque took over creative, has the biggest total viewership since March 16, 2020, the first RAW without an audience due to Covid.

