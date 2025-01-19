WWE RAW Sees Massive Ticket Surge Ahead Of Monday’s Show In Dallas

WWE will present the Saturday Night’s Main Event go-home edition of Raw this Monday from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. The show promises an exciting lineup as the road to Saturday Night’s Main Event heats up.

The featured match on the card is a highly anticipated WrestleMania XL rematch between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre. Additionally, WWE Hall of Famer John “JBL” Layfield, Jey Uso, and WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria are scheduled to appear.

The action-packed evening will also include a triple threat tag team match as Pure Fusion Collective faces Damage CTRL’s Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky and The New Day’s Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods. Sami Zayn is also set to address the WWE Universe in what is expected to be a pivotal segment.

Ticket sales for the event have been strong. According to WrestleTix, the show has sold 13,231 tickets with just over 400 remaining, in a setup for 13,667 seats. Notably, over 2,000 tickets were sold in the past week, reflecting the growing excitement for the event. The last WWE show at the American Airlines Center, a SmackDown in March 2024, drew over 14,000 fans.

With a stacked card and high ticket demand, Raw is poised to deliver an electrifying night of action ahead of Saturday Night’s Main Event.