WWE Raw Spoilers For Tonight – August 12, 2024

Matt Boone
Wrestle Votes is reporting the following spoilers heading into tonight’s WWE Raw in Austin, TX.

* Rhea Ripley & Damian Priest issue a Bash In Berlin challenge
* CM Punk & Drew McIntyre story continues
* Bronson Reed dishes out another big attack
* Bron Breakker has a big night

