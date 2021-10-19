WWE RAW Season Premiere Episode Confirmed For Next Week

Next Monday’s post-Crown Jewel edition of WWE RAW will be the season premiere episode on the USA Network. WWE confirmed tonight that next week’s RAW will be the season premiere episode, airing live from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. This will kick off the 30th season of WWE’s flagship TV show.

The Toyota Center has WWE Champion Big E and RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle vs. Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles and Omos advertised, plus appearances by new SmackDown Superstars Drew McIntyre and RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, and new RAW Superstars Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins and SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

No matches have been announced for the RAW season premiere, but this is the first show to take place after the WWE Draft changes officially go into effect this Friday. New red brand Superstars coming over from WWE NXT and SmackDown include Lynch, Rollins, Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Kevin Owens, The Street Profits, Finn Balor, Carmella, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, Liv Morgan, Mia Yim, Tamina Snuka, Tegan Nox, Bianca Belair, WWE Hall of Famer Edge, Austin Theory, Chad Gable and Otis, Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez, Zelina Vega, and Gable Steveson.

Tonight’s RAW featured teaser vignettes for Bearcat, Lynch, Rollins, and Owens, as seen below along with a new graphic for the post-Draft red brand roster:

