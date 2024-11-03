WWE Raw Spoilers From 11/3 Taping In Saudi Arabia

The following are complete WWE Raw spoilers for November 4, 2024 from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia:

* Things kick off with a video package recapping the action at the WWE Crown Jewel 2024 premium live event from Saturday afternoon.

* The first-ever WWE Crown Jewel Women’s Champion Liv Morgan comes to the ring accompanied by Dominik Mysterio and Raquel Rodriguez to kick off the show. Morgan begins by saying that the “Liv Morgan Revenge Tour” is officially over. She gloats about Rhea Ripley being injured and out of the picture. She claims she is “the greatest women’s champion of all-time.” Dom-Dom gets on the mic and, as always, gets drowned out with boos.

* Jade Cargill’s music hits and then Bianca Belair’s, and the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions head to the ring. Belair reminds Liv she wasn’t the only one to leave Crown Jewel with gold. Liv tells her they’re trying to celebrate and then tries stirring the pot between Belair and Cargill. Belair ends up challenging Liv and Rodriguez to a tag-match later in the show.

* Adam Pearce comes out. He doesn’t like the idea. He says they’re not kicking Raw off like that. Liv is happy and taunts Belair, until Pearce reveals his plans. He says there will be a battle royal to determine Liv’s next title challenger. And it starts right now.

* IYO SKY won the Women’s Battle Royal No. 1 Contender Match.

* Backstage, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston are shown, but things cut to The Wyatt Sicks. We see footage of The Miz taped up after last week’s kidnapping. He pleads with Bo Dallas. He tells him he’s not with The Final Testament. Dallas tells him they don’t want The Final Testament. They want him. He laughs and tapes Miz’s mouth shut again. He sends a cryptic message before Uncle Howdy comes up behind just as the segment abruptly ends.

* The War Raiders defeated The New Day.

* Sami Zayn’s theme hits and out he comes to the ring for a promo segment. “Main Event” Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso both came out during the segment, and left together.

* Dragon Lee defeated Chad Gable after Rey Mysterio interfered.

* Damian Priest defeated Seth Rollins, Sheamus and Dominik Mysterio in a No. 1 Contender main even after interference from Bronson Reed, who attacked Rollins. GUNTHER and Priest had a face-off afterwards.