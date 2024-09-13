WWE Raw Set To Still Have Commercials When It Moves To Netflix

WWE RAW will feature commercials when it moves to Netflix in January 2025, according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com.

Meltzer explains that the show was chosen because Netflix is attempting to incorporate commercials into their programming.

While the Raw and pro wrestling audience is accustomed to commercials, they can adjust when and how long they appear.

“One of the reasons Netflix picked up Raw is because they are trying to add commercials to programming and the Raw and pro wrestling audience is used to commercials on the shows, but they can adjust a lot differently then on regular television such as when and how long the breaks are and not have the show to the second when it comes to that. The time can also adjust such as if they need longer to tell the story or want to go shorter, it’s not like they have to be off the air because another show is starting.”

RAW is expected to be a three-hour Netflix show, though nothing has been confirmed. It is believed that the actual length of RAW each week on Netflix may vary, making main event finishes less predictable because fans will not know when the show ends.