WWE Raw Spoiler Notes: Lineup In Order, Producers For Matches & More

The road to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 continues tonight.

Ahead of the next WWE PLE next weekend, WWE Raw goes down tonight at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI. with a taped episode.

The following are some spoiler and backstage news and notes for the show this evening courtesy of Fightful Select.

WWE Raw Spoiler Lineup & Match Producers

* Rey Mysterio & Zelina vs. Chad Gable & Ivy Nile: Jason Jordan & Shawn Daivari

* IC Title: Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus: Abyss

* War Raiders vs. Dominik Mysterio & Carlito: Jamie Noble & Kenny Dykstra

* Bronson Reed vs. Seth Rollins: Bobby Roode & Adam Pearce

* Liv Morgan promo: TJ Wilson, Writer Ben Saccocio

WWE Raw Backstage News & Notes

* Shawn Bennett refs the IC Title match.

* Each match is set for two segments.

* In addition to the above match and segment listing, content was also filmed that wasn’t shown to the live crowd, and thus, is not included in any of the online spoilers reports for the show.